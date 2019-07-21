Thibaut Pinot lights up Tour de France as Simon Yates takes the stage – Video

Simon Yates savours victory at Prat d'Albis (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The second stage in the Tour de France high mountains saw Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) take his second stage victory of the 2019 edition, with the Briton the last man standing from the day's large breakaway.

Behind Yates, Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) once again lit up the race with an audacious attack on the final climb to claw his way up to fourth place overall.

Pinot put 49 seconds into defending champion Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos), and now sits just 15 seconds behind the Welshman in the overall standings. In fact, Thomas, Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), Pinot, Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) all lie within 39 seconds of each other as the race heads into its second rest day.