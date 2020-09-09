Tour de France: Caleb Ewan wins stage 11 as Peter Sagan is relegated for dangerous sprint

Trending

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) bounced back from the disappointment of Tuesday's loss to win stage 11 of the Tour de France in a close finish ahead of Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma). 

The Australian powered to the line and around Bennett in the closing metres to take his second win of the race, while Peter Sagan’s defence of the green jersey took a huge blow after the three-time world champion was relegated for his sprint. He had crossed the line in second place but his sprint was deemed dangerous by the race officials after he appeared to ride into Van Aert.

With 250m to go, Ewan looked lost within the middle of the pack but not for the first time the Lotto Soudal rider found his way through the gaps. He was patient, too, fighting his way onto Bennett’s wheel and then tracking the Irishman as Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma) opened his sprint. 

With 100m to go, it looked as though Bennett was closing in on his second Tour de France stage win but Ewan is tenacious as well as fast, and he came over the Irishman’s left shoulder with less than 50m to go, with his all-important bike throw helping to make the difference.

“It was very, very hectic. I was really close to the front with three and then one kilometre to go, I was more forward than I wanted to be, especially with a headwind finish. I dropped back into the bunch but from there it was quite crazy. I knew from the first stage that I won that I had to stay calm and wait for the right time and right gap to open, and it did in the end. I had a real desire to win today after yesterday. I was quite disappointed with that sprint. I’m happy to repay my teammates with the win. I didn’t really know I’d won, I saluted just in case,” Ewan said.

“I did a big throw and you’re basically looking down at the road, so you don't see if you are or not. Sometimes you can feel it and I felt quite close. I’m super happy with two stage wins; one takes the pressure off and after the first one, you want a second. Now I want another, especially in Paris. I hope to get through the mountains alright and have another sprint in Paris.”

In the race for the yellow jersey Primož Roglič (Jumbo Visma) maintained his 21-second lead over Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

The race burst into life in the closing 10km after a relatively peaceful stage. The road narrowed dramatically as the peloton lined out and in the blink of an eye the sprinters’ teams were left scrabbling for position. Lukas Postlberger made use of the hesitation and the abundance of road furniture to attack with 6.2km to go and it looked as though the Bora right might pull off the sort of rider that famously helped him win the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia into Olbia back in 2007.

However, Bennett’s team reacted almost immediately with Kasper Asgreen and Bob Jungels linking up in a two-man time trial before catching Postlberger with 4.9km to go. Postlberger’s move was partly designed to break the sprinters’ teams resolve, but also to help isolate Bennett in the closing stages if the race came back together. A Postlberger win would also have denied Bennett points in the green jersey but as Lotto Soudal and Cofidis gave chase the battle for position in the peloton between the sprinters raged on.

The leading trio had a seven-second advantage as the road ramped up to four per cent but when Asgreen pulled over, and then Jungels faded, the gap quickly evaporated. Greg Van Avermaet came to the front with 1km to go, his gold glasses glistening in the late afternoon sun, but was Kevin Reza, on behalf of Bryan Coquard, who put in one of the best lead-out performances of the day as the line approached. However, Coquard had nor the speed nor the final positioning to trouble Ewan, who came through to take a well-deserved win.

How it unfolded

After the tension and crashes of stage 10, Wednesday’s 167.5km stage to Poitiers offered the peloton their second straight bunch sprint in two days, albeit with slightly calmer surroundings.

However, incidents at the Tour are never far away, and even before the peloton passed the neutralized zone, Cyril Gautier (B&B Hotels - Vital Concept) hit a metal post with Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) coming with him. The trio gingerly made it back to the main field, but the only rider willing to stretch his legs in a break was Mathieu Ladagnous of Groupama-FDJ.

The 35-year-old journeyman has been with Marc Madiot’s team since turning professional in 2006 and this was his 11th, and perhaps final escape, in a Tour de France break, but he quickly set about his task as he built up a two-minute lead over the peloton. It was perhaps no surprise to see Ladagnous venture on alone. After all, this was probably the last chance for the sprinters to take a stage win before Paris, and in a Tour that has been strangled of sprint opportunities, this was possibly the last chance for some sprinters to book an early ticket home before the mountains that lay ahead.

As Ladagnous ploughed ahead it looked as though the pattern for the stage was set for the day. However, Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) had other ideas, with the Classics specialist leading a crack squad that included Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Gögl (NTT Pro Cycling), and Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel Start-Up Nation) away from the main field. None of these riders were threats on GC but their firepower was evident and with an intermediate sprint coming 59km from the finish there was no way that Sam Bennett’s Deceuninck-QuickStep team was going to allow the move to push clear.

Ladagnous was the big loser, with the Frenchman’s five-minute lead almost cut in half before the dangerous six-rider move was neutralized. The Groupama-FDJ rider, riding in his eighth Tour, managed to build his lead back towards three minutes as the bunch rolled towards the intermediate sprint, with Bennett managing to extend his lead in the Green jersey by four points over Peter Sagan. To sub salt in the Bora-Hansgrohe rider’s wounds, he was also beaten to the line by Bennett’s lead-out man, Michael Morkov.

As the peloton picked up their pace, Ladagnous was finally brought to heel with 43km to go, but the race then waved farewell to Ion Izagirre (Astana) and Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansroghe), with the Spaniard taking a heavy fall with less than 40km to go and Austrian forced to throw in the towel after seemingly suffering from illness throughout the stage.

Stage
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal04:00:01
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
3Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
5Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
6Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
8Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
10Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
13Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
15Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
16Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
18Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
20Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
21Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
22Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
24Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
25Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
26Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
27Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
28Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
29Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
30Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
31Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
32Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
33Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
34Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
35Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
36Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
37Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
38Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
39Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
40Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
41Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
42Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
43Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
44Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
46Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
47Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
48Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
49Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
50Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
51Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
52Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
53Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
54Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
55Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
56Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
57Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
58Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
60Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
61André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
62Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
63Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
64Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
65Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
66Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
67Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
68Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
69Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
70Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
71Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
72Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
73Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
74Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
76Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
77Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
78Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
79Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
80Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
81Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
82Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
83Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
84Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
85Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:00:16
87Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:00:32
88Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott00:00:32
89Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo00:00:51
90Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling00:00:51
91Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:00:58
92Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:01:15
93Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:01:20
94Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:01:20
95Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:01:20
96Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:01:20
97Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team00:01:20
98Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:01:20
99Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:01:20
100Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:20
101Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:01:20
102Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:01:23
103Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:23
104Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:01:23
105Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:01:23
106Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling00:01:23
107Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:23
108Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation00:01:26
109Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:01:26
110Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling00:01:26
111Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:26
112Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team00:02:09
113Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:02:15
114Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:02:26
115Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:02:26
116Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb00:02:53
117Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:02:58
118Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis00:03:04
119Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:03:15
120Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:04:23
121Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation00:04:23
122Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis00:04:25
123David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:04:25
124Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers00:04:25
125Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:04:25
126Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers00:04:25
127Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:04:25
128Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:04:25
129Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:04:25
130Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:04:25
131Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:04:25
132Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:04:25
133Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:04:25
134Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:04:25
135Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:04:25
136Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:04:25
137Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team00:04:25
138Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb00:04:25
139Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:04:25
140Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:04:25
141Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma00:04:25
142Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:04:25
143Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:04:25
144Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:04:25
145José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:04:25
146Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:04:25
147Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:04:25
148Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal00:04:25
149George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:04:25
150Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:04:25
151Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren00:04:25
152David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:04:25
153Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:04:25
154Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:04:25
155Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team00:04:25
156Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling00:06:16
157Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:06:46
158Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:07:46
159Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:07:46
160Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:07:46
161Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:08:02
DNFGregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSDavide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFIon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Les Grands Ajoncs (Exireuil) km. 108
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep17
3Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep15
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe13
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team11
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept10
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept9
8Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie8
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
10Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling6
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
12Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep4
13Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie3
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren1

Sprint 2 - D162 Poitiers km. 166.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal50
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep30
3Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma20
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept18
5Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale16
6Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo14
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott12
8Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation10
9Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale8
10Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling7
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team6
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates5
13Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling3
15Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie2

Mountain 1 - Cã´Te De Cherveux km. 91
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Young riders
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo04:00:01
2Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
3Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
5Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
7Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
9Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
10Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
11Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
12Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
14Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:01:20
15Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:23
16Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:01:23
17Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:01:23
18Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb00:02:53
19Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:03:15
20David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:04:25
21Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers00:04:25
22Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:04:25
23Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:06:46
24Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:07:46
25Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:07:46

Combativity
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Teams
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott12:00:03
2AG2R la Mondiale
3Team Arkea-Samsic
4UAE Team Emirates
5Total Direct Energie
6NTT Pro Cycling
7Team Jumbo-Visma
8Team Sunweb
9CCC Team
10Trek-Segafredo
11Israel Start-Up Nation
12B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
13Astana Pro Team
14Movistar Team
15Cofidis
16Deceuninck-Quick-Step
17Bahrain McLaren
18EF Pro Cycling
19Bora-Hansgrohe
20Groupama-FDJ
21Ineos Grenadiers00:01:23
22Lotto Soudal00:05:21

General Classification after stage 11
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma46:15:24
2Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:21
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:00:28
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:00:30
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic00:00:32
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:00:32
7Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:44
8Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:02
9Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:01:15
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:01:42
11Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:01:53
12Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:02
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:02:31
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:03:22
15Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:03:42
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren00:03:42
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:43
18Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:06:08
19Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:12:13
20Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:15:35
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept00:20:46
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic00:23:51
23Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:31:25
24Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:32:01
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:33:57
26Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:36:04
27Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:36:44
28Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:38:47
29Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:39:05
30George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:40:26
31Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:40:38
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team00:43:43
33Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:47:09
34Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma00:47:46
35Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ00:47:46
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team00:52:12
37Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:52:33
38Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:52:41
39Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:52:50
40Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:53:09
41Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:54:17
42Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:55:09
43Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:55:38
44Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:55:44
45Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:56:34
46Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers00:58:22
47Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:58:24
48Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:00:28
49Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma01:02:28
50Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:03:51
51Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo01:03:52
52Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:04:29
53Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe01:06:42
54Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates01:07:03
55Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb01:07:03
56Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb01:07:23
57Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team01:07:35
58Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling01:08:09
59Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis01:09:15
60Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ01:10:28
61Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers01:13:15
62Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team01:15:29
63David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:15:37
64Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation01:15:38
65Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:16:47
66Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation01:17:27
67José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team01:21:36
68Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling01:21:47
69Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic01:22:03
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team01:25:03
71Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling01:25:05
72Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:25:29
73Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:28:39
74Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept01:28:41
75Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb01:31:28
76Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team01:36:53
77Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team01:37:14
78Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis01:37:21
79Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:37:54
80Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo01:39:37
81Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:39:39
82Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation01:40:42
83Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale01:41:19
84Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team01:41:34
85Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:43:54
86Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:43:56
87Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:49:12
88Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe01:49:34
89Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team01:50:43
90Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling01:50:56
91Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe01:53:29
92Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates01:54:16
93Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott01:55:44
94Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling01:55:52
95Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team01:56:03
96Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:56:12
97Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren01:56:38
98Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren01:56:47
99Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling02:00:38
100Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation02:01:35
101Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team02:01:56
102Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling02:02:12
103Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic02:03:57
104Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott02:05:23
105Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott02:05:40
106Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team02:07:48
107Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation02:08:07
108Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo02:08:36
109Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates02:09:40
110Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:09:58
111Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic02:10:18
112Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:10:30
113Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb02:10:48
114Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis02:11:36
115Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling02:12:04
116Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:12:59
117Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb02:13:41
118Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis02:14:10
119Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers02:14:27
120Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation02:14:32
121Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:15:11
122Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott02:15:24
123Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe02:15:38
124Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:15:58
125Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb02:17:42
126Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:18:24
127Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma02:20:49
128Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:21:55
129Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo02:23:02
130Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale02:23:41
131Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma02:23:53
132Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:24:17
133Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team02:24:41
134Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic02:24:43
135Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis02:26:19
136Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates02:28:13
137Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling02:28:28
138Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:28:36
139Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:28:58
140Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal02:29:21
141Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb02:29:21
142Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:29:55
143Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:30:29
144Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling02:31:24
145André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation02:32:09
146Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers02:33:40
147Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis02:33:52
148David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates02:34:12
149Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation02:34:40
150Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic02:34:56
151Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb02:36:03
152Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:36:10
153Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:37:13
154Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie02:39:54
155Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:40:07
156Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren02:40:44
157Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:41:43
158Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren02:42:20
159Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal02:43:53
160Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers02:51:27
161Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:58:15

Points Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep243
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe175
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept157
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal155
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team140
6Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma131
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates100
8Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep92
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep82
10Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb72
11Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates69
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team64
13Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb60
14Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo60
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team56
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling53
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe53
18Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation51
19Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma50
20Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers50
21Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott49
22Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling49
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo49
24Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott49
25Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo47
26Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale45
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo44
28Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis41
29Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie40
30Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis38
31Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie38
32Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis33
33Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale29
34Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic28
35Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis28
36Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept27
37Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb23
38Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren22
39Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team21
40Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie21
41Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20
42Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation20
43Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team20
44Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe20
45Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale20
46Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team18
47Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling17
48Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team17
49Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation17
50Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept17
51Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
52Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo17
53Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie17
54Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe16
55Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb16
56Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep16
57Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott15
58Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling15
59Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers15
60David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15
61Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15
62Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie15
63Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale14
64Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14
65Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers14
66Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale14
67André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation14
68Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team13
69Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling13
70Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling13
71Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept13
72Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren12
73Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie12
74Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma11
75Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers11
76Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic11
77Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale11
78Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb11
79Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep11
80Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo10
81Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team10
82Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation10
83Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren10
84Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren10
85Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept9
86Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling8
87Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team8
88Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
89Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
90Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
91Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling7
92Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
93Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers7
94Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling7
95Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
96Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren5
97Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation5
98Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
99Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis4
100Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale4
101Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team4
102Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott3
103Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis3
104Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale2
105Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma2
106Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept2
107Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep1
108Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling1
109Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team-6
110Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling-13

Mountains Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale36
2Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale31
3Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb26
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team25
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo24
6Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept20
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma18
8Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates14
9Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team14
10Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling14
11Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling12
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb11
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
14Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie9
15Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis9
16David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
17Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team7
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie6
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis6
21Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb6
22Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic4
24Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren4
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic4
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3
28Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation2
29Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team2
30Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers2
31Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep2
32Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers2
33Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation2
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept2
35Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation2
36Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
37Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
38Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale1
39Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team1
40Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1
41Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling1
42Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling-1
43Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team-2

Young Riders Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers46:15:45
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:23
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:41
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:05:47
5Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:52:12
6Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team00:52:48
7Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:03:30
8Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb01:06:42
9Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling01:07:48
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:15:16
11Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:16:26
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:28:18
13Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic02:03:36
14Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:09:37
15Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb02:10:27
16Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:12:38
17Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb02:17:21
18Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:21:34
19Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo02:22:41
20Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale02:23:20
21Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb02:29:00
22Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic02:34:35
23Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:36:52
24Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:41:22
25Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers02:51:06

Teams Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team138:53:04
2EF Pro Cycling00:05:12
3Trek-Segafredo00:05:27
4AG2R la Mondiale00:13:22
5Team Jumbo-Visma00:17:07
6Astana Pro Team00:20:14
7Ineos Grenadiers00:26:07
8Bahrain McLaren00:33:13
9Mitchelton-Scott00:40:10
10Team Arkea-Samsic01:14:06
11UAE Team Emirates01:14:50
12Bora-Hansgrohe01:16:38
13Groupama-FDJ01:37:07
14Cofidis01:44:15
15CCC Team02:10:18
16B&B Hotels-Vital Concept02:31:34
17Deceuninck-Quick-Step02:39:11
18Israel Start-Up Nation03:02:12
19Team Sunweb03:08:15
20NTT Pro Cycling03:29:12
21Total Direct Energie04:25:13
22Lotto Soudal06:11:32

