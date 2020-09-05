Tour de France: Nans Peters wins stage 8

Image 1 of 26 AG2R La Mondiale's Nans Peters wins stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 26 stage 8 won solo by Frenchman Nans Peters of AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 26 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 26 Ilnur Zakarin of CCC Team at front of breakaway with Carlos Verona of Movistar Team alongside tucked Toms Skujins of Team Trek - Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 26 Ilnur Zakarin of CCC Team on Col de Peyresourde in second place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 26 Working hard at front - Nans Peters of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale, Jerome Cousin of Total Direct Energie, and Neilson Powless of EF Pro Cycling in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 26 Team Total Direct Energie rider Jerome Cousin was part of 13-man breakaway and attacked with about 58km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 26 At front of breakaway Quentin Pacher of Team B&B Hotels - Vital Concept, Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R La Mondiale in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey, and Neilson Powless of EF Pro Cycling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 26 Team Total Direct Energie riders Jerome Cousin (L) and Fabien Grellier ride in break during the 8th stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 26 B&B Hotels- Vital Concept rider Frances Kevin Reza in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 26 France's Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R La Mondiale was in breakaway and took maximum KOM points on first climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 26 Toms Skujins of Trek-Segafredo in breakaway with Ilnur Zakarin of CCC Team and Carlos Verona Quintanilla of Movistar Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 26 Neilson Powless of EF Pro Cycling at front of breakaway on first climb of Col de Menté (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 26 Team Mitchelton rider Great Britain's Adam Yates wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 26 Peloton climbs Col de Menté on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 26 Peloton on early part of 141km stage from Cazères-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 26 Breakaway on Col de Menté along stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 26 Scenery in Pyrenees on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 26 Interviews with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and other riders at start of stage 8 in Cazères-sur-Garonne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 26 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wears yellow jersey at start of stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 26 Julian Alaphilippe at start in Cazères-sur-Garonne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 26 Giacomo Nizzolo of NTT Pro Cycling at the start of stage 8, had to abandon with 82.9km to go to finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 26 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma starts stage 8 from Cazères-sur-Garonne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 26 All the classification jersey leaders at front of peloton as stage 8 commences from Cazères-sur-Garonne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 26 Start of stage 8 for 141km in Pyrenees (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 26 Bora-Hansgrohe riders at start are Italian Daniel Oss and Slovakian Peter Sagan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) won stage 8 of the Tour de France, soloing to the finish in Loudenvielle after proving the strongest man of a 13-rider breakaway.

The Frenchman beat Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Carlos Verona (Movistar) by 47 seconds, having dropped eventual fourth-placed man Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) on the descent of the day's penultimate climb, the Port de Balès.

"This is crazy, absolutely crazy. I had a dream to win a stage in the Tour de France and I've done it," Peters said afterward. "To be honest Zakarin was better than me on the climb but I did everything I could. I kept telling myself, telling myself I'm the best, I'm the strongest. I really did everything I could."

Peters went solo on the descent of the Port de Balès and rode the Peyresourde alone to claim his second Grand Tour stage victory, but the biggest news of the day was the implosion of Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) on the day's final climb.

The Frenchman was dropped 41km from the finish, possibly suffering from injuries sustained in a stage 1 crash. He finished minutes down and out of the GC picture, while the favourites group raced to a detente despite a flurry of attacks on the Peyresourde.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) did, however, regain 38 seconds after attacking 15km out, one day after losing 1:21 in the crosswinds.

"I saw that the other guys were looking at each other and everyone was on the limit, I had the chance to attack and I went full gas for the last 5 km to the top," Pogačar said.

"In the downhill I tried to go as deep as I could and at the end I had 40 seconds of advantage, so it was a good day for me. Tomorrow will be another hard day, we will see day by day how we face each stage."

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) rolled in over a minute down, while Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) was over two minutes back.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the race lead heading into the second day of the Pyrenean doubleheader on Sunday. He was distanced several times on the Peyresourde but came back to hold on to his three-second lead over Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

How it unfolded

What was arguably the fourth mountain stage of the 2020 Tour de France saw riders take on three categorised climbs on the road from Cazères. The Col de Menté (6.9km at 8.1 per cent), Port de Balès (12.2km at 7.6 per cent) and Col de Peyresourde (9.7km at 7.5 per cent) all lay on the 141km route before a downhill to the finish in Loudenvielle, three times an arrival town in the past.

It didn't take long for the break of the day to form, going away in the opening 10km of the stage. KOM leader Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) was up there, joining climbers Zakarin, Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling) out front.

The 13-man group we completed by Peters, Verona, Skujinš, Kévin Reza and Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Fabien Grellier and Jérôme Cousin (Total Direct Energie), and Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb).

The break quickly built a gap of several minutes as the Mitchelton-Scott-led peloton was happy to let them get away. At the intermediate sprint 42km into the day, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) dragged back two points in the points competition on Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), putting him within seven of the Slovak.

Not long after, the break hit the Col de Menté almost 14 minutes up on the peloton – a sign of who would claim the stage win later on. European champion Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) left the race midway up, suffering from a leg injury, while Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) crashed near the top and cut his elbow.

To nobody's surprise, Cosnefroy extended his KOM lead with a maximum 10 points over the top, before Cousin went it along on the descent and into the valley road ahead of the Port de Balès. His adventure would end there, though, after Zakarin and Peters went on the offensive to leave the break behind with 45km to run.

But the Russian admitted his poor descending abilities cost him on the drop from the Port de Balès. "[Peters] really was good and for me today the downhill was a very big problem. I know it's my problem. [Peters] was really strong and had good motivation for today," Zakarin said.

The first big shock of the Tour came on the climb, with Pinot dropping from the peloton with 41km to go and 60 riders left in the peloton. The Frenchman clutching his lower back at one point – suffering from his crash on stage 1, perhaps.

The Peyresourde

Up front, Peters distanced Zakarin on the descent to become the sole leader as he hit the Peyresorde while Jumbo-Visma pulled the peloton nine minutes back. Key helpers dropped away on the climb, with the 'superteam' trains evaporating, leaving Jumbo-Visma as the only team with two men remaining in the shape of Roglič and Tom Dumoulin.

Former yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) put in attack with 15km to go before bizarrely being dropped almost immediately afterwards, while Pogačar Quintana and Roglič made a move off the front as Dumoulin pulled off.

A chase group of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren), Miguel Ángel López (Astana), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Rigoberto Urán (EF Pro Cycling) formed as race leader Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was dropped, but there was a quick regrouping as the likes of Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) also got back on.

“Dumoulin he set a ferocious pace [on last climb] you know, and I just couldn’t hold the wheel. I actually rode my own pace for a little bit, sort of collect myself," Yates said after the stage.

"Over the top I stayed with the guys, so in all a good day. Tomorrow is a very similar stage. If we can hold on for another day, the day after that is a rest day, so hopefully we can hold on [yellow jersey] until then."

Pogačar went again 4km from the summit and 15km from the line, building a minute's gap by the top of the Peyresourde, while Landa and Porte enjoyed a foray off the front before being caught before the summit.

Closer to the top, attacks from Martin and Quintana looked strong and gained some traction, but neither man managed to land a killer blow, and the group descended all together.

Eight minutes up the road, Peters had passed the Peyresourde alone, a cert for the stage win barring disaster on the descent to Loudenvielle. He duly rode on alone and stayed safe, taking the stage win by some distance.

Further back, Pogačar managed to stay out front to gain back a chunk of time he had lost on stage 7, while a late attack from Bardet saw him take back two seconds on the GC group and shift him up to fourth overall. In addition to the time losses suffered by Buchmann and Dumoulin, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) also lost some time, shedding 38 seconds at the finish.

Full results

Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 04:02:12 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:47 3 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:47 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 00:01:09 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:01:41 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:03:42 7 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:03:42 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:04:04 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:06:00 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:06:38 11 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:06:40 12 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:06:40 13 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:06:40 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:06:40 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:06:40 16 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:06:40 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:06:40 18 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:06:40 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:06:40 20 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:07:18 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:07:18 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:07:18 23 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:07:18 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:07:18 25 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:07:43 26 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:07:43 27 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:08:47 28 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:08:47 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:08:47 30 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:08:47 31 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:08:47 32 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:08:47 33 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:08:47 34 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:11:51 35 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:15:03 36 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:16:37 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:16:50 38 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:18:07 39 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 00:18:07 40 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:18:07 41 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:18:49 42 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:18:49 43 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:18:49 44 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:18:49 45 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:19:44 46 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:19:44 47 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:20:10 48 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:21:16 49 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:21:47 50 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:21:47 51 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:21:47 52 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:21:47 53 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:21:47 54 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:22:56 55 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:22:56 56 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 00:22:56 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:23:26 58 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:24:39 59 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:24:39 60 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:24:39 61 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:24:50 62 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:25:23 63 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:25:23 64 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:25:23 65 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:25:23 66 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:25:23 67 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:25:23 68 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:25:23 69 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:25:23 70 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:25:23 71 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:25:23 72 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:25:23 73 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:25:23 74 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 00:25:23 75 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 00:25:23 76 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:25:23 77 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 00:25:23 78 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:25:23 79 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:25:23 80 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:25:23 81 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:25:23 82 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:25:23 83 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:25:23 84 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:25:23 85 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:25:23 86 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 00:25:23 87 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:25:23 88 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 00:25:23 89 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:25:23 90 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:25:23 91 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:25:23 92 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:25:23 93 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:25:23 94 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 00:25:23 95 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 00:25:23 96 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 00:25:23 97 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:25:23 98 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:25:23 99 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 00:25:36 100 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:31:10 101 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:32:39 102 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:32:39 103 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:32:39 104 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:32:39 105 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 00:32:39 106 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:32:39 107 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:32:39 108 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:32:39 109 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 00:32:39 110 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 00:32:39 111 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:32:39 112 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:32:39 113 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:32:39 114 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 00:32:39 115 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:32:39 116 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:32:39 117 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:32:39 118 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 00:32:39 119 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:32:39 120 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:32:39 121 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 00:32:39 122 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:32:39 123 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 00:32:39 124 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:32:39 125 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:32:39 126 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:32:39 127 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 00:32:39 128 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:32:39 129 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:32:39 130 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:32:39 131 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 00:32:39 132 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:32:39 133 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:32:39 134 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 00:32:39 135 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:32:39 136 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 00:32:39 137 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 00:32:39 138 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 00:32:39 139 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:32:39 140 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:32:39 141 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:32:39 142 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 00:32:39 143 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 00:32:39 144 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 00:32:39 145 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:32:39 146 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:32:39 147 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:32:39 148 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:32:39 149 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:32:39 150 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:32:39 151 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:32:39 152 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:32:39 153 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 00:32:39 154 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:32:39 155 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:32:39 156 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:32:39 157 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 00:32:39 158 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:32:39 159 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:32:39 160 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 00:32:39 161 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 00:32:39 162 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:32:39 163 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 00:32:39 164 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:32:39 165 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 00:32:39 166 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:32:39 167 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 00:32:39 168 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 00:32:39 DNF William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic DNF Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Sengouagnet km. 42.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20 2 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 17 3 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 15 4 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 13 5 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 11 6 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 10 7 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 9 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 10 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 11 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 5 12 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 4 13 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1

Points Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 17 3 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 13 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 11 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 7 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 9 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 11 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 13 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 3 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 2 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Col De Menté km. 59.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 10 2 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 8 3 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 4 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 2 6 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 (HC) Port De Balès km. 104.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 15 3 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 12 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 10 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 8 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 7 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 4 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Col de Peyresourde km. 129.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 10 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 8 3 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 2 6 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1

Young riders Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 04:03:53 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:04:19 3 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:04:59 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:05:37 5 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:07:06 6 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:10:10 7 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:14:56 8 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:18:29 9 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:19:35 10 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:20:06 11 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:23:42 12 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:23:42 13 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:23:42 14 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:23:42 15 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:23:42 16 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:23:42 17 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 00:23:42 18 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:30:58 19 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:30:58 20 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:30:58 21 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:30:58 22 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:30:58 23 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:30:58 24 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:30:58 25 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:30:58 26 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:30:58

Combativity Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

Teams Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 12:21:21 2 Movistar Team 00:02:07 3 EF Pro Cycling 00:02:23 4 AG2R la Mondiale 00:08:30 5 Ineos Grenadiers 00:17:20 6 Bahrain McLaren 00:17:20 7 Team Jumbo-Visma 00:22:29 8 Astana Pro Team 00:22:35 9 Mitchelton-Scott 00:25:01 10 Team Arkea-Samsic 00:25:21 11 B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:27:25 12 Total Direct Energie 00:32:39 13 UAE Team Emirates 00:33:55 14 Bora-Hansgrohe 00:34:55 15 CCC Team 00:37:10 16 Cofidis 00:39:30 17 Israel Start-Up Nation 00:39:43 18 Team Sunweb 00:40:05 19 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 00:47:34 20 Groupama-FDJ 01:01:24 21 Lotto Soudal 01:06:43 22 NTT Pro Cycling 01:08:53

General classification after stage 8 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 34:44:52 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:03 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:00:09 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:00:11 5 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:13 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:00:13 7 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:00:13 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:13 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:48 10 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:00 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:25 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:34 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:34 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:12 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:02:20 16 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:02:37 17 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:40 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:40 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:41 20 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:02:48 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:03:09 22 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:07:52 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:07:55 24 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:11:03 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 00:11:03 26 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:11:42 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:57 28 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:17:58 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:18:10 30 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:18:56 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 00:22:37 32 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:24:26 33 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:24:27 34 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:25:14 35 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:25:33 36 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:26:35 37 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:27:05 38 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:27:29 39 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:28:34 40 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:28:38 41 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:29:29 42 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:30:30 43 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:31:49 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:31:52 45 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:32:03 46 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 00:33:29 47 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:33:33 48 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:35:38 49 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:36:06 50 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:36:08 51 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 00:36:10 52 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:36:35 53 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:36:41 54 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:37:19 55 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:38:04 56 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:43:05 57 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:44:33 58 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:44:45 59 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:46:14 60 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:46:20 61 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 00:46:36 62 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:47:16 63 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:49:28 64 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:50:02 65 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:52:28 66 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:53:35 67 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:55:25 68 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:55:56 69 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:56:14 70 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 00:56:48 71 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 00:57:56 72 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:58:37 73 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:59:06 74 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:59:53 75 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:00:14 76 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:00:24 77 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:00:43 78 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 01:02:41 79 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:02:54 80 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 01:03:17 81 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 01:04:25 82 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:04:31 83 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 01:06:40 84 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 01:06:50 85 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:07:40 86 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 01:10:02 87 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:11:16 88 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 01:11:40 89 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 01:15:56 90 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 01:18:42 91 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:19:37 92 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 01:19:57 93 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:19:59 94 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 01:23:12 95 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:23:32 96 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 01:23:57 97 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:23:58 98 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 01:24:23 99 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 01:25:55 100 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 01:28:23 101 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 01:29:26 102 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 01:30:48 103 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 01:31:03 104 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:32:00 105 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 01:32:21 106 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 01:32:34 107 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 01:34:27 108 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 01:35:41 109 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:35:46 110 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 01:36:36 111 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 01:36:36 112 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 01:36:42 113 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:37:05 114 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 01:37:37 115 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 01:38:10 116 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:38:32 117 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:38:35 118 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:39:23 119 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 01:40:05 120 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:40:23 121 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:40:55 122 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:41:07 123 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 01:42:46 124 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 01:42:50 125 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 01:42:58 126 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:43:30 127 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 01:44:11 128 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 01:44:14 129 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:44:24 130 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:45:32 131 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:45:32 132 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 01:45:49 133 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:46:03 134 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:46:23 135 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 01:48:07 136 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:49:06 137 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:50:42 138 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:53:22 139 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:53:27 140 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:55:27 141 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:55:29 142 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:55:53 143 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 01:56:44 144 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:56:51 145 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 01:57:57 146 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:58:29 147 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 01:58:38 148 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 01:58:53 149 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:59:39 150 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 01:59:46 151 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:59:56 152 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 02:00:02 153 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:00:04 154 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:00:12 155 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 02:00:41 156 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 02:00:58 157 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 02:01:13 158 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 02:01:19 159 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:02:34 160 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 02:02:55 161 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 02:04:18 162 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:06:07 163 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 02:06:28 164 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 02:06:35 165 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:08:45 166 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:09:41 167 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 02:10:19 168 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 02:14:37

Points Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 138 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 131 3 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 106 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 106 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 93 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 91 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 82 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 75 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 64 10 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 62 11 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 58 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 50 14 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 49 15 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 49 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 48 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 18 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 47 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 41 20 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 40 21 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 37 22 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 37 23 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 36 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 34 25 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 26 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 33 27 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 30 28 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 30 29 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 29 30 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 29 31 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 28 32 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 27 33 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 26 34 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 25 35 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 23 36 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 23 37 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 38 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 20 39 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 20 40 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 41 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 42 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 43 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 18 44 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 17 45 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 17 46 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 17 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 17 48 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 17 49 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 17 50 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 16 51 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 15 52 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 15 53 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 54 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 14 55 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 13 56 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 13 57 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 58 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 11 59 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 11 60 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 11 61 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11 62 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 63 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 64 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 10 65 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 66 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 9 67 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 68 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 69 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 70 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 71 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 8 72 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 73 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 7 74 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 7 75 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 7 76 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 77 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 6 78 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 79 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 80 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 81 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 4 82 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 83 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 4 84 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 85 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3 86 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 3 87 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 88 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 2 89 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 90 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 91 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 92 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 93 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 1 94 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team -6 95 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling -13

Mountains Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 35 2 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 31 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 25 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 24 5 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 20 6 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 14 7 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 14 8 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 12 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 11 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 13 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 9 14 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 7 16 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 6 18 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 19 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 23 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 24 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 26 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 28 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 2 29 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 30 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 31 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 32 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 33 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 34 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 35 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling -1 36 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team -2

Young Riders Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 34:45:05 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:35 3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:47 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:02:35 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:31:36 6 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:33:20 7 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:35:25 8 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:46:01 9 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:49:49 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:53:22 11 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:00:11 12 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 01:02:28 13 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:38:22 14 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:39:10 15 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 01:39:52 16 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:40:10 17 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:40:42 18 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:45:19 19 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 01:47:54 20 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:53:14 21 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:55:14 22 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:56:38 23 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 01:59:33 24 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:59:43 25 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:08:32 26 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 02:14:24