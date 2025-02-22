ProVelo Super League – Criterium wins for Keely Bennett and Kurt Eather in stage 1 of Tour of Tasmania

Image 1 of 2 Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap) wins Tour of Tasmania 2025 stage 1 criterium (Con Chronis/PSL) (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League) Keely Bennett (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes) wins Tour of Tasmania 2025 stage 1 criterium (Con Chronis/PSL) (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

In her first race as part of the Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes team Keely Bennett held off her rivals, claiming Friday's stage 1 of the Tour of Tasmania, while Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap) also stepped into the series with a victory.



The opening battle of the third round of the new ProVelo Super League played out in Devonport – the landing point for the Spirit of Tasmania which ferries passengers and vehicles across the Bass Strait – and took place on a 1.7km circuit over 50 minutes.

The women's race was first, with Bennett launching around the final corner and holding off the challenge of Sophie Marr (Praties Cycling Team) while Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing) was third.

"My first ride with the team and they backed me and they believed in me and that was a great feeling and I was motivated to perform like that because they all worked their arses off for me," said Bennett in a race recap on the league's YouTube channel.

In the final lap of the men's event CCACHE x Bodywrap and Team Brennan p/b TP32 were in the battle for prime position, with Eather determined that the team be at the front around that final corner after having watched previous editions and ridden the course. The team succeeded in that aim and it paid off.

"I could see Blake on my wheel but I just knew I had to go as deep as I could and hold him off," said Eather in an interview on ProVelo Super League instagram.



Melbourne to Warrnambool and SA Kick It stage 2 criterium winner Blake Agnoletto of Team Brennan came second while it was Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) in third.



The four stage event continues with a road race and time trial on Saturday and another road event with a hilltop finish on Sunday.

Results men

Results powered by FirstCycling

Results women

Results powered by FirstCycling