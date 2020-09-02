Tour de France: Van Aert wins stage 5
By Cyclingnews
Jumbo-Visma rider takes bunch sprint from Bol, Bennett
Stage 5: Gap - Privas
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was given his chance to contest a Tour de France sprint in Privas instead of riding for team leader Primoz Roglic, and the Belgian stepped up to win, coming off Cees Bol’s wheel to beat some of best sprinters in the sport.
Bol had a perfect lead out from Team Sunweb but couldn’t hold off van Aert. Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished third and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) fourth.
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished safely in the peloton after the technical, high-speed finish and so kept the leader’s yellow jersey.
More to follow.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|04:21:22
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|22:28:26
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:00:04
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:07
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:11
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:00:13
|6
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:17
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:17
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:00:17
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:00:17
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:00:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best kids’ bikes: How to choose the right children's bike, no matter their ageThe best kids bikes to help your little one fall in love with two wheels
-
Tour de France: Van Aert wins stage 5Jumbo-Visma rider takes bunch sprint from Bol, Bennett
-
Coppi e Bartali: Bagioli wins stage 2Deceuninck-Quickstep continue in race lead with Italian
-
Amanda Spratt signs two-year contract extension at Mitchelton-ScottAustralian moves into sole leadership role as Van Vleuten departs for Movistar
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.