On-board video highlights of Tour de France stage 9 - Video

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow at the Tour de France stage 9

Stage 9 of the Tour de France saw the peloton tackle four categorised climbs before the HC summit finish at Andorre-Arcalis where Tom Dumoulin completed the grand tour slam by winning the stage ahead of Lampre-Merida's Rui Costa. Team Sky's Chris Froome covered the attacks by his rivals to ensure he will enjoy the yellow jersey on the rest day in Andorra.

Having started under blue skies with the mercury rising by the hour, a storm hit the 2240m mountain as the riders approached the finale with hail the size of golf balls falling from the sky. The riders, already having to deal with the 10km climb with an average gradient of 7.2 per cent, had to contest with the apocalyptic weather which had set in.

Velon captured the stage through onboard GoPro cameras with footage including riders bombing down the fast descent, riding up the catergorised climbs and contending with the hailstorms.

