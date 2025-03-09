ProVelo Super League – Cameron Scott claims stage 2 of Harbour City GP while Sophie Marr repeats

Jack Ward and Keely Bennett take second in Cronulla criterium

Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap) takes the win on stage 2 of the Harbour City GP which is delivering round 4 of the new ProVelo Super League in 2025
Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap) takes the win on stage 2 of the Harbour City GP which is delivering round 4 of the new ProVelo Super League in 2025 (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)
Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap) moved up a spot from the opening round to claim the men's win on Saturday's stage 2 of the new Harbour City GP, while in the women's stage it was a second victory celebration for Sophie Marr (Praties). 

Marr, who won the stage 1 criterium at the Sydney Motorsport Park, managed to add to her tally in the Cronulla criterium by once again by dashing across the line ahead of Keely Bennett (Meridian Blue p/b 99 Bikes) while Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak) was third.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

