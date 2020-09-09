Tour de France: Caleb Ewan wins stage 11 as Peter Sagan is relegated for dangerous sprint

Image 1 of 20 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 11 ahead of Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 20 The closeness of the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 20 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) throws bike to the line to win stage 11 in sprint finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 20 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 11 in sprint finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 20 The sprint finish of stage 11 in Poitiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 20 A hectic sprint to finish of stage 11 won on inside line by Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 20 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) said he was not sure he won stage 11 but saluted anyway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 20 Sprint finish on stage 11 goes to Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 20 Lotto Soudal teammates celebrate with stage 11 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 20 Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 20 Jerseys of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 20 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-VIsma) during stage 11 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 20 Jumbo-Visma during stage 11 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 20 Matthieu Ladagnous lone breakaway rider during stage 11 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 20 Tour de France 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 20 The early breakaway during stage 11 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 20 Matthieu Ladagnous lone breakaway rider during stage 11 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 20 Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal scores second stage win of 2020 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 20 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma continues in yellow jersey after stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) bounced back from the disappointment of Tuesday's loss to win stage 11 of the Tour de France in a close finish ahead of Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma).

The Australian powered to the line and around Bennett in the closing metres to take his second win of the race, while Peter Sagan’s defence of the green jersey took a huge blow after the three-time world champion was relegated for his sprint. He had crossed the line in second place but his sprint was deemed dangerous by the race officials after he appeared to ride into Van Aert.

With 250m to go, Ewan looked lost within the middle of the pack but not for the first time the Lotto Soudal rider found his way through the gaps. He was patient, too, fighting his way onto Bennett’s wheel and then tracking the Irishman as Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma) opened his sprint.

With 100m to go, it looked as though Bennett was closing in on his second Tour de France stage win but Ewan is tenacious as well as fast, and he came over the Irishman’s left shoulder with less than 50m to go, with his all-important bike throw helping to make the difference.

“It was very, very hectic. I was really close to the front with three and then one kilometre to go, I was more forward than I wanted to be, especially with a headwind finish. I dropped back into the bunch but from there it was quite crazy. I knew from the first stage that I won that I had to stay calm and wait for the right time and right gap to open, and it did in the end. I had a real desire to win today after yesterday. I was quite disappointed with that sprint. I’m happy to repay my teammates with the win. I didn’t really know I’d won, I saluted just in case,” Ewan said.

“I did a big throw and you’re basically looking down at the road, so you don't see if you are or not. Sometimes you can feel it and I felt quite close. I’m super happy with two stage wins; one takes the pressure off and after the first one, you want a second. Now I want another, especially in Paris. I hope to get through the mountains alright and have another sprint in Paris.”

In the race for the yellow jersey Primož Roglič (Jumbo Visma) maintained his 21-second lead over Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

The race burst into life in the closing 10km after a relatively peaceful stage. The road narrowed dramatically as the peloton lined out and in the blink of an eye the sprinters’ teams were left scrabbling for position. Lukas Postlberger made use of the hesitation and the abundance of road furniture to attack with 6.2km to go and it looked as though the Bora right might pull off the sort of rider that famously helped him win the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia into Olbia back in 2007.

However, Bennett’s team reacted almost immediately with Kasper Asgreen and Bob Jungels linking up in a two-man time trial before catching Postlberger with 4.9km to go. Postlberger’s move was partly designed to break the sprinters’ teams resolve, but also to help isolate Bennett in the closing stages if the race came back together. A Postlberger win would also have denied Bennett points in the green jersey but as Lotto Soudal and Cofidis gave chase the battle for position in the peloton between the sprinters raged on.

The leading trio had a seven-second advantage as the road ramped up to four per cent but when Asgreen pulled over, and then Jungels faded, the gap quickly evaporated. Greg Van Avermaet came to the front with 1km to go, his gold glasses glistening in the late afternoon sun, but was Kevin Reza, on behalf of Bryan Coquard, who put in one of the best lead-out performances of the day as the line approached. However, Coquard had nor the speed nor the final positioning to trouble Ewan, who came through to take a well-deserved win.

How it unfolded

After the tension and crashes of stage 10, Wednesday’s 167.5km stage to Poitiers offered the peloton their second straight bunch sprint in two days, albeit with slightly calmer surroundings.

However, incidents at the Tour are never far away, and even before the peloton passed the neutralized zone, Cyril Gautier (B&B Hotels - Vital Concept) hit a metal post with Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) coming with him. The trio gingerly made it back to the main field, but the only rider willing to stretch his legs in a break was Mathieu Ladagnous of Groupama-FDJ.

The 35-year-old journeyman has been with Marc Madiot’s team since turning professional in 2006 and this was his 11th, and perhaps final escape, in a Tour de France break, but he quickly set about his task as he built up a two-minute lead over the peloton. It was perhaps no surprise to see Ladagnous venture on alone. After all, this was probably the last chance for the sprinters to take a stage win before Paris, and in a Tour that has been strangled of sprint opportunities, this was possibly the last chance for some sprinters to book an early ticket home before the mountains that lay ahead.

As Ladagnous ploughed ahead it looked as though the pattern for the stage was set for the day. However, Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) had other ideas, with the Classics specialist leading a crack squad that included Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Gögl (NTT Pro Cycling), and Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel Start-Up Nation) away from the main field. None of these riders were threats on GC but their firepower was evident and with an intermediate sprint coming 59km from the finish there was no way that Sam Bennett’s Deceuninck-QuickStep team was going to allow the move to push clear.

Ladagnous was the big loser, with the Frenchman’s five-minute lead almost cut in half before the dangerous six-rider move was neutralized. The Groupama-FDJ rider, riding in his eighth Tour, managed to build his lead back towards three minutes as the bunch rolled towards the intermediate sprint, with Bennett managing to extend his lead in the Green jersey by four points over Peter Sagan. To sub salt in the Bora-Hansgrohe rider’s wounds, he was also beaten to the line by Bennett’s lead-out man, Michael Morkov.

As the peloton picked up their pace, Ladagnous was finally brought to heel with 43km to go, but the race then waved farewell to Ion Izagirre (Astana) and Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansroghe), with the Spaniard taking a heavy fall with less than 40km to go and Austrian forced to throw in the towel after seemingly suffering from illness throughout the stage.

Stage Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 04:00:01 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 5 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 13 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 15 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 16 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 18 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 24 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 26 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 27 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 28 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 29 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 30 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 31 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 32 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 33 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 34 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 37 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 38 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 39 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 40 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 41 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 42 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 43 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 44 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 46 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 47 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 48 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 49 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 50 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 51 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 52 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 53 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 54 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 55 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 57 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 58 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 60 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 61 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 62 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 63 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 64 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 65 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 66 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 67 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 68 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 69 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 70 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 71 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 72 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 73 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 74 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 76 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 77 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 78 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 80 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 81 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 82 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 84 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 85 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:00:16 87 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:00:32 88 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:32 89 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:51 90 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 00:00:51 91 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:00:58 92 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:15 93 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:01:20 94 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:01:20 95 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:01:20 96 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:01:20 97 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 00:01:20 98 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:01:20 99 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:01:20 100 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:20 101 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:01:20 102 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:01:23 103 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:23 104 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:23 105 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:01:23 106 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 00:01:23 107 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:23 108 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:01:26 109 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:26 110 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 00:01:26 111 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:26 112 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 00:02:09 113 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:02:15 114 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:26 115 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:26 116 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 00:02:53 117 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:58 118 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 00:03:04 119 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:03:15 120 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:04:23 121 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:04:23 122 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 00:04:25 123 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:04:25 124 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 00:04:25 125 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:04:25 126 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:04:25 127 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:04:25 128 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:04:25 129 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:25 130 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:04:25 131 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:04:25 132 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:04:25 133 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:04:25 134 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:04:25 135 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:04:25 136 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:04:25 137 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 00:04:25 138 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 00:04:25 139 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:04:25 140 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:04:25 141 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:04:25 142 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:04:25 143 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:04:25 144 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:04:25 145 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:04:25 146 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:04:25 147 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:04:25 148 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 00:04:25 149 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:04:25 150 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:04:25 151 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 00:04:25 152 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:04:25 153 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:04:25 154 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:04:25 155 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 00:04:25 156 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 00:06:16 157 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:06:46 158 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:07:46 159 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:07:46 160 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:07:46 161 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:08:02 DNF Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe DNS Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Les Grands Ajoncs (Exireuil) km. 108 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 17 3 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 11 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 10 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 9 8 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 8 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 6 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 12 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 13 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 1

Sprint 2 - D162 Poitiers km. 166.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 50 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 30 3 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 18 5 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 16 6 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 12 8 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 8 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 7 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 6 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 13 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 3 15 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 2

Mountain 1 - Cã´Te De Cherveux km. 91 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Young riders Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 04:00:01 2 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 3 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 5 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 9 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 10 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 12 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 14 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:01:20 15 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:23 16 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:23 17 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:01:23 18 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 00:02:53 19 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:03:15 20 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:04:25 21 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:04:25 22 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:04:25 23 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:06:46 24 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:07:46 25 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:07:46

Combativity Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Teams Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 12:00:03 2 AG2R la Mondiale 3 Team Arkea-Samsic 4 UAE Team Emirates 5 Total Direct Energie 6 NTT Pro Cycling 7 Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Team Sunweb 9 CCC Team 10 Trek-Segafredo 11 Israel Start-Up Nation 12 B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Movistar Team 15 Cofidis 16 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 17 Bahrain McLaren 18 EF Pro Cycling 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Groupama-FDJ 21 Ineos Grenadiers 00:01:23 22 Lotto Soudal 00:05:21

General Classification after stage 11 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 46:15:24 2 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:21 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:00:28 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:00:30 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:00:32 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:32 7 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:44 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:02 9 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:01:15 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:42 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:53 12 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:02 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:31 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:03:22 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:03:42 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:03:42 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:43 18 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:06:08 19 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:12:13 20 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:15:35 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:20:46 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:23:51 23 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:31:25 24 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:32:01 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:33:57 26 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:36:04 27 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:36:44 28 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:38:47 29 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:39:05 30 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:40:26 31 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:40:38 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 00:43:43 33 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:47:09 34 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:47:46 35 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 00:47:46 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 00:52:12 37 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:52:33 38 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:52:41 39 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:52:50 40 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:53:09 41 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:54:17 42 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:55:09 43 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:55:38 44 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:55:44 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:56:34 46 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 00:58:22 47 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:58:24 48 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:00:28 49 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:02:28 50 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:03:51 51 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 01:03:52 52 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:04:29 53 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:06:42 54 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 01:07:03 55 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 01:07:03 56 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 01:07:23 57 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 01:07:35 58 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 01:08:09 59 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 01:09:15 60 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 01:10:28 61 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 01:13:15 62 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 01:15:29 63 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:15:37 64 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:15:38 65 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:16:47 66 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:17:27 67 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 01:21:36 68 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 01:21:47 69 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 01:22:03 70 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 01:25:03 71 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 01:25:05 72 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:25:29 73 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:28:39 74 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 01:28:41 75 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 01:31:28 76 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 01:36:53 77 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 01:37:14 78 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 01:37:21 79 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:37:54 80 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 01:39:37 81 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:39:39 82 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:40:42 83 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 01:41:19 84 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 01:41:34 85 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:43:54 86 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:43:56 87 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:49:12 88 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:49:34 89 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 01:50:43 90 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 01:50:56 91 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:53:29 92 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 01:54:16 93 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 01:55:44 94 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 01:55:52 95 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 01:56:03 96 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:56:12 97 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 01:56:38 98 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 01:56:47 99 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 02:00:38 100 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:01:35 101 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 02:01:56 102 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 02:02:12 103 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:03:57 104 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 02:05:23 105 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 02:05:40 106 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 02:07:48 107 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:08:07 108 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 02:08:36 109 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 02:09:40 110 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:09:58 111 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:10:18 112 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:10:30 113 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 02:10:48 114 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 02:11:36 115 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 02:12:04 116 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:12:59 117 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 02:13:41 118 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 02:14:10 119 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 02:14:27 120 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:14:32 121 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:15:11 122 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 02:15:24 123 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 02:15:38 124 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:15:58 125 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 02:17:42 126 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:18:24 127 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 02:20:49 128 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:21:55 129 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 02:23:02 130 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 02:23:41 131 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 02:23:53 132 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:24:17 133 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 02:24:41 134 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:24:43 135 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 02:26:19 136 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 02:28:13 137 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 02:28:28 138 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:28:36 139 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:28:58 140 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 02:29:21 141 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 02:29:21 142 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:29:55 143 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:30:29 144 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 02:31:24 145 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:32:09 146 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 02:33:40 147 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 02:33:52 148 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 02:34:12 149 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:34:40 150 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:34:56 151 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 02:36:03 152 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:36:10 153 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:37:13 154 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 02:39:54 155 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:40:07 156 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 02:40:44 157 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:41:43 158 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 02:42:20 159 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 02:43:53 160 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 02:51:27 161 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:58:15

Points Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 243 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 175 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 157 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 155 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 140 6 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 131 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 100 8 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 92 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 82 10 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 72 11 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 69 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 64 13 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 60 14 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 60 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 53 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 18 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 51 19 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 20 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 50 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 49 22 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 49 23 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 49 24 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 49 25 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 47 26 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 45 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 44 28 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 41 29 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 40 30 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 38 31 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 38 32 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 33 33 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 29 34 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 28 35 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 28 36 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 27 37 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 23 38 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 22 39 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 21 40 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 21 41 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 42 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 20 43 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 44 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 45 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 20 46 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 18 47 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 17 48 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 17 49 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 17 50 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 17 51 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 52 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 17 53 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 17 54 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 55 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 16 56 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 16 57 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 15 58 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 15 59 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 15 60 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 61 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 62 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15 63 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14 64 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 65 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 14 66 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 14 67 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 14 68 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 69 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 13 70 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 13 71 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 13 72 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 12 73 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 12 74 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 75 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11 76 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 11 77 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 11 78 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 11 79 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11 80 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 10 81 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 10 82 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 83 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 10 84 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 10 85 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 9 86 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 8 87 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 8 88 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 89 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 90 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 91 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 7 92 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 93 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 7 94 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 7 95 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 96 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 5 97 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 98 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 99 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 4 100 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 101 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 4 102 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 103 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 3 104 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 105 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 106 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 107 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 108 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 1 109 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team -6 110 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling -13

Mountains Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 36 2 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 31 3 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 26 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 25 5 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 24 6 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 20 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14 9 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 14 10 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 14 11 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 12 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 11 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 14 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 15 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 9 16 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 17 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 7 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 6 21 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 22 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 24 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 4 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 28 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 29 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 2 30 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 2 31 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 32 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 2 33 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2 35 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 36 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 37 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 38 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1 39 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 40 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 41 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 1 42 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling -1 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team -2

Young Riders Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 46:15:45 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:23 3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:41 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:47 5 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:52:12 6 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:52:48 7 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:03:30 8 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 01:06:42 9 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 01:07:48 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:15:16 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:16:26 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:28:18 13 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:03:36 14 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:09:37 15 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 02:10:27 16 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:12:38 17 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 02:17:21 18 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:21:34 19 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 02:22:41 20 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 02:23:20 21 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 02:29:00 22 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 02:34:35 23 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:36:52 24 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 02:41:22 25 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 02:51:06