Tour de France: Kämna gives Bora-Hansgrohe a win on stage 16

By

Lopez tries to steal a few seconds as Roglic remains in yellow

Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) solos to the stage win in the Tour de France

Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) solos to the stage win in the Tour de France
Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) solos to the stage win in the Tour de France

Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) solos to the stage win in the Tour de France
Pierre Rolland part of breakaway during the 16th stage

Pierre Rolland part of breakaway during the 16th stage
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ready to ride 164km on stage 16

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ready to ride 164km on stage 16
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates rides stage 16 in the White Best Young Rider Jersey

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates rides stage 16 in the White Best Young Rider Jersey
Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck - QuickStep takes on food during stage 16

Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck - QuickStep takes on food during stage 16
Team Lotto Soudal begins stage 16

Team Lotto Soudal begins stage 16
Stage 16 rolls for 164km and has five categorised climbs

Stage 16 rolls for 164km and has five categorised climbs
Stage 16 to Villard-de-Lans in the Vercors

Stage 16 to Villard-de-Lans in the Vercors
Peloton along stage 16 in rugged territory in Vercors

Peloton along stage 16 in rugged territory in Vercors
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) at start of stage 16

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) at start of stage 16
Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R La Mondiale starts stage 16 in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey

Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R La Mondiale starts stage 16 in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey
Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R La Mondiale wears Polka Dot Mountain Jersey on stage 16

Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R La Mondiale wears Polka Dot Mountain Jersey on stage 16
Tadej Pogacar talks to Primoz Roglic at start in La Tour du Pin

Tadej Pogacar talks to Primoz Roglic at start in La Tour du Pin
Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme back in race after week of quarantine due to positive COVID-19 test

Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme back in race after week of quarantine due to positive COVID-19 test
Christian Prudhomme at stage 16 of the Tour de France

Christian Prudhomme at stage 16 of the Tour de France
Yellow jersey Primoz Roglic at the start of stage 16 of the Tour de France

Yellow jersey Primoz Roglic at the start of stage 16 of the Tour de France
Julian Alaphilippe stage 16 of the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe stage 16 of the Tour de France
The peloton during stage 16 of the Tour de France

The peloton during stage 16 of the Tour de France
Matteo Trentin during stage 16 of the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin during stage 16 of the Tour de France
Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey 3rdL talks with Team Trek rider Denmarks Mads Pedersen 3rdR and Team Trek rider Australias Richie Porte 4thR during the 16th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 164 km between La Tour du Pin and VillarddeLans on September 15 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VILLARDDELANS FRANCE SEPTEMBER 15 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Pro Cycling Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Breakaway during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 16 a 164km stage from La TourDuPin to VillardDeLans 1152m Auberge de la Cte 2000 TDF2020 LeTour on September 15 2020 in VillardDeLans France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VILLARDDELANS FRANCE SEPTEMBER 15 Pierre Rolland of France and Team BB Hotels Vital Concept Breakaway during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 16 a 164km stage from La TourDuPin to VillardDeLans 1152m Auberge de la Cte 2000 TDF2020 LeTour on September 15 2020 in VillardDeLans France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VILLARDDELANS FRANCE SEPTEMBER 15 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Feeding Tacx bottle Car during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 16 a 164km stage from La TourDuPin to VillardDeLans 1152m Auberge de la Cte 2000 TDF2020 LeTour on September 15 2020 in VillardDeLans France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lennard Kamna during stage 16

Lennard Kamna during stage 16
Lennard Kamna during stage 16

Lennard Kamna during stage 16
Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) solos to the stage win

Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) solos to the stage win
Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) solos to the stage win

Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) solos to the stage win
Julian Alaphilippe takes a bottle from team car

Julian Alaphilippe takes a bottle from team car
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers)

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers)
Lennard Kamna wins stage 16 at the Tour de France

Lennard Kamna wins stage 16 at the Tour de France
Richard Carapaz takes second on stage 16 at the Tour de France

Richard Carapaz takes second on stage 16 at the Tour de France
Jumbo-Visma at the end of stage 16 Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma at the end of stage 16 Tour de France
Lennard Kamna wins stage 16

Lennard Kamna wins stage 16
Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic stage 16 at the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic stage 16 at the Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic stage 16 at the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic stage 16 at the Tour de France
Julian Alaphilippe and Richard Carapaz stage 16 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe and Richard Carapaz stage 16 at the Tour de France
Julian Alaphilippe stage 16 at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe stage 16 at the Tour de France
Richard Carapaz stage 16 at the Tour de France

Richard Carapaz stage 16 at the Tour de France
Hugh Carthy stage 16 at the Tour de France

Hugh Carthy stage 16 at the Tour de France

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) soared to the first Grand Tour stage victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France, jumping away from a fractured early breakaway 20km from the finish to take a solo win at Villard-de-Lans.

The German, who impressed at the 2019 Tour and took his first pro victory last month at the Critérium du Dauphiné, had dropped Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) over the top of the Montée de Saint-Nizier-du-Moucherotte and was never seen again, the Equadorian trailing in over a minute down with the combativity prize as a consolation.

Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) was the best of the rest, taking third at 1:56 ahead of the remainder of the 23-man break. Among them was B&B Hotels-Vital Concept climber, Pierre Rolland, who moved into second place in the mountain classification, level on points with Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale).

"I feel great. It was an absolutely awesome day for me," Kämna said after the finish. "It was a fight from the beginning on and I knew I had to make it to the finish alone.

"When I saw that Carapaz was dropping the speed, I thought now it's the time to go and went all-in to the end. It's a big relief also for the team and for me. I can almost not imagine it. The step I made this year is huge and I'm so blessed to win today."

The GC group crossed the line 17 minutes after Kämna had celebrated his win, though once again on a mountain stage there was to be no separation among the favourites. Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar had their Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates teams set a high pace on the short climb, and Pogačar put in a late attack, but the GC status quo remained in place.

Former contender Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) did, however, shed time, dropping back on the penultimate climb of the day. The Colombian is reportedly suffering a recurrance of the back pain suffered at the Dauphiné, as well as additional knee discomfort.

How it unfolded

Stage 16 would see a return to the mountain after the rest day, though far from the toughest test remaining in the Tour. Five classified climbs lay in wait on the 164km route to Villard-de-Lans, including the second category climbs of the Col de Porte (7.4km at 6.8 per cent, 98km to go) and Côte de Revel (6km at 8 per cent, 94km to go) then the first category Montée de Saint-Nizier-du-Mouchrotte (11.1km at 6.5 per cent, 21km to go), before a third category uphill finish.

As ever, the early stages were dominated by riders fighting to make the breakaway on a day where the break was always going to have a good chance of succeeding. The early battle saw Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) kick off the move, getting brought back before making the move proper after 20km of racing.

The Frenchman was joined out front by Alberto Bettiol (EF Pro Cycling), Nicholas Roche (Team Sunweb), Winner Anacona, Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Matteo Trentin (CCC Team), Andrey Amador, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Carlos Verona, Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Lennard Kämna, Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Further back, Bora-Hansgrohe were attempting to get green jersey contender Peter Sagan in the move and kept working to grab him some points at the intermediate sprint after 40 kilometres. They would eventually concede defeat though, given the strength of the break.

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Casper Pedersen, Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) were chasing in between, making it across after 60km of racing, while Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling), Simon Geschke (CCC Team), Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) and Romain Sicard (Total Direct Energie) joined the leaders later on to make it 23 up front.

The gap to the break ballooned on the Col de Porte, jumping to 10 minutes at the top. There, Rolland – who lay sixth in the KOM standings, 10 points down on AG2R La Mondiale's Benoît Cosnefroy – grabbed five points in his quest to take over polka dots.

He was off again on the Côte de Revel, making his move 2km from the top to secure another five points, going level with Cosnefroy at the top of the standings. He and the rest of the break had made it to 12 minutes clear as they passed the 50km to go mark, racing through the valley ahead of the penultimate climb of the day.

Rolland's teammate Pacher jumped away from the break at the base of the Montée de Saint-Nizier-du-Mouchrotte. The Frenchman was quick to gain a minute on the climb, prompting a response from Carapaz and Sivakov behind as the break slimmed down to nine riders.

Midway up, with 26km left to run, a four-man chase formed - Reichenbach, Carapaz, Alaphilippe and Kämna - and quickly caught Pacher to make it five at the head of the race. The group wouldn't stick together for long, though, with Pacher dropping under the pace before Alaphilippe also fell back after attempting to follow a Carapaz attack. 

Kämna led the way over the top, getting away alone ahead of the final 20km as Carapaz chased ahead of Reichenbach.

It looked as though it might be a man-vs-man solo fight over the closing section of the race, though Kämna never looked back once he was away. He only gained time on the shallow downhill run to the final climb, distancing Carapaz with ease, the Colombian in turn not giving up second place to Reichenbach.

That was how they crossed the line, with Sivakov the best of the rest, leading a small group across the line 2:34 down. Back in the peloton, competing GC trains formed on the run to the final climb. David De La Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) led out teammate Pogačar before Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took over, setting a tempo too high for any attacks to go.

Pogačar went with 500 metres to go, but Roglič and the rest of the GC men were right there. Miguel Ángel López (Astana) managed to njump away just before the line, but his move was also negated, meaning no changes at the top of the GC ahead of stage 17's summit finish on the Col de la Loze.

Full results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe04:12:52
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:01:27
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:01:56
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers00:02:34
5Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team00:02:35
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:02:37
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb00:02:41
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb00:02:47
9Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:02:51
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:02:54
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling00:05:12
12Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:05:15
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:05:18
14Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team00:06:11
15Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:06:11
16Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:06:11
17Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:10:46
18Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:10:46
19Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:16:09
20Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:16:48
21Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:16:48
22Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma00:16:48
23Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:16:48
24Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:16:48
25Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:16:48
26Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:16:48
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:16:48
28Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:16:48
29Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:16:48
30Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:16:55
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:16:55
32Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:16:59
33Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma00:17:17
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:17:17
35Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:17:19
36Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:17:23
37Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:17:23
38Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:17:23
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:17:36
40Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation00:17:36
41Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:17:45
42Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:17:45
43Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis00:17:45
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:17:45
45Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:17:45
46Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:17:45
47Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:17:45
48Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:17:45
49Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:17:45
50Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:17:45
51Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:17:45
52Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:18:05
53Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:18:05
54Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:18:18
55David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:18:41
56Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:19:04
57Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team00:19:32
58Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:19:32
59Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:19:32
60Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:19:58
61Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates00:20:09
62Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe00:20:14
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team00:20:14
64George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:20:51
65Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:21:44
66Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:21:44
67Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott00:21:44
68Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:24:42
69Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:24:42
70Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:24:42
71Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:24:42
72Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:24:42
73Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:24:42
74Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team00:24:42
75Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling00:24:42
76Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:24:42
77Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:24:42
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team00:24:42
79Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:24:42
80Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:24:42
81Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:24:42
82Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:24:42
83Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb00:25:17
84Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb00:25:17
85Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:25:23
86Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo00:26:24
87Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:26:24
88Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:26:24
89Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation00:27:27
90Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation00:27:27
91Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb00:27:27
92Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation00:27:27
93Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:27:27
94Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:27:27
95José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:27:27
96Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott00:27:27
97Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:27:27
98Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:27:27
99Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:27:27
100Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:27:27
101Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:27:27
102Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:27:27
103Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic00:27:27
104Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:27:27
105Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:27:27
106Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:27:27
107Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:27:27
108Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:27:27
109Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:27:27
110Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale00:27:27
111Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:27:27
112Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:27:27
113Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling00:27:27
114Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team00:27:27
115Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:27:27
116Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren00:27:27
117Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:27:27
118Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling00:27:27
119André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation00:27:27
120Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:27:27
121Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:27:27
122Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis00:27:27
123Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:27:27
124Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers00:27:27
125Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe00:27:27
126Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis00:27:27
127Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:27:27
128Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:27:27
129Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:27:27
130Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:27:27
131Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:27:27
132Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:27:27
133Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:27:27
134Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:27:27
135Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:27:27
136Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team00:27:27
137Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:27:27
138Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:27:27
139Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:27:27
140Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis00:27:27
141Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates00:27:27
142Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:27:27
143Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott00:27:27
144Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo00:27:27
145Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:27:27
146Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma00:27:27
147Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling00:27:49
148Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling00:27:49
149Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie00:28:08
150Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb00:28:08
151Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal00:30:52
152Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal00:30:52
153Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:30:52
154Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:30:52
DNFDavid Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
OTLJerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Sprint 1 - Saint-Joseph-De-Rivière km. 44.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team20
2Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe17
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep15
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling13
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ11
6Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic9
8Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic8
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers7
10Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers5
12Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb3
14Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept2
15Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1 PT

Sprint 2 - Vc Villard-De-Lans km. Côte 2000 km. 164
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe30
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers25
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ22
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers19
5Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team17
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic15
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb13
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb11
9Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept9
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep7
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling6
12Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team5
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept4
14Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team3
15Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2

Mountain 1 - Côte De Virieu km. 12.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale1 PT

Mountain 2 - Col De Porte km. 66.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept5
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb3
3Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers1 PT

Mountain 3 - Côte De Revel km. 94.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept5
2Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team3
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers2
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept1 PT

Mountain 4 - Montée De Saint-Nizier-Du-Moucherotte km. 143.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers8
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ6
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep4
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept2
6Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team1 PT

Mountain 5 - Villard-De-Lans km. Côte 2000 km. 164
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers1 PT

Young riders
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe04:12:52
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers00:02:34
3Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:16:09
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:16:48
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:16:48
6Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:16:59
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:17:45
8Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:18:05
9Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:19:32
10Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:24:42
11Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:24:42
12Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb00:25:17
13Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb00:25:17
14Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:26:24
15Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:27:27
16Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic00:27:27
17Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:27:27
18Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:27:27
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:27:27
20Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:27:27
21Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:27:27
22Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:27:27
23Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb00:28:08

Combativity
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

Teams
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers12:48:48
2Team Sunweb00:11:25
3Movistar Team00:18:02
4Team Arkea-Samsic00:20:34
5B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:22:39
6CCC Team00:23:16
7Groupama-FDJ00:27:14
8Bora-Hansgrohe00:27:47
9EF Pro Cycling00:28:47
10Team Jumbo-Visma00:40:48
11Bahrain McLaren00:41:16
12Astana Pro Team00:41:44
13Trek-Segafredo00:42:00
14UAE Team Emirates00:43:02
15Deceuninck-Quick-Step00:44:51
16Cofidis00:49:03
17Total Direct Energie00:49:58
18AG2R la Mondiale00:50:00
19Mitchelton-Scott00:50:04
20Israel Start-Up Nation01:02:18
21Lotto Soudal01:09:08
22NTT Pro Cycling01:09:24

General classification after stage 16
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma70:06:47
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:40
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:01:34
4Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:01:45
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:02:03
6Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:02:13
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:02:16
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:15
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:05:19
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:05:43
11Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:06:45
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:06:52
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:09:09
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:17:23
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:18:16
16Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:19:04
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:30:03
18Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:35:06
19Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:44:23
20Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:58:58
21Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team01:01:58
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team01:02:08
23Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:03:47
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott01:05:01
25Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ01:06:51
26Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma01:12:47
27George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma01:19:50
28Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo01:20:27
29Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:21:14
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:22:15
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:23:44
32Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:24:01
33Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling01:24:31
34Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers01:27:43
35Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:32:06
36Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:32:26
37Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers01:35:22
38Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation01:35:49
39Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team01:36:13
40Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:36:24
41Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team01:44:28
42Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling01:50:00
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team01:50:41
44Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma01:50:55
45Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis01:51:36
46Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:52:01
47Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:53:14
48Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott01:53:37
49Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team01:54:33
50Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates01:56:32
51Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:58:06
52Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team02:00:32
53Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ02:00:57
54Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis02:01:50
55Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling02:02:34
56Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe02:05:07
57Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo02:08:39
58Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team02:10:38
59Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb02:15:14
60Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb02:15:30
61Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers02:16:18
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team02:16:23
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:18:24
64Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling02:20:08
65Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb02:20:33
66Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic02:28:41
67Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale02:30:28
68Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team02:31:58
69Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe02:33:34
70Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling02:36:03
71Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation02:36:06
72José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team02:38:08
73Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo02:43:51
74Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo02:48:11
75Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:48:20
76Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team02:48:58
77Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team02:48:59
78Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team02:50:53
79Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale02:51:49
80Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team02:53:10
81Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers02:53:20
82Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team02:57:43
83Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb02:58:24
84Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren03:01:56
85Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates03:04:11
86Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe03:06:47
87Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott03:08:19
88Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation03:09:18
89Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers03:12:34
90David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates03:14:45
91Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling03:15:15
92Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling03:16:49
93Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott03:17:41
94Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling03:18:12
95Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep03:20:05
96Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis03:20:16
97Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ03:21:42
98Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren03:22:29
99Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic03:23:05
100Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept03:25:37
101Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott03:25:40
102Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation03:26:27
103Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb03:29:26
104Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team03:31:16
105Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling03:32:29
106Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling03:33:44
107Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale03:34:36
108Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott03:35:49
109Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic03:36:15
110Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb03:37:43
111Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe03:39:07
112Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates03:39:42
113Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis03:39:52
114Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis03:47:45
115Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie03:50:35
116Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic03:51:13
117Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie03:53:23
118Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep03:57:34
119Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo03:57:59
120Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation03:58:13
121Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep03:58:28
122Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept04:00:56
123Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma04:01:19
124Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren04:04:44
125Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation04:04:59
126Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep04:05:32
127Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team04:07:29
128Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo04:07:43
129Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie04:08:14
130Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling04:08:31
131Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma04:09:56
132Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale04:10:15
133Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe04:12:24
134Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb04:13:46
135Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers04:15:49
136Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie04:17:03
137Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep04:17:24
138Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept04:18:45
139Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept04:19:02
140Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates04:19:42
141Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis04:21:54
142Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling04:22:24
143Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic04:24:03
144Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation04:24:51
145André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation04:27:44
146Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb04:28:11
147Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep04:30:24
148Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept04:31:06
149Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie04:32:33
150Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren04:34:37
151Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal04:35:23
152Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal04:40:16
153Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal04:49:31
154Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal04:55:05

Points Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep269
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe224
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team212
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept166
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal158
6Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma131
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep130
8Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep112
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates100
10Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates97
11Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb97
12Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb88
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe82
14Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott79
15Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe79
16Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb72
17Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma71
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team67
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo65
20Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis63
21Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe63
22Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling60
23Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo60
24Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling57
25Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott57
26Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept57
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team56
28Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie55
29Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation51
30Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers50
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept48
32Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team47
33Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo47
34Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale45
35Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ44
36Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling43
37Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers43
38Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie41
39Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis41
40Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation40
41Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis40
42Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic40
43Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo37
44Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb36
45Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team33
46Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren32
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb32
48Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling30
49Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale29
50Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis29
51Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic28
52Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis28
53Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo27
54Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team27
55Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie27
56Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team26
57Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team26
58Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling26
59Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team25
60Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep25
61Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale24
62Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe24
63Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb24
64Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis23
65Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team21
66Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers21
67Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
68Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
69Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20
70Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale20
71Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling20
72Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team19
73Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren18
74Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17
75Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ17
76Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
77Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation17
78Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept17
79Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep17
80Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe17
81Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling15
82Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma15
83Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren15
84Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott15
85Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers15
86Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
87Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14
88Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers14
89André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation14
90David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates13
91Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling13
92Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept13
93Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma12
94Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers12
95Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie12
96Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team11
97Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale11
98Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic11
99Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren10
100Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation10
101Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation10
102Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren10
103Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo9
104Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
105Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
106Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept9
107Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
108Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic8
109Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
110Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
111Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott7
112Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep5
113Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott5
114Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation5
115Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
116Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling4
117Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team4
118Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott3
119Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling3
120Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
121Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept2
122Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2
123Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team1 PT
124Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling1 PT
125Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep1 PT
126Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1 PT
127Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling0 PT

Mountains Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale36
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept36
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates34
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma33
5Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale32
6Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb31
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe27
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis25
9Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept24
10Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo24
11Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling24
12Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team22
13Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling16
14Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling14
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb14
16Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14
17Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team14
18Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team12
19Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo12
20Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers12
21Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team11
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
23Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
24Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep10
25Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
26Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation9
27Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ8
28Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren8
29Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team8
30Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team7
32Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb7
33Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
34Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis6
35Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma6
36Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ6
37Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic5
39Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma5
40Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic4
41Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
42David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates3
43Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3
44Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2
45Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation2
46Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie2
47Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
48Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers2
49Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma2
50Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers2
51Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
52Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation2
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept2
54Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic2
55Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep2
56Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation2
57Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
58Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb1 PT
59Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1 PT
60Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis1 PT
61Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie1 PT
62Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling0 PT

Young Riders Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates70:07:27
2Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:35
3Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:18:24
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:20:34
5Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling01:23:51
6Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:31:26
7Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team01:43:48
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling02:01:54
9Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo02:07:59
10Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb02:14:34
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers03:11:54
12Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept03:24:57
13Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb03:28:46
14Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb03:37:03
15Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic03:50:33
16Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep03:56:54
17Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep03:57:48
18Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo04:07:03
19Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale04:09:35
20Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie04:16:23
21Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic04:23:23
22Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb04:27:31
23Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept04:30:26

Teams Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team210:11:06
2Ineos Grenadiers00:35:37
3EF Pro Cycling00:37:00
4Team Jumbo-Visma00:37:36
5Bahrain McLaren01:00:57
6Trek-Segafredo01:09:07
7Astana Pro Team01:17:25
8AG2R la Mondiale01:53:39
9Team Arkea-Samsic02:08:12
10Groupama-FDJ02:30:16
11Mitchelton-Scott02:30:52
12UAE Team Emirates02:33:53
13Cofidis03:13:29
14Bora-Hansgrohe03:20:13
15CCC Team03:43:11
16B&B Hotels-Vital Concept04:45:20
17Deceuninck-Quick-Step05:33:16
18Team Sunweb05:43:01
19Israel Start-Up Nation06:06:18
20NTT Pro Cycling07:26:16
21Total Direct Energie08:03:17
22Lotto Soudal11:10:44

