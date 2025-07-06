The current GC standings at the Giro d'Italia Women 2025
Marlen Reusser secures the first leader's jersey after stage 1 time trial in Bergamo
With a dominant performance in the opening individual time trial in Bergamo, Marlen Reusser (Movistar Team) seized control of the first GC standings of the Giro d'Italia Women 2025.
Reusser beat Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) by 12 seconds with defending overall champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) in third at 16 seconds.
Reusser will head into the 92-kilometre stage 2 wearing the pink jersey of race leader.
Fourth in the GC standings is Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), who is 20 seconds behind Reusser.
Visma-Lease a Bike's Lieke Nooijen is fifth, 24 seconds down, while Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) is next in the standings three further seconds behind.
Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck) sits in seventh half a minute behind the Swiss champion, while Alessia Vigilia (FDJ-SUEZ) slotted into the top 10 in eighth.
Monica Trinca Colonel (Liv AlUla Jayco) and Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) round out the top 10 at 41 seconds.
Giro d'Italia Women 2025 GC standings
Giro d'Italia Women 2025 classifications
Here's a rundown of all the ongoing competitions at the Giro d'Italia Women.
Maglia rosa – The pink jersey is worn by the overall race leader on the general classification, who has completed the stages in the lowest accumulated time.
Maglia rossa – The red jersey indicates the points classification leader. Riders accrue points each stage at the intermediate sprints and at stage finishes. The rider with the most points leads the ranking and wears the red jersey.
Maglia azzurra – The blue jersey is for the mountain classification. Points are handed out to the first riders over specific categorised hills and mountain climbs during the Giro. The highest and steepest mountains award the most points. The rider with the most points leads the ranking and wears the blue jersey.
Maglia bianca – The white jersey is for the leader of the best young rider classification. It is calculated based on the time races, like the maglia rosa, but only riders aged 25 or under are eligible to win it and wear it.
