Tour de France: Pogacar wins stage 15 atop Grand Colombier

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) claimed his second stage victory of the Tour de France, finishing just ahead of yellow jersey Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) atop the Grand Colombier, on a day when Egan Bernal’s hopes of repeating his 2019 triumph evaporated.

Jumbo-Visma dominated the final stage of the second week, performing something of a team time trial up the fearsome 17.4km summit finish in the Jura mountains, with Bernal losing more than seven minutes on the favourites.

A group of 12 riders entered the final kilometre together, with Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) joining Bernal in losing a chunk of time.

Pogačar made his dash for the line with 100m to go and Roglič had to settle for second place, his GC lead over Pogačar falling by four seconds to 40 seconds due to the time bonuses. Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), who split the lead group of 12 with an acceleration inside 350m, took third place at five seconds.

More to follow...

Brief results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 04:34:13 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:05 4 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:00:08 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:15 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:15 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:00:15 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:15 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:18 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:24