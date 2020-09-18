Tour de France: Soren Kragh Andersen wins stage 19

Image 1 of 35 Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 35 Soren Kragh Andersen celebrates victory on stage 19 crossing line solo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 35 Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) snags second victory of this year's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 35 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished ninth on stage 19, but was a bike behind green jersey leader Sam Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 35 Sprint for second is taken by Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) beating out Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 35 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line for eighth place on stage 19 and may have secured points classification (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 35 Peloton heading into Champagnole let by Team Sunweb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 35 In final kilometres of stage 19 Peter Sagan was marked by Sam Bennett (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 9 of 35 Soren Kragh Andersen launched solo attack with just under 16km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 35 Escapees looking to join four leaders as races is under 40km to finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 35 Greg Van Avermaet of CCC Team in break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 35 12 rider breakaway on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 35 Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep in full gallop in solo break on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 35 riders on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 35 Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep started his solo breakaway just two kilometres into 160km stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 35 Peloton in hills of Jura Mountains of stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 35 Peloton on 160km route from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 35 Stage 19 rolls from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole through Jura Mountains (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 35 Stage 19 started in Bourg-en-Bresse (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 35 Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) shows bandages from crash on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 35 Sprinters on stage 19 Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-QuickStep in Green Points Jersey and Matteo Trentin of CCC Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 35 Jumbo-Visma rolls across roads of Juras on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 35 Going from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, the 19th stage of the 2020 Tour skirts the foothills of the Jura mountains without ever quite hitting the real climbs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 35 Going from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole the scenery never stops (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 35 Rolling roads all along 160km route from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 35 Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo - Visma in Yellow Leader Jersey at start stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 35 Team Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and Team Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey wait prior to the 19th stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 35 Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-QuickStep starts stage 19 wearing green points classification jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 35 Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on solo breakaway early on stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 30 of 35 Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Daniel Oss at start in Bourg-en-Bresse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 35 Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski of Ineos Grenadiers was the stage winner on Thurday (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 35 Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana Pro Team starts stage 19 in third place overall in GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 35 UAE Emirates Team at start of stage 19 features Tadej Pogacar (center) in Best Young Rider jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 35 Classification leaders called to line at start of stage 19 - KOM Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos Grenadiers) - Best Young Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - Overalll Leader Primoz Roglic ( Jumbo - Visma) - Points leader Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 35 of 35 KOM polka dot jersey worn in stage 19 by Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) smashed his way to another stage victory at the Tour de France in Champagnole, attacking alone with 16km to go and time trialing to the finish, after a group of stage hunters and baroudeur riders escaped the control of the sprint teams in the hilly finale.

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) won the sprint behind, 53 seconds down on Kragh Andersen. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segfredo) was third.

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the sprint for eighth place, at 1:02.

He missed out on another victory but beat Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and so extended his lead in the green points jersey competition with just the final stage to Paris to worry about.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and all his overall rivals finished safely in the main peloton, over seven minutes behind, happy to enjoy a quiet stage before Saturday’s decisive 36km time trial to La Planches des Belles Filles.

More to follow...

Stage Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 03:36:33 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:53 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:53 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 00:00:53 5 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 00:00:53 6 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:00:53 7 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:59 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:02 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:02 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 00:01:02