La Flèche Wallonne winners
By Cycling News published
La Flèche Wallonne winners 1936-2024
Swipe to scroll horizontally
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2024
|Stephen Williams (Gbr) Israel-PremierTech
|2023
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2022
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|2021
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2020
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|2019
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2018
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2017
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|2016
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|2015
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|2014
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|2013
|Daniel Moreno (Esp) Team Katusha
|2012
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2009
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Diquigiovanni–Androni
|2008
|Kim Kirchen Lux) Team High Road
|2007
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2006
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne–Illes Balears
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2003
|Igor Astarloa (Esp) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2002
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
|2001
|Rik Verbrugghe (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
|2000
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola–Sidermec
|1999
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1998
|Bo Hamburger (Den) Casino–Ag2r
|1997
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
|1996
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Motorola
|1995
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
|1994
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Gewiss–Ballan
|1993
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita) Lampre
|1992
|Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Ariostea
|1991
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Ariostea
|1990
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Ariostea
|1989
|Claude Criquielion (Bel) Hitachi-Merckx-Mavic
|1988
|Rolf Golz (Ger) Superconfex-Yoko
|1987
|Jean-Claude Leclercq (Fra) Toshiba-Look
|1986
|Laurent Fignon (Fra) Système U
|1985
|Claude Criquielion (Bel) Hitachi-Splendor-Sunair
|1984
|Kim Andersen (Den) Coop-Hoonved
|1983
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1982
|Mario Beccia (Ita) Hoonved-Bottechia
|1981
|Daniel Willems (Bel) Capri Sonne-Koga Miyata
|1980
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Gis Gelati-Colnago
|1979
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Gitane-Campagnolo
|1978
|Michel Laurent (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1977
|Francesco Moser (Ita) Sanson
|1976
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) GAN-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1975
|Andre Dierickx (Bel) Rokado
|1974
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Maes
|1973
|Andre Dierickx (Bel) Flandria-Shimano-Carpenter
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1971
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Mars-Flandria
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faemino
|1969
|Jos Huysmans (Bel) Dr.Mann-Grundig
|1968
|Rik van Looy (Bel) Willem II-Gazelle
|1967
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
|1966
|Michele Dancelli (Ita) Molteni
|1965
|Roberto Poggiali (Ita) Ignis
|1964
|Gilbert Desmet (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
|1963
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1962
|Henri Dewolf (Bel) Baratti-Milano
|1961
|Willy Vannitsen (Bel) Gitane-Geminiani-Leroux-Dunlop
|1960
|Pino Cerami (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
|1959
|Jos Hoevenaars (Bel) Faema
|1958
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot-Marvan
|1957
|Raymond Impanis (Bel) Peugeot-BP
|1956
|Richard van Genechten (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
|1955
|Stan Ockers (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
|1954
|Germain Derijcke (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1953
|Stan Ockers (Bel) Peugeot-Dunlop
|1952
|Ferdi Kubler (Sui) Tebag
|1951
|Ferdi Kubler (Sui) Tebag
|1950
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi-Ursus
|1949
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1948
|Fermo Camellini (Ita) Métropole
|1947
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1946
|Desire Keteleer (Bel) Groene Leeuw
|1945
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1944
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1943
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1942
|Karel Thijs (Bel)
|1941
|Sylvain Grysolle (Bel)
|1940
|No race
|1939
|Edmond Delathouwer (Bel) Leducq-Mercier
|1938
|Émile Masson Jr. (Bel)
|1937
|Adolphe Braeckeveldt (Bel) Helyett
|1936
|Philemon Demeersman (Bel) La Française
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
More race histories
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'Let's go!' – Visma-Lease a Bike shatter Paris-Nice peloton with crosswind attackMatteo Jorgenson extends race lead after Jonas Vingegaard abandons
-
Where bikes are made: The silent manufacturers at the helm of the industryBike brands don't want you to know that your bike was likely made by a company you've never heard of, far, far away
-
CeramicSpeed UFO Drip All Conditions review: One of the best drip lubes on the marketA fast, clean, low wear wax base drip lube that will only be a good thing for your drivetrain
-
As it happened: splits in bunch shake up GC at Paris-Nice stage 6A bunch sprint is likely but crosswinds could yet have their effect on the last flat 209.8km stage into Berre l'Étang