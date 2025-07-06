The current GC standings at the Giro d'Italia Women 2025

Marlen Reusser secures the first leader's jersey after stage 1 time trial in Bergamo

Marlen Reusser celebrates with prosecco on the podium of the Giro d&#039;Italia women
(Image credit: Getty Images)
With a dominant performance in the opening individual time trial in Bergamo, Marlen Reusser (Movistar Team) seized control of the first GC standings of the Giro d'Italia Women 2025.

Reusser beat Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) by 12 seconds with defending overall champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) in third at 16 seconds.

