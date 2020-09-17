Tour de France: Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 18

Image 1 of 33 Richard Carapaz and Michal Kwiatkowski celebrate on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 33 Stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 33 Stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 33 Stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 33 Sam Bennett during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 33 Sam Bennett during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 33 Julian Alaphilippe during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 33 Tadej Pogaacar during stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 33 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the early breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 Stage 18 if the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 Krists Neilands and Pello Bilbao lead the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 Richard Carapaz (Ineos) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 33 Stage 18 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 33 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) faded further from the green jersey race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 33 Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) after a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 33 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) extended his lead in the points classification (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 33 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 33 Luis Leon Sanchez and Thomas de Gendt lead the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 33 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 33 Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 33 Michal Kwiatkowski and Richard Carapaz went on the attack on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 33 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 33 Stage 18 of the Tour de France in the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 33 Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) showing signs of a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 33 Stage 18 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 33 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 33 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 33 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 33 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 33 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Michal Kwiatkowski won stage 17 of the Tour de France in La Roche-sur-Foron after spending the last 60km off the front in the company of his Ineos teammate Richard Carapaz. The pair had time to sit up and savour their exploit in the final kilometre, before Kwiatkowski eased across the line ahead of his teammate.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the sprint for third after he led the yellow jersey group in at 1:51. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) maintains his 57-second lead over Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) after the Slovenian pair were the main drivers in the elite group that formed on the hors categorie Montée du Plateau des Glières and the gravel section over the top.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) was the main aggressor among the GC contenders and he attacked at the foot of the Montée du Plateau des Glières while the group of favourites fragmented behind. Although Landa was caught on the gravel section over the summit, he managed to move up to 5th overall after Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Rigoberto Uran (EF Pro Cycling) both conceded over two minutes to their direct rivals.

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) endured a scare when he punctured on the gravel section, but he remains 4th overall after chasing back up to Roglic, Pogacar, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) et al.

By then, it was already clear that the stage winner would be from Team Ineos, as Kwiatkowski and Carapaz were the last men standing from the day’s early break, which had formed ahead of the first climb, the Cormet de Roseland.

By the midpoint of the Tour’s final Alpine stage, only Marc Hirschi (Sunweb), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) remained in contact with the Ineos pairing, but they fell away one by one.

After leading over the day’s first three climbs, Hirschi’s challenge was ruined by a crash on the descent of the Col des Saisies, though he chased alone for the rest of the day before being caught by the yellow jersey group in the finale. Edet, meanwhile, was distanced on the Col des Aravis, while Bilbao lost contact with Carapaz and Kwiatkowski on the Montée du Plateau des Glières.

Carapaz yielded stage victory to his teammate but he has the consolation of taking the polka dot jersey, even if Pogacar remains in contention with a final time trial up La Planche des Belles Filles still to come.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 4:47:33 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 3 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:51 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:53 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:54 7 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma