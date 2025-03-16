ProVelo Super League – Gina Ricardo wins Mt Mitchell to Inverell in tight sprint with Rachel Wales

The podium of the Mt Mitchell to Inverell, the fifth round of the ProVelo Super League 2025 – Gina Ricardo (Praties) in first, Rachael Wales (Butterfields Ziptrak) and Rhylee Akeroyd (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)

Gina Ricardo (Praties) took out the SBS Women's Mt Mitchell to Inverell on Saturday, securing victory at the fifth round of the ProVelo Super League in a close-run sprint with Rachael Wales (Butterfields Ziptrak).



Rhylee Akeroyd (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes) was third from the leading group of five which headed to the line. Aberdeen McLain (Women's Cycling Development p/b Balmoral CC) took fourth and Tully Schweitzer (Praties) took fifth after working hard for her teammate in the final stages of the race.

"Stoked to take the win," said Ricardo in a post on her Instagram story. "Big thanks to the Praties Cycling team for believing in me and giving me the opportunity and Tully Schweitzer for her hard work in the last 20km."

Sophie Marr (Praties), who finished eighth, held her spot at the top of the overall and under 23 series leaderboards ahead of teammate Talia Appleton (Praties) who crossed the line in tenth place.

The series, which will offer a spot on the Liv-AlUla-Jayco continental team to the U23 winner, will conclude at Queensland's four-stage Q Tour from March 21-23.

There are 100 points up for grabs for the overall general classification winner, 24 points on offer for the rider who claims the mountains, points, U19 and U23 classification and 20 points for the winner of each stage.

That leaves Praties teammates Marr and Appleton in the box seat, with 496 and 423 points. Their closest rival is Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) in third at 342 points.