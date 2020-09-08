Tour de France: Sam Bennett wins stage 10

Trending

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 10 of the Tour de France

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 10 of the Tour de France
Stefan Kung and Michael Schar attack over the Oleron viaduct at the start of stage 10 of the Tour de France

Stefan Kung and Michael Schar attack over the Oleron viaduct at the start of stage 10 of the Tour de France
Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic in the yellow jersey on stage 10

Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic in the yellow jersey on stage 10
Primoz Roglic and Peter Sagan wait prior to the start of the 10th stage of the Tour de France

Primoz Roglic and Peter Sagan wait prior to the start of the 10th stage of the Tour de France
Spectators wait for the riders during the 10th stage of the Tour de France

Spectators wait for the riders during the 10th stage of the Tour de France
Team Sunweb rider Nicolas Roche is helped by medics after crashing

Team Sunweb rider Nicolas Roche is helped by medics after crashing
Stage 10 of the Tour de France saw several major crashes

Stage 10 of the Tour de France saw several major crashes
Nicolas Roche is helped by medics after crashing

Nicolas Roche is helped by medics after crashing
Fans on the side of the road

Fans on the side of the road
Nicolas Roche is helped by medics after crashing during stage 10

Nicolas Roche is helped by medics after crashing during stage 10
Spectators cheer for the riders during the 10th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France

Spectators cheer for the riders during the 10th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France
Riders head to the finish on stage 10

Riders head to the finish on stage 10
Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 107th Tour de France 2020

Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 107th Tour de France 2020
Stefan Küng and Michael Schär on the attack

Stefan Küng and Michael Schär on the attack
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the peloton

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the peloton
Schar and Küng about to be caught by the peloton

Schar and Küng about to be caught by the peloton
Primoz Roglic, the race leader, takes a pull as Jumbo-Visma force some splits on stage 10

Primoz Roglic, the race leader, takes a pull as Jumbo-Visma force some splits on stage 10
Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at the head of the peloton

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at the head of the peloton
Jumbo-Visma force the pace

Jumbo-Visma force the pace
Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
The peloton on stage 10

The peloton on stage 10
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) takes his first Tour de France stage win

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) takes his first Tour de France stage win
On the front of the peloton on stage 10 of the Tour de France

On the front of the peloton on stage 10 of the Tour de France
Stage 10 of the Tour de France

Stage 10 of the Tour de France
Toms Skujins (Trek Segafredo) came down hard in a crash on stage 10

Toms Skujins (Trek Segafredo) came down hard in a crash on stage 10
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) powers to the line ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal)

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) powers to the line ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal)
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) powers to the line ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) on stage 10 of the 2020 Tour de France

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) powers to the line ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) on stage 10 of the 2020 Tour de France
Dramatic scenes on stage 10 of the Tour de France

Dramatic scenes on stage 10 of the Tour de France
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) takes a turn on the front on stage 10

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) takes a turn on the front on stage 10
Ineos Grenadiers lead the peloton at the Tour de France

Ineos Grenadiers lead the peloton at the Tour de France
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) does his turn as echelons form

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) does his turn as echelons form
Movistar lead the peloton and the teams classification at the Tour de France

Movistar lead the peloton and the teams classification at the Tour de France
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) moved back into the green jersey after his win

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) moved back into the green jersey after his win
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) beats Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan to the line on stage 10 of the 2020 Tour de France

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) beats Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan to the line on stage 10 of the 2020 Tour de France
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) took his maiden Tour de France stage win

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) took his maiden Tour de France stage win
Sam Bennett and Michael Mørkøv after the Irishman won his first stage

Sam Bennett and Michael Mørkøv after the Irishman won his first stage
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) came through stage 10

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) came through stage 10
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in white

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in white
Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ)

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ)

After finishing fourth, second and third in the Tour de France bunch sprints, so far, Irish champion Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finally secured the victory he and his team have fought so hard for in Île de Ré. It was a picture-perfect sprint for Bennett, confirmed in the photo finish, to top stage 3 winner Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Bennett's last lead-out man Michael Mørkøv took advantage of Team Sunweb's train after their sprinter Cees Bol lost his position, and pulled the Irishman well into the final 200m, leaving Ewan only enough time to draw level but not come past. Sagan came with a fair bit of speed but came around too late to take a close third while Elia Viviani (Cofidis) had his best finish so far in fourth.

"I forgot to throw the bike at the line in the moment and I thought he might have got me. It hasn't hit me. I thought I'd be in a flood of tears but I'm just in shock," Bennett said in the post-race interview before the fact that he'd won a stage in the Tour de France suddenly and overwhelmingly felt real.

"I just want to thank everyone involved in this, the whole team and Patrick (Lefevere) for giving me this opportunity and everyone it took to get to here," he added, the tears of relief and joy flooding his eyes. "I was waiting to go and thought I was waiting too late, then I went and thought I was it too big a gear."

The victory moves Bennett back into the lead of the points classification after taking it from Sagan stage 5 only to give it up after two stages, this time with 21 points over the Bora-Hansgrohe rider.

"In the end, it was a messy sprint but, well, Sam Bennett showed he can win the stage and he took the green jersey. But we are about halfway in the Tour de France and I think there are still some important opportunities to take the green jersey back," Sagan said.

Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) again battled for points at the intermediate sprint, taking the win in Châtelaillon-Plage as a block headwind kept the peloton compact for most of the second half of the stage, but after missing out completely in the final sprint, he said, "If you don't score in the finish there is no reason to keep going for this."

The general classification contenders made it through a nervous stage along the flat roads of the Charente-Maritime department with the dangers of crosswinds and dangerous roads mostly not coming to pass. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) remaining in the maillot jaune still with a 21-second lead over Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and a further seven seconds over Guillaume Martin (Cofidis).

Instead, the day was contested mostly into the wind with the peloton spread across the entire road, except for one minor surge from Jumbo-Visma. Guillaume Martin had a bit of a scare in the hectic run-in along with stage 9 winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) after a crash disrupted the bunch in Rochefort with 65km to go. Both riders made it back into the bunch but Martin again found himself fighting after crosswinds and another crash split the bunch inside 20km to go.

Bernal thus continues as the race's best young rider with 23 seconds on Pogacar, and with no classified climbs on the route, Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) continues in the polka dot jersey for the ninth consecutive stage.

How it unfolded

The first Tour de France rest day usually has some strange effects on the peloton but the coronavirus pandemic edition of the race made strange into the new normal as race director Christian Prudhomme was forced to leave the race after testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus along with four staff members, one each from Mitchelton-Scott, Ineos Grenadiers, AG2R La Mondiale and Cofidis. With the race's future shaken, riders were keen to hit out quickly in search of what little glory remains in the season. From the flag, dropped by Prudhomme's replacement François Lemarchand, there were quickly two attackers over the La Seudre Viaduct.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Michael Schär (CCC Team) enjoyed a light tailwind en route from Île d'Oléron as they powered clear in the opening kilometres but with Deceuninck-Quickstep's Tim Declercq controlling proceedings for his sprinter Sam Bennett and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) helping for Caleb Ewan, the gap was kept under strict control and never allowed to reach two minutes.

With the first half of the stage covered at a brisk 47.6kph and a pan-flat stage, there was little hope for the duo out front and a fair bit of nerves in the peloton apparent with a potential for crosswinds as the course snaked around the Marennes-Oléron oyster farms.

There was drama as the two leaders were in sight of the bunch with 96km to go with crosswinds causing a small group to be split off the back containing Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Pavel Sivakov, Dylan van Baarle (Ineos), Wout Poels (Bahrain-McLaren), Jan Hirt (CCC) and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) and a few others.

As Küng and Schär dangled ahead of the lead peloton and the pace slowed, a touch of wheels in the middle of the pack took down half a dozen riders including Sunweb's Nicolas Roche, who remained on the pavement in pain and frustration at another unlucky crash in a Grand Tour.

Also involved in the wreck were Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling), Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma), his second fall of the race, Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Sam Bewley and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), and Roche's teammate Casper Pedersen. Skujins returned to the lead group with his jersey and shorts ripped to shreds while Bewley clearly would not continue in the Tour but Roche managed to get back up and into the peloton 20km later.

The crash distracted somewhat from the catch of the breakaway and forced the peloton to settle its nerves and let the now more sizable chasing group rejoin. Amongst those caught out temporarily were Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) but a lull in the pace allowed most riders to come back and once again in this Tour de France the peloton was intact with 80km still left to race.

With some tricky roads expected, the teams spread across the road with each of the overall contenders having a lead-out train riding side-by-side at the front of the peloton, making a pace so quick no one could attack. The GC and sprinters teams seemed to call a temporary truce and just set a brisk, steady pace hoping only to stay out of trouble.

The truce wasn't enough and, as they entered a series of roundabouts and traffic islands near Rochefort, as expected, the course had a few pitfalls. As the road split into two on a left-hand bend, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) went down with his teammate Davide Formolo on the traffic island, while third-placed overall Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) also was caught up in the fray and paced back to the peloton his teammates. Sprinter Bryan Coquard, whose B&B Hotels team had been present and accounted for at the head of the peloton, was caught out, too.

Both Martin and Pogačar seemed unhurt but required mechanical assistance and faced an energy-sapping chase back to the front group. Ewan, too, had to chase back with just over 50km to go after having an unspecified mechanical problem but the pressure was not yet on and his teammates brought him back in without incident.

The intermediate sprint in Châtelaillon-Plage injected even more speed into the bunch with 40km to go as Coquard attacked to go for the sprint but was mowed down by Deceuninck-Quickstep. Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) once again made his designs on that green jersey clear, winning the intermediate sprint over Sagan and Bennett.

Another crash with 31km to go took down Warren Barguil (Arkéa Samsic) and caused some splits in the peloton as they snaked through farmlands and entered the highly technical and twisting final section of the stage 10 parcours but once again the headwind meant the chasers could mostly rejoin.

There was a brief moment of pace when Deceuninck-Quickstep strung out the peloton with Danish champion Kasper Asgreen and then Sunweb came forward to do the same before a much-discussed section of the course riddled with turns, traffic furniture and potential for crosswinds.

The pace of the peloton was so high heading into the final 20km - touching 56kph - that any split could spell disaster - and the constant twisting and turning through the tiny streets of L'Houmeau made for high adrenaline. Dylan van Baarle buried himself for Ineos and Bernal himself came to the fore after the Dutchman pulled off to try and create splits as the crosswinds picked up.

Jumbo-Visma came forward in a display of dominance, and the damage was quickly apparent as a large group was spit out the back and dozens fighting desperately to hang onto the single-file tail of the fast-moving lead group - among them Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana). A crash on a traffic island by Jonas Koch (CCC Team) spelt even more trouble, while Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) had to stop for a mechanical at the same time.

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) was the biggest victim in the split, his third place overall in danger of slipping away under the pressure of Jumbo-Visma - but his teammates managed to haul him back to the safety of the front group as the race turned into the headwind again as the race crossed the Île de Ré bridge into Rivedoux-Plage. The more favourable wind brought the peloton largely back together, while another attack by Küng ensured the Swiss rider a trip to the podium as the most aggressive rider.

Jumbo-Visma controlled the bunch heading into the safety zone of 3km to go as UAE Team Emirates, Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo, NTT, and a smattering of French team riders nudged forward to have a go in the sprint. Peter Sagan pushed and shouldered his way onto the wheel of Sam Bennett while Ewan latched on behind the green jersey as Sunweb controlled the front into the final few hundred metres.

Unfortunately, Bol had lost touch with his train and Sunweb provided a perfect lead-out for Mørkøv, who led Bennett deep into the sprint. The Irishman surged to the fore late to finally take his Tour de France stage win over Ewan and Sagan.

Stage
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep03:35:22
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
5Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
6André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
8Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
11Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
12Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
13Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
14Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
16José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
17Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
18Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
19Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
20Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
21Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
22Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
23Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
24Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
25Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
29Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
30Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
31Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
32Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
33Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
34Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
35Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
36Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
37Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
38Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
39Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
40Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
41Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
42Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
43Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
44Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
45Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
46Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
47Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
48Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
49Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
50Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
51Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
52Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
53Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
54Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
55Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
56Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
57Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
58Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
59Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
60Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
61Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
62Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
63Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
64Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
67Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis00:00:24
68Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:26
69Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling00:00:26
70Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal00:00:32
71Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:46
72Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:46
73Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:46
74Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:46
75Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:00:46
76George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:46
77Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:00:46
78Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:00:49
79Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb00:01:08
80Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:01:08
81Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb00:01:13
82Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:01:13
83Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:01:20
84Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis00:05:25
85Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:05:25
86Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:05:25
87Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:05:25
88Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:05:25
89Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:05:25
90Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:05:25
91Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:05:25
92Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:05:25
93Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:05:25
94Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:05:25
95Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:05:25
96Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:05:25
97Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:05:25
98Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:25
99Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling00:05:25
100Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation00:05:25
101Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:05:25
102Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:05:25
103Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:05:25
104Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic00:05:25
105Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:05:25
106Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:05:25
107Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:05:25
108Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:05:25
109Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:05:25
110Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:05:25
111Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:05:25
112Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:05:25
113David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:05:25
114Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation00:05:25
115Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team00:05:25
116Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling00:05:25
117Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:05:25
118Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team00:05:25
119Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:05:25
120Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team00:05:25
121Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren00:05:25
122Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:05:25
123Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:05:25
124Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team00:05:25
125Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:05:25
126Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:05:25
127Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:05:25
128Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:05:25
129Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:05:25
130Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:05:25
131Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:05:25
132Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:05:25
133Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:05:25
134Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:05:25
135Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:05:25
136Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:05:25
137Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:05:25
138Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling00:05:25
139Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:05:25
140Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:05:25
141Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:05:25
142Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team00:05:25
143Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:05:25
144Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:05:25
145Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:25
146Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:05:25
147Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:05:25
148Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:05:25
149Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:25
150Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott00:05:25
151Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:05:25
152Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:05:38
153Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation00:07:52
154Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:07:52
155David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:10:08
156Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb00:10:52
157Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:10:52
158Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:10:52
159Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers00:10:52
160Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:10:52
161Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team00:10:52
162Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:12:15
163Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:14:34
164Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:16:44
DNFSamuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
DNSDomenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Châtelaillon-Plage km. 129.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team20
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe17
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep15
4Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep13
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept11
6Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren10
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren9
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb8
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers7
10Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling6
11Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren5
12Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
13Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis3
14Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers2
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Île De Ré Saint-Martin-De-Ré km. 168.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep50
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal30
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe20
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis18
5Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo16
6André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation14
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept12
8Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb10
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo8
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott7
11Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
12Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team5
13Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation4
14Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale3
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2

Young riders
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo03:35:22
2Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
4Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
5Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
6Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
9Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:00:46
10Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb00:01:08
11Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb00:01:13
12Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:05:25
13Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:05:25
14Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:25
15Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic00:05:25
16Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:05:25
17Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:05:25
18David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:05:25
19Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:05:25
20Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:05:25
21Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:05:25
22Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:05:25
23Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:05:25
24Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:05:25
25Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:10:52

Combativity
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

Teams
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo10:46:06
2Deceuninck-Quick-Step
3B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
4AG2R la Mondiale
5Israel Start-Up Nation
6Mitchelton-Scott
7UAE Team Emirates
8Team Jumbo-Visma
9Astana Pro Team
10EF Pro Cycling
11Team Sunweb
12Cofidis
13Movistar Team
14Bahrain McLaren
15Ineos Grenadiers
16NTT Pro Cycling00:00:26
17Lotto Soudal00:00:32
18Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:46
19CCC Team00:05:25
20Total Direct Energie00:06:45
21Team Arkea-Samsic00:10:50
22Groupama-FDJ00:10:50

General Classification after stage 10
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma42:15:23
2Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:21
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:00:28
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:00:30
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:00:32
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:00:32
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:44
8Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:02
9Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:01:15
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:01:42
11Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:01:53
12Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:02
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:02:31
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:03:22
15Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:03:42
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:03:42
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:43
18Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:06:08
19Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:11:10
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:12:13
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:20:46
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:23:51
23Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:30:41
24Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:31:25
25Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:32:19
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:33:57
27Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:34:16
28George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:36:01
29Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:36:04
30Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:38:47
31Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:39:05
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team00:39:18
33Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:40:38
34Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:42:44
35Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:45:23
36Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:46:15
37Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:46:26
38Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma00:47:50
39Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:51:10
40Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:51:13
41Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:52:09
42Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team00:52:12
43Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:52:41
44Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:52:50
45Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:53:43
46Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers00:53:57
47Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:54:18
48Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:56:05
49Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:57:01
50Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:58:03
51Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:59:13
52Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:59:27
53Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:03:51
54Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb01:04:10
55Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:04:29
56Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis01:04:50
57Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe01:06:42
58Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling01:06:49
59Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates01:07:03
60Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb01:07:23
61Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team01:07:35
62Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ01:09:08
63David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:11:12
64Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation01:11:13
65Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers01:11:52
66Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation01:13:04
67Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:15:24
68Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team01:15:29
69Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates01:16:15
70José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team01:17:11
71Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling01:20:21
72Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic01:20:43
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team01:25:03
74Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling01:25:05
75Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:25:29
76Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb01:27:03
77Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:27:21
78Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:28:39
79Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis01:32:56
80Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team01:34:38
81Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team01:35:05
82Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:35:14
83Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:37:54
84Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation01:39:16
85Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:39:31
86Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:39:31
87Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo01:39:37
88Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team01:40:14
89Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale01:41:19
90Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team01:46:18
91Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:49:12
92Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe01:49:34
93Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling01:50:56
94Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling01:51:27
95Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:51:47
96Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe01:53:29
97Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren01:54:12
98Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates01:54:16
99Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren01:54:21
100Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott01:55:44
101Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling01:55:56
102Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team01:56:03
103Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling02:00:38
104Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation02:01:35
105Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team02:01:56
106Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team02:03:23
107Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic02:03:57
108Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott02:04:51
109Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott02:05:40
110Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo02:07:45
111Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation02:08:07
112Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates02:09:40
113Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:09:44
114Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:09:58
115Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers02:10:02
116Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic02:10:18
117Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:10:30
118Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling02:10:41
119Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:10:46
120Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb02:10:48
121Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis02:11:36
122Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb02:13:41
123Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:13:59
124Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis02:14:10
125Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe02:14:18
126Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation02:14:32
127Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott02:15:24
128Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale02:15:55
129Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:15:58
130Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma02:16:07
131Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma02:16:24
132Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb02:17:42
133Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:20:32
134Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo02:23:02
135Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:24:17
136Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team02:24:41
137Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic02:24:43
138Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis02:26:19
139Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:28:04
140Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates02:28:13
141Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling02:28:28
142Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:29:04
143Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb02:29:21
144Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal02:29:31
145Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:29:39
146David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates02:29:47
147Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:30:27
148Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:30:29
149Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling02:30:33
150Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers02:30:42
151Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis02:30:48
152André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation02:32:09
153Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation02:33:20
154Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic02:34:56
155Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:35:12
156Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:35:42
157Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb02:36:03
158Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren02:36:19
159Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:37:18
160Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren02:37:55
161Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal02:39:28
162Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie02:39:54
163Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers02:47:02
164Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:53:50

Points Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep196
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe175
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept129
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team123
5Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma111
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal105
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates95
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep82
9Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep77
10Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb72
11Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates69
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team64
13Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb60
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team56
15Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma50
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling50
17Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers50
18Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott49
19Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling49
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo49
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe48
22Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo47
23Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo46
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo44
25Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation41
26Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis41
27Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie40
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis38
29Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott37
30Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie36
31Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis33
32Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale29
33Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale29
34Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic28
35Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis28
36Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept27
37Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb23
38Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren22
39Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team21
40Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
41Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation20
42Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team20
43Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20
44Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale20
45Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team18
46Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling17
47Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team17
48Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation17
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept17
50Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
51Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo17
52Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie17
53Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe16
54Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb16
55Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott15
56Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling15
57Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers15
58David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15
59Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15
60Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale14
61Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14
62Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers14
63André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation14
64Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team13
65Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling13
66Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept13
67Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep12
68Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma11
69Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers11
70Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren11
71Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic11
72Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale11
73Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb11
74Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep11
75Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo10
76Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team10
77Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
78Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation10
79Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren10
80Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren10
81Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
82Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling8
83Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
84Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
85Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
86Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie8
87Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
88Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling7
89Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers7
90Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling7
91Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale6
92Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
93Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren5
94Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation5
95Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
96Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis4
97Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team4
98Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
99Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott3
100Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis3
101Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma2
102Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
103Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
104Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept2
105Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep1
106Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling1
107Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team-6
108Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling-13

Mountains Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale36
2Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale31
3Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb26
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team25
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo24
6Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept20
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma18
8Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates14
9Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team14
10Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling14
11Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling12
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb11
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
14Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
15Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis9
16David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
17Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team7
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis6
21Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb6
22Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic4
24Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren4
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic4
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3
28Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation2
29Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2
30Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers2
31Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep2
32Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers2
33Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation2
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept2
35Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
36Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation2
37Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale1
38Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team1
39Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1
40Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling1
41Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
42Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling-1
43Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team-2

Young Riders Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers42:15:44
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:23
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:41
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:05:47
5Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:45:02
6Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:50:49
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:03:30
8Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb01:03:49
9Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling01:06:28
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:10:51
11Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:15:03
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:28:18
13Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic02:03:36
14Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:09:23
15Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:09:37
16Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb02:10:27
17Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale02:15:34
18Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb02:17:21
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:20:11
20Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo02:22:41
21Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb02:29:00
22Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:30:06
23Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic02:34:35
24Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:36:57
25Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers02:46:41

Teams Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team126:53:01
2EF Pro Cycling00:05:12
3Trek-Segafredo00:05:27
4AG2R la Mondiale00:13:22
5Team Jumbo-Visma00:17:07
6Astana Pro Team00:20:14
7Ineos Grenadiers00:24:44
8Bahrain McLaren00:33:13
9Mitchelton-Scott00:40:10
10Team Arkea-Samsic01:14:06
11UAE Team Emirates01:14:50
12Bora-Hansgrohe01:16:38
13Groupama-FDJ01:37:07
14Cofidis01:44:15
15CCC Team02:10:18
16B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:31:34
17Deceuninck-Quick-Step02:39:11
18Israel Start-Up Nation03:02:12
19Team Sunweb03:08:15
20NTT Pro Cycling03:29:12
21Total Direct Energie04:25:13
22Lotto Soudal06:06:11

