Australia’s ProVelo Super League winner Jack Ward launches into mixed discipline path with Lidl-Trek Future Racing

Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the ProVelo Super League

When Australian Jack Ward launched into the opening stage of the Tour of Bright in December of 2024 and duly clung to WorldTour rider Luke Plapp’s wheel on the climb of Tawonga Gap before sprinting to the stage 1 win, a path began to unfold that has now led to the 20-year-old mountain biker signing with development team, Lidl-Trek Future, through to the end of 2027.

It was that performance in Victoria’s high country – with the rider ultimately taking second overall at the three-stage event behind Jayco-AlUla rider Plapp – that helped the young domestic rider from the discontinuing Team Bridgelane men’s team to secure a 2025 spot as the supported team leader in the new Team Brennan p/b TP32 at the six-event ProVelo Super League (PSL). Ward then made the most of that opportunity, claiming the win at the inaugural edition of the series

That ProVelo victory not only delivered the guarantee of a 2025 stagiaire role with Jayco-AlUla – a much sought-after winner’s prize – but his performances through the events once again highlighted his combined climbing prowess and sprint power, raising the interest levels of a number of international teams, including Lidl-Trek Future. That meant in the end Ward didn’t need the next step of that stagiaire role to begin carving out his pathway to an international racing career.

“Thanks to my family and all those in my corner for getting me to this point,” said Ward on social media, pointing to Team Brennan, his agent Annette Edmondson of Paradigm Shift Sports and his coach Alex Quirk

“I’d like to take this moment to also thank both ProVelo and Team Jayco-AlUla for the opportunity to take on a stagiaire position this year, which was the prize for winning the ProVelo Super League,” said Ward. “It was a great opportunity but ultimately I feel that joining Lidl-Trek Future Racing on a 2.5 year contract is the best step for me on my journey. See you on the road!”

The Gerry Ryan backed ProVelo Super League, designed as a pathway to the WorldTour for Australian riders, welcomed the announcement of Ward’s jump to an international team.

“Supporting rising talent and creating a genuine pathway to the world stage has always been at the heart of PSL’s vision. Jack’s success is a powerful reflection of that promise in action,” said the league on Instagram.

“This is a monumental achievement and a proud moment for Jack and everyone at PSL. We look forward to following Jack’s journey.”

The Victorian debuted the Lidl-Trek Future racing jersey at the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series held in Val di Sole, Italy, coming tenth in his first race with the team – the men’s U23 short-track on Friday.