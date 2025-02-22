ProVelo Super League – Oliver Bleddyn and Alli Anderson sweep up Tour of Tasmania stage 3 time trial

By
published

Hamish McKenzie and Keely Bennett in overall tour lead ahead of final stage on Sunday

Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) win the stage 3 time trial at the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the new ProVelo Super League
Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) win the stage 3 time trial at the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the new ProVelo Super League(Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

Alli Anderson (Butterfields ZipTrak) and Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan p/b TP32) powered through the 4.3km time stage 3 Tour of Tasmania time trial on Saturday afternoon to claim the victories.

Tackling the time trial on his road bike the Olympic Team Pursuit gold medallist Bleddyn delivered a time of five minutes and 29 seconds, averaging 47 km/h, to finish 11 seconds ahead of his nearest rival Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak).

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

More about womens cycling
Stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the new ProVelo Super League

ProVelo Super League - Hamish McKenzie and Sophie Marr win hilly stage 2 through Meander Valley at Tour of Tasmania
Keely Bennett (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes) wins Tour of Tasmania 2025 stage 1 criterium (Con Chronis/PSL)

ProVelo Super League – Criterium wins for Keely Bennett and Kurt Eather in stage 1 of Tour of Tasmania
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 22 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 7th UAE Tour 2025 Stage 6 a 165km stage from Abu Dhabi Cycling Club to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UCIWWT on February 22 2025 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

UAE Tour: Tim Merlier doubles up with stage 6 sprint victory
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews