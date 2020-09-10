Trending

Tour de France: Third time a charm for Hirschi in Sarran

SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Arrival Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and Team Sunweb Celebration during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Sebastien Nogier

Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) finally got his Tour de France stage win after two misses (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and Team Sunweb Breakaway during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb on solo break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and Team Sunweb Breakaway Fans Public during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb on solo break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The pack rides during the 12th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 218 km between Chauvigny and Sarran on September 10 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

The helicopter hovers of the Tour de France stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
A fan waits for the riders during the 12th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 218 km between Chauvigny and Sarran on September 10 2020 Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

A fan in a pig suit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal wearing the best youngs white jersey rides during the 12th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 218 km between Chauvigny and Sarran on September 10 2020 Photo by Marco Bertorello AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Egan Bernal (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey rides during the 12th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 218 km between Chauvigny and Sarran on September 10 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Race leader Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The pack rides during the 12th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 218 km between Chauvigny and Sarran on September 10 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Bora-Hansgrohe lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Jumbo rider Netherlands Tom Dumoulin 1stR and Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey ride during the 12th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 218 km between Chauvigny and Sarran on September 10 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Tom Dumoulin leads Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers White Best Young Rider Jersey Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey Benoit Cosnefroy of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Peloton Landscape Fans Public during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Tractors are a familiar sight on the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Mathieu Burgaudeau of France and Team Total Direct Energie Breakaway during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Kasper Asgreen in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Nils Politt of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Astana Pro Team Breakaway during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Start Chauvigny Village Peloton Landscape Fans Public during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The start of stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Connor Swift of United Kingdom and Team Arkea Samsic Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Sunweb Rancon Village Peloton Fans Public Police during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Mathieu Burgaudeau of France and Team Total Direct Energie Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Kasper Asgreen in the breakaway on stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Astana Pro Team Max Walscheid of Germany and NTT Pro Cycling Team Nils Politt of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation Imanol Erviti of Spain and Movistar Team Breakaway Peloton during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Adam Yates of The United Kingdom and Team Mitchelton Scott during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Benoit Cosnefroy of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mountains classification leader Benoit Cosnefroy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Raymond Poulidor of France Ex Procyclist Rancon Village Fans Public Peloton during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Fans remember Raymond Poulidor (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Astana Pro Team Imanol Erviti of Spain and Movistar Team Nils Politt of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation Breakaway during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Spanish champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Imanol Erviti of Spain and Movistar Team Mathieu Burgaudeau of France and Team Total Direct Energie Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Astana Pro Team Nils Politt of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 12th stage Chauvigny - Sarran 218 km - 10/09/2020 - Imanol Erviti (ESP - Movistar Team) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Imanol Erviti (Movistar) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 12th stage Chauvigny - Sarran 218 km - 10/09/2020 - Nils Politt (GER - Israel Start-Up Nation) - Imanol Erviti (ESP - Movistar Team) - Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP - Astana Pro Team) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation) in the escape (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 12th stage Chauvigny - Sarran 218 km - 10/09/2020 - Primoz Roglic (SLO - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 12th stage Chauvigny Sarran km 218 10092020 Egan Bernal COL Team Ineos photo poolBettiniPhoto2020

Egan Bernal not looking too excited about the longest Tour de France stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 12th stage Chauvigny Sarran km 218 10092020 Mads Pedersen DEN Trek Segafredo photo poolBettiniPhoto2020

World champion Mads Pedersen at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 12th stage Chauvigny Sarran km 218 10092020 Primoz Roglic SLO Team Jumbo Visma Sam Bennett IRL Deceuninck Quick Step photo poolBettiniPhoto2020

Race leader Primoz Roglic and points classification leader Sam Bennett at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 12th stage Chauvigny - Sarran 218 km - 10/09/2020 - Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP - Astana Pro Team) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Spanish champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 12th stage Chauvigny Sarran km 218 10092020 Egan Bernal COL Team Ineos Sam Bennett IRL Deceuninck Quick Step photo poolBettiniPhoto2020

Sam Bennett and Egan Bernal at the start of stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 12th stage Chauvigny Sarran km 218 10092020 Nairo Quintana COL Team Arkea Samsic photo poolBettiniPhoto2020

Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 12th stage Chauvigny - Sarran 218 km - 10/09/2020 - Kasper Asgreen (DEN - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage winner Team Sunweb rider Switzerlands Marc Hirschi celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the 12th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 218 km between Chauvigny and Sarran on September 10 2020 Photo by Sebastien Nogier POOL AFP Photo by SEBASTIEN NOGIERPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb gets first pro win on stage 12 of Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Arrival Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and Team Sunweb Celebration during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Sebastien Nogier

Switzerland's Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb gets stage win in Sarran (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Astana rider Spains Luis Leon Sanchez rides during the 12th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 218 km between Chauvigny and Sarran on September 10 2020 Photo by Marco Bertorello AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

eam Astana rider Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez rides during the 12th stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Deceuninck rider Frances Julian Alaphilippe rides with escapees during the 12th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 218 km between Chauvigny and Sarran on September 10 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT POOL AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Team Deceuninck-QuickStep rider Julian Alaphilippe rides with escapees during the 12th stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Imanol Erviti of Spain and Movistar Team Mathieu Burgaudeau of France and Team Total Direct Energie Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Astana Pro Team Nils Politt of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Max Walscheid of Germany and NTT Pro Cycling Team Breakaway during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Blue skies on stage 12 from Chauvigny to Sarran (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Imanol Erviti of Spain and Movistar Team Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Riders in early break on stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Arrival Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and Team Sunweb Celebration during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Marc Hirshi of Team Sunweb cross line for win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Arrival Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep finishes stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Arrival Quentin Pacher of France and Team BB Hotels Vital Concept during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Quentin Pacher of France and Team BB Hotels Vital Concept finishes 4th (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) secured his first stage win at the Tour de France after soloing to the stage 12 victory in Sarran. The Swiss rider made his winning move over the Suc au May and covered the final undulating 25 kilometres alone, arriving at the finish line 47 seconds ahead of an unorganised chase group. Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) raced in just ahead of the chase group to take second place while Hirschi’s teammate Søren Kragh Andersen finished third.

It was the Swiss rider's third solo breakaway in the Tour de France but his first success after his attacks in Nice on stage 2 and Laruns on stage 9 were nullified in the closing kilometres. 

“It’s unbelievable because I was close two times,” said Hirschi in a post-race interview. “I never believed that I could make it because I was really doubtful. I went full-gas until the last 200 metres, and this is super nice, I can’t describe it. It’s hard to put this into words.”

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) maintained his overall lead after the longest stage of the three-week race and heads into stage 13 with 21 seconds over Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and 28 seconds over Guillaume Martin (Cofidis).

Hirschi was part of the decisive attacks over the penultimate ascent of the day, Cote de la Crouz du Pey, that formed the main late-race breakaway. However, it was his powerful move over the Suc au May that saw him ride away from his breakaway companions, Marc Soler (Movistar) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), and then solo the final 25km into Sarran to take his the stage victory.

Soler and Schachmann were swept up by the next chase group led by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) but the group wasn’t organised enough to affect Hirschi’s success on the day. Several attacks came from the chase group, however, they were ultimately racing for second.

“I was always doubting because [the chase group] was super close,” Hirschi said. “It was the last three kilometres that I first believed I could make it. It’s hard to find words. This is my first pro victory, and it’s at the Tour. It’s like a dream.”

How it unfolded

After two days of sprinting, the peloton returned to a moderately hilly stage 12 at the Tour de France with a 218km race between Chauvigny and Sarran. The stage was dedicated to the late Raymond Poulidor, an eight-time podium finisher at the Grande Boucle, as the peloton raced through his hometown of Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat. 

The peloton raced southeast into the Massif Central in what was the only stage of the 2020 Tour de France that covered more than 200km. While the profile offered no major ascents there were four categorised climbs over the Cote de Saint-Martin-Terrasus (104km), Cote d’Eybouieuf (121km), Cote de la Crouz du Pey (177km) and lastly at the Suc au May (192km), which also marked the day’s intermediate time bonus.

The early breakaway included Luis León Sánchez (Astana), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Nils Politt (Israeel Start-Up Nation) and Max Walscheid (NTT Pro Cycling), who were pursued by chasers Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Direct Energie) and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep). 

The move initially struggled to gain more than a minute as they approached the intermediate sprint for points. The peloton, led by Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team, bore down in an effort to pick up some additional points to put toward the green jersey competition after the Slovakian was relegated and lost points during the stage 11 sprint in Poitiers.

The breakaway picked up the bulk of those points in Le Dorat, 50km into the stage, however from the peloton, green-jersey leader Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) nabbed nine points ahead of teammate Michael Mørkøv, while Sagan took seven points and Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) picked up six.

Burgaudeau and Asgreen eventually made it across to the four men out front and the six riders worked together to gain two minutes, as Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma took up the pace-setting in the main field heading into first category climb of the day.

Cote de Saint-Martin-Terrasus, just 1.6km but an average gradient of 8.1 per cent, didn’t entice any real action from the breakaway or the peloton, and Burgaudeau rolled over the top to collect the only point on offer. It was also a relatively subdued affair over the Cote d’Eybouleuf, a longer climb at 3km but less steep averaging 4.4 per cent, as Burgaudeau, again, rolled over the crest to pick up the solitary point.

CCC Team added several riders to help Bora-Hansgrohe set the pace and the gap to the breakaway gradually dropped to a minute and a half as they raced along the rolling approached the third climb Cote de la Crouz du Pey. It was the longest climb of the four at 6km and an average grade of 5.1 per cent. 

It was a heartbreak day for the six-rider breakaway, who knew early on that the peloton wasn’t going to give them enough leeway to attempt a stage win. As such, Asgreen was the first to attack on the Crouze du Pey, and was followed by Erviti, however, their gap was slashed down to just 15 seconds because of Bora-Hansgrohe’s chase on the lower slopes. Jumbo-Visma, Astana, Trek-Segafredo and Movistar also moved forward to position their respective GC contenders safely near the front.

The sprinters found the pace a little too high over the climb and Bennett, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels) were distanced into the third group on the road.

The Sunweb duo, Tiesj Benoot and Kragh Andersen, along with Movistar’s Soler were the first to attack from the main group and formed a new lead trio halfway up the climb. Solar jumped ahead to take the two points over the top and continued on alone but he was ultimately reeled back in.

More attacks came from the main group with riders trying to go across to the move. Those who made it were Schachmann and Hirschi, who joined his teammates Benoot, Kragh Andersen. Also in the move was Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels) and Soler. 

Bob Jungles (Deceuninck-QuickStep), led a larger chase 20 seconds that included Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Sebastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Hugo Houle (Astana), Rolland, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Jasper Stuyven and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo).

The winning move was always expected to happen over the fourth and final climb Suc au May. It was a new climb added to the Tour de France pacrours this year, 3.7km long with steeper pitches but an average of 7.7 per cent. Its proximity to the finish, roughly 25km, made it a perfect launching pad for final attacks from the puncheurs in the field.

Hirschi was the rider to launch that powerful, winning attack, and he gained 10 seconds on Schachmann and Soler. 

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) bridged across to what looked like a promising chase, which had reshuffled to include his teammate Devenyns, Lutsenko, Reichenbach, Kragh Andersen, Herrada and Rolland, along with Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) and Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team).

Hirschi crested the climb alone, descended the tricky switchbacks at speed, and went on to power through the final 25km in a time trial position, fully committed to reaching Sarran with the stage win. The precarious 30 seconds over Soler and Schachmann, and 50 seconds to Alaphilippe’s group, caused some doubts for him but those all washed away as he covered the final 3km with a healthy 45 seconds.

There was little cooperation in the chase and Alaphilippe attacked several times in an attempt to bridge across to riders ahead and to get himself in contention for a podium. He was unsuccessful in his attempts, but the group did manage to reel in Soler and Schachmann inside 10km of the race. The chase wasn’t organised enough to have any effect on Hirschi’s victory, and they were reduced to attacking one another for the minor places on the day.

Full results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb05:08:49
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:00:47
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:00:52
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:00:52
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:00:52
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:52
7Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team00:00:52
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:00:52
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:00:56
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb00:00:56
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:01:48
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:05
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe00:02:30
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team00:02:30
15Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo00:02:30
16Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling00:02:30
17Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:02:30
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale00:02:30
19Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma00:02:30
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:02:30
21Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:02:30
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:02:30
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:02:30
24Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma00:02:30
25Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:02:30
26Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:02:30
27Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:02:30
28Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:30
29Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis00:02:30
30Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:02:30
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:02:30
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:02:30
33Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:30
34Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation00:02:30
35Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott00:02:30
36Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:02:30
37Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott00:02:30
38Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team00:02:30
39Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:02:30
40Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:30
41Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:02:30
42Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:02:30
43Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:02:30
44Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis00:02:30
45Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:02:30
46Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:02:30
47Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:02:30
48Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:02:30
49Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:02:30
50Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling00:02:30
51Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:02:30
52Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:02:30
53Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:02:30
54Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:02:30
55Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb00:02:30
56Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:02:30
57Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:02:30
58Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:30
59Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling00:02:30
60David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:30
61Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:02:30
62Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:02:30
63Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:30
64Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:02:30
65Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:30
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:02:30
67Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:02:30
68Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:02:30
69Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:02:30
70Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:02:30
71Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:02:49
72George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:02:53
73David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:03:20
74Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:03:22
75Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers00:03:43
76Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:03:50
77Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers00:06:05
78Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:08:50
79Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:08:50
80Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team00:08:50
81Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott00:08:50
82Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:09:37
83Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb00:09:37
84Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:11:09
85Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation00:12:58
86Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:12:58
87Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:13:38
88Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:13:38
89Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:13:38
90Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates00:13:38
91Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:13:38
92Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team00:13:38
93Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:13:38
94Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling00:13:38
95Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team00:13:38
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:13:38
97Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:13:38
98Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb00:13:38
99Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:13:38
100Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team00:13:38
101Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:13:38
102José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:13:38
103Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:13:38
104Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:13:38
105Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:13:38
106Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:13:38
107Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis00:13:43
108Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:16:14
109Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:16:14
110Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:16:14
111Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:16:14
112Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:16:14
113Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:16:14
114Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:16:14
115Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:16:14
116Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:16:14
117Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation00:16:49
118Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:19:57
119Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:19:57
120Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic00:19:57
121Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:19:57
122Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren00:19:57
123Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates00:19:57
124Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:19:57
125Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:19:57
126Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:19:57
127Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:19:57
128Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie00:19:57
129Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling00:19:57
130Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:19:57
131Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:19:57
132Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:19:57
133Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:19:57
134Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:19:57
135Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling00:19:57
136Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:19:57
137Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma00:19:57
138Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo00:19:57
139Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:25:46
140Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:25:46
141Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:26:25
142Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:26:25
143Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal00:26:25
144Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation00:26:25
145Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:26:25
146Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb00:26:25
147Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:26:25
148Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:26:25
149Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis00:26:25
150Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe00:26:25
151Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:26:25
152Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal00:26:25
153Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:26:25
154Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:26:25
155Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team00:26:25
156André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation00:26:25
157Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:26:25
158Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:26:25
159Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:26:25
160Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:26:25
DNFIlnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team

Sprint 1 - Le Dorat km. 51
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation20
2Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team17
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
4Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling13
5Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep11
6Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie10
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep9
8Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep8
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team6
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept5
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep4
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling3
14Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling2
15Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1

Sprint 2 - Sarran km. 218
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb30
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept25
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb22
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept19
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis17
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15
7Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team13
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ11
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo9
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb7
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team5
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe4
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team3
15Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2

Mountain 1 - Côte De Saint-Martin-Terressus km. 104.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie1

Mountain 2 - Côte D'Eybouleuf km. 121.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie1

Mountain 3 - Côte De La Croix Du Pey km. 177.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 4 - Suc Au May km. 192.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb5
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team3
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept1

Young riders
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb05:08:49
2Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:02:30
3Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:02:30
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:02:30
5Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:30
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:30
7Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:02:30
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:02:30
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:30
10Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:03:22
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers00:06:05
12Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:09:37
13Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb00:13:38
14Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:13:38
15Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:16:14
16Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:19:57
17Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic00:19:57
18Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:19:57
19Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:19:57
20Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:19:57
21Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:19:57
22Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:19:57
23Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:26:25
24Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb00:26:25
25Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:26:25

Combativity
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb

Teams
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb15:28:15
2B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:02:21
3Groupama-FDJ00:04:04
4Cofidis00:04:04
5Astana Pro Team00:04:04
6Trek-Segafredo00:04:08
7Bora-Hansgrohe00:04:56
8Movistar Team00:05:17
9Team Jumbo-Visma00:05:42
10Ineos Grenadiers00:05:42
11Mitchelton-Scott00:05:42
12Bahrain McLaren00:05:42
13AG2R la Mondiale00:05:42
14EF Pro Cycling00:05:42
15Team Arkea-Samsic00:05:42
16UAE Team Emirates00:06:32
17CCC Team00:12:02
18NTT Pro Cycling00:14:21
19Israel Start-Up Nation00:16:29
20Deceuninck-Quick-Step00:21:48
21Total Direct Energie00:30:34
22Lotto Soudal00:43:21

General classification after stage 12
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma51:26:43
2Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:21
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:00:28
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:00:30
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:00:32
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:00:32
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:44
8Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:02
9Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:01:15
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:01:42
11Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:01:53
12Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:02
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:02:31
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:03:22
15Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:03:42
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:03:42
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:43
18Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:12:13
19Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:13:15
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:18:57
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:23:51
22Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:26:43
23Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:31:25
24Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:32:01
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:33:57
26Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:36:04
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:38:47
28Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:40:08
29George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:40:49
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:46:08
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:47:09
32Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma00:47:46
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team00:52:12
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:52:41
35Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:54:17
36Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:55:38
37Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:55:44
38Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:55:52
39Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:58:24
40Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers00:59:35
41Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling01:00:00
42Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo01:02:18
43Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team01:02:21
44Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma01:02:28
45Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:02:49
46Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling01:03:41
47Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:03:51
48Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb01:04:15
49Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb01:05:41
50Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates01:07:03
51Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis01:07:37
52Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling01:08:09
53Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ01:10:28
54Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team01:10:36
55Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:10:56
56Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team01:13:51
57David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:15:37
58Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation01:15:57
59Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:16:45
60Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:17:39
61Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team01:18:43
62Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo01:19:04
63Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic01:22:03
64Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:23:51
65Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe01:24:09
66Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers01:26:59
67Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation01:27:55
68Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:28:39
69Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:28:41
70Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb01:29:54
71José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team01:32:44
72Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling01:33:44
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team01:36:11
74Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team01:36:53
75Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis01:37:21
76Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling01:39:14
77Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo01:39:37
78Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale01:41:19
79Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:43:54
80Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:44:14
81Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team01:52:42
82Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe01:53:29
83Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation01:55:01
84Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:55:04
85Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team01:56:03
86Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling02:00:38
87Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team02:01:09
88Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation02:01:35
89Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team02:01:51
90Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott02:02:04
91Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling02:02:04
92Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling02:02:12
93Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale02:02:56
94Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale02:03:34
95Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates02:05:24
96Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott02:05:40
97Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling02:07:00
98Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren02:07:55
99Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ02:09:56
100Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:09:58
101Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren02:10:22
102Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott02:11:43
103Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling02:12:04
104Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis02:12:56
105Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team02:13:04
106Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe02:13:29
107Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb02:13:41
108Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team02:14:08
109Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers02:14:27
110Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott02:15:24
111Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic02:21:24
112Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic02:21:26
113Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates02:23:24
114Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis02:25:23
115Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation02:25:34
116Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo02:26:03
117Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:26:19
118Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:26:43
119Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:27:57
120Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb02:28:15
121Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb02:28:50
122Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:29:32
123Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis02:33:52
124David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates02:35:02
125Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team02:35:49
126Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:38:01
127Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma02:38:16
128Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation02:38:27
129Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe02:39:33
130Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling02:39:36
131Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:39:53
132Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale02:41:08
133Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma02:41:20
134Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic02:42:10
135Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb02:43:10
136Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:44:13
137Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates02:45:40
138Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:45:50
139Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:46:03
140Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo02:46:57
141Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:47:22
142Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling02:48:51
143Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:49:54
144Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis02:50:14
145Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren02:51:52
146Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic02:52:23
147Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:52:53
148Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal02:53:16
149Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb02:53:16
150Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:54:40
151Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers02:55:02
152André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation02:56:04
153Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie02:57:21
154Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers02:57:35
155Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation02:58:35
156Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:59:10
157Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren02:59:47
158Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal03:04:02
159Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal03:07:48
160Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie03:22:10

Points Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep252
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe186
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept162
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal155
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team146
6Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma131
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates100
8Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep100
9Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb90
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep88
11Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb72
12Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates69
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team67
14Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo60
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team56
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling53
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe53
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo51
19Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation51
20Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma50
21Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers50
22Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis50
23Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott49
24Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling49
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott49
26Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo47
27Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept46
28Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale45
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo44
30Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie41
31Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis41
32Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation40
33Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis38
34Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb38
35Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie38
36Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe35
37Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale29
38Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic28
39Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis28
40Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie27
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept25
42Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team23
43Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb23
44Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren22
45Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep22
46Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team21
47Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
48Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20
49Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team20
50Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale20
51Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling20
52Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team18
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb18
54Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling17
55Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation17
56Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept17
57Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
58Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team17
59Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo17
60Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe16
61Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep16
62Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott15
63Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers15
64Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
65Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling15
66David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15
67Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15
68Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling15
69Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie15
70Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale14
71Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14
72Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers14
73Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale14
74André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation14
75Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team13
76Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling13
77Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept13
78Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren12
79Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie12
80Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma11
81Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers11
82Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic11
83Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ11
84Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale11
85Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo10
86Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation10
87Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren10
88Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren10
89Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo9
90Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept9
91Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling8
92Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
93Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
94Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
95Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
96Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling7
97Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
98Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers7
99Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
100Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren5
101Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team5
102Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep5
103Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation5
104Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
105Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis4
106Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale4
107Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team4
108Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott3
109Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling3
110Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis3
111Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
112Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma2
113Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept2
114Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling1
115Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team-6
116Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling-13

Mountains Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale36
2Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale31
3Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb31
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo24
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept21
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma18
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates14
8Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team14
9Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling14
10Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling12
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb11
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
13Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis9
15David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
16Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team7
18Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb7
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis6
21Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
22Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team5
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic4
24Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren4
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic4
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3
28Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2
29Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation2
30Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie2
31Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers2
32Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep2
33Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers2
34Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
35Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation2
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept2
37Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation2
38Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
39Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
40Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale1
41Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team1
42Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1
43Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling1
44Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling-1
45Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team-2

Young Riders Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers51:27:04
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:23
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:41
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:12:54
5Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling01:03:20
6Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:03:30
7Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb01:03:54
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling01:07:48
9Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team01:10:15
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:15:16
11Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:17:18
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:28:18
13Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:09:37
14Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic02:21:03
15Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:26:22
16Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb02:27:54
17Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb02:28:29
18Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale02:40:47
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:45:29
20Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo02:46:36
21Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic02:52:02
22Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb02:52:55
23Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:54:19
24Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers02:54:41
25Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:58:49

Teams Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team154:26:36
2Trek-Segafredo00:04:18
3EF Pro Cycling00:05:37
4AG2R la Mondiale00:13:47
5Team Jumbo-Visma00:17:32
6Astana Pro Team00:19:01
7Ineos Grenadiers00:26:32
8Bahrain McLaren00:33:38
9Mitchelton-Scott00:40:35
10Team Arkea-Samsic01:14:31
11UAE Team Emirates01:16:05
12Bora-Hansgrohe01:16:17
13Groupama-FDJ01:35:54
14Cofidis01:43:02
15CCC Team02:17:03
16B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:28:38
17Deceuninck-Quick-Step02:55:42
18Team Sunweb03:02:58
19Israel Start-Up Nation03:13:24
20NTT Pro Cycling03:38:16
21Total Direct Energie04:50:30
22Lotto Soudal06:49:36

