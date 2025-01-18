SA Kick It Willunga TT opens up competition in Australia's n ew ProVelo Super League

Talia Appleton and Ronan Teese claim first victories in first round of opening event in new domestic race series

Talia Appleton (Praties Cycling Team) wins the opening TT stage of the opening race of the ProVelo Super League on Willunga Hill
Talia Appleton (Praties Cycling Team) wins the opening TT stage of the opening race of the ProVelo Super League on Willunga Hill(Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

The very first stage of the new ProVelo Super League couldn’t have picked a venue closer to the heart of cyclists to kick off the racing, with Talia Appleton (Praties Cycling Team) and Ronan Teese (Bendigo & District Cycling Club) claiming the victories in the Willunga Hill time trial which kicked off proceedings.

