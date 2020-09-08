Tour de France: Sam Bennett wins stage 10

Image 1 of 39 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 39 Stefan Kung and Michael Schar attack over the Oleron viaduct at the start of stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 39 Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic in the yellow jersey on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 39 Primoz Roglic and Peter Sagan wait prior to the start of the 10th stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 39 Spectators wait for the riders during the 10th stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 39 Team Sunweb rider Nicolas Roche is helped by medics after crashing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 39 Stage 10 of the Tour de France saw several major crashes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 39 Nicolas Roche is helped by medics after crashing (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 39 Fans on the side of the road (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 39 Nicolas Roche is helped by medics after crashing during stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 39 Spectators cheer for the riders during the 10th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 39 Riders head to the finish on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 39 Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 107th Tour de France 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 39 Stefan Küng and Michael Schär on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 39 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 39 Schar and Küng about to be caught by the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 39 Primoz Roglic, the race leader, takes a pull as Jumbo-Visma force some splits on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 39 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 39 Jumbo-Visma force the pace (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 39 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 39 The peloton on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 39 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) takes his first Tour de France stage win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 39 On the front of the peloton on stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 39 Stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 39 Toms Skujins (Trek Segafredo) came down hard in a crash on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 39 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) powers to the line ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 39 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) powers to the line ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) on stage 10 of the 2020 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 39 Dramatic scenes on stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 39 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) takes a turn on the front on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 39 Ineos Grenadiers lead the peloton at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 39 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) does his turn as echelons form (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 39 Movistar lead the peloton and the teams classification at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 39 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) moved back into the green jersey after his win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 39 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) beats Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan to the line on stage 10 of the 2020 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 39 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) took his maiden Tour de France stage win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 39 Sam Bennett and Michael Mørkøv after the Irishman won his first stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 39 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) came through stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 39 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in white (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 39 Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images)

After finishing fourth, second and third in the Tour de France bunch sprints, so far, Irish champion Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finally secured the victory he and his team have fought so hard for in Île de Ré. It was a picture-perfect sprint for Bennett, confirmed in the photo finish, to top stage 3 winner Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Bennett's last lead-out man Michael Mørkøv took advantage of Team Sunweb's train after their sprinter Cees Bol lost his position, and pulled the Irishman well into the final 200m, leaving Ewan only enough time to draw level but not come past. Sagan came with a fair bit of speed but came around too late to take a close third while Elia Viviani (Cofidis) had his best finish so far in fourth.

"I forgot to throw the bike at the line in the moment and I thought he might have got me. It hasn't hit me. I thought I'd be in a flood of tears but I'm just in shock," Bennett said in the post-race interview before the fact that he'd won a stage in the Tour de France suddenly and overwhelmingly felt real.

"I just want to thank everyone involved in this, the whole team and Patrick (Lefevere) for giving me this opportunity and everyone it took to get to here," he added, the tears of relief and joy flooding his eyes. "I was waiting to go and thought I was waiting too late, then I went and thought I was it too big a gear."

The victory moves Bennett back into the lead of the points classification after taking it from Sagan stage 5 only to give it up after two stages, this time with 21 points over the Bora-Hansgrohe rider.

"In the end, it was a messy sprint but, well, Sam Bennett showed he can win the stage and he took the green jersey. But we are about halfway in the Tour de France and I think there are still some important opportunities to take the green jersey back," Sagan said.

Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) again battled for points at the intermediate sprint, taking the win in Châtelaillon-Plage as a block headwind kept the peloton compact for most of the second half of the stage, but after missing out completely in the final sprint, he said, "If you don't score in the finish there is no reason to keep going for this."

The general classification contenders made it through a nervous stage along the flat roads of the Charente-Maritime department with the dangers of crosswinds and dangerous roads mostly not coming to pass. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) remaining in the maillot jaune still with a 21-second lead over Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and a further seven seconds over Guillaume Martin (Cofidis).

Instead, the day was contested mostly into the wind with the peloton spread across the entire road, except for one minor surge from Jumbo-Visma. Guillaume Martin had a bit of a scare in the hectic run-in along with stage 9 winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) after a crash disrupted the bunch in Rochefort with 65km to go. Both riders made it back into the bunch but Martin again found himself fighting after crosswinds and another crash split the bunch inside 20km to go.

Bernal thus continues as the race's best young rider with 23 seconds on Pogacar, and with no classified climbs on the route, Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) continues in the polka dot jersey for the ninth consecutive stage.

How it unfolded

The first Tour de France rest day usually has some strange effects on the peloton but the coronavirus pandemic edition of the race made strange into the new normal as race director Christian Prudhomme was forced to leave the race after testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus along with four staff members, one each from Mitchelton-Scott, Ineos Grenadiers, AG2R La Mondiale and Cofidis. With the race's future shaken, riders were keen to hit out quickly in search of what little glory remains in the season. From the flag, dropped by Prudhomme's replacement François Lemarchand, there were quickly two attackers over the La Seudre Viaduct.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Michael Schär (CCC Team) enjoyed a light tailwind en route from Île d'Oléron as they powered clear in the opening kilometres but with Deceuninck-Quickstep's Tim Declercq controlling proceedings for his sprinter Sam Bennett and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) helping for Caleb Ewan, the gap was kept under strict control and never allowed to reach two minutes.

With the first half of the stage covered at a brisk 47.6kph and a pan-flat stage, there was little hope for the duo out front and a fair bit of nerves in the peloton apparent with a potential for crosswinds as the course snaked around the Marennes-Oléron oyster farms.

There was drama as the two leaders were in sight of the bunch with 96km to go with crosswinds causing a small group to be split off the back containing Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Pavel Sivakov, Dylan van Baarle (Ineos), Wout Poels (Bahrain-McLaren), Jan Hirt (CCC) and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) and a few others.

As Küng and Schär dangled ahead of the lead peloton and the pace slowed, a touch of wheels in the middle of the pack took down half a dozen riders including Sunweb's Nicolas Roche, who remained on the pavement in pain and frustration at another unlucky crash in a Grand Tour.

Also involved in the wreck were Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling), Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma), his second fall of the race, Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Sam Bewley and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), and Roche's teammate Casper Pedersen. Skujins returned to the lead group with his jersey and shorts ripped to shreds while Bewley clearly would not continue in the Tour but Roche managed to get back up and into the peloton 20km later.

The crash distracted somewhat from the catch of the breakaway and forced the peloton to settle its nerves and let the now more sizable chasing group rejoin. Amongst those caught out temporarily were Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) but a lull in the pace allowed most riders to come back and once again in this Tour de France the peloton was intact with 80km still left to race.

With some tricky roads expected, the teams spread across the road with each of the overall contenders having a lead-out train riding side-by-side at the front of the peloton, making a pace so quick no one could attack. The GC and sprinters teams seemed to call a temporary truce and just set a brisk, steady pace hoping only to stay out of trouble.

The truce wasn't enough and, as they entered a series of roundabouts and traffic islands near Rochefort, as expected, the course had a few pitfalls. As the road split into two on a left-hand bend, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) went down with his teammate Davide Formolo on the traffic island, while third-placed overall Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) also was caught up in the fray and paced back to the peloton his teammates. Sprinter Bryan Coquard, whose B&B Hotels team had been present and accounted for at the head of the peloton, was caught out, too.

Both Martin and Pogačar seemed unhurt but required mechanical assistance and faced an energy-sapping chase back to the front group. Ewan, too, had to chase back with just over 50km to go after having an unspecified mechanical problem but the pressure was not yet on and his teammates brought him back in without incident.

The intermediate sprint in Châtelaillon-Plage injected even more speed into the bunch with 40km to go as Coquard attacked to go for the sprint but was mowed down by Deceuninck-Quickstep. Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) once again made his designs on that green jersey clear, winning the intermediate sprint over Sagan and Bennett.

Another crash with 31km to go took down Warren Barguil (Arkéa Samsic) and caused some splits in the peloton as they snaked through farmlands and entered the highly technical and twisting final section of the stage 10 parcours but once again the headwind meant the chasers could mostly rejoin.

There was a brief moment of pace when Deceuninck-Quickstep strung out the peloton with Danish champion Kasper Asgreen and then Sunweb came forward to do the same before a much-discussed section of the course riddled with turns, traffic furniture and potential for crosswinds.

The pace of the peloton was so high heading into the final 20km - touching 56kph - that any split could spell disaster - and the constant twisting and turning through the tiny streets of L'Houmeau made for high adrenaline. Dylan van Baarle buried himself for Ineos and Bernal himself came to the fore after the Dutchman pulled off to try and create splits as the crosswinds picked up.

Jumbo-Visma came forward in a display of dominance, and the damage was quickly apparent as a large group was spit out the back and dozens fighting desperately to hang onto the single-file tail of the fast-moving lead group - among them Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana). A crash on a traffic island by Jonas Koch (CCC Team) spelt even more trouble, while Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) had to stop for a mechanical at the same time.

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) was the biggest victim in the split, his third place overall in danger of slipping away under the pressure of Jumbo-Visma - but his teammates managed to haul him back to the safety of the front group as the race turned into the headwind again as the race crossed the Île de Ré bridge into Rivedoux-Plage. The more favourable wind brought the peloton largely back together, while another attack by Küng ensured the Swiss rider a trip to the podium as the most aggressive rider.

Jumbo-Visma controlled the bunch heading into the safety zone of 3km to go as UAE Team Emirates, Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo, NTT, and a smattering of French team riders nudged forward to have a go in the sprint. Peter Sagan pushed and shouldered his way onto the wheel of Sam Bennett while Ewan latched on behind the green jersey as Sunweb controlled the front into the final few hundred metres.

Unfortunately, Bol had lost touch with his train and Sunweb provided a perfect lead-out for Mørkøv, who led Bennett deep into the sprint. The Irishman surged to the fore late to finally take his Tour de France stage win over Ewan and Sagan.

Stage Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 03:35:22 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 5 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 6 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 8 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 13 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 14 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 18 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 19 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 21 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 22 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 24 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 25 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 29 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 30 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 31 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 32 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 35 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 36 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 37 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 38 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 39 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 40 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 41 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 42 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 43 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 44 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 45 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 46 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 47 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 48 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 49 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 51 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 53 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 54 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 55 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 57 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 58 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 60 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 61 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 62 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 63 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 64 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 66 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 67 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 00:00:24 68 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:26 69 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 00:00:26 70 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 00:00:32 71 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:46 72 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:46 73 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:46 74 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:46 75 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:46 76 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:46 77 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:00:46 78 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:00:49 79 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 00:01:08 80 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:01:08 81 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 00:01:13 82 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:01:13 83 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:01:20 84 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 00:05:25 85 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:05:25 86 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:05:25 87 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:05:25 88 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:05:25 89 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:05:25 90 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:05:25 91 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:05:25 92 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:05:25 93 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:05:25 94 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:05:25 95 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:05:25 96 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:05:25 97 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:05:25 98 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:25 99 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 00:05:25 100 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:05:25 101 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:05:25 102 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:05:25 103 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:05:25 104 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:05:25 105 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:05:25 106 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:05:25 107 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:05:25 108 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:05:25 109 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:05:25 110 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:05:25 111 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:05:25 112 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:05:25 113 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:05:25 114 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:05:25 115 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 00:05:25 116 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 00:05:25 117 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:05:25 118 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 00:05:25 119 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:05:25 120 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 00:05:25 121 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 00:05:25 122 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:05:25 123 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:05:25 124 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 00:05:25 125 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:05:25 126 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:05:25 127 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:05:25 128 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:05:25 129 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:05:25 130 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:05:25 131 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:05:25 132 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:25 133 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:25 134 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:05:25 135 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:05:25 136 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:05:25 137 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:05:25 138 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:25 139 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:05:25 140 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:25 141 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:05:25 142 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 00:05:25 143 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:05:25 144 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:05:25 145 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:25 146 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:05:25 147 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:05:25 148 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:05:25 149 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:25 150 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 00:05:25 151 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:05:25 152 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:05:38 153 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:07:52 154 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:07:52 155 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:10:08 156 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 00:10:52 157 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:10:52 158 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:10:52 159 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 00:10:52 160 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:10:52 161 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 00:10:52 162 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:12:15 163 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:14:34 164 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:16:44 DNF Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott DNS Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Châtelaillon-Plage km. 129.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 20 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15 4 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 11 6 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 10 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 9 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 8 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 7 10 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 6 11 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 5 12 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 3 14 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Île De Ré Saint-Martin-De-Ré km. 168.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 50 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 30 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 18 5 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16 6 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 14 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 12 8 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 7 11 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 12 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 5 13 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 14 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 3 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2

Young riders Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 03:35:22 2 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 5 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:00:46 10 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 00:01:08 11 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 00:01:13 12 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:05:25 13 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:05:25 14 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:25 15 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:05:25 16 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:05:25 17 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:05:25 18 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:05:25 19 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:05:25 20 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:05:25 21 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:25 22 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:25 23 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:05:25 24 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:05:25 25 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:10:52

Combativity Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

Teams Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 10:46:06 2 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 3 B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 4 AG2R la Mondiale 5 Israel Start-Up Nation 6 Mitchelton-Scott 7 UAE Team Emirates 8 Team Jumbo-Visma 9 Astana Pro Team 10 EF Pro Cycling 11 Team Sunweb 12 Cofidis 13 Movistar Team 14 Bahrain McLaren 15 Ineos Grenadiers 16 NTT Pro Cycling 00:00:26 17 Lotto Soudal 00:00:32 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:46 19 CCC Team 00:05:25 20 Total Direct Energie 00:06:45 21 Team Arkea-Samsic 00:10:50 22 Groupama-FDJ 00:10:50

General Classification after stage 10 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 42:15:23 2 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:21 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:00:28 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:00:30 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:00:32 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:32 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:44 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:02 9 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:01:15 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:42 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:53 12 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:02 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:31 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:03:22 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:03:42 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:03:42 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:43 18 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:06:08 19 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:11:10 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:12:13 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:20:46 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:23:51 23 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:30:41 24 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:31:25 25 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:32:19 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:33:57 27 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:34:16 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:36:01 29 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:36:04 30 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:38:47 31 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:39:05 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 00:39:18 33 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:40:38 34 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:42:44 35 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:45:23 36 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:46:15 37 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:46:26 38 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:47:50 39 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:51:10 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:51:13 41 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:52:09 42 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 00:52:12 43 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:52:41 44 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:52:50 45 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:53:43 46 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 00:53:57 47 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:54:18 48 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:56:05 49 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:57:01 50 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:58:03 51 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:59:13 52 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:59:27 53 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:03:51 54 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 01:04:10 55 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:04:29 56 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 01:04:50 57 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:06:42 58 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 01:06:49 59 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 01:07:03 60 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 01:07:23 61 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 01:07:35 62 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 01:09:08 63 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:11:12 64 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:11:13 65 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 01:11:52 66 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:13:04 67 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:15:24 68 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 01:15:29 69 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 01:16:15 70 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 01:17:11 71 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 01:20:21 72 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:20:43 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 01:25:03 74 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 01:25:05 75 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:25:29 76 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 01:27:03 77 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:27:21 78 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:28:39 79 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 01:32:56 80 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 01:34:38 81 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 01:35:05 82 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:35:14 83 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:37:54 84 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:39:16 85 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:39:31 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:39:31 87 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 01:39:37 88 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 01:40:14 89 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 01:41:19 90 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 01:46:18 91 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:49:12 92 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:49:34 93 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 01:50:56 94 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 01:51:27 95 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:51:47 96 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:53:29 97 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 01:54:12 98 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 01:54:16 99 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 01:54:21 100 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 01:55:44 101 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 01:55:56 102 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 01:56:03 103 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 02:00:38 104 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:01:35 105 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 02:01:56 106 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 02:03:23 107 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:03:57 108 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 02:04:51 109 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 02:05:40 110 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 02:07:45 111 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:08:07 112 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 02:09:40 113 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:09:44 114 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:09:58 115 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 02:10:02 116 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:10:18 117 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:10:30 118 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 02:10:41 119 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:10:46 120 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 02:10:48 121 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 02:11:36 122 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 02:13:41 123 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:13:59 124 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 02:14:10 125 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 02:14:18 126 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:14:32 127 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 02:15:24 128 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 02:15:55 129 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:15:58 130 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 02:16:07 131 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 02:16:24 132 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 02:17:42 133 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:20:32 134 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 02:23:02 135 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:24:17 136 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 02:24:41 137 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:24:43 138 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 02:26:19 139 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:28:04 140 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 02:28:13 141 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 02:28:28 142 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:29:04 143 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 02:29:21 144 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 02:29:31 145 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:29:39 146 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 02:29:47 147 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:30:27 148 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:30:29 149 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 02:30:33 150 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 02:30:42 151 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 02:30:48 152 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:32:09 153 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:33:20 154 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:34:56 155 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:35:12 156 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:35:42 157 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 02:36:03 158 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 02:36:19 159 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:37:18 160 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 02:37:55 161 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 02:39:28 162 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 02:39:54 163 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 02:47:02 164 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:53:50

Points Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 196 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 175 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 129 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 123 5 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 111 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 105 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 95 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 82 9 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 77 10 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 72 11 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 69 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 64 13 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 60 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 15 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 50 17 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 50 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 49 19 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 49 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 49 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 22 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 47 23 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 46 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 44 25 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 41 26 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 41 27 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 40 28 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 38 29 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 37 30 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 36 31 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 33 32 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 29 33 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 29 34 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 28 35 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 28 36 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 27 37 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 23 38 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 22 39 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 21 40 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 41 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 20 42 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 43 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 44 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 45 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 18 46 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 17 47 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 17 48 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 17 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 17 50 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 51 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 17 52 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 17 53 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 54 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 16 55 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 15 56 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 15 57 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 15 58 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 59 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 60 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14 61 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 62 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 14 63 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 14 64 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 65 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 13 66 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 13 67 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 68 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 69 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11 70 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 11 71 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 11 72 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 11 73 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 11 74 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11 75 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 10 76 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 10 77 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 78 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 79 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 10 80 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 10 81 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 82 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 8 83 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 84 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 85 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 86 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 8 87 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 88 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 7 89 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 7 90 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 7 91 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 6 92 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 93 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 5 94 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 95 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 96 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 4 97 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 4 98 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 99 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 100 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 3 101 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 102 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 103 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 104 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 105 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 106 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 1 107 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team -6 108 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling -13

Mountains Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 36 2 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 31 3 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 26 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 25 5 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 24 6 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 20 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14 9 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 14 10 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 14 11 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 12 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 11 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 14 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 15 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 9 16 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 17 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 7 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 6 21 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 22 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 24 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 4 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 28 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 29 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2 30 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2 31 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 32 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2 33 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 35 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 36 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 37 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1 38 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 39 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 40 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 1 41 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 42 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling -1 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team -2

Young Riders Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 42:15:44 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:23 3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:41 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:47 5 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:45:02 6 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:50:49 7 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:03:30 8 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 01:03:49 9 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 01:06:28 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:10:51 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:15:03 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:28:18 13 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:03:36 14 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:09:23 15 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:09:37 16 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 02:10:27 17 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 02:15:34 18 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 02:17:21 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:20:11 20 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 02:22:41 21 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 02:29:00 22 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:30:06 23 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:34:35 24 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:36:57 25 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 02:46:41