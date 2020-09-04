Tour de France: Wout van Aert wins stage 7
Adam Yates survives crosswinds to keep the yellow jersey as Porte, Landa and Pogacar lose time
Stage 7: Millau - Lavaur
Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took his second win of the Tour de France on stage 7 on a day that saw the race blown to pieces by crosswinds. The Belgian came through with a strong sprint ahead in Lavur to win ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (NTT Pro Cycling) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels Vital Concept).
The win marked Van Aert’s second stage win in three days and the third of his short but incredible career. It was a double victory for the team after they helped to split the race with just over 40km to go in a move that saw them collaborate with rivals Ineos Grenadiers as both teams looked to exploit the opposition in the crosswinds.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) both missed the split and would lose well over a minute at the finish but they weren’t the only riders to see their GC bids dented with the Trek-Segafredo duo of Richie Porte and Bauke Mollema both missing out. Richard Carapaz, also lost time after he was forced to drop back after a late mechanical on a day that also saw the peloton fracture as early as the first climb due to extensive pressure from Peter Sagan and his Bora-hansgrohe team.
In a messy sprint, NTT took control in the final 500m as they looked to deliver Boasson Hagen to his fourth career stage win but the Norwegian was forced to the front slightly too early with Julian Alaphilippe briefly in contention until a touch of wheel with Jasper Stuyven. On the far side, Van Aert had a clear line to the finish and with his current form there was no stopping the young Belgian. Sagan, for all the effort from his team, could only manage 12th at the line after getting boxed in and being forced to slow. His consolation came from the fact that he now leads the green jersey by nine points ahead of Sam Bennett.
"I'm really proud of this win. Straight from the gun it was all out and I have to say that it was an impressive stage from Bora-Hansgrohe because they went flat out on the first KOM and made sure a lot of sprinters were dropped already. After that, it was always hectic and everyone feared the crosswinds," Van Aert said at the finish.
"In the final, we saw that it was worth it to put a lot of energy into positioning, and I was with Primoz [Roglic] the whole stage in the front, so it was a good day for the team. A few favourites from the GC lost a lot of time. It was a good finish and incredible to win."
How it unfolded
The writing was on the wall in Millau as an increased number of teams warmed-up on the rollers, clearly fully anticipating a full-throttle depart for the 168km stage to Lavur. Beniot Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) was the first rider to break free, with the king of the mountains leader moving clear in a bid to take the maximum points on offer over the top of the third category climb of the Cote de Luzencon.
The Frenchman was briefly joined by Michael Schar (CCC Team) and it looked as though the early break was forming but Bora-hansgrohe and Peter Sagan clearly had other ideas with the German team stepping up and setting a blistering pace on the early slopes. This was a perfectly orchestrated move for a team making use of their climbing firepower as one by one the sprinters began to slip back.
Caleb Ewan, Sam Bennett, and even the world champion Mads Pedersen began to struggle under the pressure as the peloton split into three clear groups. Julian Alaphilippe and his QuickStep team looked caught in two minds as they tried to cover the Frenchman in the front group and at the same time drop back to protect Bennett in the second group. For some time it looked as though Bennett’s group would catch the yellow jersey group but on an uncategorized climb and with cross-winds swirling Bora-hansgrohe turned their advantage from seconds and into minutes.
Sagan and his team were clearly on a mission, enticed by the terrain and the intermediate sprint at 58km and on the long but shallow climb of the Col de Peyronnenc the lead began to expand even further and by the sprint – won by Matteo Trentin, with Sagan in seconds – the gap to a group including Bennett stood at 2’21 and with Evan at almost five minutes.
The gap continued to expand as Bora and B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, who working for Bryan Coquard, looked to ensure that Bennett wouldn’t return.
Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) soon went on a long and fruitless break but the experienced Belgian never managed to draw out more than 50 seconds as the sprinters’ teams remaining at the front of the race kept the pace high.
Chaos in the crosswinds
The conditions changed once more with just over 40km to go when the race changed direction and the wind turned into a cross-wind tailwind. De Gendt’s time off the front was soon ended as Ineos and Bernal instigated the acceleration with Amador and Kwiatkowski setting a furious pace. Tadej Pogacar had suffered a puncture just a few kilometers earlier and Mikel Landa had a small tumble with two of his teammates, and both riders were caught out when the leading group split into three distinct echelons.
Julian Alaphilippe and the yellow jersey Adam Yates were both present, while Primož Roglič had plenty of cover too. Thibaut Pinot was also present with Nairo Quintana and EF Pro Cycling’s Rigoberto Urán and Sergio Higuita also accounted for but the list of general classification causalities were extensive with Richie Porte, and Bauke Mollema, both cut adrift. CCC also missed out with both Greg Van Avermaet and Trentin also in the group with Pogacar as the gap expanded to a minute with 20km to go.
Richard Carapaz fell out of the leading group too due a mechanical with just over 11km to go as Astana, FDJ, and Jumbo Visma made this the most defining GC stage of the race so far.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|03:32:03
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|7
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|17
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|21
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|22
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|27
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|28
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|29
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|33
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|36
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|37
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|41
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:15
|43
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:21
|44
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:21
|45
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|00:01:21
|46
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:21
|47
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:21
|48
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:21
|49
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|00:01:21
|50
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|00:01:21
|51
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:01:21
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|00:01:21
|53
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:21
|54
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:21
|55
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:21
|56
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:01:21
|57
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:21
|58
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:21
|59
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:21
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:01:21
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:21
|62
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:21
|63
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:21
|64
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:01:21
|65
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:01:21
|66
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:01:21
|67
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:21
|68
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:01:21
|69
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:21
|70
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:21
|71
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:01:21
|72
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:01:21
|73
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:01:21
|74
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|00:01:21
|75
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:01:21
|76
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:01:21
|77
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:01:21
|78
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:31
|79
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:37
|80
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:01:21
|81
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:58
|82
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|00:02:00
|83
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|00:02:12
|84
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:02:21
|85
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|00:02:26
|86
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:02:44
|87
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:03:04
|88
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:03:04
|89
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|00:03:43
|90
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:04:16
|91
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:10:19
|92
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:12:36
|93
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:14:32
|94
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|00:14:32
|95
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:14:32
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:14:32
|97
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:14:32
|98
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:14:32
|99
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:14:32
|100
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:14:32
|101
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:14:32
|102
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:14:32
|103
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:14:32
|104
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|00:14:32
|105
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:14:32
|106
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:14:32
|107
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:14:32
|108
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:14:32
|109
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:14:32
|110
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:14:32
|111
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:14:32
|112
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|00:14:32
|113
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:14:32
|114
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:14:32
|115
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:14:32
|116
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:14:32
|117
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:14:32
|118
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:14:32
|119
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:14:32
|120
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:14:32
|121
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:14:32
|122
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:14:32
|123
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:14:32
|124
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:14:32
|125
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|00:14:32
|126
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:14:32
|127
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:14:32
|128
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|00:14:32
|129
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:14:32
|130
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:14:32
|131
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|00:15:54
|132
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:54
|133
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:15:54
|134
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:15:54
|135
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|00:15:54
|136
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:15:54
|137
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|00:15:54
|138
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:15:54
|139
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:15:54
|140
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:15:54
|141
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:15:54
|142
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|00:15:54
|143
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|00:15:54
|144
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:15:54
|145
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:15:54
|146
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:15:54
|147
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:15:54
|148
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:15:54
|149
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|00:15:54
|150
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:54
|151
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:54
|152
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|00:15:54
|153
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:15:54
|154
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|00:15:54
|155
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|00:15:54
|156
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:15:54
|157
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:15:54
|158
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:54
|159
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:15:54
|160
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:15:54
|161
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:15:54
|162
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:15:54
|163
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:54
|164
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:15:54
|165
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|00:15:54
|166
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:54
|167
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|00:15:54
|168
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|00:15:54
|169
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:54
|170
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:15:54
|171
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|00:15:54
|172
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|00:15:54
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|20
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|15
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|13
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|6
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|8
|9
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|11
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|13
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|30
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|20
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|18
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14
|7
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|8
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|6
|12
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|15
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|2
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|03:32:03
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|3
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:21
|6
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:21
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:01:21
|8
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:01:21
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:14:32
|10
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:14:32
|11
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:14:32
|12
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:14:32
|13
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:14:32
|14
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:14:32
|15
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:14:32
|16
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:14:32
|17
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|00:15:54
|18
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:15:54
|19
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|00:15:54
|20
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:15:54
|21
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:54
|22
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:15:54
|23
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:15:54
|24
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:15:54
|25
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:54
|26
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:15:54
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R la Mondiale
|10:36:09
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|EF Pro Cycling
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|7
|NTT Pro Cycling
|00:01:21
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:21
|9
|B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:01:21
|10
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:01:21
|11
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00:01:36
|12
|Cofidis
|00:02:12
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|00:02:42
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|00:02:42
|15
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:02:42
|16
|Bahrain McLaren
|00:04:03
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|00:04:03
|18
|CCC Team
|00:06:25
|19
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|00:16:53
|20
|Total Direct Energie
|00:30:25
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|00:33:09
|22
|Team Sunweb
|00:47:42
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|30:36:00
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:03
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:00:09
|4
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:13
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:13
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:00:13
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:00:13
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:00:13
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:00:13
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:13
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:00:15
|12
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:00:22
|13
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:22
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:34
|15
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:41
|16
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:28
|17
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:34
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:34
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:34
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:34
|21
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:02:02
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|00:02:02
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:02:31
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:02:39
|25
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:02:40
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|00:03:54
|27
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:04:30
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:05:06
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:05:43
|30
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:45
|31
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:05:48
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:07:48
|33
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:07:52
|34
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:08:46
|35
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:09:51
|36
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:10:07
|37
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:10:42
|38
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:10:46
|39
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|00:11:47
|40
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:13:09
|41
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:13:24
|42
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:14:56
|43
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:15:47
|44
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|00:16:39
|45
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:17:14
|46
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:18:36
|47
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:18:57
|48
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:19:52
|49
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:22:02
|50
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:22:12
|51
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|00:22:20
|52
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|00:26:46
|53
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:27:31
|54
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|00:27:53
|55
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:28:33
|56
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:30:27
|57
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:30:45
|58
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:30:56
|59
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:31:13
|60
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:33:07
|61
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:34:15
|62
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:34:29
|63
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:34:52
|64
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:36:32
|65
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:36:42
|66
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:36:48
|67
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|00:37:18
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|00:38:05
|69
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|00:38:26
|70
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|00:39:54
|71
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:41:02
|72
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:41:10
|73
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|00:41:40
|74
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:42:07
|75
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:42:52
|76
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|00:43:58
|77
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|00:44:03
|78
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:44:11
|79
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:45:17
|80
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:47:57
|81
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|00:48:07
|82
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:48:57
|83
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:49:57
|84
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:50:30
|85
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:50:45
|86
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:52:43
|87
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:52:57
|88
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:53:38
|89
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:54:00
|90
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:54:30
|91
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:57:33
|92
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|00:57:58
|93
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:57:59
|94
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|00:58:50
|95
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:59:56
|96
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|01:01:14
|97
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|01:02:24
|98
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|01:03:27
|99
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|01:03:41
|100
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|01:04:29
|101
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|01:05:04
|102
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|01:05:40
|103
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:06:01
|104
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|01:06:35
|105
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|01:08:28
|106
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:09:42
|107
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|01:10:37
|108
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:10:37
|109
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|01:10:43
|110
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:11:06
|111
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:11:29
|112
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:11:38
|113
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:12:05
|114
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:12:33
|115
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|01:12:36
|116
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:13:24
|117
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|01:13:38
|118
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|01:14:24
|119
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:16:47
|120
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:16:51
|121
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|01:16:59
|122
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|01:17:31
|123
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|01:18:12
|124
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|01:18:15
|125
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:18:25
|126
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|01:19:27
|127
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|01:19:33
|128
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:19:33
|129
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:19:50
|130
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:20:04
|131
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|01:21:22
|132
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|01:22:08
|133
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:22:24
|134
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|01:23:07
|135
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:24:43
|136
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:27:23
|137
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:29:28
|138
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:29:54
|139
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|01:30:45
|140
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|01:30:52
|141
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:30:58
|142
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|01:32:39
|143
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:32:54
|144
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:33:39
|145
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:33:40
|146
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:33:42
|147
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|01:33:47
|148
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|01:33:57
|149
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|01:33:59
|150
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|01:34:03
|151
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|01:34:05
|152
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|01:34:13
|153
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:34:14
|154
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:34:18
|155
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:34:42
|156
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|01:34:44
|157
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:34:59
|158
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|01:35:14
|159
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:36:35
|160
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:36:46
|161
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|01:36:56
|162
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:38:19
|163
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|01:39:47
|164
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|01:40:08
|165
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|01:40:29
|166
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|01:40:36
|167
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:41:09
|168
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|01:42:36
|169
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|01:44:20
|170
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|01:50:02
|171
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:54:34
|172
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:55:54
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|138
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|129
|3
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|106
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|105
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|91
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|82
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|75
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|64
|10
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|62
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|61
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|50
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|16
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|18
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|41
|19
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|37
|20
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|36
|21
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|34
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|23
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|24
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|33
|25
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|26
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|27
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|28
|28
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|28
|29
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|28
|30
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|26
|31
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|25
|32
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|23
|33
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|23
|34
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|20
|35
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|36
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|20
|37
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|38
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|17
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|17
|40
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|41
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|17
|42
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15
|43
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|44
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|45
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|15
|46
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|15
|47
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|48
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|49
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|50
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|13
|51
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|12
|52
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|11
|53
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|11
|54
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|11
|55
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|56
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|57
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|10
|58
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|59
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|9
|60
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|61
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|62
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|9
|63
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|64
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|65
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|66
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|8
|67
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|68
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|7
|69
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|7
|70
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|7
|71
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|72
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|73
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|74
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|75
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|76
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|4
|77
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|78
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|79
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|80
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|81
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|82
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|2
|83
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|84
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|85
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|2
|86
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|87
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|1
|88
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|-6
|89
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|-13
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|25
|2
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|11
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|9
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|8
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|7
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|11
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|12
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|14
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|16
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|18
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|19
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|2
|20
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|21
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|22
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|2
|23
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|2
|24
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|25
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|26
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|27
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|28
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|29
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|30
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|-1
|31
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|-2
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|30:36:13
|2
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:09
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:28
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:15
|5
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:18:44
|6
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:27:18
|7
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:30:14
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:34:39
|9
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:36:19
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:36:35
|11
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|00:43:45
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:45:04
|13
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|01:12:23
|14
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:13:11
|15
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|01:14:11
|16
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:19:20
|17
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|01:21:09
|18
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|01:21:55
|19
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:29:15
|20
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|01:30:39
|21
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:30:45
|22
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|01:33:34
|23
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|01:33:44
|24
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|01:34:31
|25
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|01:49:49
|26
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:55:41
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Pro Cycling
|91:48:46
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:01:29
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|00:02:16
|4
|Movistar Team
|00:02:50
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|00:03:58
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|00:05:36
|7
|Bahrain McLaren
|00:06:43
|8
|AG2R la Mondiale
|00:07:14
|9
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00:07:59
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|00:08:44
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|00:11:32
|12
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:19:05
|13
|Cofidis
|00:23:22
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:33:07
|15
|CCC Team
|00:48:21
|16
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|00:59:28
|17
|B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|01:21:07
|18
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:32:09
|19
|NTT Pro Cycling
|01:37:15
|20
|Team Sunweb
|01:58:39
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|02:38:39
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|03:48:17
