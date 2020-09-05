Tour de France: Nans Peters wins stage 8

Trending

By

Pogačar attacks, Pinot's bid ends in Pyrenees as Yates defends yellow

Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) won stage 8 of the Tour de France, soloing to the finish in Loudenvielle after proving the strongest man of a 13-rider breakaway.

The Frenchman beat Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Carlos Verona (Movistar) by 47 seconds, having dropped eventual fourth-placed man Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) on the descent of the day's penultimate climb, the Port de Balès.

"This is crazy, absolutely crazy. I had a dream to win a stage in the Tour de France and I've done it," Peters said afterward. "To be honest Zakarin was better than me on the climb but I did everything I could. I kept telling myself, telling myself I'm the best, I'm the strongest. I really did everything I could."

Peters went solo on the descent of the Port de Balès and rode the Peyresourde alone to claim his second Grand Tour stage victory, but the biggest news of the day was the implosion of Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) on the day's final climb.

The Frenchman was dropped 41km from the finish, possibly suffering from injuries sustained in a stage 1 crash. He finished minutes down and out of the GC picture, while the favourites group raced to a detente despite a flurry of attacks on the Peyresourde.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) did, however, regain 38 seconds after attacking 15km out, one day after losing 1:21 in the crosswinds.

"I saw that the other guys were looking at each other and everyone was on the limit, I had the chance to attack and I went full gas for the last 5 km to the top," Pogačar said.

"In the downhill I tried to go as deep as I could and at the end I had 40 seconds of advantage, so it was a good day for me. Tomorrow will be another hard day, we will see day by day how we face each stage."

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) rolled in over a minute down, while Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) was over two minutes back.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the race lead heading into the second day of the Pyrenean doubleheader on Sunday. He was distanced several times on the Peyresourde but came back to hold on to his three-second lead over Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

How it unfolded

What was arguably the fourth mountain stage of the 2020 Tour de France saw riders take on three categorised climbs on the road from Cazères. The Col de Menté (6.9km at 8.1 per cent), Port de Balès (12.2km at 7.6 per cent) and Col de Peyresourde (9.7km at 7.5 per cent) all lay on the 141km route before a downhill to the finish in Loudenvielle, three times an arrival town in the past.

It didn't take long for the break of the day to form, going away in the opening 10km of the stage. KOM leader Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) was up there, joining climbers Zakarin, Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling) out front.

The 13-man group we completed by Peters, Verona, Skujinš, Kévin Reza and Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Fabien Grellier and Jérôme Cousin (Total Direct Energie), and Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb).

The break quickly built a gap of several minutes as the Mitchelton-Scott-led peloton was happy to let them get away. At the intermediate sprint 42km into the day, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) dragged back two points in the points competition on Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), putting him within seven of the Slovak.

Not long after, the break hit the Col de Menté almost 14 minutes up on the peloton – a sign of who would claim the stage win later on. European champion Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) left the race midway up, suffering from a leg injury, while Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) crashed near the top and cut his elbow.

To nobody's surprise, Cosnefroy extended his KOM lead with a maximum 10 points over the top, before Cousin went it along on the descent and into the valley road ahead of the Port de Balès. His adventure would end there, though, after Zakarin and Peters went on the offensive to leave the break behind with 45km to run.

But the Russian admitted his poor descending abilities cost him on the drop from the Port de Balès.  "[Peters] really was good and for me today the downhill was a very big problem. I know it's my problem. [Peters] was really strong and had good motivation for today," Zakarin said.

The first big shock of the Tour came on the climb, with Pinot dropping from the peloton with 41km to go and 60 riders left in the peloton. The Frenchman clutching his lower back at one point – suffering from his crash on stage 1, perhaps.

The Peyresourde

Up front, Peters distanced Zakarin on the descent to become the sole leader as he hit the Peyresorde while Jumbo-Visma pulled the peloton nine minutes back. Key helpers dropped away on the climb, with the 'superteam' trains evaporating, leaving Jumbo-Visma as the only team with two men remaining in the shape of Roglič and Tom Dumoulin.

Former yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) put in attack with 15km to go before bizarrely being dropped almost immediately afterwards, while Pogačar Quintana and Roglič made a move off the front as Dumoulin pulled off.

A chase group of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren), Miguel Ángel López (Astana), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Rigoberto Urán (EF Pro Cycling) formed as race leader Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was dropped, but there was a quick regrouping as the likes of Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) also got back on.

“Dumoulin he set a ferocious pace [on last climb] you know, and I just couldn’t hold the wheel. I actually rode my own pace for a little bit, sort of collect myself," Yates said after the stage. 

"Over the top I stayed with the guys, so in all a good day. Tomorrow is a very similar stage. If we can hold on for another day, the day after that is a rest day, so hopefully we can hold on [yellow jersey] until then."

Pogačar went again 4km from the summit and 15km from the line, building a minute's gap by the top of the Peyresourde, while Landa and Porte enjoyed a foray off the front before being caught before the summit.

Closer to the top, attacks from Martin and Quintana looked strong and gained some traction, but neither man managed to land a killer blow, and the group descended all together.

Eight minutes up the road, Peters had passed the Peyresourde alone, a cert for the stage win barring disaster on the descent to Loudenvielle. He duly rode on alone and stayed safe, taking the stage win by some distance.

Further back, Pogačar managed to stay out front to gain back a chunk of time he had lost on stage 7, while a late attack from Bardet saw him take back two seconds on the GC group and shift him up to fourth overall. In addition to the time losses suffered by Buchmann and Dumoulin, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) also lost some time, shedding 38 seconds at the finish.

Full results

PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale04:02:12
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:00:47
3Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:47
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team00:01:09
5Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:01:41
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation00:03:42
7Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:03:42
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:04:04
9Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:06:00
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:06:38
11Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:06:40
12Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:06:40
13Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:06:40
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:06:40
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:06:40
16Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma00:06:40
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:06:40
18Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:06:40
19Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:06:40
20Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:07:18
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:07:18
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:07:18
23Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:07:18
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:07:18
25Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:07:43
26Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:07:43
27Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:08:47
28Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:08:47
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:08:47
30Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:08:47
31Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:08:47
32Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:08:47
33Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:08:47
34Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:11:51
35Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:15:03
36Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:16:37
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:16:50
38Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:18:07
39Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers00:18:07
40Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:18:07
41Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:18:49
42Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:18:49
43Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:18:49
44Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:18:49
45Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:19:44
46Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:19:44
47Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:20:10
48Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:21:16
49George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:21:47
50Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma00:21:47
51Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:21:47
52Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:21:47
53Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:21:47
54Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:22:56
55Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:22:56
56Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis00:22:56
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:23:26
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:24:39
59Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:24:39
60Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:24:39
61David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:24:50
62Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:25:23
63Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:25:23
64Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:25:23
65David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:25:23
66Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:25:23
67Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:25:23
68Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:25:23
69José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:25:23
70Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers00:25:23
71Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:25:23
72Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:25:23
73Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:25:23
74Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale00:25:23
75Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team00:25:23
76Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:25:23
77Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team00:25:23
78Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:25:23
79Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:25:23
80Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:25:23
81Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:25:23
82Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:25:23
83Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation00:25:23
84Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:25:23
85Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:25:23
86Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team00:25:23
87Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:25:23
88Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb00:25:23
89Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:25:23
90Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:25:23
91Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:25:23
92Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:25:23
93Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:25:23
94Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo00:25:23
95Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team00:25:23
96Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb00:25:23
97Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:25:23
98Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:25:23
99Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling00:25:36
100Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:31:10
101Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation00:32:39
102Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation00:32:39
103Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb00:32:39
104Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:32:39
105Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team00:32:39
106Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:32:39
107Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:32:39
108Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:32:39
109Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates00:32:39
110Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates00:32:39
111Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb00:32:39
112Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:32:39
113Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:32:39
114Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb00:32:39
115Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:32:39
116Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:32:39
117Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:32:39
118Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling00:32:39
119Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe00:32:39
120Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:32:39
121Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling00:32:39
122Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:32:39
123Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott00:32:39
124André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation00:32:39
125Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:32:39
126Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:32:39
127Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team00:32:39
128Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:32:39
129Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:32:39
130Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic00:32:39
131Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling00:32:39
132Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma00:32:39
133Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:32:39
134Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis00:32:39
135Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:32:39
136Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling00:32:39
137Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling00:32:39
138Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling00:32:39
139Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:32:39
140Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe00:32:39
141Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:32:39
142Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis00:32:39
143Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team00:32:39
144Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott00:32:39
145Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:32:39
146Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:32:39
147Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:32:39
148Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:32:39
149Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:32:39
150Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:32:39
151Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:32:39
152Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:32:39
153Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie00:32:39
154Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:32:39
155Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:32:39
156Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:32:39
157Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott00:32:39
158Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:32:39
159Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:32:39
160Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren00:32:39
161Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team00:32:39
162Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:32:39
163Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo00:32:39
164Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:32:39
165Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal00:32:39
166Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb00:32:39
167Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis00:32:39
168Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal00:32:39
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFDiego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFLilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Sengouagnet km. 42.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie20
2Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep17
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo15
4Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept13
5Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale11
6Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling10
7Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale9
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation7
10Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
11Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept5
12Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team4
13Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep2
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept1

Points
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale20
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo17
3Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team15
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team13
5Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling11
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation10
7Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept9
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
9Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates7
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
11Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team5
12Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
13Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers3
14Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren2
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Col De Menté km. 59.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale10
2Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept8
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
4Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team2
6Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale1

Mountain 2 (HC) Port De Balès km. 104.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale20
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team15
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo12
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team10
5Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling8
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb6
7Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept4
8Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Col de Peyresourde km. 129.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale10
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team8
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo6
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling2
6Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept1

Young riders
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling04:03:53
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:04:19
3Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:04:59
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:05:37
5Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:07:06
6Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:10:10
7Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:14:56
8Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:18:29
9Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:19:35
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:20:06
11Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:23:42
12David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:23:42
13Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers00:23:42
14Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:23:42
15Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:23:42
16Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:23:42
17Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb00:23:42
18Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:30:58
19Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb00:30:58
20Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:30:58
21Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic00:30:58
22Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:30:58
23Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:30:58
24Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:30:58
25Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:30:58
26Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb00:30:58

Combativity
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

Teams
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo12:21:21
2Movistar Team00:02:07
3EF Pro Cycling00:02:23
4AG2R la Mondiale00:08:30
5Ineos Grenadiers00:17:20
6Bahrain McLaren00:17:20
7Team Jumbo-Visma00:22:29
8Astana Pro Team00:22:35
9Mitchelton-Scott00:25:01
10Team Arkea-Samsic00:25:21
11B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:27:25
12Total Direct Energie00:32:39
13UAE Team Emirates00:33:55
14Bora-Hansgrohe00:34:55
15CCC Team00:37:10
16Cofidis00:39:30
17Israel Start-Up Nation00:39:43
18Team Sunweb00:40:05
19Deceuninck-Quick-Step00:47:34
20Groupama-FDJ01:01:24
21Lotto Soudal01:06:43
22NTT Pro Cycling01:08:53

General classification after stage 8
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott34:44:52
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:03
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:00:09
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:00:11
5Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:13
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:00:13
7Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:00:13
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:00:13
9Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:48
10Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:00
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:25
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:01:34
13Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:01:34
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:02:12
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:02:20
16Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:02:37
17Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:02:40
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:02:40
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:41
20Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:02:48
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:03:09
22Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:07:52
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:07:55
24Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:11:03
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team00:11:03
26Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:11:42
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:15:57
28Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:17:58
29Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:18:10
30Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:18:56
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team00:22:37
32Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:24:26
33Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:24:27
34George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:25:14
35Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:25:33
36Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:26:35
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:27:05
38Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:27:29
39Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:28:34
40Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:28:38
41Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:29:29
42Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:30:30
43Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:31:49
44Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:31:52
45Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:32:03
46Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers00:33:29
47Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:33:33
48Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:35:38
49Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:36:06
50Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:36:08
51Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling00:36:10
52Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:36:35
53Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:36:41
54Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma00:37:19
55Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation00:38:04
56Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:43:05
57Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:44:33
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:44:45
59Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:46:14
60Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:46:20
61Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb00:46:36
62Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:47:16
63Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:49:28
64Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:50:02
65Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:52:28
66David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:53:35
67Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:55:25
68Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:55:56
69Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:56:14
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team00:56:48
71Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis00:57:56
72Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:58:37
73Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:59:06
74Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:59:53
75Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:00:14
76Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:00:24
77Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:00:43
78Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb01:02:41
79Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:02:54
80Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team01:03:17
81Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling01:04:25
82Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:04:31
83José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team01:06:40
84Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team01:06:50
85Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation01:07:40
86Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo01:10:02
87Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:11:16
88Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling01:11:40
89Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling01:15:56
90Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team01:18:42
91Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:19:37
92Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team01:19:57
93Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe01:19:59
94Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling01:23:12
95Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:23:32
96Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren01:23:57
97Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe01:23:58
98Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team01:24:23
99Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling01:25:55
100Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team01:28:23
101Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren01:29:26
102Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale01:30:48
103Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling01:31:03
104Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation01:32:00
105Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team01:32:21
106Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates01:32:34
107Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates01:34:27
108Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling01:35:41
109Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:35:46
110Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis01:36:36
111Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott01:36:36
112Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team01:36:42
113Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation01:37:05
114Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers01:37:37
115Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo01:38:10
116Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation01:38:32
117Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic01:38:35
118Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:39:23
119Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb01:40:05
120Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:40:23
121Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:40:55
122Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma01:41:07
123Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott01:42:46
124Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott01:42:50
125Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb01:42:58
126Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:43:30
127Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis01:44:11
128Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team01:44:14
129Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:44:24
130Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic01:45:32
131Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:45:32
132Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott01:45:49
133Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma01:46:03
134Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:46:23
135Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb01:48:07
136Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic01:49:06
137Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe01:50:42
138Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:53:22
139Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:53:27
140Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:55:27
141Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:55:29
142Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation01:55:53
143Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis01:56:44
144Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:56:51
145David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates01:57:57
146Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:58:29
147Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates01:58:38
148Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling01:58:53
149Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:59:39
150Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb01:59:46
151Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic01:59:56
152Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal02:00:02
153Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:00:04
154Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:00:12
155Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers02:00:41
156Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling02:00:58
157Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis02:01:13
158Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren02:01:19
159André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation02:02:34
160Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren02:02:55
161Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott02:04:18
162Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:06:07
163Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb02:06:28
164Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal02:06:35
165Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:08:45
166Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:09:41
167Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie02:10:19
168Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers02:14:37

Points Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe138
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep131
3Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma106
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept106
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates93
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team91
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep82
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal75
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team64
10Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb62
11Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep58
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team56
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling50
14Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates49
15Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling49
16Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott48
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe48
18Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo47
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo41
20Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie40
21Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers37
22Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation37
23Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie36
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo34
25Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma33
26Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis33
27Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott30
28Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo30
29Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale29
30Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis29
31Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis28
32Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept27
33Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale26
34Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb25
35Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic23
36Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis23
37Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
38Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team20
39Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation20
40Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team20
41Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20
42Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale20
43Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team18
44Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling17
45Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team17
46Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation17
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept17
48Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo17
49Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie17
50Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb16
51Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott15
52Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb15
53Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14
54Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers14
55Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling13
56Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept13
57Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep12
58Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren11
59Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale11
60Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb11
61Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep11
62Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
63Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
64Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team10
65Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation10
66Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers9
67Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
68Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma8
69Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
70Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
71Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie8
72Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
73Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren7
74Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling7
75Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling7
76Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
77Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale6
78Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
79Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation5
80Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
81Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis4
82Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
83Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team4
84Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
85Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo3
86Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic3
87Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott3
88Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling2
89Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
90Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
91Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept2
92Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep1
93Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren1
94Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team-6
95Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling-13

Mountains Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale35
2Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale31
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team25
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo24
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept20
6Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling14
7Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team14
8Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling12
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb11
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma10
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
12Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
13Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis9
14Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team7
16Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis6
18Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb6
19Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic4
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3
23Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation2
24Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2
25Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep2
26Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation2
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept2
28Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb2
29Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation2
30Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
31Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team1
32Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
33Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1
34Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
35Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling-1
36Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team-2

Young Riders Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers34:45:05
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:35
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:47
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:02:35
5Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:31:36
6Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:33:20
7Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:35:25
8Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:46:01
9Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:49:49
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:53:22
11Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:00:11
12Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb01:02:28
13Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic01:38:22
14Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:39:10
15Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb01:39:52
16Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:40:10
17Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:40:42
18Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:45:19
19Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb01:47:54
20Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:53:14
21Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:55:14
22Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:56:38
23Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb01:59:33
24Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic01:59:43
25Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:08:32
26Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers02:14:24

Teams Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1EF Pro Cycling104:12:30
2Trek-Segafredo00:01:35
3Movistar Team00:02:34
4AG2R la Mondiale00:13:21
5Team Jumbo-Visma00:21:35
6Bahrain McLaren00:21:40
7Astana Pro Team00:22:28
8Ineos Grenadiers00:22:56
9Mitchelton-Scott00:34:10
10UAE Team Emirates00:40:16
11Team Arkea-Samsic00:42:03
12Cofidis01:00:29
13Groupama-FDJ01:04:37
14Bora-Hansgrohe01:05:39
15CCC Team01:23:08
16Deceuninck-Quick-Step01:44:39
17B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:46:09
18Israel Start-Up Nation02:09:29
19Team Sunweb02:36:21
20NTT Pro Cycling02:43:45
21Total Direct Energie03:08:55
22Lotto Soudal04:52:37

Latest on Cyclingnews