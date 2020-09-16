Trending

Tour de France: Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 17 atop Col de la Loze

By

Roglic increases overall classification lead on summit finish



(Image credit: Getty Images)


Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 16th stage Grenoble Meribel Col de la Loze 170 km 16092020 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step Richard Carapaz ECU Team Ineos Dan Martin IRL Israel StartUp Nation Gorka Izagirre ESP Astana Pro Team photo Jan De MeuleneirPNBettiniPhoto2020

Breakaway charging up Col de la Madeleine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 16th stage Grenoble - Meribel - Col de la Loze 170 km - 16/09/2020 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) pushed pace on descent to reduce 4-man break to just three riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 16th stage Grenoble - Meribel - Col de la Loze 170 km - 16/09/2020 - Gorka Izagirre (ESP - Astana Pro Team) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Gorka Izagirre of Astana Pro Team kept pace with breakaway partners after Col de la Madeleine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 16th stage Grenoble - Meribel - Col de la Loze 170 km - 16/09/2020 - Richard Carapaz (ECU - Team Ineos) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) in breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 16th stage Grenoble - Meribel - Col de la Loze 170 km - 16/09/2020 - Dan Martin (IRL - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) was part of breakaway, but was dropped on descent of Col de la Madeleine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


MERIBEL FRANCE SEPTEMBER 16 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Mclaren Wouter Poels of The Netherlands and Team Bahrain Mclaren Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Mclaren Montgellafrey 1059m Peloton Landscape Mountains Fans Public during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 17 a 170km stage from Grenoble to Mribel Col de la Loze 2304m TDF2020 LeTour on September 16 2020 in Mribel France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bahrain McLaren drives the pace at the front with Sonny Colbrelli on ascent of Col de la Madeleine (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


MERIBEL FRANCE SEPTEMBER 16 Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Bike Col de la Loze 2304m during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 17 a 170km stage from Grenoble to Mribel Col de la Loze 2304m TDF2020 LeTour on September 16 2020 in Mribel France Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Clouds loom at 2,304m summit of Col de la Loze (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


A woman watches the escapees riding during the 17th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 170 km between Grenoble and Meribel on September 16 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Locals watch breakaway on stage 17 from Grenoble to Meribel and Col de la Loze (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey and Team UAE Emirates rider Slovenias Tadej Pogacar R wearing the best youngs white jersey ride during the 17th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 170 km between Grenoble and Meribel on September 16 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 16th stage Grenoble Meribel Col de la Loze 170 km 16092020 Scenery Bahrain McLaren photo Jan De MeuleneirPNBettiniPhoto2020

Peloton on stage 17 pushed by Bahrain McLaren (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


MERIBEL FRANCE SEPTEMBER 16 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Astana Pro Team Lennard Kamna of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation Breakaway during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 17 a 170km stage from Grenoble to Mribel Col de la Loze 2304m TDF2020 LeTour on September 16 2020 in Mribel France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

It was a five-man breakaway before the Madeleine climb - Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Team Bora-Hansgrohe's Lennard Kamna, Team Astana's Gorka Izagirre, Team Israel Academy's Daniel Martin and Team Ineos Richard Carapaz (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


MERIBEL FRANCE SEPTEMBER 16 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Astana Pro Team Lennard Kamna of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation Breakaway during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 17 a 170km stage from Grenoble to Mribel Col de la Loze 2304m TDF2020 LeTour on September 16 2020 in Mribel France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

It was a five-man breakaway Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe, Team Bora-Hansgrohe's Lennard Kamna, Team Astana's Gorka Izagirre, Team Israel Academy's Daniel Martin and Team Ineos' Richard Carapaz (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 16th stage Grenoble Meribel Col de la Loze 170 km 16092020 Greg Van Avermaet BEL CCC Team photo Jan De MeuleneirPNBettiniPhoto2020

Scenery on stage 17 illustrates it is September in France and not July with early fall colour changes (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 16th stage Grenoble - Meribel - Col de la Loze 170 km - 16/09/2020 - Damiano Caruso (ITA - Bahrain - McLaren) - Mikel Landa (ESP - Bahrain - McLaren) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Bahrain McLaren driving pace in yellow jersey group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 16th stage Grenoble Meribel Col de la Loze 170 km 16092020 Sepp Kuss USA Team Jumbo Visma Primoz Roglic SLO Team Jumbo Visma photoJan De MeuleneirPNBettiniPhoto2020

Primoz Roglic still in yellow for Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Team Bora rider Slovakias Peter Sagan is pushed by a staff member after a technical problem during the 17th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 170 km between Grenoble and Meribel on September 16 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Peter Sagan gets back into fray with help from mechanic early on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


MERIBEL FRANCE SEPTEMBER 16 Start Peloton Grenoble City Landscape during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 17 a 170km stage from Grenoble to Mribel Col de la Loze 2304m TDF2020 LeTour on September 16 2020 in Mribel France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peloton departs Grenoble for 170km stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


MERIBEL FRANCE SEPTEMBER 16 Start Yellow Leader Jersey Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Green Points Jersey Fans Detail view during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 17 a 170km stage from Grenoble to Mribel Col de la Loze 2304m TDF2020 LeTour on September 16 2020 in Mribel France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Grenoble cycling fans celebrate stage 17, with Belledonne in background (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


The pack rides during the 17th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 170 km between Grenoble and Meribel on September 16 2020 Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

Peloton departs Grenoble headed to Meribel and Col de la Loze (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


MERIBEL FRANCE SEPTEMBER 16 Start Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora Hansgrohe Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 17 a 170km stage from Grenoble to Mribel Col de la Loze 2304m TDF2020 LeTour on September 16 2020 in Mribel France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Sprint rivals headed to start - Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in green jersey and rider looking to gain points Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


MERIBEL FRANCE SEPTEMBER 16 Start Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Jersey Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 17 a 170km stage from Grenoble to Mribel Col de la Loze 2304m TDF2020 LeTour on September 16 2020 in Mribel France Photo by Christophe Ena PoolGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) is second in GC and leads Best Young rider classification (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


MERIBEL FRANCE SEPTEMBER 16 Start Rigoberto Uran of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 17 a 170km stage from Grenoble to Mribel Col de la Loze 2304m TDF2020 LeTour on September 16 2020 in Mribel France Photo by Christophe Ena PoolGetty Images

Rigoberto Uran of EF Pro Cycling heads into stage 17 for GC battle, now third overall (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


MERIBEL FRANCE SEPTEMBER 16 Start Mikel Landa Meana of Spain and Team Bahrain Mclaren Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 17 a 170km stage from Grenoble to Mribel Col de la Loze 2304m TDF2020 LeTour on September 16 2020 in Mribel France Photo by Christophe Ena PoolGetty Images

Mikel Landa of Bahrain McLaren is now seventh in GC standings going into stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


MERIBEL FRANCE SEPTEMBER 16 Start Fan Village Grenoble City Public Staff during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 17 a 170km stage from Grenoble to Mribel Col de la Loze 2304m TDF2020 LeTour on September 16 2020 in Mribel France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Start of stage 17 was hosted by Grenoble, with very few fans in depart village (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


MERIBEL FRANCE SEPTEMBER 16 Start George Bennett of New Zealand Tom Dumoulin of The Netherlands Robert Gesink of The Netherlands Amund Grondahl Jansen of Norway Sepp Kuss of The United States Tony Martin of Germany Primoz Roglic of Slovenia Yellow Leader Jersey Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 17 a 170km stage from Grenoble to Mribel Col de la Loze 2304m TDF2020 LeTour on September 16 2020 in Mribel France Photo by Christophe Ena PoolGetty Images

Team Jumbo-Visma at start in Grenoble (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Richard Carapaz stage 17 at the Tour de France

Richard Carapaz stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) claimed the queen stage 17 of the Tour de France on the Col de la Loze, powering away on the punishingly steep slopes of the ascent to celebrate the stage victory and a new third place position in the overall standings.

Race leader Primož Roglič came in 15 seconds behind, taking the time bonus and another 15 seconds on best young rider Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on the stage to extend his advantage to a more comfortable 57 seconds.

Rigoberto Urán (EF Pro Cycling) came in 1:59 behind Lopez and tumbled down the standings to sixth, with Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moving ahead into fourth and fifth, respectively.

More to follow...

Stage
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team04:49:08
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:15
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:30
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:56
5Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:01:01
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:12
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:01:20
8Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:20
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:01:59
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:02:13

General Classification after stage 17
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma74:56:04
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:57
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:01:26
4Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:03:05
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:03:14
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:03:24
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:03:27
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:04:18
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:07:23
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:09:31

