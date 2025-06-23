Recommended reading

Australia’s ProVelo Super League winner Jack Ward launches into mixed discipline path with Lidl-Trek Future Racing

By published

20-year-old, who skips step of stagiaire contract prize, will continue to move between mountain bike and road after signing with squad to end of 2027

Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the ProVelo Super League
Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the ProVelo Super League (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

When Australian Jack Ward launched into the opening stage of the Tour of Bright in December of 2024 and duly clung to WorldTour rider Luke Plapp’s wheel on the climb of Tawonga Gap before sprinting to the stage 1 win, a path began to unfold that has now led to the 20-year-old mountain biker signing with development team, Lidl-Trek Future, through to the end of 2027.

It was that performance in Victoria’s high country – with the rider ultimately taking second overall at the three-stage event behind Jayco-AlUla rider Plapp – that helped the young domestic rider from the discontinuing Team Bridgelane men’s team to secure a 2025 spot as the supported team leader in the new Team Brennan p/b TP32 at the six-event ProVelo Super League (PSL). Ward then made the most of that opportunity, claiming the win at the inaugural edition of the series

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.