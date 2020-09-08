Tour de France: Sam Bennett wins stage 10
By Laura Weislo
Roglic stays in the overall lead
Stage 10: Ile d’Oléron - Ile de Ré
After finishing fourth, second and third in the Tour de France bunch sprints, so far, Irish champion Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finally secured the victory he and his team have fought so hard for in Île de Ré. It was a picture-perfect sprint for Bennett, confirmed in the photo finish, to top stage 3 winner Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Bennett's last lead-out man Michael Mørkøv took advantage of Team Sunweb's train after their sprinter Cees Bol lost his position, and pulled the Irishman well into the final 200m, leaving Ewan only enough time to draw level but not come past. Sagan came with a fair bit of speed but came around too late to take a close third while Elia Viviani (Cofidis) had his best finish so far in fourth.
"I forgot to throw the bike at the line in the moment and I thought he might have got me. It hasn't hit me. I thought I'd be in a flood of tears but I'm just in shock," Bennett said in the post-race interview before the fact that he'd won a stage in the Tour de France suddenly and overwhelmingly felt real.
"I just want to thank everyone involved in this, the whole team and Patrick (Lefevere) for giving me this opportunity and everyone it took to get to here," he added, the tears of relief and joy flooding his eyes. "I was waiting to go and thought I was waiting too late, then I went and thought I was it too big a gear."
The victory moves Bennett back into the lead of the points classification after taking it from Sagan stage 5 only to give it up after two stages, this time with 21 points over the Bora-Hansgrohe rider.
"In the end, it was a messy sprint but, well, Sam Bennett showed he can win the stage and he took the green jersey. But we are about halfway in the Tour de France and I think there are still some important opportunities to take the green jersey back," Sagan said.
Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) again battled for points at the intermediate sprint, taking the win in Châtelaillon-Plage as a block headwind kept the peloton compact for most of the second half of the stage, but after missing out completely in the final sprint, he said, "If you don't score in the finish there is no reason to keep going for this."
The general classification contenders made it through a nervous stage along the flat roads of the Charente-Maritime department with the dangers of crosswinds and dangerous roads mostly not coming to pass. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) remaining in the maillot jaune still with a 21-second lead over Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and a further seven seconds over Guillaume Martin (Cofidis).
Instead, the day was contested mostly into the wind with the peloton spread across the entire road, except for one minor surge from Jumbo-Visma. Guillaume Martin had a bit of a scare in the hectic run-in along with stage 9 winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) after a crash disrupted the bunch in Rochefort with 65km to go. Both riders made it back into the bunch but Martin again found himself fighting after crosswinds and another crash split the bunch inside 20km to go.
Bernal thus continues as the race's best young rider with 23 seconds on Pogacar, and with no classified climbs on the route, Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) continues in the polka dot jersey for the ninth consecutive stage.
How it unfolded
The first Tour de France rest day usually has some strange effects on the peloton but the coronavirus pandemic edition of the race made strange into the new normal as race director Christian Prudhomme was forced to leave the race after testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus along with four staff members, one each from Mitchelton-Scott, Ineos Grenadiers, AG2R La Mondiale and Cofidis. With the race's future shaken, riders were keen to hit out quickly in search of what little glory remains in the season. From the flag, dropped by Prudhomme's replacement François Lemarchand, there were quickly two attackers over the La Seudre Viaduct.
Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Michael Schär (CCC Team) enjoyed a light tailwind en route from Île d'Oléron as they powered clear in the opening kilometres but with Deceuninck-Quickstep's Tim Declercq controlling proceedings for his sprinter Sam Bennett and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) helping for Caleb Ewan, the gap was kept under strict control and never allowed to reach two minutes.
With the first half of the stage covered at a brisk 47.6kph and a pan-flat stage, there was little hope for the duo out front and a fair bit of nerves in the peloton apparent with a potential for crosswinds as the course snaked around the Marennes-Oléron oyster farms.
There was drama as the two leaders were in sight of the bunch with 96km to go with crosswinds causing a small group to be split off the back containing Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Pavel Sivakov, Dylan van Baarle (Ineos), Wout Poels (Bahrain-McLaren), Jan Hirt (CCC) and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) and a few others.
As Küng and Schär dangled ahead of the lead peloton and the pace slowed, a touch of wheels in the middle of the pack took down half a dozen riders including Sunweb's Nicolas Roche, who remained on the pavement in pain and frustration at another unlucky crash in a Grand Tour.
Also involved in the wreck were Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling), Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma), his second fall of the race, Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Sam Bewley and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), and Roche's teammate Casper Pedersen. Skujins returned to the lead group with his jersey and shorts ripped to shreds while Bewley clearly would not continue in the Tour but Roche managed to get back up and into the peloton 20km later.
The crash distracted somewhat from the catch of the breakaway and forced the peloton to settle its nerves and let the now more sizable chasing group rejoin. Amongst those caught out temporarily were Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) but a lull in the pace allowed most riders to come back and once again in this Tour de France the peloton was intact with 80km still left to race.
With some tricky roads expected, the teams spread across the road with each of the overall contenders having a lead-out train riding side-by-side at the front of the peloton, making a pace so quick no one could attack. The GC and sprinters teams seemed to call a temporary truce and just set a brisk, steady pace hoping only to stay out of trouble.
The truce wasn't enough and, as they entered a series of roundabouts and traffic islands near Rochefort, as expected, the course had a few pitfalls. As the road split into two on a left-hand bend, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) went down with his teammate Davide Formolo on the traffic island, while third-placed overall Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) also was caught up in the fray and paced back to the peloton his teammates. Sprinter Bryan Coquard, whose B&B Hotels team had been present and accounted for at the head of the peloton, was caught out, too.
Both Martin and Pogačar seemed unhurt but required mechanical assistance and faced an energy-sapping chase back to the front group. Ewan, too, had to chase back with just over 50km to go after having an unspecified mechanical problem but the pressure was not yet on and his teammates brought him back in without incident.
The intermediate sprint in Châtelaillon-Plage injected even more speed into the bunch with 40km to go as Coquard attacked to go for the sprint but was mowed down by Deceuninck-Quickstep. Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) once again made his designs on that green jersey clear, winning the intermediate sprint over Sagan and Bennett.
Another crash with 31km to go took down Warren Barguil (Arkéa Samsic) and caused some splits in the peloton as they snaked through farmlands and entered the highly technical and twisting final section of the stage 10 parcours but once again the headwind meant the chasers could mostly rejoin.
There was a brief moment of pace when Deceuninck-Quickstep strung out the peloton with Danish champion Kasper Asgreen and then Sunweb came forward to do the same before a much-discussed section of the course riddled with turns, traffic furniture and potential for crosswinds.
The pace of the peloton was so high heading into the final 20km - touching 56kph - that any split could spell disaster - and the constant twisting and turning through the tiny streets of L'Houmeau made for high adrenaline. Dylan van Baarle buried himself for Ineos and Bernal himself came to the fore after the Dutchman pulled off to try and create splits as the crosswinds picked up.
Jumbo-Visma came forward in a display of dominance, and the damage was quickly apparent as a large group was spit out the back and dozens fighting desperately to hang onto the single-file tail of the fast-moving lead group - among them Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana). A crash on a traffic island by Jonas Koch (CCC Team) spelt even more trouble, while Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) had to stop for a mechanical at the same time.
Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) was the biggest victim in the split, his third place overall in danger of slipping away under the pressure of Jumbo-Visma - but his teammates managed to haul him back to the safety of the front group as the race turned into the headwind again as the race crossed the Île de Ré bridge into Rivedoux-Plage. The more favourable wind brought the peloton largely back together, while another attack by Küng ensured the Swiss rider a trip to the podium as the most aggressive rider.
Jumbo-Visma controlled the bunch heading into the safety zone of 3km to go as UAE Team Emirates, Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo, NTT, and a smattering of French team riders nudged forward to have a go in the sprint. Peter Sagan pushed and shouldered his way onto the wheel of Sam Bennett while Ewan latched on behind the green jersey as Sunweb controlled the front into the final few hundred metres.
Unfortunately, Bol had lost touch with his train and Sunweb provided a perfect lead-out for Mørkøv, who led Bennett deep into the sprint. The Irishman surged to the fore late to finally take his Tour de France stage win over Ewan and Sagan.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|03:35:22
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|5
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|8
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|13
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|21
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|22
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|24
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|25
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|29
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|30
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|31
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|32
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|34
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|35
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|36
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|37
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|38
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|39
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|40
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|41
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|42
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|44
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|47
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|48
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|49
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|53
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|55
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|61
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|62
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|63
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|64
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|66
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|67
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|00:00:24
|68
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:26
|69
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:00:26
|70
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|00:00:32
|71
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:46
|72
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:00:46
|73
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:00:46
|74
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:46
|75
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:00:46
|76
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:46
|77
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:00:46
|78
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|00:00:49
|79
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|00:01:08
|80
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|00:01:08
|81
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|00:01:13
|82
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:01:13
|83
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:01:20
|84
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|00:05:25
|85
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:05:25
|86
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:05:25
|87
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|00:05:25
|88
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:05:25
|89
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:05:25
|90
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:05:25
|91
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:05:25
|92
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:05:25
|93
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:05:25
|94
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:05:25
|95
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|00:05:25
|96
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:05:25
|97
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:05:25
|98
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:25
|99
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:05:25
|100
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:05:25
|101
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:05:25
|102
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:05:25
|103
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:05:25
|104
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:05:25
|105
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:05:25
|106
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:05:25
|107
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|00:05:25
|108
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|00:05:25
|109
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:05:25
|110
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:05:25
|111
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:05:25
|112
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:05:25
|113
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:05:25
|114
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:05:25
|115
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|00:05:25
|116
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:05:25
|117
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:05:25
|118
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|00:05:25
|119
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:25
|120
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|00:05:25
|121
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|00:05:25
|122
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:25
|123
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:05:25
|124
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|00:05:25
|125
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:05:25
|126
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:05:25
|127
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:05:25
|128
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:05:25
|129
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:05:25
|130
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:05:25
|131
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:05:25
|132
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:25
|133
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:25
|134
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:05:25
|135
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:05:25
|136
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:05:25
|137
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:05:25
|138
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:25
|139
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:05:25
|140
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:25
|141
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:05:25
|142
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|00:05:25
|143
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|00:05:25
|144
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:05:25
|145
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:25
|146
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:05:25
|147
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:25
|148
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:25
|149
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:25
|150
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:05:25
|151
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:05:25
|152
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:05:38
|153
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:07:52
|154
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:07:52
|155
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:10:08
|156
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|00:10:52
|157
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:10:52
|158
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:10:52
|159
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:10:52
|160
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:10:52
|161
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|00:10:52
|162
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:12:15
|163
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:14:34
|164
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:16:44
|DNF
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNS
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|20
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15
|4
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|13
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|11
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|10
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|9
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|8
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|10
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|5
|12
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|3
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|50
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|30
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|18
|5
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|12
|8
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|11
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|5
|13
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|14
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|3
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|03:35:22
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|5
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:00:46
|10
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|00:01:08
|11
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|00:01:13
|12
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:05:25
|13
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:05:25
|14
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:25
|15
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:05:25
|16
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:05:25
|17
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:05:25
|18
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:05:25
|19
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:05:25
|20
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:05:25
|21
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:25
|22
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:25
|23
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:05:25
|24
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:25
|25
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:10:52
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|10:46:06
|2
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|3
|B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|4
|AG2R la Mondiale
|5
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|EF Pro Cycling
|11
|Team Sunweb
|12
|Cofidis
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Bahrain McLaren
|15
|Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|NTT Pro Cycling
|00:00:26
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|00:00:32
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:00:46
|19
|CCC Team
|00:05:25
|20
|Total Direct Energie
|00:06:45
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:10:50
|22
|Groupama-FDJ
|00:10:50
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|42:15:23
|2
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:21
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:00:28
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:00:30
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:00:32
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:32
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:44
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:02
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:15
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:42
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:53
|12
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:02:02
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|00:02:31
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:03:22
|15
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:03:42
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|00:03:42
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:03:43
|18
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:06:08
|19
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:11:10
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:12:13
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:20:46
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:23:51
|23
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:30:41
|24
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:31:25
|25
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:32:19
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:33:57
|27
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:34:16
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:36:01
|29
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:36:04
|30
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:38:47
|31
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:39:05
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|00:39:18
|33
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:40:38
|34
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:42:44
|35
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:45:23
|36
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:46:15
|37
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|00:46:26
|38
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:47:50
|39
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:51:10
|40
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:51:13
|41
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:52:09
|42
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|00:52:12
|43
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:52:41
|44
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:52:50
|45
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:53:43
|46
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:53:57
|47
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:54:18
|48
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:56:05
|49
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:57:01
|50
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:58:03
|51
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:59:13
|52
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|00:59:27
|53
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:03:51
|54
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|01:04:10
|55
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:04:29
|56
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|01:04:50
|57
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:06:42
|58
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|01:06:49
|59
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|01:07:03
|60
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|01:07:23
|61
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|01:07:35
|62
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|01:09:08
|63
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:11:12
|64
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:11:13
|65
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:11:52
|66
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:13:04
|67
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:15:24
|68
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|01:15:29
|69
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|01:16:15
|70
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|01:17:11
|71
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|01:20:21
|72
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|01:20:43
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|01:25:03
|74
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:25:05
|75
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|01:25:29
|76
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|01:27:03
|77
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|01:27:21
|78
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|01:28:39
|79
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|01:32:56
|80
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|01:34:38
|81
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|01:35:05
|82
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:35:14
|83
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:37:54
|84
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:39:16
|85
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:39:31
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|01:39:31
|87
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|01:39:37
|88
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|01:40:14
|89
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:41:19
|90
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|01:46:18
|91
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:49:12
|92
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:49:34
|93
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:50:56
|94
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|01:51:27
|95
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:51:47
|96
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:53:29
|97
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|01:54:12
|98
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|01:54:16
|99
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|01:54:21
|100
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:55:44
|101
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:55:56
|102
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|01:56:03
|103
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|02:00:38
|104
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:01:35
|105
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|02:01:56
|106
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|02:03:23
|107
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|02:03:57
|108
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:04:51
|109
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:05:40
|110
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|02:07:45
|111
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:08:07
|112
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|02:09:40
|113
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:09:44
|114
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:09:58
|115
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:10:02
|116
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|02:10:18
|117
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:10:30
|118
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|02:10:41
|119
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:10:46
|120
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|02:10:48
|121
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|02:11:36
|122
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|02:13:41
|123
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:13:59
|124
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|02:14:10
|125
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|02:14:18
|126
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:14:32
|127
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:15:24
|128
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|02:15:55
|129
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:15:58
|130
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|02:16:07
|131
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|02:16:24
|132
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|02:17:42
|133
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:20:32
|134
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|02:23:02
|135
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:24:17
|136
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|02:24:41
|137
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|02:24:43
|138
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|02:26:19
|139
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:28:04
|140
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|02:28:13
|141
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|02:28:28
|142
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:29:04
|143
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|02:29:21
|144
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|02:29:31
|145
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:29:39
|146
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|02:29:47
|147
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:30:27
|148
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:30:29
|149
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|02:30:33
|150
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:30:42
|151
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|02:30:48
|152
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:32:09
|153
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:33:20
|154
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|02:34:56
|155
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:35:12
|156
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:35:42
|157
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|02:36:03
|158
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|02:36:19
|159
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:37:18
|160
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|02:37:55
|161
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|02:39:28
|162
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|02:39:54
|163
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:47:02
|164
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:53:50
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|196
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|175
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|129
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|123
|5
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|111
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|105
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|82
|9
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|77
|10
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|11
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|64
|13
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|60
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|15
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|50
|17
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|50
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|19
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|49
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|22
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|23
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|25
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|41
|26
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|41
|27
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|40
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|38
|29
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|30
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|36
|31
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|33
|32
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|29
|33
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|29
|34
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|28
|35
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|28
|36
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|27
|37
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|23
|38
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|22
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|21
|40
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|21
|41
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|42
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|43
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|44
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|45
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|46
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|17
|47
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|17
|48
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|17
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|17
|50
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|51
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|52
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|17
|53
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|54
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|16
|55
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|56
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|15
|57
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|58
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|59
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|60
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14
|61
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|62
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|63
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|64
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|65
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|66
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|13
|67
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|12
|68
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|69
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|70
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|11
|71
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|11
|72
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|11
|73
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|11
|74
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|11
|75
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|76
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|10
|77
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|78
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|79
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|10
|80
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|10
|81
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|82
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|8
|83
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|84
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|85
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|86
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|8
|87
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|88
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|7
|89
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|90
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|7
|91
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|92
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|93
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|5
|94
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|95
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|96
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|97
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|4
|98
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|99
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|100
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|3
|101
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|102
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|103
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|104
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|2
|105
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|106
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|1
|107
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|-6
|108
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|-13
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|36
|2
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|31
|3
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|26
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|25
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|6
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|20
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|8
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|9
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|14
|11
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|11
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|14
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|15
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|9
|16
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|17
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|21
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|22
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|24
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|4
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|28
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|29
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|2
|30
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|31
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|32
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|33
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|2
|35
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|36
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|37
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1
|38
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|39
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|40
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|1
|41
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|42
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|-1
|43
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|-2
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|42:15:44
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:23
|3
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:41
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:47
|5
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:45:02
|6
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:50:49
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:03:30
|8
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|01:03:49
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|01:06:28
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:10:51
|11
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:15:03
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|01:28:18
|13
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|02:03:36
|14
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:09:23
|15
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:09:37
|16
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|02:10:27
|17
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|02:15:34
|18
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|02:17:21
|19
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:20:11
|20
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|02:22:41
|21
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|02:29:00
|22
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:30:06
|23
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|02:34:35
|24
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:36:57
|25
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:46:41
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|126:53:01
|2
|EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:12
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|00:05:27
|4
|AG2R la Mondiale
|00:13:22
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:17:07
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|00:20:14
|7
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00:24:44
|8
|Bahrain McLaren
|00:33:13
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|00:40:10
|10
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|01:14:06
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|01:14:50
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:16:38
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|01:37:07
|14
|Cofidis
|01:44:15
|15
|CCC Team
|02:10:18
|16
|B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:31:34
|17
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|02:39:11
|18
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|03:02:12
|19
|Team Sunweb
|03:08:15
|20
|NTT Pro Cycling
|03:29:12
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|04:25:13
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|06:06:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France 2020 stage 10 - finish line quotesHear from Sam Bennett, Peter Sagan, Primoz Roglic and more
-
Crashes mar stage 10 of the Tour de FranceRoche, Pogacar, Formolo, Guillaume Martin, Skujins and Pedersen among those caught up in the crosswind carnage
-
Tour de France: Sam Bennett wins stage 10Roglic stays in the overall lead
-
Tirreno-Adriatico: Pascal Ackermann wins stage 2Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter stays in the overall lead after second consecutive stage victory
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.