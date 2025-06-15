Recommended reading

‘No regrets’ - Julian Alaphilippe on his fourth place at Tour de Suisse stage 1

French rider will try for more stage victories in final test before the Tour

KUSNACHT, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 15: Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Tudor Pro Cycling crosses the finish line during the 88th Tour de Suisse, Stage 1 a 129.4km at stage from Kusnacht to Kusnacht / #UCIWT / on June 15, 2025 in Kusnacht, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
With the strain showing in his face, Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor) finished fourth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2021, Julian Alaphilippe had to abandon his only Tour de Suisse appearance when he flew home for the birth of his son. Four years later, following a somewhat underwhelming start to the season with his new team, Tudor Pro Cycling, Alaphilippe returned to the race with a clear goal to chase stage victories in the final test before their first participation at the Tour de France in July.

“I'm super motivated,” he told l’Equipe before the start of the race. “I'm eager to race; it's an important race for the team. And it's the last big test before the Tour de France, the final stage of preparation, but it's a race where I want to feel good. I've worked hard to get closer to my peak condition, so it's an important week.”

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

