Tour de France: Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 18
By Barry Ryan
Ineos Grenadiers salvage the race with 1-2 and mountains classification
Stage 18: Meribel - La Roche-sur-Foron
Michal Kwiatkowski won stage 17 of the Tour de France in La Roche-sur-Foron after spending the last 60km off the front in the company of his Ineos teammate Richard Carapaz. The pair had time to sit up and savour their exploit in the final kilometre, before Kwiatkowski eased across the line ahead of his teammate.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the sprint for third after he led the yellow jersey group in at 1:51. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) maintains his 57-second lead over Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) after the Slovenian pair were the main drivers in the elite group that formed on the hors categorie Montée du Plateau des Glières and the gravel section over the top.
Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) was the main aggressor among the GC contenders and he attacked at the foot of the Montée du Plateau des Glières while the group of favourites fragmented behind. Although Landa was caught on the gravel section over the summit, he managed to move up to 5th overall after Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Rigoberto Uran (EF Pro Cycling) both conceded over two minutes to their direct rivals.
Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) endured a scare when he punctured on the gravel section, but he remains 4th overall after chasing back up to Roglic, Pogacar, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) et al.
By then, it was already clear that the stage winner would be from Team Ineos, as Kwiatkowski and Carapaz were the last men standing from the day’s early break, which had formed ahead of the first climb, the Cormet de Roseland.
By the midpoint of the Tour’s final Alpine stage, only Marc Hirschi (Sunweb), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) remained in contact with the Ineos pairing, but they fell away one by one.
After leading over the day’s first three climbs, Hirschi’s challenge was ruined by a crash on the descent of the Col des Saisies, though he chased alone for the rest of the day before being caught by the yellow jersey group in the finale. Edet, meanwhile, was distanced on the Col des Aravis, while Bilbao lost contact with Carapaz and Kwiatkowski on the Montée du Plateau des Glières.
Carapaz yielded stage victory to his teammate but he has the consolation of taking the polka dot jersey, even if Pogacar remains in contention with a final time trial up La Planche des Belles Filles still to come.
More to follow…
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:47:33
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:51
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:53
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:54
|7
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|79:45:30
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:06
|5
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:03:28
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:19
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:55
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:06:05
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:24
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:12
