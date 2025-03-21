ProVelo Super League – Odette Lynch and Cameron Scott claim Q Tour stage 1 criteriums

Liam Walsh joins CCACHE x Bodywrap teammate on podium by taking second in men's race as U19 rider Amelie Sanders claims women's runner-up spot

Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap) claims stage 1 men's criterium of the Q Tour, the final round of the ProVelo Super League 2025
Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap) and Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing) scored the opening victories in the stage 1 criterium of the Q Tour, which kicked off the final round of racing in the ProVelo Super League in Queensland on Friday evening.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Stage 1 elite women's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)49:30
2Amelie Sanders (ARA | Skip CapitalRow 1 - Cell 2
3Lauren Bates (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)Row 2 - Cell 2
4Keely Bennett (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)Row 3 - Cell 2
5Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)Row 4 - Cell 2
6Sophie Marr (Praties Cycling Team)Row 5 - Cell 2
7Talia Appleton (Praties Cycling Team)Row 6 - Cell 2
8Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)Row 7 - Cell 2
9Savannah Coupland (Cycling Development Foundation)Row 8 - Cell 2
10Hannah Gianatti (ARA | Skip CapitalRow 9 - Cell 2
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Stage 1 elite men's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap)58:10
2Liam Walsh (CCACHE x Bodywrap)Row 1 - Cell 2
3Scott Bowden (Tasmanian Institute of Sport)Row 2 - Cell 2
4Elliot Schultz (Cobra9 x Leigh Surveyors)Row 3 - Cell 2
5Brent Rees (Tandem Co Pro Cycling)Row 4 - Cell 2
6Finn McKenzie (Cuddons Cycling Marlborough)Row 5 - Cell 2
7Nicholas Thompson (Velofit-Define Property)Row 6 - Cell 2
8Tynan Shannon (Team Royal Bikes)+20
9Zachary Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)Row 8 - Cell 2
10Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32)Row 9 - Cell 2
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

