ProVelo Super League – Oliver Bleddyn and Alli Anderson sweep up Tour of Tasmania stage 3 time trial

Image 1 of 2 Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) win the stage 3 time trial at the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the new ProVelo Super League (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League) Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan p/b TP32) wins the stage 3 time trial at the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the new ProVelo Super League (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

Alli Anderson (Butterfields ZipTrak) and Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan p/b TP32) powered through the 4.3km time stage 3 Tour of Tasmania time trial on Saturday afternoon to claim the victories.



Tackling the time trial on his road bike the Olympic Team Pursuit gold medallist Bleddyn delivered a time of five minutes and 29 seconds, averaging 47 km/h, to finish 11 seconds ahead of his nearest rival Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak).

Blake Agnoletto (Team Brennan p/b TP32) was third, a further four seconds back. Overall race leader Hamish McKenzie (Tasmanian Institute of Sport) was 18 seconds back in fifth.



Anderson delivered a time of six minutes and 22 seconds to once again reshuffle the podium, with stage 1 winner and race leader Keely Bennett (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes) finishing six seconds back to take second. Stage 2 winner Sophie Marr (Praties Cycling) was third this time, the trio having monopolised the podium every single stage so far.

There is one stage remaining in the third round of the six-event ProVelo Super League, with the race finishing with a 50km road stage that delivers a hilltop finish.

Women's results

Men's results

