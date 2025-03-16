ProVelo Super League – Gina Ricardo wins Mt Mitchell to Inverell in tight sprint with Rachel Wales

Rhylee Akeroyd takes third place in 110km race, the fifth round of Australia's top tier domestic series

The podium of the Mt Mitchell to Inverell, the fifth round of the ProVelo Super League 2025 – Gina Ricardo (Praties) in first, Rachael Wales (Butterfields Ziptrak) and Rhylee Akeroyd (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)
The podium of the Mt Mitchell to Inverell, the fifth round of the ProVelo Super League 2025 – Gina Ricardo (Praties) in first, Rachael Wales (Butterfields Ziptrak) and Rhylee Akeroyd (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes) (Image credit: ProVelo Super League)

Gina Ricardo (Praties) took out the SBS Women's Mt Mitchell to Inverell on Saturday, securing victory at the fifth round of the ProVelo Super League in a close-run sprint with Rachael Wales (Butterfields Ziptrak).

Rhylee Akeroyd (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes) was third from the leading group of five which headed to the line. Aberdeen McLain (Women's Cycling Development p/b Balmoral CC) took fourth and Tully Schweitzer (Praties) took fifth after working hard for her teammate in the final stages of the race.

"Stoked to take the win," said Ricardo in a post on her Instagram story. "Big thanks to the Praties Cycling team for believing in me and giving me the opportunity and Tully Schweitzer for her hard work in the last 20km." 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Gina Ricardo (Praties)2:53:15
2Rachael Wales (Butterfields Ziptrak)Row 1 - Cell 2
3Rhylee Akeroyd (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)Row 2 - Cell 2
4Aberdeen McLain (Women's Cycling Development p/b Balmoral CC)Row 3 - Cell 2
5Tully Schweitzer (Praties)+4
6Lauren Bates (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)+2:14
7Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak)Row 6 - Cell 2
8Sophie Marr (Praties)Row 7 - Cell 2
9Lauren Thomas (McLardy McShane Cycling)Row 8 - Cell 2
10Talia Appleton (Praties)Row 9 - Cell 2
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

