Tour de France: Third time a charm for Hirschi in Sarran

Image 1 of 40 Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) finally got his Tour de France stage win after two misses (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 40 Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb on solo break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 40 Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb on solo break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 40 The helicopter hovers of the Tour de France stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 40 A fan in a pig suit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 40 Egan Bernal (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 40 Race leader Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 40 Bora-Hansgrohe lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 40 Tom Dumoulin leads Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 40 Tractors are a familiar sight on the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 40 Kasper Asgreen in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 40 Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 40 The start of stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 40 Stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 40 Kasper Asgreen in the breakaway on stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 40 The breakaway on stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 40 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 40 Mountains classification leader Benoit Cosnefroy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 40 Fans remember Raymond Poulidor (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 40 Spanish champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 40 The breakaway on stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 40 Imanol Erviti (Movistar) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 40 Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation) in the escape (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 40 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 40 Egan Bernal not looking too excited about the longest Tour de France stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 40 World champion Mads Pedersen at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 40 Race leader Primoz Roglic and points classification leader Sam Bennett at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 40 Spanish champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 40 Sam Bennett and Egan Bernal at the start of stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 40 Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 40 Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 40 Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb gets first pro win on stage 12 of Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 40 Switzerland's Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb gets stage win in Sarran (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 40 eam Astana rider Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez rides during the 12th stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 40 Team Deceuninck-QuickStep rider Julian Alaphilippe rides with escapees during the 12th stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 40 Blue skies on stage 12 from Chauvigny to Sarran (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 40 Riders in early break on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 40 Marc Hirshi of Team Sunweb cross line for win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep finishes stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 40 Quentin Pacher of France and Team BB Hotels Vital Concept finishes 4th (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) secured his first stage win at the Tour de France after soloing to the stage 12 victory in Sarran. The Swiss rider made his winning move over the Suc au May and covered the final undulating 25 kilometres alone, arriving at the finish line 47 seconds ahead of an unorganised chase group. Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) raced in just ahead of the chase group to take second place while Hirschi’s teammate Søren Kragh Andersen finished third.

It was the Swiss rider's third solo breakaway in the Tour de France but his first success after his attacks in Nice on stage 2 and Laruns on stage 9 were nullified in the closing kilometres.

“It’s unbelievable because I was close two times,” said Hirschi in a post-race interview. “I never believed that I could make it because I was really doubtful. I went full-gas until the last 200 metres, and this is super nice, I can’t describe it. It’s hard to put this into words.”

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) maintained his overall lead after the longest stage of the three-week race and heads into stage 13 with 21 seconds over Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and 28 seconds over Guillaume Martin (Cofidis).

Hirschi was part of the decisive attacks over the penultimate ascent of the day, Cote de la Crouz du Pey, that formed the main late-race breakaway. However, it was his powerful move over the Suc au May that saw him ride away from his breakaway companions, Marc Soler (Movistar) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), and then solo the final 25km into Sarran to take his the stage victory.

Soler and Schachmann were swept up by the next chase group led by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) but the group wasn’t organised enough to affect Hirschi’s success on the day. Several attacks came from the chase group, however, they were ultimately racing for second.

“I was always doubting because [the chase group] was super close,” Hirschi said. “It was the last three kilometres that I first believed I could make it. It’s hard to find words. This is my first pro victory, and it’s at the Tour. It’s like a dream.”

How it unfolded

After two days of sprinting, the peloton returned to a moderately hilly stage 12 at the Tour de France with a 218km race between Chauvigny and Sarran. The stage was dedicated to the late Raymond Poulidor, an eight-time podium finisher at the Grande Boucle, as the peloton raced through his hometown of Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat.

The peloton raced southeast into the Massif Central in what was the only stage of the 2020 Tour de France that covered more than 200km. While the profile offered no major ascents there were four categorised climbs over the Cote de Saint-Martin-Terrasus (104km), Cote d’Eybouieuf (121km), Cote de la Crouz du Pey (177km) and lastly at the Suc au May (192km), which also marked the day’s intermediate time bonus.

The early breakaway included Luis León Sánchez (Astana), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Nils Politt (Israeel Start-Up Nation) and Max Walscheid (NTT Pro Cycling), who were pursued by chasers Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Direct Energie) and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

The move initially struggled to gain more than a minute as they approached the intermediate sprint for points. The peloton, led by Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team, bore down in an effort to pick up some additional points to put toward the green jersey competition after the Slovakian was relegated and lost points during the stage 11 sprint in Poitiers.

The breakaway picked up the bulk of those points in Le Dorat, 50km into the stage, however from the peloton, green-jersey leader Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) nabbed nine points ahead of teammate Michael Mørkøv, while Sagan took seven points and Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) picked up six.

Burgaudeau and Asgreen eventually made it across to the four men out front and the six riders worked together to gain two minutes, as Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma took up the pace-setting in the main field heading into first category climb of the day.

Cote de Saint-Martin-Terrasus, just 1.6km but an average gradient of 8.1 per cent, didn’t entice any real action from the breakaway or the peloton, and Burgaudeau rolled over the top to collect the only point on offer. It was also a relatively subdued affair over the Cote d’Eybouleuf, a longer climb at 3km but less steep averaging 4.4 per cent, as Burgaudeau, again, rolled over the crest to pick up the solitary point.

CCC Team added several riders to help Bora-Hansgrohe set the pace and the gap to the breakaway gradually dropped to a minute and a half as they raced along the rolling approached the third climb Cote de la Crouz du Pey. It was the longest climb of the four at 6km and an average grade of 5.1 per cent.

It was a heartbreak day for the six-rider breakaway, who knew early on that the peloton wasn’t going to give them enough leeway to attempt a stage win. As such, Asgreen was the first to attack on the Crouze du Pey, and was followed by Erviti, however, their gap was slashed down to just 15 seconds because of Bora-Hansgrohe’s chase on the lower slopes. Jumbo-Visma, Astana, Trek-Segafredo and Movistar also moved forward to position their respective GC contenders safely near the front.

The sprinters found the pace a little too high over the climb and Bennett, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels) were distanced into the third group on the road.

The Sunweb duo, Tiesj Benoot and Kragh Andersen, along with Movistar’s Soler were the first to attack from the main group and formed a new lead trio halfway up the climb. Solar jumped ahead to take the two points over the top and continued on alone but he was ultimately reeled back in.

More attacks came from the main group with riders trying to go across to the move. Those who made it were Schachmann and Hirschi, who joined his teammates Benoot, Kragh Andersen. Also in the move was Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels) and Soler.

Bob Jungles (Deceuninck-QuickStep), led a larger chase 20 seconds that included Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Sebastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Hugo Houle (Astana), Rolland, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Jasper Stuyven and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo).

The winning move was always expected to happen over the fourth and final climb Suc au May. It was a new climb added to the Tour de France pacrours this year, 3.7km long with steeper pitches but an average of 7.7 per cent. Its proximity to the finish, roughly 25km, made it a perfect launching pad for final attacks from the puncheurs in the field.

Hirschi was the rider to launch that powerful, winning attack, and he gained 10 seconds on Schachmann and Soler.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) bridged across to what looked like a promising chase, which had reshuffled to include his teammate Devenyns, Lutsenko, Reichenbach, Kragh Andersen, Herrada and Rolland, along with Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) and Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team).

Hirschi crested the climb alone, descended the tricky switchbacks at speed, and went on to power through the final 25km in a time trial position, fully committed to reaching Sarran with the stage win. The precarious 30 seconds over Soler and Schachmann, and 50 seconds to Alaphilippe’s group, caused some doubts for him but those all washed away as he covered the final 3km with a healthy 45 seconds.

There was little cooperation in the chase and Alaphilippe attacked several times in an attempt to bridge across to riders ahead and to get himself in contention for a podium. He was unsuccessful in his attempts, but the group did manage to reel in Soler and Schachmann inside 10km of the race. The chase wasn’t organised enough to have any effect on Hirschi’s victory, and they were reduced to attacking one another for the minor places on the day.

Full results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 05:08:49 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:00:47 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:00:52 4 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:00:52 5 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:00:52 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:52 7 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 00:00:52 8 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:52 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:56 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 00:00:56 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:48 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:05 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:02:30 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 00:02:30 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:30 16 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 00:02:30 17 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:02:30 18 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 00:02:30 19 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:02:30 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:30 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:02:30 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:02:30 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:30 24 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:02:30 25 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:30 26 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:02:30 27 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:02:30 28 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:30 29 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 00:02:30 30 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:02:30 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:02:30 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:30 33 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:30 34 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:02:30 35 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 00:02:30 36 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:30 37 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 00:02:30 38 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 00:02:30 39 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:02:30 40 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:30 41 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:30 42 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:30 43 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:30 44 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 00:02:30 45 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:02:30 46 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:02:30 47 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:02:30 48 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:02:30 49 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:30 50 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 00:02:30 51 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:02:30 52 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:02:30 53 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:02:30 54 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:30 55 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 00:02:30 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:30 57 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:02:30 58 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:30 59 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 00:02:30 60 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:30 61 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:02:30 62 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:02:30 63 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:30 64 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:02:30 65 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:30 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:02:30 67 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:02:30 68 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:02:30 69 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:02:30 70 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:02:30 71 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:02:49 72 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:02:53 73 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:03:20 74 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:03:22 75 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 00:03:43 76 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:03:50 77 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:06:05 78 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:08:50 79 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:08:50 80 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 00:08:50 81 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 00:08:50 82 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:09:37 83 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:09:37 84 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:11:09 85 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:12:58 86 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:12:58 87 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:13:38 88 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:13:38 89 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:13:38 90 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 00:13:38 91 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:13:38 92 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 00:13:38 93 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:13:38 94 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 00:13:38 95 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 00:13:38 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:13:38 97 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:13:38 98 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:13:38 99 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:13:38 100 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 00:13:38 101 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:13:38 102 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:13:38 103 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:13:38 104 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:13:38 105 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:13:38 106 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:13:38 107 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 00:13:43 108 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:16:14 109 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:16:14 110 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:16:14 111 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:16:14 112 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:16:14 113 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:16:14 114 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:16:14 115 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:16:14 116 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:16:14 117 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:16:49 118 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:19:57 119 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:19:57 120 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:19:57 121 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:19:57 122 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 00:19:57 123 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 00:19:57 124 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:19:57 125 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:19:57 126 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:19:57 127 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:19:57 128 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 00:19:57 129 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 00:19:57 130 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:19:57 131 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:19:57 132 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:19:57 133 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:19:57 134 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:19:57 135 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 00:19:57 136 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:19:57 137 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:19:57 138 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 00:19:57 139 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:25:46 140 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:25:46 141 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:26:25 142 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:26:25 143 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 00:26:25 144 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:26:25 145 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:26:25 146 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:26:25 147 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:26:25 148 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:26:25 149 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 00:26:25 150 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:26:25 151 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:26:25 152 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 00:26:25 153 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:26:25 154 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:26:25 155 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 00:26:25 156 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:26:25 157 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:26:25 158 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:26:25 159 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:26:25 160 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:26:25 DNF Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team

Sprint 1 - Le Dorat km. 51 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 20 2 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 4 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 13 5 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11 6 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 10 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 9 8 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 8 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 6 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 5 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 3 14 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 2 15 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1

Sprint 2 - Sarran km. 218 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 30 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 25 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 22 4 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 19 5 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 17 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 7 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 11 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 9 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 7 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 3 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2

Mountain 1 - Côte De Saint-Martin-Terressus km. 104.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1

Mountain 2 - Côte D'Eybouleuf km. 121.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1

Mountain 3 - Côte De La Croix Du Pey km. 177.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 2 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 4 - Suc Au May km. 192.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 5 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 4 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1

Young riders Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 05:08:49 2 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:02:30 3 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:30 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:02:30 5 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:30 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:30 7 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:30 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:02:30 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:30 10 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:03:22 11 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:06:05 12 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:09:37 13 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:13:38 14 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:13:38 15 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:16:14 16 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:19:57 17 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:19:57 18 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:19:57 19 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:19:57 20 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:19:57 21 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:19:57 22 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:19:57 23 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:26:25 24 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:26:25 25 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:26:25

Combativity Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb

Teams Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 15:28:15 2 B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:02:21 3 Groupama-FDJ 00:04:04 4 Cofidis 00:04:04 5 Astana Pro Team 00:04:04 6 Trek-Segafredo 00:04:08 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 00:04:56 8 Movistar Team 00:05:17 9 Team Jumbo-Visma 00:05:42 10 Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:42 11 Mitchelton-Scott 00:05:42 12 Bahrain McLaren 00:05:42 13 AG2R la Mondiale 00:05:42 14 EF Pro Cycling 00:05:42 15 Team Arkea-Samsic 00:05:42 16 UAE Team Emirates 00:06:32 17 CCC Team 00:12:02 18 NTT Pro Cycling 00:14:21 19 Israel Start-Up Nation 00:16:29 20 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 00:21:48 21 Total Direct Energie 00:30:34 22 Lotto Soudal 00:43:21

General classification after stage 12 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 51:26:43 2 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:21 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:00:28 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:00:30 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:00:32 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:32 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:44 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:02 9 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:01:15 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:42 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:53 12 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:02 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:31 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:03:22 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:03:42 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:03:42 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:43 18 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:12:13 19 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:13:15 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:18:57 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:23:51 22 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:26:43 23 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:31:25 24 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:32:01 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:33:57 26 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:36:04 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:38:47 28 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:40:08 29 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:40:49 30 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:46:08 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:47:09 32 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:47:46 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 00:52:12 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:52:41 35 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:54:17 36 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:55:38 37 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:55:44 38 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:55:52 39 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:58:24 40 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 00:59:35 41 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 01:00:00 42 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 01:02:18 43 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 01:02:21 44 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:02:28 45 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:02:49 46 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 01:03:41 47 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:03:51 48 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 01:04:15 49 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 01:05:41 50 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 01:07:03 51 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 01:07:37 52 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 01:08:09 53 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 01:10:28 54 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 01:10:36 55 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:10:56 56 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 01:13:51 57 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:15:37 58 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:15:57 59 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:16:45 60 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:17:39 61 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 01:18:43 62 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 01:19:04 63 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:22:03 64 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:23:51 65 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:24:09 66 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 01:26:59 67 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:27:55 68 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:28:39 69 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:28:41 70 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 01:29:54 71 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 01:32:44 72 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 01:33:44 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 01:36:11 74 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 01:36:53 75 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 01:37:21 76 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 01:39:14 77 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 01:39:37 78 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 01:41:19 79 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:43:54 80 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:44:14 81 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 01:52:42 82 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:53:29 83 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:55:01 84 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:55:04 85 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 01:56:03 86 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 02:00:38 87 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 02:01:09 88 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:01:35 89 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 02:01:51 90 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 02:02:04 91 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 02:02:04 92 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 02:02:12 93 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 02:02:56 94 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 02:03:34 95 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 02:05:24 96 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 02:05:40 97 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 02:07:00 98 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 02:07:55 99 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 02:09:56 100 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:09:58 101 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 02:10:22 102 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 02:11:43 103 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 02:12:04 104 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 02:12:56 105 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 02:13:04 106 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 02:13:29 107 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 02:13:41 108 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 02:14:08 109 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 02:14:27 110 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 02:15:24 111 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:21:24 112 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:21:26 113 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 02:23:24 114 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 02:25:23 115 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:25:34 116 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 02:26:03 117 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:26:19 118 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:26:43 119 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:27:57 120 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 02:28:15 121 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 02:28:50 122 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:29:32 123 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 02:33:52 124 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 02:35:02 125 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 02:35:49 126 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:38:01 127 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 02:38:16 128 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:38:27 129 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 02:39:33 130 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 02:39:36 131 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:39:53 132 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 02:41:08 133 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 02:41:20 134 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:42:10 135 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 02:43:10 136 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:44:13 137 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 02:45:40 138 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:45:50 139 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:46:03 140 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 02:46:57 141 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:47:22 142 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 02:48:51 143 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:49:54 144 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 02:50:14 145 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 02:51:52 146 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:52:23 147 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:52:53 148 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 02:53:16 149 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 02:53:16 150 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:54:40 151 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 02:55:02 152 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:56:04 153 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 02:57:21 154 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 02:57:35 155 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:58:35 156 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:59:10 157 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 02:59:47 158 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 03:04:02 159 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 03:07:48 160 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 03:22:10

Points Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 252 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 186 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 162 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 155 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 146 6 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 131 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 100 8 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 100 9 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 90 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 88 11 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 72 12 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 69 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 67 14 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 60 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 53 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 51 19 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 51 20 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 21 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 50 22 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 50 23 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 49 24 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 49 25 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 49 26 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 47 27 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 46 28 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 45 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 44 30 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 41 31 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 41 32 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 40 33 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 38 34 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 38 35 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 38 36 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 37 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 29 38 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 28 39 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 28 40 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 27 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 25 42 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 23 43 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 23 44 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 22 45 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22 46 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 21 47 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 48 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 49 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 50 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 51 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 20 52 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 18 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 18 54 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 17 55 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 17 56 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 17 57 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 58 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 59 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 17 60 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 61 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 16 62 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 15 63 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 15 64 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 65 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 15 66 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 67 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 68 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 15 69 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15 70 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14 71 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 72 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 14 73 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 14 74 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 14 75 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 76 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 13 77 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 13 78 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 12 79 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 12 80 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 81 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11 82 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 11 83 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 11 84 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 11 85 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 10 86 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 87 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 10 88 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 10 89 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 9 90 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 9 91 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 8 92 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 93 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 94 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 95 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 96 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 7 97 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 98 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 7 99 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 100 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 5 101 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5 102 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 103 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 104 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 105 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 4 106 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 107 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 4 108 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 109 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 3 110 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 3 111 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 112 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 113 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 114 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 1 115 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team -6 116 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling -13

Mountains Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 36 2 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 31 3 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 31 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 24 5 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 21 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14 8 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 14 9 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 14 10 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 12 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 11 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 13 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 9 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 16 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 7 18 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 7 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 6 21 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 22 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 24 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 4 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 28 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2 29 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 30 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 31 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2 32 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 33 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2 34 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 35 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 36 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 37 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 38 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 39 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 40 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1 41 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 42 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 43 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 1 44 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling -1 45 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team -2

Young Riders Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 51:27:04 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:23 3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:41 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:12:54 5 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 01:03:20 6 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:03:30 7 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 01:03:54 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 01:07:48 9 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 01:10:15 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:15:16 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:17:18 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:28:18 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:09:37 14 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:21:03 15 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:26:22 16 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 02:27:54 17 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 02:28:29 18 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 02:40:47 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:45:29 20 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 02:46:36 21 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:52:02 22 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 02:52:55 23 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:54:19 24 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 02:54:41 25 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:58:49