Tour de France: Pogacar wins stage 15 atop Grand Colombier
Roglic maintains race lead as Bernal cracks
Stage 15: Lyon - Grand Colombier
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) claimed his second stage victory of the Tour de France, finishing just ahead of yellow jersey Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) atop the Grand Colombier, on a day when Egan Bernal’s hopes of repeating his 2019 triumph evaporated.
Jumbo-Visma dominated the final stage of the second week, performing something of a team time trial up the fearsome 17.4km summit finish in the Jura mountains, with Bernal losing more than seven minutes on the favourites.
A group of 12 riders entered the final kilometre together, with Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) joining Bernal in losing a chunk of time.
Pogačar made his dash for the line with 100m to go and Roglič had to settle for second place, his GC lead over Pogačar falling by four seconds to 40 seconds due to the time bonuses. Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), who split the lead group of 12 with an acceleration inside 350m, took third place at five seconds.
More to follow...
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|04:34:13
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|00:00:05
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:00:08
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:15
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:15
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:00:15
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:00:15
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:18
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:24
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|65:37:07
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:40
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:01:34
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:45
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:02:03
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|00:02:13
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:02:16
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:03:15
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:05:08
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:05:12
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Egan Bernal's Tour de France defence crumbles on Grand ColombierIneos rider loses more than seven minutes and drops out of top 10
-
Tour de France: Pogacar wins stage 15 atop Grand ColombierRoglic maintains race lead as Bernal cracks
-
Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 3 on steep uphill finish in AssisiAnnemiek van Vleuten maintains overall race lead
-
Tirreno-Adriatico: Van der Poel wins stage 7Dutch champion denies Fabbro at the last as Yates leads chase home
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.