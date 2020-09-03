Trending

Tour de France: Alexey Lutsenko wins stage 6 on summit of Mont Aigoual

Team Astana rider Kazakhstans Alexey Lutsenko rides during the 6th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 191 km between Le Teil and Mont Aigoual on September 3 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) wins stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Remi Cavagna of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep of pushing breakaway pace in front of Edvald Boasson Hagen of NTT Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jesus Herrada of Team Cofidis Solutions Credits in front of Greg Van Avermaet of CCC Team as breakaway takes on final category 3 climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Front of breakaway rides Alexey Lutsenko of Astana Pro Team and Neilson Powless of EF Pro Cycling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling) alongside Alexey Lutsenko of Astana Pro Team at front of breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Stage 6 breakaway of 8 riders cruising through Massif Central (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Peloton tackles final 26km of climbing on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) in the breakaway on stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Aru of UAE Team Emirates in peloton on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Neilson Powless encourages 7 others to continue with breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nicolas Roche of Team Sunweb in breakaway of 8 riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yellow jersey Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sunflowers at the Tour de France in September (Image credit: Getty Images)
Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) in the breakaway on stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) in the breakaway on stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
The breakaway during stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Dumoulin and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) in the breakaway on stage 6 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett (BOra Hansgrohe) in the green jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
stage 6 start lineup of award jerseys includes Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thibaut Pinot of Groupama - FDJ ready for stage 6 from Le Teil to Mont Aigoual (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Mitchelton-Scott ready to roll in stage 6 with Adam Yates in yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) begins stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) does pre-race interview in Le Teil (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mountain classification jersey worn in stage 6 by Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) won stage 6 of the Tour de France at Mont Aigoual after he forged clear from the day’s early break on the category 1 ascent of the Col de la Lusette. The Kazakhstani was chased by Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) on the 13km false flat from the top of the Lusette to the finish, but he extended his buffer all the way to the line to win by 55 seconds.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) out-kicked Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling) to third place on the stage, while the yellow jersey group was led home by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) a shade under 3 minutes down.

There was no change atop the overall standings after the favourites for overall victory came home together. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the yellow jersey, 3 seconds clear of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and 7 ahead of Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

The podium contenders were content to watch one another on the Col de la Lusette, where Ineos set a brisk but by no means overwhelming tempo on the front, with only Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) trying a speculative effort to break the deadlock.

The lone frisson among the GC men came on the plateau over the top of the Lusette, where Pogacar suffered an untimely puncture, but the Slovenian safely re-joined the yellow jersey group before the finish.

The stage winner Lutsenko and Herrada were joined by Nicolas Roche (Sunweb), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling), Edvald Boasson Hagen (NTT) and Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a strong, eight-man break that escaped in the early kilometres and established a maximum lead of 6:30 over the peloton.

Van Avermaet spent much of the day in the virtual overall lead, but the break’s advantage eventually began to crumble when the race hit the more rugged terrain of the Cévennes and Team Ineos took over at the front of the peloton.

The break fragmented on the lower slopes of Col de la Lusette, with Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling) and Lutsenko emerging as the strongmen as the gradient stiffened. Powless was climbing smoothly but Lutsenko’s power eventually told, and he punched clear alone with 13km to go.

Lutsenko hit the summit of the Lusette 4km later with a lead of 25 seconds over Herrada, who had caught and passed Powless, but the Spaniard never looked like bridging across to the lone leader, who never weakened in the finale.

