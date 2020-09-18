Tour de France: Soren Kragh Andersen wins stage 19

Image 1 of 35 Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 35 Soren Kragh Andersen celebrates victory on stage 19 crossing line solo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 35 Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) snags second victory of this year's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 35 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished ninth on stage 19, but was a bike behind green jersey leader Sam Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 35 Sprint for second is taken by Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) beating out Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 35 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) beats Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line for eighth place on stage 19 and may have secured points classification (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 35 Peloton heading into Champagnole let by Team Sunweb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 35 In final kilometres of stage 19 Peter Sagan was marked by Sam Bennett (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 9 of 35 Soren Kragh Andersen launched solo attack with just under 16km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 35 Escapees looking to join four leaders as races is under 40km to finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 35 Greg Van Avermaet of CCC Team in break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 35 12 rider breakaway on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 35 Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep in full gallop in solo break on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 35 riders on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 35 Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep started his solo breakaway just two kilometres into 160km stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 35 Peloton in hills of Jura Mountains of stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 35 Peloton on 160km route from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 35 Stage 19 rolls from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole through Jura Mountains (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 35 Stage 19 started in Bourg-en-Bresse (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 35 Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) shows bandages from crash on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 35 Sprinters on stage 19 Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-QuickStep in Green Points Jersey and Matteo Trentin of CCC Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 35 Jumbo-Visma rolls across roads of Juras on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 35 Going from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, the 19th stage of the 2020 Tour skirts the foothills of the Jura mountains without ever quite hitting the real climbs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 35 Going from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole the scenery never stops (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 35 Rolling roads all along 160km route from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 35 Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo - Soren Kragh Andersen ( Team Sunweb) smashed his way to another stage victory at the Tour de France in Champagnole, attacking alone with 16km to go and time trialing to the finish, after a group of stage hunters and baroudeur riders escaped the control of the sprint teams in the hilly finale.
Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) won the sprint behind, 53 seconds down on Kragh Andersen. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segfredo) was third.
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the sprint for eighth place, at 1:02.
He missed out on another victory but beat Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and so extended his lead in the green points jersey competition with just the final stage to Paris to worry about.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and all his overall rivals finished safely in the main peloton, over seven minutes behind, happy to enjoy a quiet stage before Saturday’s decisive 36km time trial to La Planches des Belles Filles.
More to follow...
Stage
Place Rider (Country) Team Result
1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 03:36:33 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:53 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:53 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 00:00:53 5 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 00:00:53 6 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:00:53 7 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:59 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:02 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:02 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 00:01:02
General Classification after stage 19
Place Rider (Country) Team Result
1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 83:29:41 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:57 3 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:01:27 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:03:06 5 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:03:28 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:04:19 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:05:55 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:06:05 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:07:24 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:12:12