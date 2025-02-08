Blake Agnoletto sprints to Melbourne to Warrnambool victory ahead of Cameron Scott

Hamish Mackenzie third in sprint from lead group at end of historic 267km race which delivers the second round of new ProVelo Super League

Blake Agnoletto (Team Brennan p/b TP32) celebrates his win during the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classicon February 8, 2025 (Pic by Con Chronis/PSL)
Blake Agnoletto (Team Brennan p/b TP32) celebrates his win at the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)
Blake Agnoletto (Team Brennan p/b TP32) captured a hard-earned victory at the 267km Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic with the Team Brennan p/b TP32 rider proving impossible to catch once he launched his sprint toward the well worn finish line on Raglan Parade.

The historic race, which this year is the second round of the new ProVelo Super League, came down to a group of five that included the winners of the last three editions of the event. The 2022 winner Cameron Scott (CCACHE X Bodywrap) came second to Agnoletto in the charged final sprint which unfolded after six hours, 19 minutes and 29 seconds of racing. Hamish McKenzie (Hagens Berman Jayco) was third. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

