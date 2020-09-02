Trending

Tour de France: Van Aert wins stage 5

By

Jumbo-Visma rider takes bunch sprint from Bol, Bennett

Image 1 of 28

Team Jumbo rider Belgiums Wout van Aert celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 5th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 185 km between Gap and Privas on September 2 2020 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT POOL AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Jumbo-Visma rider Belgium's Wout van Aert celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 5th stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 28

Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert wins the opening stage of the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné. The Belgian will be a key part of the Tour de France squad to support Primoz Roglic and Tom Dumoulin

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 28

during the 5th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 185 km between Gap and Privas on September 2 2020 Photo by Marco Bertorello various sources AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ahead of stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 28

Team Deceuninck rider Frances Julian Alaphilippe 2ndR rides in the pack during the 5th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 185 km between Gap and Privas on September 2 2020 Photo by Marco Bertorello AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 28

Team Bora rider Austrias Lukas Postlberger R jokes next to Team Bora rider Germanys Maximilian Schachmann as they ride during the 5th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 185 km between Gap and Privas on September 2 2020 Photo by Marco Bertorello AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Bora-Hansgrohe during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 28

PRIVAS FRANCE SEPTEMBER 02 Start Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers Gap Village Yellow Umbrellas during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 5 a 183km stage from Gap to Privas 277m TDF2020 LeTour on September 02 2020 in Privas France Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The start in Gap at stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 28

PRIVAS FRANCE SEPTEMBER 02 Start Yellow Umbrellas Gap Village Detail view during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 5 a 183km stage from Gap to Privas 277m TDF2020 LeTour on September 02 2020 in Privas France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The start line in Gap at the stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 28

Team UAE Emirates rider Slovenias Tadej Pogacar wearing the best youngs white jersey rides during the 5th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 185 km between Gap and Privas on September 2 2020 Photo by Marco Bertorello AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar in the white jersey at stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 28

Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic rides during the 5th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 185 km between Gap and Privas on September 2 2020 Photo by Marco Bertorello AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Primoz Rolgic ahead of stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 28

PRIVAS FRANCE SEPTEMBER 02 Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Lukas Postlberger of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe Carlos Verona Quintanilla of Spain and Movistar Team Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Costa Rica and Team INEOS Grenadiers La Garenne La BtieMontsalon 763 Landscape Mountains Peloton during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 5 a 183km stage from Gap to Privas 277m TDF2020 LeTour on September 02 2020 in Privas France Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The peloton during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 28

Team GroupamaFDJ rider Frances Thibaut Pinot rides during the 5th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 185 km between Gap and Privas on September 2 2020 Photo by Marco Bertorello AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) all smiles during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 28

PRIVAS FRANCE SEPTEMBER 02 Start Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Sunweb Interview Social distancing Press Media Gap Village during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 5 a 183km stage from Gap to Privas 277m TDF2020 LeTour on September 02 2020 in Privas France Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The press interviewing riders at the start of stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 28

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 5th stage Gap Privas 183 km 02092020 Primoz Roglic SLO Team Jumbo Visma photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Jumbo-Visma at the start of stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 28

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 5th stage Gap Privas 183 km 02092020 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Julian Alaphilippe in the yellow jersey at the start of stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 28

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 5th stage Gap Privas 183 km 02092020 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Yellow umbrellas in Gap at the stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 28

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 5th stage Gap Privas 183 km 02092020 Alejandro Valverde ESP Movistar Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 28

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 5th stage Gap Privas 183 km 02092020 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

The peloton during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 28

Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 5th stage Gap - Privas 183 km - 02/09/2020 - Team Ineos Grenadiers - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Ineos Grenadiers at stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 28

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 5th stage Gap Privas 183 km 02092020 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Stage 5 from Gap to Privas (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 28

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 5th stage Gap Privas 183 km 02092020 Peter Sagan SVK Bora Hansgrohe Alexander Kristoff NOR UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Relaxed early on stage 5 are Peter Sagan of Bora - Hansgrohe and Alexander Kristoff of UAE-Team Emirates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 28

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 5th stage Gap Privas 183 km 02092020 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Tadej Pogacar (UAE - Team Emirates) shows off his tuck position (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 28

Tour de France 2020 107th Edition 5th stage Gap Privas 183 km 02092020 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain McLaren photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Tadej Pogacar (UAE - Team Emirates) on first of two category 4 climbs on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 28

PRIVAS FRANCE SEPTEMBER 02 Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Lukas Postlberger of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe Carlos Verona Quintanilla of Spain and Movistar Team Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Costa Rica and Team INEOS Grenadiers La Garenne La BtieMontsalon 763 Landscape Mountains Peloton during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 5 a 183km stage from Gap to Privas 277m TDF2020 LeTour on September 02 2020 in Privas France Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Scenery in the Rhone Valley to finish in Privas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 28

Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic rides during the 5th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 185 km between Gap and Privas on September 2 2020 Photo by Marco Bertorello AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma rides on stage 5 to Privas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 28

TOPSHOT Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic C rides during the 5th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 185 km between Gap and Privas on September 2 2020 Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Jumbo-Visma rider Slovenia's Primoz Roglic rides during the 185 km stage 5 between Gap and Privas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 28

TOPSHOT The pack rides during the 5th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 185 km between Gap and Privas on September 2 2020 Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images

Peloton leaving Gap on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 28

Team AG2R La Mondiale rider Frances Romain Bardet arrives for the start of the 5th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 185 km between Gap and Privas on September 2 2020 Photo by STEPHANE MAHE POOL AFP Photo by STEPHANE MAHEPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) starts stage 5 in front of masked fans (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 28

PRIVAS FRANCE SEPTEMBER 02 Bob Jungels of Luxembourg and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Peloton during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 5 a 183km stage from Gap to Privas 277m TDF2020 LeTour on September 02 2020 in Privas France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bob Jungels sets pace for Deceuninck-QuickStep and peloton on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was given his chance to contest a Tour de France sprint in Privas instead of riding for team leader Primoz Roglic, and the Belgian stepped up to win, coming off Cees Bol’s wheel to beat some of best sprinters in the sport.

Bol had a perfect lead out from Team Sunweb but couldn’t hold off van Aert. Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished third and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) fourth. 

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished safely in the peloton after the technical, high-speed finish and so kept the leader’s yellow jersey.

More to follow.

Brief results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma04:21:22
2Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
9Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
10Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

General Classification after stage 5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep22:28:26
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:00:04
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:07
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:11
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:00:13
6Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:17
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:17
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:00:17
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:00:17
10Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:00:17

