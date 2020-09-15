Tour de France: Kämna gives Bora-Hansgrohe a win on stage 16

Image 1 of 40 Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) solos to the stage win in the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 40 Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) solos to the stage win in the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 40 B&B Hotels- Vital Concept rider Pierre Rolland part of breakaway during the 16th stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 40 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ready to ride 164km on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 40 Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates rides stage 16 in the White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 40 Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck - QuickStep takes on food during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 40 Team Lotto Soudal begins stage 16, one not really suited to sprinter Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 40 Stage 16 rolls for 164km and has five categorised climbs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 40 Stage 16 to Villard-de-Lans is a rare incursion for the Tour into the Vercors, a region of tough, narrow roads, deceptively difficult climbs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 40 Peloton along stage 16 in rugged territory in Vercors (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 40 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) dropped down in GC after stage 15 and ready to ride Tuesday for stage wins (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 40 Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R La Mondiale starts stage 16 in La Tour du Pin in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 40 Frenchman Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R La Mondiale wears Polka Dot Mountain Jersey heading across five categorised climbs on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 40 Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey talks to Primoz Roglic of Jumbo - Visma in Yellow Leader Jersey at start in La Tour du Pin (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 40 Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme back in race after week of quarantine due to positive COVID-19 test (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 40 Christian Prudhomme at stage 16 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 40 Yellow jersey Primoz Roglic at the start of stage 16 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe stage 16 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 40 The peloton during stage 16 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 40 Matteo Trentin during stage 16 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 40 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 40 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 40 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 40 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 40 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 40 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 40 Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) solos to the stage win in the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 40 Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) solos to the stage win in the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe takes a bottle from team car (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 40 Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 40 Lennard Kamna wins stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 40 RIchard Carapaz take second on stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 40 Jumbo-Visma at the end of stage 16 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 40 Lennard Kamna wins stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 40 Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 40 Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Rolgic stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe stage and Richard Carapaz 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 40 Richard Carapaz stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 40 Hugh Carthy stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) soared to the first Grand Tour stage victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France, jumping away from a fractured early breakaway 20km from the finish to take a solo win at Villard-de-Lans.

The German, who impressed at the 2019 Tour and took his first pro victory last month at the Critérium du Dauphiné, had dropped Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) over the top of the Montée de Saint-Nizier-du-Moucherotte and was never seen again, the Equadorian trailing in over a minute down with the combativity prize as a consolation.

Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) was the best of the rest, taking third at 1:56 ahead of the remainder of the 23-man break. Among them was B&B Hotels-Vital Concept climber, Pierre Rolland, who moved into second place in the mountain classification, level on points with Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale).

"I feel great. It was an absolutely awesome day for me," Kämna said after the finish. "It was a fight from the beginning on and I knew I had to make it to the finish alone.

"When I saw that Carapaz was dropping the speed, I thought now it's the time to go and went all-in to the end. It's a big relief also for the team and for me. I can almost not imagine it. The step I made this year is huge and I'm so blessed to win today."

The GC group crossed the line 17 minutes after Kämna had celebrated his win, though once again on a mountain stage there was to be no separation among the favourites. Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar had their Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates teams set a high pace on the short climb, and Pogačar put in a late attack, but the GC status quo remained in place.

Former contender Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) did, however, shed time, dropping back on the penultimate climb of the day. The Colombian is reportedly suffering a recurrance of the back pain suffered at the Dauphiné, as well as additional knee discomfort.

How it unfolded

Stage 16 would see a return to the mountain after the rest day, though far from the toughest test remaining in the Tour. Five classified climbs lay in wait on the 164km route to Villard-de-Lans, including the second category climbs of the Col de Porte (7.4km at 6.8 per cent, 98km to go) and Côte de Revel (6km at 8 per cent, 94km to go) then the first category Montée de Saint-Nizier-du-Mouchrotte (11.1km at 6.5 per cent, 21km to go), before a third category uphill finish.

As ever, the early stages were dominated by riders fighting to make the breakaway on a day where the break was always going to have a good chance of succeeding. The early battle saw Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) kick off the move, getting brought back before making the move proper after 20km of racing.

The Frenchman was joined out front by Alberto Bettiol (EF Pro Cycling), Nicholas Roche (Team Sunweb), Winner Anacona, Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Matteo Trentin (CCC Team), Andrey Amador, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Carlos Verona, Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Lennard Kämna, Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Further back, Bora-Hansgrohe were attempting to get green jersey contender Peter Sagan in the move and kept working to grab him some points at the intermediate sprint after 40 kilometres. They would eventually concede defeat though, given the strength of the break.

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Casper Pedersen, Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) were chasing in between, making it across after 60km of racing, while Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling), Simon Geschke (CCC Team), Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) and Romain Sicard (Total Direct Energie) joined the leaders later on to make it 23 up front.

The gap to the break ballooned on the Col de Porte, jumping to 10 minutes at the top. There, Rolland – who lay sixth in the KOM standings, 10 points down on AG2R La Mondiale's Benoît Cosnefroy – grabbed five points in his quest to take over polka dots.

He was off again on the Côte de Revel, making his move 2km from the top to secure another five points, going level with Cosnefroy at the top of the standings. He and the rest of the break had made it to 12 minutes clear as they passed the 50km to go mark, racing through the valley ahead of the penultimate climb of the day.

Rolland's teammate Pacher jumped away from the break at the base of the Montée de Saint-Nizier-du-Mouchrotte. The Frenchman was quick to gain a minute on the climb, prompting a response from Carapaz and Sivakov behind as the break slimmed down to nine riders.

Midway up, with 26km left to run, a four-man chase formed - Reichenbach, Carapaz, Alaphilippe and Kämna - and quickly caught Pacher to make it five at the head of the race. The group wouldn't stick together for long, though, with Pacher dropping under the pace before Alaphilippe also fell back after attempting to follow a Carapaz attack.

Kämna led the way over the top, getting away alone ahead of the final 20km as Carapaz chased ahead of Reichenbach.

It looked as though it might be a man-vs-man solo fight over the closing section of the race, though Kämna never looked back once he was away. He only gained time on the shallow downhill run to the final climb, distancing Carapaz with ease, the Colombian in turn not giving up second place to Reichenbach.

That was how they crossed the line, with Sivakov the best of the rest, leading a small group across the line 2:34 down. Back in the peloton, competing GC trains formed on the run to the final climb. David De La Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) led out teammate Pogačar before Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took over, setting a tempo too high for any attacks to go.

Pogačar went with 500 metres to go, but Roglič and the rest of the GC men were right there. Miguel Ángel López (Astana) managed to njump away just before the line, but his move was also negated, meaning no changes at the top of the GC ahead of stage 17's summit finish on the Col de la Loze.

Full results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 04:12:52 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:01:27 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:01:56 4 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:34 5 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 00:02:35 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:02:37 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 00:02:41 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 00:02:47 9 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:02:51 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:02:54 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:12 12 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:05:15 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:05:18 14 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 00:06:11 15 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:06:11 16 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:06:11 17 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:10:46 18 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:10:46 19 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:16:09 20 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:16:48 21 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:16:48 22 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:16:48 23 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:16:48 24 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:16:48 25 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:16:48 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:16:48 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:16:48 28 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:16:48 29 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:16:48 30 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:16:55 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:16:55 32 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:16:59 33 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:17:17 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:17:17 35 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:17:19 36 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:17:23 37 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:17:23 38 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:17:23 39 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:17:36 40 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:17:36 41 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:17:45 42 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:17:45 43 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 00:17:45 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:17:45 45 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:17:45 46 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:17:45 47 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:17:45 48 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:17:45 49 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:17:45 50 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:17:45 51 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:17:45 52 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:18:05 53 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:18:05 54 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:18 55 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:18:41 56 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:19:04 57 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 00:19:32 58 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:19:32 59 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:19:32 60 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:19:58 61 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 00:20:09 62 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:20:14 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 00:20:14 64 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:20:51 65 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:21:44 66 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:21:44 67 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 00:21:44 68 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:24:42 69 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:24:42 70 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:24:42 71 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:24:42 72 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:24:42 73 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:24:42 74 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 00:24:42 75 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 00:24:42 76 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:24:42 77 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:24:42 78 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 00:24:42 79 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:24:42 80 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:24:42 81 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:24:42 82 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:24:42 83 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:25:17 84 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 00:25:17 85 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:25:23 86 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 00:26:24 87 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:26:24 88 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:26:24 89 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:27:27 90 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:27:27 91 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:27:27 92 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:27:27 93 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:27:27 94 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:27:27 95 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:27:27 96 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 00:27:27 97 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:27:27 98 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:27:27 99 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:27:27 100 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:27:27 101 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:27:27 102 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:27:27 103 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:27:27 104 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:27:27 105 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:27:27 106 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:27:27 107 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:27:27 108 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:27:27 109 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:27:27 110 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 00:27:27 111 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:27:27 112 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:27:27 113 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 00:27:27 114 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 00:27:27 115 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:27:27 116 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 00:27:27 117 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:27:27 118 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 00:27:27 119 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:27:27 120 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:27:27 121 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:27:27 122 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 00:27:27 123 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:27:27 124 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 00:27:27 125 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:27:27 126 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 00:27:27 127 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:27:27 128 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:27:27 129 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:27:27 130 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:27:27 131 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:27:27 132 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:27:27 133 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:27:27 134 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:27:27 135 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:27:27 136 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 00:27:27 137 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:27:27 138 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:27:27 139 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:27:27 140 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 00:27:27 141 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 00:27:27 142 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:27:27 143 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 00:27:27 144 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 00:27:27 145 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:27:27 146 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:27:27 147 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 00:27:49 148 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 00:27:49 149 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 00:28:08 150 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:28:08 151 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 00:30:52 152 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 00:30:52 153 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:30:52 154 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:30:52 DNF David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ OTL Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Sprint 1 - Saint-Joseph-De-Rivière km. 44.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 20 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15 4 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 13 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 11 6 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 8 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 8 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 7 10 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 5 12 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 3 14 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 15 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1 PT

Sprint 2 - Vc Villard-De-Lans km. Côte 2000 km. 164 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 25 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 22 4 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 19 5 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 17 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 15 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 13 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 11 9 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 9 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 7 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 6 12 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 5 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 4 14 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 3 15 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 1 - Côte De Virieu km. 12.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1 PT

Mountain 2 - Col De Porte km. 66.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 5 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 3 3 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1 PT

Mountain 3 - Côte De Revel km. 94.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 5 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 3 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 2 4 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1 PT

Mountain 4 - Montée De Saint-Nizier-Du-Moucherotte km. 143.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 8 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 6 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 5 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 1 PT

Mountain 5 - Villard-De-Lans km. Côte 2000 km. 164 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1 PT

Young riders Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 04:12:52 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:34 3 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:16:09 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:16:48 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:16:48 6 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:16:59 7 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:17:45 8 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:18:05 9 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:19:32 10 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:24:42 11 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:24:42 12 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:25:17 13 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 00:25:17 14 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:26:24 15 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:27:27 16 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:27:27 17 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:27:27 18 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:27:27 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:27:27 20 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:27:27 21 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:27:27 22 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:27:27 23 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:28:08

Combativity Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

Teams Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Ineos Grenadiers 12:48:48 2 Team Sunweb 00:11:25 3 Movistar Team 00:18:02 4 Team Arkea-Samsic 00:20:34 5 B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:22:39 6 CCC Team 00:23:16 7 Groupama-FDJ 00:27:14 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 00:27:47 9 EF Pro Cycling 00:28:47 10 Team Jumbo-Visma 00:40:48 11 Bahrain McLaren 00:41:16 12 Astana Pro Team 00:41:44 13 Trek-Segafredo 00:42:00 14 UAE Team Emirates 00:43:02 15 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 00:44:51 16 Cofidis 00:49:03 17 Total Direct Energie 00:49:58 18 AG2R la Mondiale 00:50:00 19 Mitchelton-Scott 00:50:04 20 Israel Start-Up Nation 01:02:18 21 Lotto Soudal 01:09:08 22 NTT Pro Cycling 01:09:24

General classification after stage 16 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 70:06:47 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:40 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:01:34 4 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:01:45 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:02:03 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:13 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:16 8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:15 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:05:19 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:05:43 11 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:06:45 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:06:52 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:09:09 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:17:23 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:18:16 16 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:19:04 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:30:03 18 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:35:06 19 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:44:23 20 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:58:58 21 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 01:01:58 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 01:02:08 23 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:03:47 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 01:05:01 25 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 01:06:51 26 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:12:47 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:19:50 28 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 01:20:27 29 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:21:14 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:22:15 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:23:44 32 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:24:01 33 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 01:24:31 34 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 01:27:43 35 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:32:06 36 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:32:26 37 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 01:35:22 38 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:35:49 39 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 01:36:13 40 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:36:24 41 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 01:44:28 42 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 01:50:00 43 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 01:50:41 44 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:50:55 45 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 01:51:36 46 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:52:01 47 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:53:14 48 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 01:53:37 49 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 01:54:33 50 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 01:56:32 51 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:58:06 52 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 02:00:32 53 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 02:00:57 54 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 02:01:50 55 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 02:02:34 56 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 02:05:07 57 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 02:08:39 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 02:10:38 59 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 02:15:14 60 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 02:15:30 61 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 02:16:18 62 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 02:16:23 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:18:24 64 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 02:20:08 65 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 02:20:33 66 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:28:41 67 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 02:30:28 68 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 02:31:58 69 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 02:33:34 70 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 02:36:03 71 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:36:06 72 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 02:38:08 73 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 02:43:51 74 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 02:48:11 75 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:48:20 76 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 02:48:58 77 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 02:48:59 78 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 02:50:53 79 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 02:51:49 80 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 02:53:10 81 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 02:53:20 82 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 02:57:43 83 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 02:58:24 84 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 03:01:56 85 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 03:04:11 86 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 03:06:47 87 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 03:08:19 88 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 03:09:18 89 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 03:12:34 90 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 03:14:45 91 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 03:15:15 92 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 03:16:49 93 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 03:17:41 94 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 03:18:12 95 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 03:20:05 96 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 03:20:16 97 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 03:21:42 98 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 03:22:29 99 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 03:23:05 100 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 03:25:37 101 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 03:25:40 102 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 03:26:27 103 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 03:29:26 104 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 03:31:16 105 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 03:32:29 106 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 03:33:44 107 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 03:34:36 108 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 03:35:49 109 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 03:36:15 110 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 03:37:43 111 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 03:39:07 112 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 03:39:42 113 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 03:39:52 114 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 03:47:45 115 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 03:50:35 116 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 03:51:13 117 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 03:53:23 118 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 03:57:34 119 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 03:57:59 120 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 03:58:13 121 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 03:58:28 122 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 04:00:56 123 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 04:01:19 124 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 04:04:44 125 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 04:04:59 126 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 04:05:32 127 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 04:07:29 128 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 04:07:43 129 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 04:08:14 130 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 04:08:31 131 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 04:09:56 132 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 04:10:15 133 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 04:12:24 134 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 04:13:46 135 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 04:15:49 136 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 04:17:03 137 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 04:17:24 138 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 04:18:45 139 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 04:19:02 140 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 04:19:42 141 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 04:21:54 142 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 04:22:24 143 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 04:24:03 144 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 04:24:51 145 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 04:27:44 146 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 04:28:11 147 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 04:30:24 148 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 04:31:06 149 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 04:32:33 150 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 04:34:37 151 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 04:35:23 152 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 04:40:16 153 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 04:49:31 154 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 04:55:05

Points Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 269 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 224 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 212 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 166 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 158 6 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 131 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 130 8 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 112 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 100 10 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 97 11 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 97 12 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 88 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 14 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 79 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 79 16 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 72 17 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 71 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 67 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 65 20 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 63 21 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 22 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 60 23 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 60 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 57 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 57 26 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 57 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 28 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 55 29 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 51 30 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 50 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 48 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 47 33 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 47 34 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 45 35 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 44 36 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 43 37 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 43 38 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 41 39 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 41 40 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 40 41 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 40 42 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 40 43 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 37 44 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 36 45 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 33 46 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 32 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 32 48 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 30 49 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 29 50 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 29 51 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 28 52 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 28 53 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 27 54 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 27 55 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 27 56 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 26 57 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 26 58 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 26 59 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 25 60 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 25 61 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 24 62 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 63 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 64 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 23 65 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 21 66 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 21 67 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 68 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 69 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 70 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 71 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 20 72 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 19 73 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 18 74 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 75 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 17 76 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 77 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 17 78 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 17 79 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 17 80 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 81 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 15 82 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 83 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 15 84 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 15 85 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 15 86 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 87 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 88 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 14 89 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 14 90 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 13 91 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 13 92 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 13 93 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 94 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 12 95 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 12 96 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 11 97 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 11 98 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 11 99 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 10 100 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 101 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 102 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 10 103 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 9 104 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 105 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 106 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 9 107 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 108 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 8 109 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 110 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 111 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 7 112 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 113 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 5 114 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 115 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 116 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 4 117 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 4 118 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 119 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 3 120 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 121 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 122 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 123 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 PT 124 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 1 PT 125 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 PT 126 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 PT 127 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0 PT

Mountains Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 36 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 36 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 34 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 5 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 32 6 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 31 7 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 8 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 25 9 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 24 10 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 24 11 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 24 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 22 13 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 16 14 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 14 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 14 16 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 17 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 14 18 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 12 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 12 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 12 21 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 11 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 23 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 24 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 25 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 26 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 9 27 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 8 28 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 8 29 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 8 30 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 7 32 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 7 33 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 34 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 6 35 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 36 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 6 37 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 5 39 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 40 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 41 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 42 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 3 43 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 44 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2 45 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 46 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 47 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 48 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2 49 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 50 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2 51 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 52 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 54 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 2 55 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 56 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 57 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 58 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 1 PT 59 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 PT 60 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 1 PT 61 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 1 PT 62 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0 PT

Young Riders Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 70:07:27 2 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:35 3 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:18:24 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:20:34 5 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 01:23:51 6 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:31:26 7 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 01:43:48 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 02:01:54 9 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 02:07:59 10 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 02:14:34 11 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 03:11:54 12 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 03:24:57 13 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 03:28:46 14 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 03:37:03 15 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 03:50:33 16 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 03:56:54 17 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 03:57:48 18 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 04:07:03 19 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 04:09:35 20 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 04:16:23 21 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 04:23:23 22 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 04:27:31 23 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 04:30:26