Tour de France: Wout van Aert wins stage 7

Image 1 of 32 Wout van Aert wins stage 7 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 32 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ahead of stage 7 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 32 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) ahead of stage 7 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 32 Martin Guillaume (Cofidis) fan ahead of stage 7 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 32 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) stage 7 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 32 Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start-Up Nation) crashed midway through the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 32 Supporters of Guillaume Martin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 32 Lotto Soudal in the splits (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 32 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) as the peloton stretches out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 32 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in yellow before stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 32 Crosswinds led to splits in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 32 Lotto Soudal try to close the gap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 32 Bora-Hansgrohe split the bunch on stage 7 for Peter Sagan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 32 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) attacked the front group on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 32 Splits in the peloton on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 32 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 32 Bora-Hansgrohe put the hammer down (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 32 Peter Sagan with his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 32 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 32 Stage 7 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 32 Marc Soler (Movistar) was caught up in a crash on stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 32 Sunweb try to close the gap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 32 Fun times for Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 32 The peloton on stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 32 Bora-Hansgrohe led the peloton into the crosswinds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 32 Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 32 Egan Bernal (Ineos) took over as best young rider after Tadej Pogacar lost 1:21 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 32 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) winner of stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 32 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) takes his second win in the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 32 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) lost the green jersey on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 32 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 32 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the green jersey back (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took his second win of the Tour de France on stage 7 on a day that saw the race blown to pieces by crosswinds. The Belgian came through with a strong sprint ahead in Lavur to win ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (NTT Pro Cycling) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels Vital Concept).

The win marked Van Aert’s second stage win in three days and the third of his short but incredible career. It was a double victory for the team after they helped to split the race with just over 40km to go in a move that saw them collaborate with rivals Ineos Grenadiers as both teams looked to exploit the opposition in the crosswinds.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) both missed the split and would lose well over a minute at the finish but they weren’t the only riders to see their GC bids dented with the Trek-Segafredo duo of Richie Porte and Bauke Mollema both missing out. Richard Carapaz, also lost time after he was forced to drop back after a late mechanical on a day that also saw the peloton fracture as early as the first climb due to extensive pressure from Peter Sagan and his Bora-hansgrohe team.

In a messy sprint, NTT took control in the final 500m as they looked to deliver Boasson Hagen to his fourth career stage win but the Norwegian was forced to the front slightly too early with Julian Alaphilippe briefly in contention until a touch of wheel with Jasper Stuyven. On the far side, Van Aert had a clear line to the finish and with his current form there was no stopping the young Belgian. Sagan, for all the effort from his team, could only manage 12th at the line after getting boxed in and being forced to slow. His consolation came from the fact that he now leads the green jersey by nine points ahead of Sam Bennett.



"I'm really proud of this win. Straight from the gun it was all out and I have to say that it was an impressive stage from Bora-Hansgrohe because they went flat out on the first KOM and made sure a lot of sprinters were dropped already. After that, it was always hectic and everyone feared the crosswinds," Van Aert said at the finish.

"In the final, we saw that it was worth it to put a lot of energy into positioning, and I was with Primoz [Roglic] the whole stage in the front, so it was a good day for the team. A few favourites from the GC lost a lot of time. It was a good finish and incredible to win."

How it unfolded

The writing was on the wall in Millau as an increased number of teams warmed-up on the rollers, clearly fully anticipating a full-throttle depart for the 168km stage to Lavur. Beniot Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) was the first rider to break free, with the king of the mountains leader moving clear in a bid to take the maximum points on offer over the top of the third category climb of the Cote de Luzencon.

The Frenchman was briefly joined by Michael Schar (CCC Team) and it looked as though the early break was forming but Bora-hansgrohe and Peter Sagan clearly had other ideas with the German team stepping up and setting a blistering pace on the early slopes. This was a perfectly orchestrated move for a team making use of their climbing firepower as one by one the sprinters began to slip back.

Caleb Ewan, Sam Bennett, and even the world champion Mads Pedersen began to struggle under the pressure as the peloton split into three clear groups. Julian Alaphilippe and his QuickStep team looked caught in two minds as they tried to cover the Frenchman in the front group and at the same time drop back to protect Bennett in the second group. For some time it looked as though Bennett’s group would catch the yellow jersey group but on an uncategorized climb and with cross-winds swirling Bora-hansgrohe turned their advantage from seconds and into minutes.

Sagan and his team were clearly on a mission, enticed by the terrain and the intermediate sprint at 58km and on the long but shallow climb of the Col de Peyronnenc the lead began to expand even further and by the sprint – won by Matteo Trentin, with Sagan in seconds – the gap to a group including Bennett stood at 2’21 and with Evan at almost five minutes.

The gap continued to expand as Bora and B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, who working for Bryan Coquard, looked to ensure that Bennett wouldn’t return.

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) soon went on a long and fruitless break but the experienced Belgian never managed to draw out more than 50 seconds as the sprinters’ teams remaining at the front of the race kept the pace high.

Chaos in the crosswinds

The conditions changed once more with just over 40km to go when the race changed direction and the wind turned into a cross-wind tailwind. De Gendt’s time off the front was soon ended as Ineos and Bernal instigated the acceleration with Amador and Kwiatkowski setting a furious pace. Tadej Pogacar had suffered a puncture just a few kilometers earlier and Mikel Landa had a small tumble with two of his teammates, and both riders were caught out when the leading group split into three distinct echelons.

Julian Alaphilippe and the yellow jersey Adam Yates were both present, while Primož Roglič had plenty of cover too. Thibaut Pinot was also present with Nairo Quintana and EF Pro Cycling’s Rigoberto Urán and Sergio Higuita also accounted for but the list of general classification causalities were extensive with Richie Porte, and Bauke Mollema, both cut adrift. CCC also missed out with both Greg Van Avermaet and Trentin also in the group with Pogacar as the gap expanded to a minute with 20km to go.

Richard Carapaz fell out of the leading group too due a mechanical with just over 11km to go as Astana, FDJ, and Jumbo Visma made this the most defining GC stage of the race so far.

Full results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 03:32:03 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 7 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 15 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 17 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 21 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 22 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 27 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 29 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 33 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 36 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 37 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 38 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 39 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 40 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 41 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 42 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:15 43 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:21 44 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:21 45 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 00:01:21 46 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:21 47 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:21 48 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:21 49 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:01:21 50 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 00:01:21 51 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:01:21 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 00:01:21 53 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:21 54 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:21 55 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:21 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 00:01:21 57 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:21 58 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:21 59 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:21 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:01:21 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:21 62 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:21 63 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:21 64 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:01:21 65 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:01:21 66 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:01:21 67 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:21 68 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:01:21 69 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:21 70 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:21 71 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:01:21 72 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:01:21 73 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:01:21 74 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:01:21 75 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:01:21 76 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:01:21 77 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:01:21 78 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:31 79 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:37 80 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:01:21 81 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:58 82 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 00:02:00 83 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:02:12 84 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:02:21 85 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:26 86 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 00:02:44 87 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:03:04 88 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 00:03:04 89 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 00:03:43 90 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:04:16 91 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:10:19 92 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:12:36 93 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:14:32 94 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 00:14:32 95 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 00:14:32 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:14:32 97 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:14:32 98 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:14:32 99 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:14:32 100 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:14:32 101 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:14:32 102 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:14:32 103 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:14:32 104 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 00:14:32 105 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:14:32 106 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 00:14:32 107 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:14:32 108 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:14:32 109 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 00:14:32 110 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:14:32 111 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:14:32 112 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 00:14:32 113 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:14:32 114 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:14:32 115 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:14:32 116 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:14:32 117 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:14:32 118 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:14:32 119 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:14:32 120 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:14:32 121 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:14:32 122 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:14:32 123 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:14:32 124 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:14:32 125 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 00:14:32 126 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:14:32 127 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:14:32 128 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 00:14:32 129 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:14:32 130 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:14:32 131 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 00:15:54 132 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:54 133 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:15:54 134 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:15:54 135 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:15:54 136 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:15:54 137 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 00:15:54 138 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:15:54 139 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:15:54 140 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:15:54 141 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:15:54 142 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:54 143 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 00:15:54 144 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:15:54 145 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:15:54 146 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:15:54 147 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 00:15:54 148 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:15:54 149 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 00:15:54 150 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:54 151 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:54 152 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:54 153 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:54 154 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 00:15:54 155 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:15:54 156 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:54 157 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:54 158 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 00:15:54 159 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:15:54 160 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:54 161 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:54 162 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:15:54 163 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 00:15:54 164 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 00:15:54 165 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 00:15:54 166 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:54 167 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 00:15:54 168 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 00:15:54 169 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:54 170 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:15:54 171 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:15:54 172 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:15:54

Sprint 1 - Saint-Sernin-Sur-Rance km. 58 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 20 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 15 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 6 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 8 9 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 10 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 11 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 5 12 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 13 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Points Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 30 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 20 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 18 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 6 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14 7 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 12 8 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 10 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 6 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 3 15 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2

Mountain 1 - Côte De Luzençon km. 9 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 2 - Col De Peyronnenc km. 75.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 2 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Paulhe km. 97.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Young riders Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 03:32:03 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:21 6 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:21 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:01:21 8 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:01:21 9 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:14:32 10 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:14:32 11 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:14:32 12 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:14:32 13 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:14:32 14 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:14:32 15 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:14:32 16 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:14:32 17 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 00:15:54 18 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:15:54 19 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:15:54 20 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:15:54 21 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:54 22 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:54 23 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:15:54 24 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:15:54 25 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:54 26 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:15:54

Combativity Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R la Mondiale 10:36:09 2 Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Movistar Team 5 EF Pro Cycling 6 Groupama-FDJ 7 NTT Pro Cycling 00:01:21 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:21 9 B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:01:21 10 Team Arkea-Samsic 00:01:21 11 Ineos Grenadiers 00:01:36 12 Cofidis 00:02:12 13 Mitchelton-Scott 00:02:42 14 Trek-Segafredo 00:02:42 15 Israel Start-Up Nation 00:02:42 16 Bahrain McLaren 00:04:03 17 UAE Team Emirates 00:04:03 18 CCC Team 00:06:25 19 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 00:16:53 20 Total Direct Energie 00:30:25 21 Lotto Soudal 00:33:09 22 Team Sunweb 00:47:42

General classification after stage 7 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 30:36:00 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:03 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:00:09 4 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:13 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:13 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:00:13 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:00:13 8 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:00:13 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:13 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:13 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:00:15 12 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:22 13 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:22 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:34 15 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:41 16 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:28 17 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:34 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:34 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:34 20 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:34 21 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:02 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:02 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:02:31 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:02:39 25 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:40 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 00:03:54 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:04:30 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:05:06 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:05:43 30 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:45 31 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:05:48 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:07:48 33 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:07:52 34 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:08:46 35 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:09:51 36 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:10:07 37 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:10:42 38 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:10:46 39 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:11:47 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:13:09 41 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:13:24 42 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:14:56 43 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:47 44 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 00:16:39 45 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 00:17:14 46 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:18:36 47 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:57 48 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:19:52 49 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 00:22:02 50 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:22:12 51 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:22:20 52 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:26:46 53 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:27:31 54 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 00:27:53 55 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:28:33 56 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:30:27 57 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:30:45 58 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:30:56 59 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:31:13 60 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:33:07 61 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:34:15 62 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:34:29 63 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:34:52 64 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:36:32 65 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:36:42 66 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:36:48 67 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 00:37:18 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 00:38:05 69 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 00:38:26 70 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:39:54 71 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:41:02 72 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:41:10 73 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 00:41:40 74 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:42:07 75 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:42:52 76 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 00:43:58 77 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 00:44:03 78 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:44:11 79 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:45:17 80 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:47:57 81 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 00:48:07 82 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:48:57 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 00:49:57 84 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:50:30 85 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:50:45 86 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:52:43 87 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:52:57 88 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:53:38 89 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:54:00 90 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:54:30 91 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:57:33 92 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:57:58 93 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:57:59 94 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:58:50 95 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 00:59:56 96 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 01:01:14 97 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 01:02:24 98 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 01:03:27 99 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:03:41 100 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 01:04:29 101 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 01:05:04 102 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 01:05:40 103 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:06:01 104 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 01:06:35 105 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 01:08:28 106 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 01:09:42 107 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 01:10:37 108 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 01:10:37 109 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 01:10:43 110 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:11:06 111 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:11:29 112 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 01:11:38 113 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 01:12:05 114 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:12:33 115 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:12:36 116 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:13:24 117 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 01:13:38 118 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:14:24 119 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 01:16:47 120 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 01:16:51 121 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 01:16:59 122 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:17:31 123 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 01:18:12 124 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 01:18:15 125 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:18:25 126 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 01:19:27 127 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:19:33 128 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:19:33 129 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 01:19:50 130 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:20:04 131 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 01:21:22 132 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 01:22:08 133 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:22:24 134 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:23:07 135 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:24:43 136 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:27:23 137 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:29:28 138 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:29:54 139 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 01:30:45 140 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:30:52 141 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:30:58 142 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 01:32:39 143 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 01:32:54 144 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:33:39 145 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:33:40 146 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 01:33:42 147 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 01:33:47 148 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:33:57 149 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:33:59 150 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 01:34:03 151 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:34:05 152 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:34:13 153 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:34:14 154 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:34:18 155 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 01:34:42 156 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:34:44 157 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 01:34:59 158 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 01:35:14 159 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:36:35 160 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:36:46 161 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 01:36:56 162 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 01:38:19 163 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 01:39:47 164 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:40:08 165 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 01:40:29 166 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 01:40:36 167 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:41:09 168 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 01:42:36 169 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 01:44:20 170 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:50:02 171 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:54:34 172 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 01:55:54

Points classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 138 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 129 3 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 106 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 105 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 93 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 91 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 82 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 75 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 64 10 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 62 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 61 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 50 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 44 16 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 42 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 41 18 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 41 19 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 37 20 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 36 21 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 34 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 34 23 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 24 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 33 25 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 30 26 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 30 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 28 28 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 28 29 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 28 30 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 26 31 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 25 32 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 23 33 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 23 34 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 20 35 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 20 36 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20 37 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 38 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 17 39 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 17 40 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 17 41 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 17 42 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 15 43 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 15 44 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 15 45 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 15 46 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15 47 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 48 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 14 49 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 13 50 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 13 51 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 11 53 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 11 54 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11 55 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 56 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 57 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 10 58 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 59 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 9 60 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 9 61 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 62 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 9 63 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 64 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 65 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 66 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 8 67 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 68 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 7 69 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 7 70 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 7 71 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 72 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 6 73 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 74 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 75 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 4 76 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 4 77 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 78 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 79 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3 80 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 3 81 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 82 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 2 83 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 84 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 85 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 86 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 87 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 1 88 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team -6 89 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling -13

Mountains classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 25 2 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 12 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 11 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 9 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 8 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 7 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 7 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 6 11 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 6 12 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 14 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 4 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 16 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 18 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 19 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2 20 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 21 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 23 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 2 24 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 25 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 26 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 27 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 28 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 29 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 30 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling -1 31 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team -2

Young riders classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 30:36:13 2 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:09 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:28 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:15 5 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:44 6 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:27:18 7 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:30:14 8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:34:39 9 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:36:19 10 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:36:35 11 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 00:43:45 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:45:04 13 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:12:23 14 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:13:11 15 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:14:11 16 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:19:20 17 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 01:21:09 18 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 01:21:55 19 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:29:15 20 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:30:39 21 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:30:45 22 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 01:33:34 23 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:33:44 24 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:34:31 25 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:49:49 26 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 01:55:41