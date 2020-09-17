Trending

Tour de France: Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 18

By

Ineos Grenadiers salvage the race with 1-2 and mountains classification

Team Ineos rider Polands Michal Kwiatkowski R celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Team Ineos rider Ecuadors Richard Carapaz during the 18th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 168 km between Meribel and La Roche sur Foron on September 17 2020 Photo by STEPHANE MAHE POOL AFP Photo by STEPHANE MAHEPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Richard Carapaz and Michal Kwiatkowski celebrate on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Ineos rider Polands Michal Kwiatkowski rides ahead during the 18th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 168 km between Meribel and La Roche sur Foron on September 17 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The early break of the day pushed on at speed

Stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
The views across the Alps

Stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic stayed safely in the yellow jersey

Stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett and his sprint shadow Peter Sagan

Sam Bennett during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett kept the green jersey for another day

Sam Bennett during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Julian Alaphilippe during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogacar in the polka-dot jersey

Tadej Pogaacar during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 18th stage Meribel - La Roche sur Foron 175 km - 17/09/2020 - Thomas De Gendt (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the early breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 18th stage Meribel - La Roche sur Foron 175 km - 17/09/2020 - Richard Carapaz (ECU - Ineos Grenadiers) - Marc Hirschi (SUI - Team Sunweb) - Michael Valgren (DEN - NTT Pro Cycling) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 18th stage Meribel - La Roche sur Foron 175 km - 17/09/2020 - Scenery - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Stage 18 if the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 18th stage Meribel - La Roche sur Foron 175 km - 17/09/2020 - Krists Neilands (LAT - Israel Start-Up Nation) - Pello Bilbao (ESP - Bahrain - McLaren) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Krists Neilands and Pello Bilbao lead the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 18th stage Meribel - La Roche sur Foron 175 km - 17/09/2020 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE - Team Emirates) - Primoz Roglic (SLO - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Ineos rider Ecuadors Richard Carapaz ahead during the 18th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 168 km between Meribel and La Roche sur Foron on September 17 2020 Photo by Marco Bertorello AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Richard Carapaz (Ineos) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The pack rides during the 18th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 168 km between Meribel and La Roche sur Foron on September 17 2020 Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Stage 18 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Bora rider Slovakias Peter Sagan rides during the 18th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 168 km between Meribel and La Roche sur Foron on September 17 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) faded further from the green jersey race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Sunweb rider Switzerlands Marc Hirschi is pushed forward after crashing during the 18th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 168 km between Meribel and La Roche sur Foron on September 17 2020 Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) after a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA ROCHESURFORON FRANCE SEPTEMBER 17 Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey Max Walscheid of Germany and NTT Pro Cycling Team during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 18 a 175km stage from Mribel to La Roche sur Foron 543m TDF2020 LeTour on September 17 2020 in La RochesurForon France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) extended his lead in the points classification (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA ROCHESURFORON FRANCE SEPTEMBER 17 Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers Refreshment during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 18 a 175km stage from Mribel to La Roche sur Foron 543m TDF2020 LeTour on September 17 2020 in La RochesurForon France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA ROCHESURFORON FRANCE SEPTEMBER 17 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Astana Pro Team Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Breakaway during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 18 a 175km stage from Mribel to La Roche sur Foron 543m TDF2020 LeTour on September 17 2020 in La RochesurForon France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Luis Leon Sanchez and Thomas de Gendt lead the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA ROCHESURFORON FRANCE SEPTEMBER 17 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 18 a 175km stage from Mribel to La Roche sur Foron 543m TDF2020 LeTour on September 17 2020 in La RochesurForon France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA ROCHESURFORON FRANCE SEPTEMBER 17 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 18 a 175km stage from Mribel to La Roche sur Foron 543m TDF2020 LeTour on September 17 2020 in La RochesurForon France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA ROCHESURFORON FRANCE SEPTEMBER 17 Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 18 a 175km stage from Mribel to La Roche sur Foron 543m TDF2020 LeTour on September 17 2020 in La RochesurForon France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Michal Kwiatkowski and Richard Carapaz went on the attack on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA ROCHESURFORON FRANCE SEPTEMBER 17 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 18 a 175km stage from Mribel to La Roche sur Foron 543m TDF2020 LeTour on September 17 2020 in La RochesurForon France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA ROCHESURFORON FRANCE SEPTEMBER 17 Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and Team Sunweb Bob Jungels of Luxembourg and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 18 a 175km stage from Mribel to La Roche sur Foron 543m TDF2020 LeTour on September 17 2020 in La RochesurForon France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 18 of the Tour de France in the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA ROCHESURFORON FRANCE SEPTEMBER 17 Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and Team Sunweb Crash Injury during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 18 a 175km stage from Mribel to La Roche sur Foron 543m TDF2020 LeTour on September 17 2020 in La RochesurForon France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) showing signs of a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LA ROCHESURFORON FRANCE SEPTEMBER 17 Fans Public Detail view during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 18 a 175km stage from Mribel to La Roche sur Foron 543m TDF2020 LeTour on September 17 2020 in La RochesurForon France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 18 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey R and Team Jumbo rider Netherlands Tom Dumoulin 2ndR ride during the 18th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 168 km between Meribel and La Roche sur Foron on September 17 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Bahrain rider Spains Mikel Landa rides during the 18th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 168 km between Meribel and La Roche sur Foron on September 17 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey L and Team Movistar rider Spains Enric Mas 2ndL ride on the Glieres plateau during the 18th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 168 km between Meribel and La Roche sur Foron on September 17 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
From L Team Movistar rider Spains Marc Soler Team Jumbo rider Belgiums Wout van Aert and Team Astana rider Spains Luis Leon Sanchez ride on the Glieres plateau during the 18th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 168 km between Meribel and La Roche sur Foron on September 17 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Education First rider Colombias Rigoberto Uran rides during the 18th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 168 km between Meribel and La Roche sur Foron on September 17 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Michal Kwiatkowski won stage 17 of the Tour de France in La Roche-sur-Foron after spending the last 60km off the front in the company of his Ineos teammate Richard Carapaz. The pair had time to sit up and savour their exploit in the final kilometre, before Kwiatkowski eased across the line ahead of his teammate.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the sprint for third after he led the yellow jersey group in at 1:51. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) maintains his 57-second lead over Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) after the Slovenian pair were the main drivers in the elite group that formed on the hors categorie Montée du Plateau des Glières and the gravel section over the top.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) was the main aggressor among the GC contenders and he attacked at the foot of the Montée du Plateau des Glières while the group of favourites fragmented behind. Although Landa was caught on the gravel section over the summit, he managed to move up to 5th overall after Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Rigoberto Uran (EF Pro Cycling) both conceded over two minutes to their direct rivals.

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) endured a scare when he punctured on the gravel section, but he remains 4th overall after chasing back up to Roglic, Pogacar, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) et al.

By then, it was already clear that the stage winner would be from Team Ineos, as Kwiatkowski and Carapaz were the last men standing from the day’s early break, which had formed ahead of the first climb, the Cormet de Roseland.

By the midpoint of the Tour’s final Alpine stage, only Marc Hirschi (Sunweb), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) remained in contact with the Ineos pairing, but they fell away one by one.

After leading over the day’s first three climbs, Hirschi’s challenge was ruined by a crash on the descent of the Col des Saisies, though he chased alone for the rest of the day before being caught by the yellow jersey group in the finale. Edet, meanwhile, was distanced on the Col des Aravis, while Bilbao lost contact with Carapaz and Kwiatkowski on the Montée du Plateau des Glières.

Carapaz yielded stage victory to his teammate but he has the consolation of taking the polka dot jersey, even if Pogacar remains in contention with a final time trial up La Planche des Belles Filles still to come.

More to follow…

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 4:47:33
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
3Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:51
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:53
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
6Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:54
7Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

General classification after stage 18
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 79:45:30
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27
4Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:06
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:28
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:19
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:55
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:06:05
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:24
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:12

