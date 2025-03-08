ProVelo Super League – Sophie Marr and Kurt Eather win stage 1 of the Harbour City GP

By
published

Bunch sprints at Sydney Motorsport Park decide opening battles of fourth round of top-tier domestic series

Sophie Marr (Praties) and Odette Lynch (Butterfields ZipTrack) battle for the win on stage 1 of the Harbour City GP
Sophie Marr (Praties) and Odette Lynch (Butterfields ZipTrack) battle for the win on stage 1 of the Harbour City GP (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

Sophie Marr (Praties) and Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap) won the stage 1 criteriums of the new Harbour City GP on Friday, the Sydney-based fourth round of the ProVelo Super League.

The hour long criterium ran over a 2.8km course at Sydney Motorsport Park with Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak) coming second in the women's race, losing out in a tight sprint with Marr, while Nicole Duncan scooped up third.

In the men's event it was also a bunch sprint to the line, with Cameron Scott finishing second behind teammate Eather to make it a one-two for CCACHE x Bodywrap while Craig Wiggins (Cycling Development Foundation) was third. Under 19 rider Ollie Jirovec (ARA-Skip Capital) was fourth.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's stage 1 top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Sophie Marr (Praties)1:04:31
2Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak)Row 1 - Cell 2
3Nicole DuncanRow 2 - Cell 2
4Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak)Row 3 - Cell 2
5Talia Appleton (Praties)Row 4 - Cell 2
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's stage 1 top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap)1:00:41
2Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap) Row 1 - Cell 2
3Craig Wiggins (Cycling Development Foundation)Row 2 - Cell 2
4Ollie Jirovec (ARA-Skip Capital)Row 3 - Cell 2
5Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak)Row 4 - Cell 2
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
Bonnie Tu, Marion Rousse and Amina Lanaya

Empower, influence, transform, inspire - Women at the forefront of the race to advance professional cycling
Unbound Gravel

'1,000 women is the baseline, not the goal' - Unbound Gravel and Lauf Gravel Worlds raise the bar in off-road cycling for women
Bonnie Tu, Marion Rousse and Amina Lanaya

Empower, influence, transform, inspire - Women at the forefront of the race to advance professional cycling
See more latest
Most Popular
Mie Bjrndal Ottestad
Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina: Mie Bjørndal Ottestad outsprints race leader Ellen van Dijk in reduced sprint to win stage 2
ALDINGA AUSTRALIA JANUARY 17 Greta Marturano of Italy and UAE Team Adq competes in the chase group during the 9th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 1 a 101 9km stage from Brighton to Snapper PointAldinga UCIWWT on January 17 2025 in Aldinga Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina: Greta Marturano gets better of Sigrid Haugset from two-rider break to win stage 1b
GENNEP NETHERLANDS OCTOBER 08 Ellen Van Dijk of The Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek sprints during the 26th Simac Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 1 a 101km individual time trial stage from Gennep to Gennep UCIWWT on October 08 2024 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina: Ellen van Dijk dominates time trial to win stage 1a
LAIGUEGLIA ITALY MARCH 05 Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates XRG celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 62nd Trofeo Laigueglia 2025 a 197km one day race from Laigueglia to Laigueglia on March 05 2025 in Laigueglia Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Trofeo Laigueglia: Juan Ayuso wins from four-man sprint
DOUR BELGIUM MARCH 04 Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the the 57th Ename Samyn Classic 2025 a 1991km one day race from Quaregnon to Dour on March 04 2025 in Dour Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Ename Samyn Classic: Mathieu van der Poel sprints to first road victory of 2025
DOUR, BELGIUM - MARCH 04: Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 14th Le Samyn des Dames 2025 a 122km one day race from Quaregnon to Dour on March 04, 2025 in Dour, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Le Samyn des Dames: Lorena Wiebes powers to dominant sprint victory
Keegan Swenson (in front) battled Russell Finsterwald all day at Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona 2025
Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe earn hat-trick at Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona
Juan Ayuso wins the Faun Drôme Classic
Faun Drôme Classic: Juan Ayuso wins one-day race with 40km solo attack
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 02 A general view of Femke Gerritse of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime Susanne Andersen of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility and Lara Gillespie of Ireland and Team UAE Team ADQ competes during the 17th Fenix Omloop van het Hageland 2025 a 1356km one day race from Aarschot to TieltWinge on March 02 2025 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Femke Gerritse holds off Lara Gillespie to win Omloop van het Hageland
Jasper Philipsen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne: Jasper Philipsen overpowers rivals with textbook sprint to open 2025 account

Latest on Cyclingnews