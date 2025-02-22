ProVelo Super League – Criterium wins for Keely Bennett and Kurt Eather in stage 1 of Tour of Tasmania

By
published

Sophie Marr and Blake Agnoletto take runner-up spots in third round of new top-tier domestic series

Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap) wins Tour of Tasmania 2025 stage 1 criterium (Con Chronis/PSL)
Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap) wins Tour of Tasmania 2025 stage 1 criterium (Con Chronis/PSL)(Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

In her first race as part of the Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes team Keely Bennett held off her rivals, claiming Friday's stage 1 of the Tour of Tasmania, while Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap) also stepped into the series with a victory.

The opening battle of the third round of the new ProVelo Super League played out in Devonport – the landing point for the Spirit of Tasmania which ferries passengers and vehicles across the Bass Strait – and took place on a 1.7km circuit over 50 minutes.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

More about womens cycling
2025 route map for Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio

Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2025 route
The inaugural Valley of Tears race was held in 2024 and in 2025 will host pro races and a shorter route for a US junior series

Sea Otter Gravel and Unbound Gravel 100 decide selection for Life Time Grand Prix U23 Program, offer Junior Series races
Stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the new ProVelo Super League

ProVelo Super League - Hamish McKenzie and Sophie Marr win hilly stage 2 through Meander Valley at Tour of Tasmania
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews