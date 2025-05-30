Recommended reading

'I can't follow them when they explode' - Simon Yates rues Visma's tactical execution after losing precious seconds to Del Toro and Carapaz

Visma-Lease a Bike rider slips to 1:21 down on Mexican before Saturday's decisive Colle delle Finestre stage

Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s British rider Simon Yates (2nd R) rides in the pack during the ascent of Col De Joux (Joux Pass) in the 19th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race of 166kms from Biella to Champoluc on May 30, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) during stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simon Yates cut a frustrated figure beyond the finish line in the Champoluc valley after stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia. The stunning mountain views offered little sense of peace and calm after the Visma-Lease a Bike rider lost 24 precious seconds to Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-Easypost).

Carapaz attacked 1.5km from the summit of the Col de Joux climb and Del Toro followed him. Yates was able to chase a few counterattacks but then seemed to struggle and became stuck in a chase group that lacked the power and desire to chase Del Toro and Carapaz.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

