Tour de France: Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 2

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 2 of the Tour de France and moved into the yellow jersey after he outsprinted breakaway companions Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice.

In a breathless finale, Alaphilippe sparked the move by attacking fiercely from a reduced front group on the final ascent of the Col des Quatre Chemins with a shade over 13km to go. The Frenchman was joined shortly afterwards by Hirschi, while Yates impressively bridged a 10-second gap with a crisp acceleration of his own with 11km remaining.

Yates pipped Alaphilippe to the maximum 8 bonus seconds at the summit with 9km to go, where the leading trio had 14 seconds in hand on the chasers, and they combined well to extend that lead to 20 beneath the flamme rouge.

A cagey game of bluff and counter-bluff saw them risk frittering away their opportunity in the finishing straight, but Alaphilippe opened his sprint with 200m to go and held off the impressive Hirschi to claim the stage and the maillot jaune, as he did at Epernay on stage 3 of last year’s Tour.

The race entered the high Alps on Sunday with early ascents of the Col de la Colmiane and the Col de Turini, and overnight leader Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was among the riders definitively distanced by the peloton on the day’s second climb.

The early part of the stage was animated by a break featuring Peter Sagan, Lukas Pöstlberger, (Bora-Hansgrohe), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale), Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Michael Gogl (NTT). The group established a maximum lead of 3 minutes, but they were swept up by a Jumb-Visma-led peloton on the lower slopes of the Col d’Éze with 40km remaining.

The efforts of Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) whittled the bunch down considerably on the ascent, with only 50 or so riders still in contention by the summit, but the intensity of their pace-making discouraged any attacks from distance.

Critérium du Dauphiné winner Dani Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) suffered a crash on the descent, and though the Colombian battled gamely to latch back on by the time the bunch crossed the finish line in Nice for the first time with 17km remaining, he was distanced on the final climb.

Tom Dumoulin was a faller on the ascent but he quickly remounted and came home among the GC contenders, just behind Alaphilippe, Yates and Hirschi.

More to follow…

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:55:27 2 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:02 5 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling