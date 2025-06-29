Recommended reading

Belgian Road Championships: Justine Ghekiere flies to road race victory with late attack on cobbles

By published

Fien Van Eynde takes second and Fleur Moors third as Lotte Kopecky outside the top 10

BINCHE, BELGIUM - JUNE 29: Race winner Justine Ghekiere of Belgium sprints at finish line during the 126th Belgian Road Championship 2025 - Women&#039;s Road Race a 132.8km one day race from Binche to Binche on June 29, 2025 in Binche, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Ghekiere took the win in Binche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) claimed the women's road race title at the Belgian road championships with a late flying attacking in the final kilometre in Binche, disrupting Lotte Kopecky's (SD Worx-Protime) hopes of a third-consecutive title.

Following Ghekiere's late move on the final stretch of cobbles, Fien Van Eynde (Fenix-Deceuninck Development Team) claimed second, whilst Fleur Moors (LIdl-Trek) sprinted to third from the bunch.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews