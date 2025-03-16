ProVelo Super League – Gina Ricardo wins Mt Mitchell to Inverell in tight sprint with Rachel Wales
Rhylee Akeroyd takes third place in 110km race, the fifth round of Australia's top tier domestic series
Gina Ricardo (Praties) took out the SBS Women's Mt Mitchell to Inverell on Saturday, securing victory at the fifth round of the ProVelo Super League in a close-run sprint with Rachael Wales (Butterfields Ziptrak).
Rhylee Akeroyd (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes) was third from the leading group of five which headed to the line. Aberdeen McLain (Women's Cycling Development p/b Balmoral CC) took fourth and Tully Schweitzer (Praties) took fifth after working hard for her teammate in the final stages of the race.
"Stoked to take the win," said Ricardo in a post on her Instagram story. "Big thanks to the Praties Cycling team for believing in me and giving me the opportunity and Tully Schweitzer for her hard work in the last 20km."
Sophie Marr (Praties), who finished eighth, held her spot at the top of the overall and under 23 series leaderboards ahead of teammate Talia Appleton (Praties) who crossed the line in tenth place.
The series, which will offer a spot on the Liv-AlUla-Jayco continental team to the U23 winner, will conclude at Queensland's four-stage Q Tour from March 21-23.
There are 100 points up for grabs for the overall general classification winner, 24 points on offer for the rider who claims the mountains, points, U19 and U23 classification and 20 points for the winner of each stage.
That leaves Praties teammates Marr and Appleton in the box seat, with 496 and 423 points. Their closest rival is Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) in third at 342 points.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Gina Ricardo (Praties)
|2:53:15
|2
|Rachael Wales (Butterfields Ziptrak)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|3
|Rhylee Akeroyd (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|4
|Aberdeen McLain (Women's Cycling Development p/b Balmoral CC)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|5
|Tully Schweitzer (Praties)
|+4
|6
|Lauren Bates (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)
|+2:14
|7
|Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak)
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|8
|Sophie Marr (Praties)
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|9
|Lauren Thomas (McLardy McShane Cycling)
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|10
|Talia Appleton (Praties)
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Petr Vakoč, Alex Howes, Peta Mullens, Amity Rockwell among 138 wildcard contenders aiming for 6 spots in Life Time Grand Prix
The Mid South cancels gravel race amid intensifying wildfires in Oklahoma
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
ProVelo Super League – Tristan Saunders snares Grafton to Inverell victoryZachary Marriage second as Brendon Davids clinches final podium spot
-
ProVelo Super League – Gina Ricardo wins Mt Mitchell to Inverell in tight sprint with Rachel WalesRhylee Akeroyd takes third place in 110km race, the fifth round of Australia's top tier domestic series
-
Petr Vakoč, Alex Howes, Peta Mullens, Amity Rockwell among 138 wildcard contenders aiming for 6 spots in Life Time Grand PrixRock Cobbler 12.0 winner Ruth Holcomb makes cut for new U23 programme, which confirmed 63 athletes
-
Filippo Ganna clings to GC podium spot with huge climbing effort Saturday at Tirreno-AdriaticoItalian relinquishes blue leader's jersey but holds third overall going into flat, fast finale