Tour de France: Caleb Ewan wins stage 11 as Peter Sagan is relegated for dangerous sprint
Roglic stays in the overall lead
Stage 11: Chatelaillon-Plagne - Poitiers
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) bounced back from the disappointment of Tuesday's loss to win stage 11 of the Tour de France in a close finish ahead of Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma).
The Australian powered to the line and around Bennett in the closing metres to take his second win of the race, while Peter Sagan’s defence of the green jersey took a huge blow after the three-time world champion was relegated for his sprint. He had crossed the line in second place but his sprint was deemed dangerous by the race officials after he appeared to ride into Van Aert.
With 250m to go, Ewan looked lost within the middle of the pack but not for the first time the Lotto Soudal rider found his way through the gaps. He was patient, too, fighting his way onto Bennett’s wheel and then tracking the Irishman as Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma) opened his sprint.
With 100m to go, it looked as though Bennett was closing in on his second Tour de France stage win but Ewan is tenacious as well as fast, and he came over the Irishman’s left shoulder with less than 50m to go, with his all-important bike throw helping to make the difference.
“It was very, very hectic. I was really close to the front with three and then one kilometre to go, I was more forward than I wanted to be, especially with a headwind finish. I dropped back into the bunch but from there it was quite crazy. I knew from the first stage that I won that I had to stay calm and wait for the right time and right gap to open, and it did in the end. I had a real desire to win today after yesterday. I was quite disappointed with that sprint. I’m happy to repay my teammates with the win. I didn’t really know I’d won, I saluted just in case,” Ewan said.
“I did a big throw and you’re basically looking down at the road, so you don't see if you are or not. Sometimes you can feel it and I felt quite close. I’m super happy with two stage wins; one takes the pressure off and after the first one, you want a second. Now I want another, especially in Paris. I hope to get through the mountains alright and have another sprint in Paris.”
In the race for the yellow jersey Primož Roglič (Jumbo Visma) maintained his 21-second lead over Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).
The race burst into life in the closing 10km after a relatively peaceful stage. The road narrowed dramatically as the peloton lined out and in the blink of an eye the sprinters’ teams were left scrabbling for position. Lukas Postlberger made use of the hesitation and the abundance of road furniture to attack with 6.2km to go and it looked as though the Bora right might pull off the sort of rider that famously helped him win the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia into Olbia back in 2007.
However, Bennett’s team reacted almost immediately with Kasper Asgreen and Bob Jungels linking up in a two-man time trial before catching Postlberger with 4.9km to go. Postlberger’s move was partly designed to break the sprinters’ teams resolve, but also to help isolate Bennett in the closing stages if the race came back together. A Postlberger win would also have denied Bennett points in the green jersey but as Lotto Soudal and Cofidis gave chase the battle for position in the peloton between the sprinters raged on.
The leading trio had a seven-second advantage as the road ramped up to four per cent but when Asgreen pulled over, and then Jungels faded, the gap quickly evaporated. Greg Van Avermaet came to the front with 1km to go, his gold glasses glistening in the late afternoon sun, but was Kevin Reza, on behalf of Bryan Coquard, who put in one of the best lead-out performances of the day as the line approached. However, Coquard had nor the speed nor the final positioning to trouble Ewan, who came through to take a well-deserved win.
How it unfolded
After the tension and crashes of stage 10, Wednesday’s 167.5km stage to Poitiers offered the peloton their second straight bunch sprint in two days, albeit with slightly calmer surroundings.
However, incidents at the Tour are never far away, and even before the peloton passed the neutralized zone, Cyril Gautier (B&B Hotels - Vital Concept) hit a metal post with Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) coming with him. The trio gingerly made it back to the main field, but the only rider willing to stretch his legs in a break was Mathieu Ladagnous of Groupama-FDJ.
The 35-year-old journeyman has been with Marc Madiot’s team since turning professional in 2006 and this was his 11th, and perhaps final escape, in a Tour de France break, but he quickly set about his task as he built up a two-minute lead over the peloton. It was perhaps no surprise to see Ladagnous venture on alone. After all, this was probably the last chance for the sprinters to take a stage win before Paris, and in a Tour that has been strangled of sprint opportunities, this was possibly the last chance for some sprinters to book an early ticket home before the mountains that lay ahead.
As Ladagnous ploughed ahead it looked as though the pattern for the stage was set for the day. However, Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) had other ideas, with the Classics specialist leading a crack squad that included Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Gögl (NTT Pro Cycling), and Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel Start-Up Nation) away from the main field. None of these riders were threats on GC but their firepower was evident and with an intermediate sprint coming 59km from the finish there was no way that Sam Bennett’s Deceuninck-QuickStep team was going to allow the move to push clear.
Ladagnous was the big loser, with the Frenchman’s five-minute lead almost cut in half before the dangerous six-rider move was neutralized. The Groupama-FDJ rider, riding in his eighth Tour, managed to build his lead back towards three minutes as the bunch rolled towards the intermediate sprint, with Bennett managing to extend his lead in the Green jersey by four points over Peter Sagan. To sub salt in the Bora-Hansgrohe rider’s wounds, he was also beaten to the line by Bennett’s lead-out man, Michael Morkov.
As the peloton picked up their pace, Ladagnous was finally brought to heel with 43km to go, but the race then waved farewell to Ion Izagirre (Astana) and Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansroghe), with the Spaniard taking a heavy fall with less than 40km to go and Austrian forced to throw in the towel after seemingly suffering from illness throughout the stage.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|04:00:01
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|3
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|5
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|15
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|16
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|18
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|24
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|26
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|27
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|28
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|29
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|30
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|34
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|37
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|38
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|40
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|41
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|42
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|43
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|44
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|46
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|47
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|48
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|49
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|52
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|53
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|54
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|58
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|60
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|61
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|62
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|63
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|65
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|66
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|68
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|69
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|70
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|71
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|72
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|74
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|76
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|77
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|78
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|80
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|81
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|82
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|84
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:00:16
|87
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:00:32
|88
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:00:32
|89
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|00:00:51
|90
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:00:51
|91
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:00:58
|92
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:01:15
|93
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:01:20
|94
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|00:01:20
|95
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:01:20
|96
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:01:20
|97
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|00:01:20
|98
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:01:20
|99
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|00:01:20
|100
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:20
|101
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:01:20
|102
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:01:23
|103
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:23
|104
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:01:23
|105
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:01:23
|106
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:01:23
|107
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:23
|108
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:01:26
|109
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:26
|110
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|00:01:26
|111
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:26
|112
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|00:02:09
|113
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:02:15
|114
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|00:02:26
|115
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|00:02:26
|116
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|00:02:53
|117
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:02:58
|118
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|00:03:04
|119
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:03:15
|120
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:04:23
|121
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:04:23
|122
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|00:04:25
|123
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:04:25
|124
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:04:25
|125
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:04:25
|126
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:04:25
|127
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:04:25
|128
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:04:25
|129
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|00:04:25
|130
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:04:25
|131
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:04:25
|132
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:04:25
|133
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:04:25
|134
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:04:25
|135
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|00:04:25
|136
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:04:25
|137
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|00:04:25
|138
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|00:04:25
|139
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:04:25
|140
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:04:25
|141
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:04:25
|142
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:04:25
|143
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:04:25
|144
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:04:25
|145
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:04:25
|146
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:04:25
|147
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:04:25
|148
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|00:04:25
|149
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:04:25
|150
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:04:25
|151
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|00:04:25
|152
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:04:25
|153
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:04:25
|154
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:04:25
|155
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|00:04:25
|156
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:06:16
|157
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:06:46
|158
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:07:46
|159
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:07:46
|160
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:07:46
|161
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:08:02
|DNF
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|17
|3
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|11
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|10
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|9
|8
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|8
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|12
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|13
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|50
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|30
|3
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|18
|5
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|16
|6
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|8
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|10
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|7
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|6
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|13
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|15
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|2
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|04:00:01
|2
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|5
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|12
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|14
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:01:20
|15
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:23
|16
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:01:23
|17
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:01:23
|18
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|00:02:53
|19
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:03:15
|20
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:04:25
|21
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:04:25
|22
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:04:25
|23
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:06:46
|24
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:07:46
|25
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:07:46
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:00:03
|2
|AG2R la Mondiale
|3
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Total Direct Energie
|6
|NTT Pro Cycling
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Team Sunweb
|9
|CCC Team
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Cofidis
|16
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|17
|Bahrain McLaren
|18
|EF Pro Cycling
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00:01:23
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|00:05:21
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|46:15:24
|2
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:21
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:00:28
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:00:30
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:00:32
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:32
|7
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:44
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:02
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:15
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:42
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:53
|12
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:02:02
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|00:02:31
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:03:22
|15
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:03:42
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|00:03:42
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:03:43
|18
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:06:08
|19
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:12:13
|20
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:15:35
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|00:20:46
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|00:23:51
|23
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:31:25
|24
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:32:01
|25
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:33:57
|26
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:36:04
|27
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:36:44
|28
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:38:47
|29
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:39:05
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:40:26
|31
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:40:38
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|00:43:43
|33
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:47:09
|34
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:47:46
|35
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|00:47:46
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|00:52:12
|37
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:52:33
|38
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:52:41
|39
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:52:50
|40
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:53:09
|41
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:54:17
|42
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:55:09
|43
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:55:38
|44
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:55:44
|45
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:56:34
|46
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:58:22
|47
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:58:24
|48
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:00:28
|49
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:02:28
|50
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:03:51
|51
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|01:03:52
|52
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:04:29
|53
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:06:42
|54
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|01:07:03
|55
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|01:07:03
|56
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|01:07:23
|57
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|01:07:35
|58
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|01:08:09
|59
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|01:09:15
|60
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|01:10:28
|61
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:13:15
|62
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|01:15:29
|63
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:15:37
|64
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:15:38
|65
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:16:47
|66
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:17:27
|67
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|01:21:36
|68
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|01:21:47
|69
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|01:22:03
|70
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|01:25:03
|71
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:25:05
|72
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|01:25:29
|73
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|01:28:39
|74
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|01:28:41
|75
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|01:31:28
|76
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|01:36:53
|77
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|01:37:14
|78
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|01:37:21
|79
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:37:54
|80
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|01:39:37
|81
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:39:39
|82
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:40:42
|83
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:41:19
|84
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|01:41:34
|85
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|01:43:54
|86
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:43:56
|87
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:49:12
|88
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:49:34
|89
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|01:50:43
|90
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:50:56
|91
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:53:29
|92
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|01:54:16
|93
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:55:44
|94
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|01:55:52
|95
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|01:56:03
|96
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:56:12
|97
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|01:56:38
|98
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|01:56:47
|99
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|02:00:38
|100
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:01:35
|101
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|02:01:56
|102
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|02:02:12
|103
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|02:03:57
|104
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:05:23
|105
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:05:40
|106
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|02:07:48
|107
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:08:07
|108
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|02:08:36
|109
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|02:09:40
|110
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:09:58
|111
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|02:10:18
|112
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:10:30
|113
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|02:10:48
|114
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|02:11:36
|115
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|02:12:04
|116
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:12:59
|117
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|02:13:41
|118
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|02:14:10
|119
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:14:27
|120
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:14:32
|121
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:15:11
|122
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:15:24
|123
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|02:15:38
|124
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:15:58
|125
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|02:17:42
|126
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:18:24
|127
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|02:20:49
|128
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:21:55
|129
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|02:23:02
|130
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|02:23:41
|131
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|02:23:53
|132
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:24:17
|133
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|02:24:41
|134
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|02:24:43
|135
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|02:26:19
|136
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|02:28:13
|137
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|02:28:28
|138
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:28:36
|139
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:28:58
|140
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|02:29:21
|141
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|02:29:21
|142
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:29:55
|143
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:30:29
|144
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|02:31:24
|145
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:32:09
|146
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:33:40
|147
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|02:33:52
|148
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|02:34:12
|149
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:34:40
|150
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|02:34:56
|151
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|02:36:03
|152
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:36:10
|153
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:37:13
|154
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|02:39:54
|155
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:40:07
|156
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|02:40:44
|157
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:41:43
|158
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|02:42:20
|159
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|02:43:53
|160
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:51:27
|161
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:58:15
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|243
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|175
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|157
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|155
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|140
|6
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|131
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|8
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|92
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|82
|10
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|11
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|64
|13
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|60
|14
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|53
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|18
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|51
|19
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|20
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|50
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|22
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|49
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|24
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|25
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|26
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|45
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|28
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|41
|29
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|40
|30
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|38
|31
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|38
|32
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|33
|33
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|29
|34
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|28
|35
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|28
|36
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|27
|37
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|23
|38
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|22
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|21
|40
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|21
|41
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|42
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|43
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|44
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|45
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|20
|46
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|47
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|17
|48
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|17
|49
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|17
|50
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|17
|51
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|52
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|53
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|17
|54
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|55
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|16
|56
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|16
|57
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|58
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|15
|59
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|60
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|61
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|62
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|15
|63
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14
|64
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|65
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|66
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|14
|67
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|68
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|69
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|70
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|71
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|13
|72
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|12
|73
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|12
|74
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|75
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|11
|76
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|11
|77
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|11
|78
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|11
|79
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|11
|80
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|81
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|10
|82
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|83
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|10
|84
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|10
|85
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|9
|86
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|8
|87
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|88
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|89
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|90
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|91
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|7
|92
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|93
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|94
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|7
|95
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|96
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|5
|97
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|98
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|99
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|100
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|101
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|4
|102
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|103
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|3
|104
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|105
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|106
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|2
|107
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|108
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|1
|109
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|-6
|110
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|-13
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|36
|2
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|31
|3
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|26
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|25
|5
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|6
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|20
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|8
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|9
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|14
|11
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|11
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|14
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|15
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|9
|16
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|17
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|21
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|22
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|24
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|4
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|28
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|29
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|2
|30
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|31
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|32
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|33
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|2
|35
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|36
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|37
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|38
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1
|39
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|40
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|41
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|1
|42
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|-1
|43
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|-2
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|46:15:45
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:23
|3
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:41
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:47
|5
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:52:12
|6
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:52:48
|7
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:03:30
|8
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|01:06:42
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|01:07:48
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:15:16
|11
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:16:26
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|01:28:18
|13
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|02:03:36
|14
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:09:37
|15
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|02:10:27
|16
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:12:38
|17
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|02:17:21
|18
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:21:34
|19
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|02:22:41
|20
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|02:23:20
|21
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|02:29:00
|22
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|02:34:35
|23
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:36:52
|24
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:41:22
|25
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:51:06
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|138:53:04
|2
|EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:12
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|00:05:27
|4
|AG2R la Mondiale
|00:13:22
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:17:07
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|00:20:14
|7
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00:26:07
|8
|Bahrain McLaren
|00:33:13
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|00:40:10
|10
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|01:14:06
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|01:14:50
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:16:38
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|01:37:07
|14
|Cofidis
|01:44:15
|15
|CCC Team
|02:10:18
|16
|B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|02:31:34
|17
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|02:39:11
|18
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|03:02:12
|19
|Team Sunweb
|03:08:15
|20
|NTT Pro Cycling
|03:29:12
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|04:25:13
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|06:11:32
Tour de France: Caleb Ewan wins stage 11 as Peter Sagan is relegated for dangerous sprint
