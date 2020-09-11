Trending

Tour de France: Martínez wins stage 13

Bernal, Urán, Guillaume Martin, Bardet suffer in mountainous stage to Puy Mary

Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) won stage 13 of the Tour de France atop the steep slopes of the Puy Mary in the Massif Central. The Colombian triumphed from the early break, crossing the line first after a battle between EF and Bora-Hansgrohe played out over the final 40km of the race.

Martínez dispatched Bora-Hansgrohe men Max Schachmann and Lennard Kämna on the final climb, with Schachmann having earlier left behind Martínez's teammate Neilson Powless to make a solo bid for glory.

Schachmann was caught by Martínez and Kämna just 1.6km from the line, and was dropped soon after, leaving the duo to do battle on the double-digit inclines of the final kilometre. Kämna just missed out in the sprint, while Schachmann trailed in third place, 52 seconds down.

More to come!

Brief results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling05:01:47
2Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:04
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:51
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:01:33
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:01:42
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis00:01:53
7Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team00:02:35

