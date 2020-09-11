Tour de France: Martínez wins stage 13

Image 1 of 22 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 22 Tom Dumoulin and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) leads the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 22 The break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 22 Green jersey leader Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 22 Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) in the break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 22 Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) also made the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 22 Jumbo-Visma lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 22 Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) takes a drink in the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 22 Marco Haller (Bahrain McLaren) works for Mikel Landa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 22 World champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 22 The peloton, led by Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 22 A rear view of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 22 Fans gather on Pas de Peyrol - Le Puy Mary Cantal (1589m) of stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 22 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of EF Pro Cycling passes church in village on stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 22 Spectators wait for the riders near the finish line in Puy Mary during the 13th stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 22 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) protected by his teammates on stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 22 Fans celebrate the classification jerseys of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 22 Lennard Kamna trying to pounce on climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 22 Max Schachmann before solo break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 22 Julian Alaphilippe struggling on stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 22 Thibaut Pinot suffering on climb on stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) won stage 13 of the Tour de France atop the steep slopes of the Puy Mary in the Massif Central. The Colombian triumphed from the early break, crossing the line first after a battle between EF and Bora-Hansgrohe played out over the final 40km of the race.

Martínez dispatched Bora-Hansgrohe men Max Schachmann and Lennard Kämna on the final climb, with Schachmann having earlier left behind Martínez's teammate Neilson Powless to make a solo bid for glory.

Schachmann was caught by Martínez and Kämna just 1.6km from the line, and was dropped soon after, leaving the duo to do battle on the double-digit inclines of the final kilometre. Kämna just missed out in the sprint, while Schachmann trailed in third place, 52 seconds down.

