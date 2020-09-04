Tour de France: Wout van Aert wins stage 7

Trending

By

Adam Yates survives crosswinds to keep the yellow jersey as Porte, Landa and Pogacar lose time

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took his second win of the Tour de France on stage 7 on a day that saw the race blown to pieces by crosswinds. The Belgian came through with a strong sprint ahead in Lavur to win ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (NTT Pro Cycling) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels Vital Concept).

The win marked Van Aert’s second stage win in three days and the third of his short but incredible career. It was a double victory for the team after they helped to split the race with just over 40km to go in a move that saw them collaborate with rivals Ineos Grenadiers as both teams looked to exploit the opposition in the crosswinds. 

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) both missed the split and would lose well over a minute at the finish but they weren’t the only riders to see their GC bids dented with the Trek-Segafredo duo of Richie Porte and Bauke Mollema both missing out. Richard Carapaz, also lost time after he was forced to drop back after a late mechanical on a day that also saw the peloton fracture as early as the first climb due to extensive pressure from Peter Sagan and his Bora-hansgrohe team.

In a messy sprint, NTT took control in the final 500m as they looked to deliver Boasson Hagen to his fourth career stage win but the Norwegian was forced to the front slightly too early with Julian Alaphilippe briefly in contention until a touch of wheel with Jasper Stuyven. On the far side, Van Aert had a clear line to the finish and with his current form there was no stopping the young Belgian. Sagan, for all the effort from his team, could only manage 12th at the line after getting boxed in and being forced to slow. His consolation came from the fact that he now leads the green jersey by nine points ahead of Sam Bennett.

"I'm really proud of this win. Straight from the gun it was all out and I have to say that it was an impressive stage from Bora-Hansgrohe because they went flat out on the first KOM and made sure a lot of sprinters were dropped already. After that, it was always hectic and everyone feared the crosswinds," Van Aert said at the finish.

"In the final, we saw that it was worth it to put a lot of energy into positioning, and I was with Primoz [Roglic] the whole stage in the front, so it was a good day for the team. A few favourites from the GC lost a lot of time. It was a good finish and incredible to win."

How it unfolded

The writing was on the wall in Millau as an increased number of teams warmed-up on the rollers, clearly fully anticipating a full-throttle depart for the 168km stage to Lavur. Beniot Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) was the first rider to break free, with the king of the mountains leader moving clear in a bid to take the maximum points on offer over the top of the third category climb of the Cote de Luzencon.

The Frenchman was briefly joined by Michael Schar (CCC Team) and it looked as though the early break was forming but Bora-hansgrohe and Peter Sagan clearly had other ideas with the German team stepping up and setting a blistering pace on the early slopes. This was a perfectly orchestrated move for a team making use of their climbing firepower as one by one the sprinters began to slip back.

Caleb Ewan, Sam Bennett, and even the world champion Mads Pedersen began to struggle under the pressure as the peloton split into three clear groups. Julian Alaphilippe and his QuickStep team looked caught in two minds as they tried to cover the Frenchman in the front group and at the same time drop back to protect Bennett in the second group. For some time it looked as though Bennett’s group would catch the yellow jersey group but on an uncategorized climb and with cross-winds swirling Bora-hansgrohe turned their advantage from seconds and into minutes.

Sagan and his team were clearly on a mission, enticed by the terrain and the intermediate sprint at 58km and on the long but shallow climb of the Col de Peyronnenc the lead began to expand even further and by the sprint – won by Matteo Trentin, with Sagan in seconds – the gap to a group including Bennett stood at 2’21 and with Evan at almost five minutes.

The gap continued to expand as Bora and B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, who working for Bryan Coquard, looked to ensure that Bennett wouldn’t return.

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) soon went on a long and fruitless break but the experienced Belgian never managed to draw out more than 50 seconds as the sprinters’ teams remaining at the front of the race kept the pace high.

Chaos in the crosswinds

The conditions changed once more with just over 40km to go when the race changed direction and the wind turned into a cross-wind tailwind. De Gendt’s time off the front was soon ended as Ineos and Bernal instigated the acceleration with Amador and Kwiatkowski setting a furious pace. Tadej Pogacar had suffered a puncture just a few kilometers earlier and Mikel Landa had a small tumble with two of his teammates, and both riders were caught out when the leading group split into three distinct echelons.

Julian Alaphilippe and the yellow jersey Adam Yates were both present, while Primož Roglič had plenty of cover too. Thibaut Pinot was also present with Nairo Quintana and EF Pro Cycling’s Rigoberto Urán and Sergio Higuita also accounted for but the list of general classification causalities were extensive with Richie Porte, and Bauke Mollema, both cut adrift. CCC also missed out with both Greg Van Avermaet and Trentin also in the group with Pogacar as the gap expanded to a minute with 20km to go.

Richard Carapaz fell out of the leading group too due a mechanical with just over 11km to go as Astana, FDJ, and Jumbo Visma made this the most defining GC stage of the race so far.

Full results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma03:32:03
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
7Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
8Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
9Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
11Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
15Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
17Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
21Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
22Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
26Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
27Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
29Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
30Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
31Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
33Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
36George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
37Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
38Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
39Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
40Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
41Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
42Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:15
43Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:01:21
44Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:01:21
45Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team00:01:21
46Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:01:21
47José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:21
48Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:21
49Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:01:21
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team00:01:21
51Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:01:21
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team00:01:21
53Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:01:21
54Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:01:21
55Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:21
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling00:01:21
57Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:21
58Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:21
59Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:01:21
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:01:21
61Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:21
62Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:01:21
63Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:21
64Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:01:21
65Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation00:01:21
66Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation00:01:21
67Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:01:21
68Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:01:21
69Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:01:21
70Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:21
71Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:01:21
72Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:01:21
73David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:01:21
74Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:01:21
75Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:01:21
76Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic00:01:21
77Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:01:21
78Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:01:31
79Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:01:37
80Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:01:21
81Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:01:58
82Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates00:02:00
83Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:02:12
84Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:02:21
85Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:02:26
86Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott00:02:44
87Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:03:04
88Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers00:03:04
89Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team00:03:43
90Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:04:16
91Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:10:19
92Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:12:36
93Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation00:14:32
94Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo00:14:32
95Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale00:14:32
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:14:32
97Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:14:32
98Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:14:32
99Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:14:32
100Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation00:14:32
101Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:14:32
102Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:14:32
103Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:14:32
104Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis00:14:32
105Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:14:32
106Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling00:14:32
107Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:14:32
108Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:14:32
109Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott00:14:32
110Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:14:32
111Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:14:32
112Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team00:14:32
113Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:14:32
114Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:14:32
115Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:14:32
116Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:14:32
117Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:14:32
118Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:14:32
119Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:14:32
120Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:14:32
121Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:14:32
122Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:14:32
123Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:14:32
124Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:14:32
125Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team00:14:32
126Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:14:32
127Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:14:32
128Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie00:14:32
129David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:14:32
130Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:14:32
131Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb00:15:54
132Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:54
133André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation00:15:54
134Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb00:15:54
135Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:15:54
136Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma00:15:54
137Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb00:15:54
138Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:15:54
139Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:15:54
140Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic00:15:54
141Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers00:15:54
142Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren00:15:54
143Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team00:15:54
144Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb00:15:54
145Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:15:54
146Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:15:54
147Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling00:15:54
148William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:15:54
149Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team00:15:54
150Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:54
151Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:54
152Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates00:15:54
153Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:54
154Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb00:15:54
155Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:15:54
156Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:54
157Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:15:54
158Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal00:15:54
159Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb00:15:54
160Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:54
161Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:54
162Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:15:54
163Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal00:15:54
164Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling00:15:54
165Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis00:15:54
166Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:54
167Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling00:15:54
168Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis00:15:54
169Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:54
170Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:15:54
171Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:15:54
172Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:15:54

Sprint 1 - Saint-Sernin-Sur-Rance km. 58
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team20
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe17
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept15
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep13
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe11
6Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team8
9Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
10Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma6
11Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team5
12Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
13Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma3
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep1

Points
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma50
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling30
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept20
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis18
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo16
6Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale14
7Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation12
8Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers10
9Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
11Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team6
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep5
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe4
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic3
15Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2

Mountain 1 - Côte De Luzençon km. 9
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 2 - Col De Peyronnenc km. 75.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
2Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Paulhe km. 97.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Young riders
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers03:32:03
2Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:01:21
6Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:21
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:01:21
8Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic00:01:21
9Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:14:32
10Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:14:32
11Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:14:32
12Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:14:32
13Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:14:32
14Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:14:32
15Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:14:32
16Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:14:32
17Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb00:15:54
18Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb00:15:54
19Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:15:54
20Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers00:15:54
21Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:54
22Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:54
23Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb00:15:54
24Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:15:54
25Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:54
26Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:15:54

Combativity
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R la Mondiale10:36:09
2Team Jumbo-Visma
3Astana Pro Team
4Movistar Team
5EF Pro Cycling
6Groupama-FDJ
7NTT Pro Cycling00:01:21
8Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:21
9B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:01:21
10Team Arkea-Samsic00:01:21
11Ineos Grenadiers00:01:36
12Cofidis00:02:12
13Mitchelton-Scott00:02:42
14Trek-Segafredo00:02:42
15Israel Start-Up Nation00:02:42
16Bahrain McLaren00:04:03
17UAE Team Emirates00:04:03
18CCC Team00:06:25
19Deceuninck-Quick-Step00:16:53
20Total Direct Energie00:30:25
21Lotto Soudal00:33:09
22Team Sunweb00:47:42

General classification after stage 7
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott30:36:00
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:03
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:00:09
4Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:13
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:13
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:00:13
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:00:13
8Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:00:13
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:00:13
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:00:13
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:00:15
12Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:22
13Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:22
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:34
15Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:00:41
16Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:01:28
17Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:34
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:01:34
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:01:34
20Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:01:34
21Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:02:02
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:02:02
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:02:31
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:02:39
25Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:40
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team00:03:54
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:04:30
28Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:05:06
29Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:05:43
30Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:05:45
31Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:05:48
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:07:48
33Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:07:52
34Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:08:46
35Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:09:51
36George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:10:07
37Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:10:42
38Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:10:46
39Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:11:47
40Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:13:09
41Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:13:24
42Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:14:56
43Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:15:47
44Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team00:16:39
45Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling00:17:14
46Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:18:36
47Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:18:57
48Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:19:52
49Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers00:22:02
50Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma00:22:12
51Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:22:20
52Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:26:46
53Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:27:31
54Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb00:27:53
55Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:28:33
56Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:30:27
57Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:30:45
58Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:30:56
59Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:31:13
60Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:33:07
61Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:34:15
62Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:34:29
63David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:34:52
64Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:36:32
65Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:36:42
66Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:36:48
67Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team00:37:18
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team00:38:05
69Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling00:38:26
70Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:39:54
71Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation00:41:02
72Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:41:10
73Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis00:41:40
74Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:42:07
75Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:42:52
76Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb00:43:58
77Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo00:44:03
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:44:11
79Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:45:17
80José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:47:57
81Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team00:48:07
82Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation00:48:57
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling00:49:57
84Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:50:30
85Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic00:50:45
86Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:52:43
87Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:52:57
88Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:53:38
89Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe00:54:00
90Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:54:30
91Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:57:33
92Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:57:58
93Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe00:57:59
94Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:58:50
95Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling00:59:56
96Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team01:01:14
97Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team01:02:24
98Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren01:03:27
99Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:03:41
100Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling01:04:29
101Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling01:05:04
102Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team01:05:40
103Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation01:06:01
104Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates01:06:35
105Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates01:08:28
106Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling01:09:42
107Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis01:10:37
108Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott01:10:37
109Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team01:10:43
110Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation01:11:06
111Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:11:29
112Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers01:11:38
113Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale01:12:05
114Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation01:12:33
115Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic01:12:36
116Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:13:24
117Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team01:13:38
118Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:14:24
119Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott01:16:47
120Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott01:16:51
121Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb01:16:59
122Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:17:31
123Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis01:18:12
124Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team01:18:15
125Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:18:25
126Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo01:19:27
127Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic01:19:33
128Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:19:33
129Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott01:19:50
130Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma01:20:04
131Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb01:21:22
132Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb01:22:08
133Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma01:22:24
134Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic01:23:07
135Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe01:24:43
136Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:27:23
137Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:29:28
138Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation01:29:54
139Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis01:30:45
140Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:30:52
141Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:30:58
142Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates01:32:39
143Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling01:32:54
144Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:33:39
145Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:33:40
146Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling01:33:42
147Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb01:33:47
148Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic01:33:57
149Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:33:59
150Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal01:34:03
151Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:34:05
152Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:34:13
153Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:34:14
154Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:34:18
155Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers01:34:42
156Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:34:44
157Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling01:34:59
158Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis01:35:14
159André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation01:36:35
160Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:36:46
161Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren01:36:56
162Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott01:38:19
163David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates01:39:47
164Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:40:08
165Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb01:40:29
166Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal01:40:36
167William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:41:09
168Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren01:42:36
169Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie01:44:20
170Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:50:02
171Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:54:34
172Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers01:55:54

Points classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe138
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep129
3Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma106
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept105
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates93
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team91
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep82
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal75
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team64
10Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb62
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling61
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team56
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling50
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe48
15Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott44
16Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates42
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo41
18Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep41
19Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation37
20Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie36
21Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers34
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo34
23Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma33
24Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis33
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott30
26Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo30
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis28
28Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling28
29Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis28
30Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale26
31Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb25
32Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic23
33Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis23
34Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team20
35Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation20
36Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie20
37Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20
38Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling17
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept17
40Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo17
41Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie17
42Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team15
43Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott15
44Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo15
45Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb15
46Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie15
47Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14
48Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers14
49Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling13
50Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept13
51Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep12
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb11
53Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale11
54Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep11
55Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
56Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
57Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team10
58Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation10
59Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren9
60Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers9
61Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
62Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale9
63Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma8
64Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
65Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
66Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie8
67Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
68Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren7
69Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling7
70Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling7
71Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
72Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale6
73Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation5
74Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
75Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis4
76Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team4
77Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
78Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
79Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo3
80Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic3
81Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott3
82Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling2
83Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
84Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
85Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept2
86Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep1
87Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren1
88Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team-6
89Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling-13

Mountains classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale25
2Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling12
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb11
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma10
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis9
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept7
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team7
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis6
11Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo6
12Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic4
14Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling4
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
16Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie3
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3
18Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation2
19Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2
20Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie2
21Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep2
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept2
23Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb2
24Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation2
25Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
26Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team1
27Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
28Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1
29Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
30Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling-1
31Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team-2

Young riders classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers30:36:13
2Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:09
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:00:28
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:01:15
5Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:18:44
6Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:27:18
7Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:30:14
8David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:34:39
9Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:36:19
10Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:36:35
11Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb00:43:45
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:45:04
13Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic01:12:23
14Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:13:11
15Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:14:11
16Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:19:20
17Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb01:21:09
18Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb01:21:55
19Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:29:15
20Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:30:39
21Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:30:45
22Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb01:33:34
23Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic01:33:44
24Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:34:31
25Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:49:49
26Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers01:55:41

Teams classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1EF Pro Cycling91:48:46
2Team Jumbo-Visma00:01:29
3Astana Pro Team00:02:16
4Movistar Team00:02:50
5Trek-Segafredo00:03:58
6Groupama-FDJ00:05:36
7Bahrain McLaren00:06:43
8AG2R la Mondiale00:07:14
9Ineos Grenadiers00:07:59
10UAE Team Emirates00:08:44
11Mitchelton-Scott00:11:32
12Team Arkea-Samsic00:19:05
13Cofidis00:23:22
14Bora-Hansgrohe00:33:07
15CCC Team00:48:21
16Deceuninck-Quick-Step00:59:28
17B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:21:07
18Israel Start-Up Nation01:32:09
19NTT Pro Cycling01:37:15
20Team Sunweb01:58:39
21Total Direct Energie02:38:39
22Lotto Soudal03:48:17

