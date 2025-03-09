ProVelo Super League – Alli Anderson wins Harbour City GP finale as Cameron Scott doubles up

Image 1 of 4 Cameron Scott wins stage 3 of the Harbour City GP (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League) Alli Anderson wine stage 3 of the Harbour City GP ahead of Tallia Appleton (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League) The men's stage podium of Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap) in first, Tristan Saunder (Team Brennan p/b TP32) in second and Connor Doyle (Butterfields Ziptrak) in third (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League) The women's podium of stage 3 of the Harbour City GP, with Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) first, Talia Appleton (Praties) second and Hannah Gianatti (ARA-Skip Capital) third (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) and Cameron Scott closed out three days of racing at the new Harbour City GP with victory, both securing stage 3 and the overall GP win in Sydney-based fourth round of the ProVelo Super League.

The final day of racing in the event, which marked a long-awaited return of elite-level domestic racing to the capital of New South Wales, played out on the rolling 1.6km Pheasant Wood circuit with a 49 lap 78.4km women's race and a 62 lap 99.2km men's race.

In the women's racing it was a break of five that came toward the line to decide the podium places, which would also have consequences for a tight overall battle at the event. Anderson unleashed her powerful sprint to cross the line ahead of Talia Appleton (Praties), a move which not only secured the 21-year-old the stage but also the GC as while both finished on the same time the position countback landed in the Butterfields Ziptrak rider's favour.

It was U19 rider Hannah Gianatti (ARA-Skip Capital) who claimed third with Mia Williams (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes) fourth and the final break rider across the line was Aberdeen McLain (Women's Cycling Development p/b Balmoral CC). Anderson's teammate Odette Lynch won the bunch sprint behind.

In the men's race there were splits aplenty and Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP 32) delivered a dangerous late attack but Scott launched a powerful sprint and claimed the stage and overall win. Saunders held on for second while Connor Doyle was third (Butterfields Ziptrak). It was then a trio of under 19 ARA-Skip Capital riders, with Ollie Jirovec fourth, Benjamin Coates fifth and Jonas Shelverton sixth.



After the fourth of six rounds of the new top-tier domestic race series Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) and Sophie Marr (Praties) remained on top of both the U23 and overall ProVelo Super League leader board. A role with the men's Jayco-AlUla team and women's Continental development squad, Liv-AlUla-Jayco, up for grabs for the ultimate winner of the Under 23 category.

Men's results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Women's results

Results powered by FirstCycling