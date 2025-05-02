The story of the endless trophy that offers priceless glory for Giro d'Italia champions - What is the Trofeo Senza Fine?

Unique prize for Italian Grand Tour champion only held by winners since 2000

ALPAGO, ITALY - MAY 25: View of the Trofeo Senza Fine prior to the 107th Giro d&#039;Italia 2024, Stage 20 a 184km stage from Alpago to Bassano del Grappa / #UCIWT / on May 25, 2024 in Alpago, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar was the last rider tohave his name etched on the trophy after winning the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the Giro d'Italia began in 1909, there was no signature pink leader's jersey or golden-spiralled Infinity Trophy. The maglia rosa arrived in 1931 to signify the race leader, while a new trophy, the Trofeo Senza Fine, was only created 25 years ago to celebrate the overall winner. 

Regarded as one of the most unique awards in pro sports, the Trofeo Senza Fine, also known as the 'endless trophy', is a long, curling band of brass plated in gold with the names of the Italian Grand Tour winners etched on the curved surface. It stands approximately 54cm (21 inches) tall and weighs approximately 9.5kg (21 pounds), which makes it easy to transport and provides infinite space to engrave the names of champions for future years.

North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

