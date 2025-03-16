ProVelo Super League – Tristan Saunders snares Grafton to Inverell victory

Zachary Marriage second as Brendon Davids clinches final podium spot

The men&#039;s Squadron Energy Grafton to Inverell podium: 1st Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP32) , 2nd Zachary Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) and 3rd Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP32)
The men's Squadron Energy Grafton to Inverell podium: 1st Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP32) , 2nd Zachary Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) and 3rd Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP32) (Image credit: Polizzi Studio/ProVelo Super League)

Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP32) won the Squadron Grafton to Inverell Classic, claiming the fifth round of racing in the ProVelo Super League ahead of Zachary Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak).

Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP32) joined his teammate Saunders on the podium, taking third in the 228km race with 3,382m of climbing and a history of more than 60 years.

Top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP32) 5:38:51
2Zachary Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak)Row 1 - Cell 2
3Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP32) +3
4William Cooper (St George)Row 3 - Cell 2
5Sam Jenner (Cobra9 Leigh Surveyors)+30
6Hugh Sessini (St George)Row 5 - Cell 2
7Joshua Cranage (Butterfields Ziptrak)Row 6 - Cell 2
8Nick Thompson (Velofit)Row 7 - Cell 2
9Will Heath (CCACHE-Bodywrap)Row 8 - Cell 2
10Julian Baudry (Team Brennan p/b TP32)+1;31
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

