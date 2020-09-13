Trending

Tour de France: Pogacar wins stage 15 atop Grand Colombier

Roglic maintains race lead as Bernal cracks

Stage winner Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the Grand Colombier pass during stage 15 of the Tour de France on September 13 2020

Tadej Pogacar wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Sergio Higuita crashes during stage 15
The breakaway during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Pierre Rolland leads the breakaway during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett in the green jersey during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jumbo-Visma during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
The breakaway during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Yellow jersey Primoz Roglic during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
The breakaway during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Bennett during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
The breakaway starting to form during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogacar during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Trentin during stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jumbo-Visma surround Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Egan Bernal suffering on the Grand Colombier
Michal Kwiatkowski helps Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Egan Bernal in trouble on the Grand Colombier (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Michal Kwiatkowski leads Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jumbo-Visma set a blistering pace (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Inexplicably, there were men in nappies on the roadside
Simon Geschke (CCC Team) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) went in the early breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
No idea why but these men were wearing diapers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Simon Geschke (CCC Team) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Michael Gogl (NTT) in the escape (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jesus Herrada leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tadej Pogacar wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tadej Pogacar wins stage 15 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) claimed his second stage victory of the Tour de France, finishing just ahead of yellow jersey Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) atop the Grand Colombier, on a day when Egan Bernal’s hopes of repeating his 2019 triumph evaporated.

Jumbo-Visma dominated the final stage of the second week, performing something of a team time trial up the fearsome 17.4km summit finish in the Jura mountains, with Bernal losing more than seven minutes on the favourites.

A group of 12 riders entered the final kilometre together, with Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) joining Bernal in losing a chunk of time.

Pogačar made his dash for the line with 100m to go and Roglič had to settle for second place, his GC lead over Pogačar falling by four seconds to 40 seconds due to the time bonuses. Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), who split the lead group of 12 with an acceleration inside 350m, took third place at five seconds.

More to follow...

Brief results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates04:34:13
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:00:05
4Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:00:08
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:15
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:15
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:00:15
8Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:00:15
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:00:18
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:24

General Classification after stage 15
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma65:37:07
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:40
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:01:34
4Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:01:45
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:02:03
6Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:02:13
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:02:16
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:15
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:05:08
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:05:12

