Jack Ward and Sophie Marr clinch Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla Jayco spots with ProVelo Super League wins

Ward holds off Zac Marriage in tight men's battle on hilltop finale of Q Tour decider as Marr holds onto women's league lead after digging deep to finish sixth in tough final stage

After six rounds of racing, which started in January, Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) and Sophie Marr (Praties Cycling) were crowned as the first winners of Australia's new ProVelo Super League and also clinched the professional racing contracts with Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco that went to the top Under 23 riders. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Q Tour stage 4 elite men top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32)2:42:21
2Zachary Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak)+1
3Nicholas Thompson (Velofit-Define Property)+16
4Ronan Teese (Bendigo & District Cycling Club)+41
5Scott Bowden (Tasmanian Institute of Sport)+48
6Jake Cawthorn (Cobra9 x Leigh Surveyors)+49
7Matthew Lambert (Tandem Co Pro Cycling)Row 6 - Cell 2
8Matthew May (Cycling Development Foundation)+56
9Brent Rees (Tandem Co Pro Cycling)+58
10Lachlan Pennisi (ARA-Skip Capital)Row 9 - Cell 2
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Q Tour stage 4 elite women top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Talia Appleton (Praties Cycling Team)2:38:19
2Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)+8
3Sophia Sammons (Praties Cycling Team)+25
4Frankie Hall (Praties Cycling Team)+28
5Lauren Bates (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)+33
6Sophie Marr (Praties Cycling Team)+43
7Neve Parslow (ARA | Skip Capital)+1:29
8Tully Schweitzer (Praties Cycling Team)Row 7 - Cell 2
9Alyssa Polites (Praties Cycling Team)+1:35
10Savannah Coupland (Cycling Development Foundation)+1:38
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Overall League Leaderboard top 5 - Men, *for U23 riders
PositionRiderPoints
1Jack Ward* (Team Brennan p/b TP32)Row 0 - Cell 2
2Zachary Marriage* (Butterfields Ziptrak)Row 1 - Cell 2
3Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP32)Row 2 - Cell 2
4Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP32)Row 3 - Cell 2
5Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap)Row 4 - Cell 2
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Overall League Leaderboard top 5 - Women, *for U23 riders
PositionRiderPoints
1Sophie Marr* (Praties Cycling Team)589
2Talia Appleton* (Praties Cycling Team)576
3Alli Anderson* (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)514
4Lauren Bates* (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)369
5Sophia Sammons* (Praties Cycling Team)303
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

