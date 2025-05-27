'I'm not going to give up' – Devastating high mountains attack by Richard Carapaz brings him close to Giro d'Italia pink jersey

A devastating mountains attack on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia has seen 2019 overall winner Richard Carapaz come within a whisker of taking the overall lead, and made it clear that while Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) remains in the pink, the Ecuadorian will give the Mexican a run for his money in the third week.

The EF Education-EasyPost racer ripped away from Del Toro shortly after another GC challenger, former Giro podium finisher, Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike), had tested the water on two occasions. Neither of the Briton's moves could actually shake Del Toro, though, but Carapaz's move, 7.5 kilometres from the top, was another story altogether.

Despite a crash earlier in the stage, Carapaz managed to gain 1:36 on Del Toro by the summit, bringing him onto the provisional GC podium, 31 seconds back. A far bigger gain than the 10 seconds on the UAE Team Emirates leader Carapaz took when he won stage 11's tricky finish in the Apennines at Castelnovo ne' Monti, then, and one which allows the Ecuadorian back into the highest end of the overall battle with a vengeance.

Simon Yates' subsequent shedding of Del Toro also allowed him to retain his second place overall. But the fact that neither he, nor Del Toro, nor any other rider could stop Carapaz was strongly indicative that the race's momentum is moving in another direction.

"We knew it was a key stage here in the Giro, I've worked hard, and I've shown what I've worked to do and be up here," Carapaz said in a brief statement to journalists before he began a 20-kilometre ride down San Valentino to the team buses.

"I haven't had the health or luck to be up here [on GC] before, and even today I've had a crash. But I kept getting back up and I kept on fighting."

Carapaz's palmares in the Giro is more than worth remembering too. Not only the winner in 2019, but he also took fourth in 2018 – his first ever participation. Then in 2022, the EF leader claimed second overall behind Jai Hindley, following a battle that was only resolved on the second-last stage.

This time round, the Giro remains much more wide open. For the first time since he claimed the leader's jersey on stage 9, Del Toro looks to be vulnerable, and Carapaz, on the other hand, is definitely finding stronger and stronger climbing form.

Wednesday's ultra-mountainous stage to Bormio could see yet more GC action, but Carapaz promised that come what may in the Giro's last week, he'll keep battling away.

"I'm not going to give up," Carapaz promised, "and we'll keep on fighting til Rome."

