Tour de France: Van Aert wins stage 5

Image 1 of 28 Jumbo-Visma rider Belgium's Wout van Aert celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 5th stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 28 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ahead of stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 28 Bora-Hansgrohe during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 28 The start in Gap at stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 28 The start line in Gap at the stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 28 Tadej Pogacar in the white jersey at stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 28 Primoz Rolgic ahead of stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 28 The peloton during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 28 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) all smiles during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 28 The press interviewing riders at the start of stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 28 Jumbo-Visma at the start of stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 28 Julian Alaphilippe in the yellow jersey at the start of stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 28 Yellow umbrellas in Gap at the stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 28 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 28 The peloton during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 28 Ineos Grenadiers at stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 28 Stage 5 from Gap to Privas (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 28 Relaxed early on stage 5 are Peter Sagan of Bora - Hansgrohe and Alexander Kristoff of UAE-Team Emirates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 28 Tadej Pogacar (UAE - Team Emirates) shows off his tuck position (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 28 Tadej Pogacar (UAE - Team Emirates) on first of two category 4 climbs on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 28 Scenery in the Rhone Valley to finish in Privas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 28 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma rides on stage 5 to Privas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 28 Jumbo-Visma rider Slovenia's Primoz Roglic rides during the 185 km stage 5 between Gap and Privas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 28 Peloton leaving Gap on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 28 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) starts stage 5 in front of masked fans (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 28 Bob Jungels sets pace for Deceuninck-QuickStep and peloton on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was given his chance to contest a Tour de France sprint in Privas instead of riding for team leader Primoz Roglic, and the Belgian stepped up to win, coming off Cees Bol’s wheel to beat some of best sprinters in the sport.

Bol had a perfect lead out from Team Sunweb but couldn’t hold off van Aert. Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished third and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) fourth.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished safely in the peloton after the technical, high-speed finish and so kept the leader’s yellow jersey.

Brief results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 04:21:22 2 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 9 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 10 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation