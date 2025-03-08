ProVelo Super League – Sophie Marr and Kurt Eather win stage 1 of the Harbour City GP
Bunch sprints at Sydney Motorsport Park decide opening battles of fourth round of top-tier domestic series
Sophie Marr (Praties) and Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap) won the stage 1 criteriums of the new Harbour City GP on Friday, the Sydney-based fourth round of the ProVelo Super League.
The hour long criterium ran over a 2.8km course at Sydney Motorsport Park with Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak) coming second in the women's race, losing out in a tight sprint with Marr, while Nicole Duncan scooped up third.
In the men's event it was also a bunch sprint to the line, with Cameron Scott finishing second behind teammate Eather to make it a one-two for CCACHE x Bodywrap while Craig Wiggins (Cycling Development Foundation) was third. Under 19 rider Ollie Jirovec (ARA-Skip Capital) was fourth.
The racing continues with the stage 2 Cronulla Grand Prix on Saturday, running on a beachfront circuit over 50 minutes and one lap. The round then concludes Sunday on the rolling 1.6km Pheasant Wood circuit with a 49 lap 78.4km women's race and a 62 lap 99.2km men's race.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Sophie Marr (Praties)
|1:04:31
|2
|Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|3
|Nicole Duncan
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|4
|Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|5
|Talia Appleton (Praties)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap)
|1:00:41
|2
|Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|3
|Craig Wiggins (Cycling Development Foundation)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|4
|Ollie Jirovec (ARA-Skip Capital)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|5
|Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
