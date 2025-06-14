Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7 live – GC riders poised for battle in the high mountains

Refresh

Pogačar is outnumbered with just one domestique (Sivakov) to Vingegaard’s three (Jorgenson, Kuss and Tulett), and Visma are trying to make the most of that.

Sivakov has brought that move back, too.

He was shot down by Evenepoel and Sivakov, but now Kuss has counter-attacked.

Tulett attacks soon after joining, the pace having slowed.

Mas has just made it back into the peloton, along with Carlos Rodríguez, and another Visma rider, Ben Tulett.

Bardet is flying down this descent, and has grown his lead to 48 secons. He's giving himself a chance... 50KM TO GO

One big name missing, however, is Enric Mas. No sign of him re-joining on this descent, either.

This is another eceptional ride by the 18(!)-year-old Paul Seias to have made this selection.

As well as the riders who dropped back from the original break, these are the riders left in the peloton: Pogačar, Vingegaard, Lipowitz, Evenepoel, Jorgenson, Seixas, Johannessen, Van Gils and Sivakov.

25 seconds now for Bardet. A stage win would be a dream ending to his career before he retires after tomorrow's stage, but seems a real long shot from here.

The rest of the break has been caught by the peloton, but Bardet remains out there alone with a lead of 20 seconds. 50KM TO GO

Kuss is now leading the peloton, having dropped back from the break.

Here are the updated KOM rankings, now led by Buitrago: 1 Buitrago 27 2 Higuita 27 3 Armirail 19 4 Martinez 18 5 Bardet 16

At the top of the last climb, it was actually Higuita who was second, with Bardet fourth and Martinez in between in third.

The peloton might be much smaller, but most of the main GC contenders are present. Eddie Dunbar (6th overall) is the main man missing, while all the top five are still there.

Bardet has pressed on after going for the KOM points, and has a small gap.

The 8 riders left in the break have just about managed to hold off the peloton before the summit, and are now trying to build a bigger lead again on the descent. 60KM TO GO

The peloton reaches the top just 15 seconds later. There are just 13 riders left in it.

Buitrago wins it ahead of Bardet. COL DE LA CROIX FER

The sprint's begun for the KOM points.

They still have KOM points to fight for - they are now just 500m away from the summit.

The Jorgenson-led peloton is bearing down on them, only 15 seconds away.

Those five have now been joined by Martin, Martinez, Lutsenko and Higuita.

The break as split, with Healy, Kuss, Buitrago, Traeen and Bardet going clear.

Jorgenson is setting the pace in the much-reduced peloton for Visma.

Healy hasn't gone clear, but Armirail, Leknessund and Romeo have been dropped.

Up ahead, Ben Healy has attacked.

Campanaerts is finished, and caused significant damage. There are only around 15 riders left i the peloton, and the gap between it and the leaders has plunged to one minute.

Campanaerts has upped the pace big time. It seems Visma might be setting something up…

There's a change at the front of the peloton as Visma take over from UAE. Campanaerts is their man setting the pace.

The break's lead is going up again. It's risen to over two minutes for the first time all day.

Martin and Romeo are now also with the leaders.

Leknessund's issue doesn't seem to be a lack of legs, as he's returned back into the group now. Romeo remains dropped, however, and has just been caught by Martin.

Romeo and Leknessund have been dropped out of the break, and are about 15 seconds adrift.

Halfway up the Col de la Croix Fer, and no attacks yet by any of the GC men. With such a long, and not especially technical, descent to come after, they may deem it best to hold fire until the final climb - but there are still plenty of steep gradients to overcome yet on this one.

Martin is 17th on GC at 4:44, so not much of a threat on GC.

Guillaume Martin has attacked out of the peloton.

The break at the front of the race. Their lead is now 1:40. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paret=Peintre is reabsorbed back into the peloton.

The gap is going the other way now, growing back up to 1:30.

UAE Team Emirates - XRG lead the peloton, with Nils Politt setting the pace.

Paret-Peintre is the first rider to be dropped from the breakaway on this climb.

Buitrago has needed to have a bike change.

The advantage has swung towards the peloton on the early slopes of the Col de la Croix Fer. The gap has been reduced, to 1 minute. 80KM TO GO

For an idea of how much damage the Col de la Madeleine did, this was all that was left of the peloton as they neared the top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The leaders start the climb, with an advantage over the peloton of 1:15. They’ll need to increase that on this climb if they’re to stand a chance of competing for the stage win.

The riders are done descending and are about to start the second climb - the Col de la Croix de Fer.

Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard, poised for battle on the coming climbs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The break have grown their lead a little during the second half of this descent - it's now up to 1:25. 90KM TO GO

Here are the updated KOM rankings: 1 Armirail 19 2 Higuita 15 3 Baudin 13 4 Pogačar 12 5 Ourselin 12 6 Buitrago 12

The gap holds steady at just over a minute, as the riders fly down the descent. 100KM TO GO

The peloton that reached the top of the climb was mch reduced from that which started it. It’s been whittled down to less than 40 riders.

Higuita led the break over the climb to take 15 KOM points, followed by Buitrago and Armirail. That means Armirail is now the vitual leader in the mountains classification.

The riders have at last, after over an hour of racing, reached the top of the Col de la Madeleine. The break leads the peloton by just over a minute. COL DE LA MADELEINE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leknessund is back in the peloton, which is just under a minute behind.

Leknessund is being dropped out of the break. He must have made a big effort to bridge the gap from the peloton.

It hasn’t taken them long - Leknessund and Traen are with the leaders now.

And some riders still haven’t given up hope of joining the lead group. Leknessund and Traen have jumped out of the peloton and are in pursuit.

The race has settled down a bit now, but the elastic between the lead group and the peloton hasn’t snapped. Their lead has grown, but only a little, to 45 seconds.

The leaders have 40 seconds on the peloton, as they come ever closer to the top of the Madeleine. 110KM TO GO

A 13th rider has joined the lead group - Iván Romeo.

The 12 riders in the lead group are: Kuss, Lutsenko, Healy, Valentin Paret-Peintre, Buitrago, Meintjes, Armirail, Jegat, Alfonso, Combaud, Juan Guillermo Martinez and Bardet.

Bardet has two teammates with him in this lead group. This feels like a plan has been hatched by Picnic-PostNL to get their retiring star a fairytale end to his career.

Romain Bardet was chasing them, and he too has now joined the leaders.

The Buitrago chase group has caught the leading quartet. So we now have a new lead group of 11.

Armirail has been dropped out of the lead group. The pace is still high as they continue to climb, and try to stay clear of the peloton.

A chase group of 6 have formed behind, featuring Buitrago. The Colombian is no longer a GC threat, having fallen to 12-49 down after yesterday's stage.

This new leading quintet have a lead of 30 seconds on the peloton

That trio have joined up to Paret-Peintre and Armirail.

Visma aren’t done yet. Kuss counters, and has gone clear with Lutsenko and Healy, the latter trying again having been in the previous chase group.

The Jorgenson group has been neutralised, and brought back into the peloton.

Paret-Peintre and Armirail are just a few seconds ahead of the Jorgenson group, which is itself just a few seconds ahead of the peloton. 120KM TO GO

The other riders with Jorgenson are: Higuita, Healy, Leijnse, Jegat, Traen, Clément Braz Afonso and Juan Guillermo Martinez. Baudin has been dropped from the group.

Jorgenson is not just a satellite rider for Visma-Lease a Bike, but a GC threat - he’s fifth on GC, just 1-41 down on Pogačar. There’s no way UAE Team Emirates - XRG can afford to let him up the road.

Higuita, Healy and Baudin are among the other riders in this 9-man chase.

A chase group has formed behind that duo, and it’s a dangerous one - Matteo Jorgenson is in it.

Bruno Armirail and Valentin Paret-Peintre are the latest riders to attack and gain a gap of about 20 seconds over the peloton.

Sepp Kuss was one of the riders in the chase group who went after Campanaerts, before all being brought back the peloton. It’s clear Visma-Lease a Bike have a plan to get satellite riders up the road to try to unsettle UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Pogačar - perhaps remembering how successful that ploy was in winning the Giro d’Italia with Simon Yates.

Lenny Martinez is the biggest GC man to be seen struggling to hold on in the peloton. The young Frenchman hasn't shown the form so far this Dauphiné as he did earlier in the season.

And now that chase group too has been brought back by the peloton.

Campanaerts' time out in front hasn't lasted long - he's been caught by the chase group.

Campanaerts at the front of the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

A large chase group has formed behind Campanaerts and is closing in on him.

Many more riders are dropping out the back of the peloton as they climb, and a gruppetto has been formed. This could be a long day for those in it, especially if it takes a long time for the break to form.

The riders started climbing the Col de la Madeleine right from the start, and already some are being dropped - including Jonathan Milan.

Campanaerts has a gap, and is being chased by Alex Baudin.

Victor Campanaerts is the first rider to make a move.

And they're off! OFFICIAL START

The riders have been making their way through the neutralised one and will be racing in just a few minutes.

With no less than three hors category climbs to overcome in the space of just 132.7km, this is the queen stage of this year’s Dauphiné. The Col de la Madeleine and Col de la Croix Fer are tackled back to back first, followed by a short valley road prior to a final climb and summit finish to Valmeinier 1800.

As a result of that stage win, Pogačar is now at the top of the GC rankings, leading Jonas Vingegaard by 43 seconds and Florian Lipowit by 54, while former leader Remco Evenepoel has now slipped to fourth at 1-22. He’s in a commanding position and looking strong as ever - but there are plenty of climbs today for that situation to change.