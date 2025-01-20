Talia Appleton and Brendon Davids claim GC at ProVelo Super League's South Australian opener

By
published

Odette Lynch takes women's stage 3 win in bunch charge, as Davids moves into men's top slot after claiming sprint from break

Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP 32) wins stage 3 of SA Kick It, the opening round of the ProVelo Super League, Australia's new domestic top tier racing series
Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP 32) wins stage 3 men's road race at SA Kick It, the opening round of the ProVelo Super League, Australia's new domestic top tier racing series(Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

After the final stage of the opening SA Kick It round of the new ProVelo Super League Talia Appleton (Praties) and Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP 32) were on the top step overall. Davids moved up after claiming the final men's road race stage while Appleton's finish safely within the bunch on Monday was enough to hold the advantage after the day 1 time trial win.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

Latest on Cyclingnews