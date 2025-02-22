ProVelo Super League – Criterium wins for Keely Bennett and Kurt Eather in stage 1 of Tour of Tasmania
Sophie Marr and Blake Agnoletto take runner-up spots in third round of new top-tier domestic series
In her first race as part of the Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes team Keely Bennett held off her rivals, claiming Friday's stage 1 of the Tour of Tasmania, while Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap) also stepped into the series with a victory.
The opening battle of the third round of the new ProVelo Super League played out in Devonport – the landing point for the Spirit of Tasmania which ferries passengers and vehicles across the Bass Strait – and took place on a 1.7km circuit over 50 minutes.
The women's race was first, with Bennett launching around the final corner and holding off the challenge of Sophie Marr (Praties Cycling Team) while Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing) was third.
"My first ride with the team and they backed me and they believed in me and that was a great feeling and I was motivated to perform like that because they all worked their arses off for me," said Bennett in a race recap on the league's YouTube channel.
In the final lap of the men's event CCACHE x Bodywrap and Team Brennan p/b TP32 were in the battle for prime position, with Eather determined that the team be at the front around that final corner after having watched previous editions and ridden the course. The team succeeded in that aim and it paid off.
"I could see Blake on my wheel but I just knew I had to go as deep as I could and hold him off," said Eather in an interview on ProVelo Super League instagram.
Melbourne to Warrnambool and SA Kick It stage 2 criterium winner Blake Agnoletto of Team Brennan came second while it was Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) in third.
The four stage event continues with a road race and time trial on Saturday and another road event with a hilltop finish on Sunday.
Results men
Results powered by FirstCycling
Results women
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2025 route
Sea Otter Gravel and Unbound Gravel 100 decide selection for Life Time Grand Prix U23 Program, offer Junior Series races
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
ProVelo Super League - Hamish McKenzie and Sophie Marr win hilly stage 2 through Meander Valley at Tour of TasmaniaUnion Bridge climb proves pivotal point split point in second stage of round three of racing in the ProVelo Super League
-
ProVelo Super League – Criterium wins for Keely Bennett and Kurt Eather in stage 1 of Tour of TasmaniaSophie Marr and Blake Agnoletto take runner-up spots in third round of new top-tier domestic series
-
'I have a good chunk of ground to make up' - Neilson Powless fights back from off-season pneumonia at Volta ao AlgarveEF Education-EasyPost racer moves into GC top 10 with two days to go on first race of 2025 campaign
-
'There was a real line to cross this time' - Stage 1 Volta ao Algarve bunch sprint 'winner' Jordi Meeus enjoy true victory on third stageBelgian star able to claim triumph in full-on bunch sprint into Tavira