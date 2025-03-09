ProVelo Super League – Alli Anderson wins Harbour City GP finale as Cameron Scott doubles up
Tristan Saunders and Talia Appleton take second place on day as stage 3 winners also claim overall titles
Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) and Cameron Scott closed out three days of racing at the new Harbour City GP with victory, both securing stage 3 and the overall GP win in Sydney-based fourth round of the ProVelo Super League.
The final day of racing in the event, which marked a long-awaited return of elite-level domestic racing to the capital of New South Wales, played out on the rolling 1.6km Pheasant Wood circuit with a 49 lap 78.4km women's race and a 62 lap 99.2km men's race.
In the women's racing it was a break of five that came toward the line to decide the podium places, which would also have consequences for a tight overall battle at the event. Anderson unleashed her powerful sprint to cross the line ahead of Talia Appleton (Praties), a move which not only secured the 21-year-old the stage but also the GC as while both finished on the same time the position countback landed in the Butterfields Ziptrak rider's favour.
It was U19 rider Hannah Gianatti (ARA-Skip Capital) who claimed third with Mia Williams (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes) fourth and the final break rider across the line was Aberdeen McLain (Women's Cycling Development p/b Balmoral CC). Anderson's teammate Odette Lynch won the bunch sprint behind.
In the men's race there were splits aplenty and Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP 32) delivered a dangerous late attack but Scott launched a powerful sprint and claimed the stage and overall win. Saunders held on for second while Connor Doyle was third (Butterfields Ziptrak). It was then a trio of under 19 ARA-Skip Capital riders, with Ollie Jirovec fourth, Benjamin Coates fifth and Jonas Shelverton sixth.
After the fourth of six rounds of the new top-tier domestic race series Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) and Sophie Marr (Praties) remained on top of both the U23 and overall ProVelo Super League leader board. A role with the men's Jayco-AlUla team and women's Continental development squad, Liv-AlUla-Jayco, up for grabs for the ultimate winner of the Under 23 category.
Men's results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Women's results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
