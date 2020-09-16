Tour de France: Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 17 atop Col de la Loze
By Laura Weislo
Roglic increases overall classification lead on summit finish
Stage 17: Grenoble - Meribel
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) claimed the queen stage 17 of the Tour de France on the Col de la Loze, powering away on the punishingly steep slopes of the ascent to celebrate the stage victory and a new third place position in the overall standings.
Race leader Primož Roglič came in 15 seconds behind, taking the time bonus and another 15 seconds on best young rider Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on the stage to extend his advantage to a more comfortable 57 seconds.
Rigoberto Urán (EF Pro Cycling) came in 1:59 behind Lopez and tumbled down the standings to sixth, with Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moving ahead into fourth and fifth, respectively.
More to follow...
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|04:49:08
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:15
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:30
|4
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:56
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:01
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:12
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:20
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:20
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:01:59
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:02:13
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|74:56:04
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:57
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:26
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|00:03:05
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:03:14
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:03:24
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:03:27
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:04:18
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:07:23
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:09:31
