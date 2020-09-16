Tour de France: Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 17 atop Col de la Loze

Image 1 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 27 Breakaway charging up Col de la Madeleine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 27 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) pushed pace on descent to reduce 4-man break to just three riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 27 Gorka Izagirre of Astana Pro Team kept pace with breakaway partners after Col de la Madeleine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 27 Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) in breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 27 Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) was part of breakaway, but was dropped on descent of Col de la Madeleine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 Bahrain McLaren drives the pace at the front with Sonny Colbrelli on ascent of Col de la Madeleine (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 27 Clouds loom at 2,304m summit of Col de la Loze (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 27 Locals watch breakaway on stage 17 from Grenoble to Meribel and Col de la Loze (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 27 Peloton on stage 17 pushed by Bahrain McLaren (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 It was a five-man breakaway before the Madeleine climb - Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Team Bora-Hansgrohe's Lennard Kamna, Team Astana's Gorka Izagirre, Team Israel Academy's Daniel Martin and Team Ineos Richard Carapaz (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 27 It was a five-man breakaway Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe, Team Bora-Hansgrohe's Lennard Kamna, Team Astana's Gorka Izagirre, Team Israel Academy's Daniel Martin and Team Ineos' Richard Carapaz (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 27 Scenery on stage 17 illustrates it is September in France and not July with early fall colour changes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Bahrain McLaren driving pace in yellow jersey group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 Primoz Roglic still in yellow for Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 27 Peter Sagan gets back into fray with help from mechanic early on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 27 Peloton departs Grenoble for 170km stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 27 Grenoble cycling fans celebrate stage 17, with Belledonne in background (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 27 Peloton departs Grenoble headed to Meribel and Col de la Loze (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 27 Sprint rivals headed to start - Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in green jersey and rider looking to gain points Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 27 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) is second in GC and leads Best Young rider classification (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 27 Rigoberto Uran of EF Pro Cycling heads into stage 17 for GC battle, now third overall (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 27 Mikel Landa of Bahrain McLaren is now seventh in GC standings going into stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 27 Start of stage 17 was hosted by Grenoble, with very few fans in depart village (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 27 Team Jumbo-Visma at start in Grenoble (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 27 Richard Carapaz stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) claimed the queen stage 17 of the Tour de France on the Col de la Loze, powering away on the punishingly steep slopes of the ascent to celebrate the stage victory and a new third place position in the overall standings.

Race leader Primož Roglič came in 15 seconds behind, taking the time bonus and another 15 seconds on best young rider Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on the stage to extend his advantage to a more comfortable 57 seconds.

Rigoberto Urán (EF Pro Cycling) came in 1:59 behind Lopez and tumbled down the standings to sixth, with Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moving ahead into fourth and fifth, respectively.

More to follow...

Stage Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 04:49:08 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:15 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:30 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:56 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:01 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:12 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:20 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:20 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:01:59 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:02:13