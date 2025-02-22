ProVelo Super League - Hamish McKenzie and Sophie Marr win hilly stage 2 through Meander Valley at Tour of Tasmania

By
published

Union Bridge climb proves pivotal point split point in second stage of round three of racing in the ProVelo Super League


Stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the new ProVelo Super League
Sophie Marr (Praties Cycling) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the new ProVelo Super League(Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

Split-up fields raced to the line in Sheffield in stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania, with Hagens Berman Jayco rider Hamish McKenzie making the most of his time at his home state race by claiming a solo victory in the men's race on Saturday morning while Sophie Marr (Praties Cycling Team) jumped up a step in the women's race.

