ProVelo Super League – Cameron Scott claims stage 2 of Harbour City GP while Sophie Marr repeats

Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap) takes the win on stage 2 of the Harbour City GP which is delivering round 4 of the new ProVelo Super League in 2025

Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap) moved up a spot from the opening round to claim the men's win on Saturday's stage 2 of the new Harbour City GP, while in the women's stage it was a second victory celebration for Sophie Marr (Praties).

Marr, who won the stage 1 criterium at the Sydney Motorsport Park, managed to add to her tally in the Cronulla criterium by once again by dashing across the line ahead of Keely Bennett (Meridian Blue p/b 99 Bikes) while Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak) was third.

In the men's race Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP32) held out front for around half the race but CCACHE x Bodywrap wasn't going to let the sprint chance slip through their fingers. Davids was reeled in with half a lap to go and Scott launched to the front on the rise to the finish to claim victory for his team while Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) prevented it from being another one-two for CCACHE x Bodywrap by slotting in between Scott and his teammate, stage 1 winner Kurt Eather.

The second day of racing in the Sydney-based fourth round of the ProVelo Super League delivered the criterium on a one kilometre course including a tight hairpin bend, with the racing running over a little more than an hour on the beachfront circuit.

Marr and Scott now head into the final stage of racing on Sunday at the top of the Harbour City GP overall standings. The race will be decided on the rolling 1.6km Pheasant Wood circuit with a 49 lap 78.4km women's race and a 62 lap 99.2km men's race.

Men's results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Women's results

Results powered by FirstCycling