Tour de France: Alexey Lutsenko wins stage 6 on summit of Mont Aigoual

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) won stage 6 of the Tour de France at Mont Aigoual after he forged clear from the day’s early break on the category 1 ascent of the Col de la Lusette. The Kazakhstani was chased by Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) on the 13km false flat from the top of the Lusette to the finish, but he extended his buffer all the way to the line to win by 55 seconds.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) out-kicked Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling) to third place on the stage, while the yellow jersey group was led home by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) a shade under 3 minutes down.

There was no change atop the overall standings after the favourites for overall victory came home together. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the yellow jersey, 3 seconds clear of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and 7 ahead of Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

The podium contenders were content to watch one another on the Col de la Lusette, where Ineos set a brisk but by no means overwhelming tempo on the front, with only Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) trying a speculative effort to break the deadlock.

The lone frisson among the GC men came on the plateau over the top of the Lusette, where Pogacar suffered an untimely puncture, but the Slovenian safely re-joined the yellow jersey group before the finish.

The stage winner Lutsenko and Herrada were joined by Nicolas Roche (Sunweb), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling), Edvald Boasson Hagen (NTT) and Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a strong, eight-man break that escaped in the early kilometres and established a maximum lead of 6:30 over the peloton.

Van Avermaet spent much of the day in the virtual overall lead, but the break’s advantage eventually began to crumble when the race hit the more rugged terrain of the Cévennes and Team Ineos took over at the front of the peloton.

The break fragmented on the lower slopes of Col de la Lusette, with Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling) and Lutsenko emerging as the strongmen as the gradient stiffened. Powless was climbing smoothly but Lutsenko’s power eventually told, and he punched clear alone with 13km to go.

Lutsenko hit the summit of the Lusette 4km later with a lead of 25 seconds over Herrada, who had caught and passed Powless, but the Spaniard never looked like bridging across to the lone leader, who never weakened in the finale.

