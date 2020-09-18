Trending

Tour de France: Soren Kragh Andersen wins stage 19

Roglic takes yellow jersey into penultimate time trial



Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb)

Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images)


Stage winner Team Sunweb rider Denmarks Soren Kragh Andersen celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by Marco BERTORELLO POOL AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Soren Kragh Andersen celebrates victory on stage 19 crossing line solo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Stage winner Team Sunweb rider Denmarks Soren Kragh Andersen celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by Marco BERTORELLO POOL AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) snags second victory of this year's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Team Bora rider Slovakias Peter Sagan leaves the finish line area after the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by Marco BERTORELLO POOL AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished ninth on stage 19, but was a bike behind green jersey leader Sam Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Team Mitchelton rider Slovenias Luka Mezgec 2ndL sprints to cross the finish line at the second place at the end of the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Sprint for second is taken by Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) beating out Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Team Deceuninck rider Irelands Sam Bennett wearing the best sprinters green jersey L and Team Bora rider Slovakias Peter Sagan cross the finish line at the end of the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by Marco BERTORELLO POOL AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line for eighth place on stage 19 and may have secured points classification (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 19th stage BourgenBresse Champagnole 1665 KM 18092020 Team Sunweb photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Peloton heading into Champagnole let by Team Sunweb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 19th stage Bourg-en-Bresse - Champagnole 166,5 KM - 18/09/2020 - Peter Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Daniel Oss (ITA - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo POOL/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

In final kilometres of stage 19 Peter Sagan was marked by Sam Bennett (Image credit: Bettini Image)


Team Sunweb rider Denmarks Soren Kragh Andersen rides ahead during the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Soren Kragh Andersen launched solo attack with just under 16km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Escapees ride ahead during the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

Escapees looking to join four leaders as races is under 40km to finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


CHAMPAGNOLE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 18 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team during 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 19 a 1665km stage from Bourg en Bresse to Champagnole 547m TDF2020 LeTour on September 18 2020 in Champagnole France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Greg Van Avermaet of CCC Team in break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


The escapees ride during the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

12 rider breakaway on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Team Deceuninck rider French Remi Cavagna rides ahead during the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep in full gallop in solo break on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


CHAMPAGNOLE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 18 Luke Rowe of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 19 a 1665km stage from Bourg en Bresse to Champagnole 547m TDF2020 LeTour on September 18 2020 in Champagnole France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

riders on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


CHAMPAGNOLE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 18 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Landscape during 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 19 a 1665km stage from Bourg en Bresse to Champagnole 547m TDF2020 LeTour on September 18 2020 in Champagnole France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep started his solo breakaway just two kilometres into 160km stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


The pack rides during the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Peloton in hills of Jura Mountains of stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


CHAMPAGNOLE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 18 Peloton Forest Landscape during 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 19 a 1665km stage from Bourg en Bresse to Champagnole 547m TDF2020 LeTour on September 18 2020 in Champagnole France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peloton on 160km route from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


CHAMPAGNOLE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 18 Bike Detail view during 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 19 a 1665km stage from Bourg en Bresse to Champagnole 547m TDF2020 LeTour on September 18 2020 in Champagnole France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 19 rolls from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole through Jura Mountains (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


CHAMPAGNOLE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 18 Peloton Classic Cars Chavannes Sur Suran Village Landscape during 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 19 a 1665km stage from Bourg en Bresse to Champagnole 547m TDF2020 LeTour on September 18 2020 in Champagnole France Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Stage 19 started in Bourg-en-Bresse (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


CHAMPAGNOLE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 18 Start Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and Team Sunweb Detail view during 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 19 a 1665km stage from Bourg en Bresse to Champagnole 547m TDF2020 LeTour on September 18 2020 in Champagnole France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) shows bandages from crash on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


CHAMPAGNOLE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 18 Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey Matteo Trentin of Italy and CCC Team during 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 19 a 1665km stage from Bourg en Bresse to Champagnole 547m TDF2020 LeTour on September 18 2020 in Champagnole France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sprinters on stage 19 Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-QuickStep in Green Points Jersey and Matteo Trentin of CCC Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Team Jumbo Visma riders lead the pack during the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

Jumbo-Visma rolls across roads of Juras on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Spectators wait for the riders during the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Going from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, the 19th stage of the 2020 Tour skirts the foothills of the Jura mountains without ever quite hitting the real climbs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


CHAMPAGNOLE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 18 Peloton Voiteur Village Yellow Bike Detail view during 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 19 a 1665km stage from Bourg en Bresse to Champagnole 547m TDF2020 LeTour on September 18 2020 in Champagnole France Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Going from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole the scenery never stops (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


CHAMPAGNOLE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 18 Peloton Voiteur 266m Vineyards Helicopter Landscape during 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 19 a 1665km stage from Bourg en Bresse to Champagnole 547m TDF2020 LeTour on September 18 2020 in Champagnole France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Rolling roads all along 160km route from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey waits prior to the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo - Visma in Yellow Leader Jersey at start stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey and Team Ineos rider Ecuadors Richard Carapaz wearing the best climbers polka dot jersey wait prior to the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

Team Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and Team Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey wait prior to the 19th stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Team Deceuninck rider Irelands Sam Bennett wearing the best sprinters green jersey waits prior to the 19th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 160 km between BourgenBresse and Champagnole on September 18 2020 Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARDAFP via Getty Images

Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-QuickStep starts stage 19 wearing green points classification jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 19th stage Bourg-en-Bresse - Champagnole 166,5 KM - 18/09/2020 - Remi Cavagna (FRA - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on solo breakaway early on stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Image)


Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 19th stage Bourg-en-Bresse - Champagnole 166,5 KM - 18/09/2020 - Peter Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Daniel Oss (ITA - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo POOL/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Daniel Oss at start in Bourg-en-Bresse (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 19th stage Bourg-en-Bresse - Champagnole 166,5 KM - 18/09/2020 - Michal Kwiatkowski (POL - Team Ineos) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski of Ineos Grenadiers was the stage winner on Thurday (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 19th stage Bourg-en-Bresse - Champagnole 166,5 KM - 18/09/2020 - Miguel Angel Lopez (COL - Astana Pro Team) - photo POOL/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana Pro Team starts stage 19 in third place overall in GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 19th stage Bourg-en-Bresse - Champagnole 166,5 KM - 18/09/2020 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE - Team Emirates) - photo POOL/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

UAE Emirates Team at start of stage 19 features Tadej Pogacar (center) in Best Young Rider jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 19th stage Bourg-en-Bresse - Champagnole 166,5 KM - 18/09/2020 - Richard Carapaz (ECU - Team Ineos) - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE - Team Emirates) - Primoz Roglic (SLO - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Sam Bennett (IRL - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Classification leaders called to line at start of stage 19 - KOM Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos Grenadiers) - Best Young Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - Overalll Leader Primoz Roglic ( Jumbo - Visma) - Points leader Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Image)


Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 19th stage Bourg-en-Bresse - Champagnole 166,5 KM - 18/09/2020 - Richard Carapaz (ECU - Team Ineos) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

KOM polka dot jersey worn in stage 19 by Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) smashed his way to another stage victory at the Tour de France in Champagnole, attacking alone with 16km to go and time trialing to the finish, after a group of stage hunters and baroudeur riders escaped the control of the sprint teams in the hilly finale.

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) won the sprint behind, 53 seconds down on Kragh Andersen. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segfredo) was third. 

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the sprint for eighth place, at 1:02. 
He missed out on another victory but beat Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and so extended his lead in the green points jersey competition with just the final stage to Paris to worry about.  

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and all his overall rivals finished safely in the main peloton, over seven minutes behind, happy to enjoy a quiet stage before Saturday’s decisive 36km time trial to La Planches des Belles Filles.

More to follow...

Stage
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb03:36:33
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott00:00:53
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo00:00:53
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team00:00:53
5Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale00:00:53
6Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb00:00:53
7Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:59
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:01:02
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:02
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team00:01:02

General Classification after stage 19
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma83:29:41
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:57
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:01:27
4Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:03:06
5Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:03:28
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:04:19
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:05:55
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:06:05
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:07:24
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:12:12

