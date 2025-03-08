ProVelo Super League – Sophie Marr and Kurt Eather win stage 1 of the Harbour City GP

Sophie Marr (Praties) and Odette Lynch (Butterfields ZipTrack) battle for the win on stage 1 of the Harbour City GP

Sophie Marr (Praties) and Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap) won the stage 1 criteriums of the new Harbour City GP on Friday, the Sydney-based fourth round of the ProVelo Super League.

The hour long criterium ran over a 2.8km course at Sydney Motorsport Park with Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak) coming second in the women's race, losing out in a tight sprint with Marr, while Nicole Duncan scooped up third.



In the men's event it was also a bunch sprint to the line, with Cameron Scott finishing second behind teammate Eather to make it a one-two for CCACHE x Bodywrap while Craig Wiggins (Cycling Development Foundation) was third. Under 19 rider Ollie Jirovec (ARA-Skip Capital) was fourth.

The racing continues with the stage 2 Cronulla Grand Prix on Saturday, running on a beachfront circuit over 50 minutes and one lap. The round then concludes Sunday on the rolling 1.6km Pheasant Wood circuit with a 49 lap 78.4km women's race and a 62 lap 99.2km men's race.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's stage 1 top 5 Position Rider Time 1 Sophie Marr (Praties) 1:04:31 2 Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak) Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Nicole Duncan Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Talia Appleton (Praties) Row 4 - Cell 2