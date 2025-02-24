ProVelo Super League – Lauren Bates and Jack Ward climb to victory on final stage of Tour of Tasmania

By
published

Ward also claims overall men's tour win while Sophie Marr's runner-up spot on stage 4 gives her the edge in women's GC

Jump to:
Image 1 of 4
Stage 4 of the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the ProVelo Super League
Jack Ward wins stage 4 of the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the ProVelo Super League(Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

Lauren Bates and Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) climbed to victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Tasmania on Sunday, with Ward pulling out a big enough gap with his solo win to also claim the men’s tour general classification.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

More about womens cycling
Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ) celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 3rd Clasica de Almeria Womens Elite 2025

Ally Wollaston dominates bunch sprint to win Clasica de Almeria
Anna Morris (Private Member) racing the 4000-metre Individual Pursuit at Lloyds National Track Championships - National Cycling Centre, Manchester, England

Great Britain's Anna Morris sets another world record in women's 4km Individual Pursuit

Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) competes during the Volta ao Algarve 2025

'There's work to come' - Primož Roglič satisfied with Volta ao Algarve despite lowkey performance
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews