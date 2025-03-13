La Flèche Wallonne Femmes winners

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes champions from 1998 to 2024

HUY BELGIUM APRIL 17 Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 27th La Fleche Wallonne Feminine 2024 a 146km one day race from Huy to Huy UCIWWT on April 17 2024 in Huy Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) wins La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)
La Flèche Wallonne Feminine past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2024Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
2023Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
2022Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Suez Futuroscope
2021Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx
2020Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2019Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2018Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2017Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2016Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
2015Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
2014Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
2012Evenlyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-Lululemon
2011Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2010Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
2009Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank - LTO
2008Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2007Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2006Nicole Cooke (GBr) Univega Pro Cycling Team
2005Nicole Cooke (GBr) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
2004Sonia Huguet (Fra) French National Team
2003Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
2002Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edil Savino
2001Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edil Savino
2000Genevieve Jeanson (Can)
1999Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) The Greenery - Hawk - VW
1998Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Mimosa
