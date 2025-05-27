Recommended reading

'I'm not going to give up' – Devastating high mountains attack by Richard Carapaz brings him close to Giro d'Italia pink jersey

By published

EF Education-First racer and former overall winner now running third overall behind Del Toro and Simon Yates

2025 Giro d&#039;Italia stage 16: Richard Carapaz on the attack
2025 Giro d'Italia stage 16: Richard Carapaz on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

A devastating mountains attack on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia has seen 2019 overall winner Richard Carapaz come within a whisker of taking the overall lead, and made it clear that while Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) remains in the pink, the Ecuadorian will give the Mexican a run for his money in the third week.

The EF Education-EasyPost racer ripped away from Del Toro shortly after another GC challenger, former Giro podium finisher, Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike), had tested the water on two occasions. Neither of the Briton's moves could actually shake Del Toro, though, but Carapaz's move, 7.5 kilometres from the top, was another story altogether.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.