Tour de France: Kämna gives Bora-Hansgrohe a win on stage 16
Lopez tries to steal a few seconds as Roglic remains in yellow
Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) soared to the first Grand Tour stage victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France, jumping away from a fractured early breakaway 20km from the finish to take a solo win at Villard-de-Lans.
The German, who impressed at the 2019 Tour and took his first pro victory last month at the Critérium du Dauphiné, had dropped Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) over the top of the Montée de Saint-Nizier-du-Moucherotte and was never seen again, the Equadorian trailing in over a minute down with the combativity prize as a consolation.
Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) was the best of the rest, taking third at 1:56 ahead of the remainder of the 23-man break. Among them was B&B Hotels-Vital Concept climber, Pierre Rolland, who moved into second place in the mountain classification, level on points with Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale).
"I feel great. It was an absolutely awesome day for me," Kämna said after the finish. "It was a fight from the beginning on and I knew I had to make it to the finish alone.
"When I saw that Carapaz was dropping the speed, I thought now it's the time to go and went all-in to the end. It's a big relief also for the team and for me. I can almost not imagine it. The step I made this year is huge and I'm so blessed to win today."
The GC group crossed the line 17 minutes after Kämna had celebrated his win, though once again on a mountain stage there was to be no separation among the favourites. Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar had their Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates teams set a high pace on the short climb, and Pogačar put in a late attack, but the GC status quo remained in place.
Former contender Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) did, however, shed time, dropping back on the penultimate climb of the day. The Colombian is reportedly suffering a recurrance of the back pain suffered at the Dauphiné, as well as additional knee discomfort.
How it unfolded
Stage 16 would see a return to the mountain after the rest day, though far from the toughest test remaining in the Tour. Five classified climbs lay in wait on the 164km route to Villard-de-Lans, including the second category climbs of the Col de Porte (7.4km at 6.8 per cent, 98km to go) and Côte de Revel (6km at 8 per cent, 94km to go) then the first category Montée de Saint-Nizier-du-Mouchrotte (11.1km at 6.5 per cent, 21km to go), before a third category uphill finish.
As ever, the early stages were dominated by riders fighting to make the breakaway on a day where the break was always going to have a good chance of succeeding. The early battle saw Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) kick off the move, getting brought back before making the move proper after 20km of racing.
The Frenchman was joined out front by Alberto Bettiol (EF Pro Cycling), Nicholas Roche (Team Sunweb), Winner Anacona, Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Matteo Trentin (CCC Team), Andrey Amador, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Carlos Verona, Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Lennard Kämna, Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
Further back, Bora-Hansgrohe were attempting to get green jersey contender Peter Sagan in the move and kept working to grab him some points at the intermediate sprint after 40 kilometres. They would eventually concede defeat though, given the strength of the break.
Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Casper Pedersen, Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) were chasing in between, making it across after 60km of racing, while Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling), Simon Geschke (CCC Team), Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) and Romain Sicard (Total Direct Energie) joined the leaders later on to make it 23 up front.
The gap to the break ballooned on the Col de Porte, jumping to 10 minutes at the top. There, Rolland – who lay sixth in the KOM standings, 10 points down on AG2R La Mondiale's Benoît Cosnefroy – grabbed five points in his quest to take over polka dots.
He was off again on the Côte de Revel, making his move 2km from the top to secure another five points, going level with Cosnefroy at the top of the standings. He and the rest of the break had made it to 12 minutes clear as they passed the 50km to go mark, racing through the valley ahead of the penultimate climb of the day.
Rolland's teammate Pacher jumped away from the break at the base of the Montée de Saint-Nizier-du-Mouchrotte. The Frenchman was quick to gain a minute on the climb, prompting a response from Carapaz and Sivakov behind as the break slimmed down to nine riders.
Midway up, with 26km left to run, a four-man chase formed - Reichenbach, Carapaz, Alaphilippe and Kämna - and quickly caught Pacher to make it five at the head of the race. The group wouldn't stick together for long, though, with Pacher dropping under the pace before Alaphilippe also fell back after attempting to follow a Carapaz attack.
Kämna led the way over the top, getting away alone ahead of the final 20km as Carapaz chased ahead of Reichenbach.
It looked as though it might be a man-vs-man solo fight over the closing section of the race, though Kämna never looked back once he was away. He only gained time on the shallow downhill run to the final climb, distancing Carapaz with ease, the Colombian in turn not giving up second place to Reichenbach.
That was how they crossed the line, with Sivakov the best of the rest, leading a small group across the line 2:34 down. Back in the peloton, competing GC trains formed on the run to the final climb. David De La Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) led out teammate Pogačar before Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took over, setting a tempo too high for any attacks to go.
Pogačar went with 500 metres to go, but Roglič and the rest of the GC men were right there. Miguel Ángel López (Astana) managed to njump away just before the line, but his move was also negated, meaning no changes at the top of the GC ahead of stage 17's summit finish on the Col de la Loze.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|04:12:52
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:01:27
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|00:01:56
|4
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:02:34
|5
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|00:02:35
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:02:37
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|00:02:41
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|00:02:47
|9
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:02:51
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:02:54
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:12
|12
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:05:15
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:05:18
|14
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|00:06:11
|15
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:06:11
|16
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:06:11
|17
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:10:46
|18
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:10:46
|19
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|00:16:09
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:16:48
|21
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:16:48
|22
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:16:48
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|00:16:48
|24
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:16:48
|25
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:16:48
|26
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:16:48
|27
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:16:48
|28
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:16:48
|29
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:16:48
|30
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:16:55
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|00:16:55
|32
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:16:59
|33
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:17:17
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:17:17
|35
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|00:17:19
|36
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:17:23
|37
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:17:23
|38
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:17:23
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:17:36
|40
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:17:36
|41
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:17:45
|42
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|00:17:45
|43
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|00:17:45
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:17:45
|45
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:17:45
|46
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:17:45
|47
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:17:45
|48
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:17:45
|49
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:17:45
|50
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:17:45
|51
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:17:45
|52
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:18:05
|53
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:18:05
|54
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:18:18
|55
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:18:41
|56
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:19:04
|57
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|00:19:32
|58
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|00:19:32
|59
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:19:32
|60
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:19:58
|61
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|00:20:09
|62
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:20:14
|63
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|00:20:14
|64
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:20:51
|65
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:21:44
|66
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:21:44
|67
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:21:44
|68
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:24:42
|69
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:24:42
|70
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:24:42
|71
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:24:42
|72
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:24:42
|73
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:24:42
|74
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|00:24:42
|75
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|00:24:42
|76
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:24:42
|77
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|00:24:42
|78
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|00:24:42
|79
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:24:42
|80
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:24:42
|81
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:24:42
|82
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:24:42
|83
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:25:17
|84
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|00:25:17
|85
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|00:25:23
|86
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|00:26:24
|87
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:26:24
|88
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:26:24
|89
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:27:27
|90
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:27:27
|91
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:27:27
|92
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:27:27
|93
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:27:27
|94
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:27:27
|95
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:27:27
|96
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:27:27
|97
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:27:27
|98
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:27:27
|99
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:27:27
|100
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:27:27
|101
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:27:27
|102
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|00:27:27
|103
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:27:27
|104
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:27:27
|105
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:27:27
|106
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:27:27
|107
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:27:27
|108
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:27:27
|109
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:27:27
|110
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:27:27
|111
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:27:27
|112
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:27:27
|113
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:27:27
|114
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|00:27:27
|115
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:27:27
|116
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|00:27:27
|117
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:27:27
|118
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:27:27
|119
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:27:27
|120
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:27:27
|121
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:27:27
|122
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|00:27:27
|123
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:27:27
|124
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:27:27
|125
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:27:27
|126
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|00:27:27
|127
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:27:27
|128
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:27:27
|129
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:27:27
|130
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:27:27
|131
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:27:27
|132
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:27:27
|133
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:27:27
|134
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|00:27:27
|135
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:27:27
|136
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|00:27:27
|137
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|00:27:27
|138
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:27:27
|139
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:27:27
|140
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|00:27:27
|141
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|00:27:27
|142
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:27:27
|143
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:27:27
|144
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|00:27:27
|145
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:27:27
|146
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:27:27
|147
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:27:49
|148
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:27:49
|149
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|00:28:08
|150
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:28:08
|151
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|00:30:52
|152
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|00:30:52
|153
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:30:52
|154
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:30:52
|DNF
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|OTL
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|20
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|13
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|6
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|8
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|10
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|12
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|3
|14
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|2
|15
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1 PT
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|25
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|4
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|19
|5
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|17
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|13
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|11
|9
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|9
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|7
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|4
|14
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|3
|15
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1 PT
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|5
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|3
|3
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|1 PT
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|5
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|3
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|4
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|1 PT
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|5
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|2
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|1 PT
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|1 PT
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|04:12:52
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:02:34
|3
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|00:16:09
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:16:48
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:16:48
|6
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:16:59
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:17:45
|8
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:18:05
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:19:32
|10
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:24:42
|11
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:24:42
|12
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:25:17
|13
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|00:25:17
|14
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:26:24
|15
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:27:27
|16
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:27:27
|17
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:27:27
|18
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:27:27
|19
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:27:27
|20
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:27:27
|21
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:27:27
|22
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:27:27
|23
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:28:08
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|12:48:48
|2
|Team Sunweb
|00:11:25
|3
|Movistar Team
|00:18:02
|4
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:20:34
|5
|B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:22:39
|6
|CCC Team
|00:23:16
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|00:27:14
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:27:47
|9
|EF Pro Cycling
|00:28:47
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:40:48
|11
|Bahrain McLaren
|00:41:16
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|00:41:44
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|00:42:00
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|00:43:02
|15
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|00:44:51
|16
|Cofidis
|00:49:03
|17
|Total Direct Energie
|00:49:58
|18
|AG2R la Mondiale
|00:50:00
|19
|Mitchelton-Scott
|00:50:04
|20
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:02:18
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|01:09:08
|22
|NTT Pro Cycling
|01:09:24
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|70:06:47
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:40
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:01:34
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:45
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:02:03
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|00:02:13
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:02:16
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:03:15
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:05:19
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:05:43
|11
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:06:45
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:06:52
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|00:09:09
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:17:23
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:18:16
|16
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:19:04
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:30:03
|18
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:35:06
|19
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:44:23
|20
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:58:58
|21
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|01:01:58
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|01:02:08
|23
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:03:47
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:05:01
|25
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|01:06:51
|26
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:12:47
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:19:50
|28
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|01:20:27
|29
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:21:14
|30
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:22:15
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:23:44
|32
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:24:01
|33
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|01:24:31
|34
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:27:43
|35
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:32:06
|36
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:32:26
|37
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:35:22
|38
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:35:49
|39
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|01:36:13
|40
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:36:24
|41
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|01:44:28
|42
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|01:50:00
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|01:50:41
|44
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:50:55
|45
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|01:51:36
|46
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:52:01
|47
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:53:14
|48
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:53:37
|49
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|01:54:33
|50
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|01:56:32
|51
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|01:58:06
|52
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|02:00:32
|53
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|02:00:57
|54
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|02:01:50
|55
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|02:02:34
|56
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|02:05:07
|57
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|02:08:39
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|02:10:38
|59
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|02:15:14
|60
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|02:15:30
|61
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:16:18
|62
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|02:16:23
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:18:24
|64
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|02:20:08
|65
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|02:20:33
|66
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|02:28:41
|67
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|02:30:28
|68
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|02:31:58
|69
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|02:33:34
|70
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|02:36:03
|71
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:36:06
|72
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|02:38:08
|73
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|02:43:51
|74
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|02:48:11
|75
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:48:20
|76
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|02:48:58
|77
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|02:48:59
|78
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|02:50:53
|79
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|02:51:49
|80
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|02:53:10
|81
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:53:20
|82
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|02:57:43
|83
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|02:58:24
|84
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|03:01:56
|85
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|03:04:11
|86
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|03:06:47
|87
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|03:08:19
|88
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|03:09:18
|89
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|03:12:34
|90
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|03:14:45
|91
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|03:15:15
|92
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|03:16:49
|93
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|03:17:41
|94
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|03:18:12
|95
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|03:20:05
|96
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|03:20:16
|97
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|03:21:42
|98
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|03:22:29
|99
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|03:23:05
|100
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|03:25:37
|101
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|03:25:40
|102
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|03:26:27
|103
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|03:29:26
|104
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|03:31:16
|105
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|03:32:29
|106
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|03:33:44
|107
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|03:34:36
|108
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|03:35:49
|109
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|03:36:15
|110
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|03:37:43
|111
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|03:39:07
|112
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|03:39:42
|113
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|03:39:52
|114
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|03:47:45
|115
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|03:50:35
|116
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|03:51:13
|117
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|03:53:23
|118
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|03:57:34
|119
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|03:57:59
|120
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|03:58:13
|121
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|03:58:28
|122
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|04:00:56
|123
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|04:01:19
|124
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|04:04:44
|125
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|04:04:59
|126
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|04:05:32
|127
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|04:07:29
|128
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|04:07:43
|129
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|04:08:14
|130
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|04:08:31
|131
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|04:09:56
|132
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|04:10:15
|133
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|04:12:24
|134
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|04:13:46
|135
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|04:15:49
|136
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|04:17:03
|137
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|04:17:24
|138
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|04:18:45
|139
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|04:19:02
|140
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|04:19:42
|141
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|04:21:54
|142
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|04:22:24
|143
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|04:24:03
|144
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|04:24:51
|145
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|04:27:44
|146
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|04:28:11
|147
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|04:30:24
|148
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|04:31:06
|149
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|04:32:33
|150
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|04:34:37
|151
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|04:35:23
|152
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|04:40:16
|153
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|04:49:31
|154
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|04:55:05
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|269
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|224
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|212
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|166
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|158
|6
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|131
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|130
|8
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|112
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|10
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|11
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|97
|12
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|88
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|14
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|79
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|16
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|17
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|71
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|67
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|20
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|63
|21
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|22
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|60
|23
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|24
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|57
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|57
|26
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|57
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|28
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|55
|29
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|51
|30
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|50
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|48
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|47
|33
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|34
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|45
|35
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|44
|36
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|43
|37
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|43
|38
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|41
|39
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|41
|40
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|40
|41
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|40
|42
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|40
|43
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|44
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|36
|45
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|33
|46
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|32
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|32
|48
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|30
|49
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|29
|50
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|29
|51
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|28
|52
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|28
|53
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|54
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|55
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|27
|56
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|57
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|26
|58
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|26
|59
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|60
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|25
|61
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|24
|62
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|63
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|24
|64
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|23
|65
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|21
|66
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|21
|67
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|21
|68
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|21
|69
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|70
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|71
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|72
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|73
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|18
|74
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|75
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|76
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|77
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|17
|78
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|17
|79
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|17
|80
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|81
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|15
|82
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|83
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|15
|84
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|85
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|86
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|87
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|88
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|89
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|90
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|91
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|92
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|13
|93
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|94
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|95
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|12
|96
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|97
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|11
|98
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|11
|99
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|10
|100
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|101
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|102
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|10
|103
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|104
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|105
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|106
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|9
|107
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|108
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|109
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|110
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|111
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|112
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5
|113
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|114
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|115
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|116
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|117
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|4
|118
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|119
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|120
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|121
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|2
|122
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|123
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1 PT
|124
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|1 PT
|125
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1 PT
|126
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1 PT
|127
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|0 PT
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|36
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|36
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|5
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|32
|6
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|31
|7
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|25
|9
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|24
|10
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|11
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|24
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|22
|13
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|16
|14
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|14
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|14
|16
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|17
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|18
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|20
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|11
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|23
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|24
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|25
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|26
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|9
|27
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|28
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|8
|29
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|30
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|32
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|7
|33
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|34
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|35
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|36
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|37
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|5
|39
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|40
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|41
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|42
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|43
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|44
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|2
|45
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|46
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|47
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|48
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|49
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|50
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|51
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|52
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|2
|54
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|2
|55
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|56
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|57
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|58
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1 PT
|59
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1 PT
|60
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|1 PT
|61
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|1 PT
|62
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|0 PT
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|70:07:27
|2
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:02:35
|3
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:18:24
|4
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:20:34
|5
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|01:23:51
|6
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:31:26
|7
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|01:43:48
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|02:01:54
|9
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|02:07:59
|10
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|02:14:34
|11
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|03:11:54
|12
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|03:24:57
|13
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|03:28:46
|14
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|03:37:03
|15
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|03:50:33
|16
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|03:56:54
|17
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|03:57:48
|18
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|04:07:03
|19
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|04:09:35
|20
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|04:16:23
|21
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|04:23:23
|22
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|04:27:31
|23
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|04:30:26
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|210:11:06
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00:35:37
|3
|EF Pro Cycling
|00:37:00
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:37:36
|5
|Bahrain McLaren
|01:00:57
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|01:09:07
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|01:17:25
|8
|AG2R la Mondiale
|01:53:39
|9
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|02:08:12
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|02:30:16
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|02:30:52
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|02:33:53
|13
|Cofidis
|03:13:29
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|03:20:13
|15
|CCC Team
|03:43:11
|16
|B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|04:45:20
|17
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|05:33:16
|18
|Team Sunweb
|05:43:01
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|06:06:18
|20
|NTT Pro Cycling
|07:26:16
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|08:03:17
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|11:10:44
