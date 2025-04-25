'Nico deserves it more' – Prodhomme wins final stage as teenage Paul Seixas becomes the revelation of the Tour of the Alps

French 18-year-old repays teammate with first pro victory as Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale go 1-2 in Lienz

Teammates Nicolas Prodhomme and Paul Seixas crossing the finish line on stage 5 at the Tour of the Alps
Teammates Nicolas Prodhomme and Paul Seixas crossing the finish line on stage 5 at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teenage sensation Paul Seixas (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) may have been one of the revelations of the Tour of the Alps, but in a sign of humility, he insisted that his teammate Nicolas Prodhomme win the final stage in Lienz.

The Decathlon duo found themselves riding towards the win after Seixas attacked from the breakaway on the final climb, and Prodhomme bridged across, and with Seixas' performances this week, he may have been expected to win, but the team instead repaid a loyal domestique.

