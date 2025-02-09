Katelyn Nicholson wins Warrnambool Women's Classic with solo sortie

By
published

Frankie Hall second in the 156km long ProVelo Super League race while Josie Pepper takes third

Katelyn Nicholson during the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women&#039;s Cycling Classic on Sunday, February 9, 2024 in Victoria. (Pic by Con Chronis/PSL)
Katelyn Nicholson (Butterfields ZipTrak) wins the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)
Jump to:

Oceania champion Katelyn Nicholson (Butterfields ZipTrak) took a solo victory in a windy edition of the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Classic on Sunday after riding off the front alone for the final forty kilometres of the race.

It was a fast tail and cross wind driven edition of the 156 kilometre race from Colac to Warrnambool that Nicholson took just 3 hours, 51 minutes and 37 seconds to complete, delivering an average speed of 40.33km and slicing more than ten minutes off last year's winning time.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

More about womens cycling
Sarah Roy (Cofidis) wins stage 2 of the Bretagne Ladies Tour

Bretagne Ladies Tour cancelled over budget shortfall
JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 08 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 3 a 152km stage from Al Ain Qasr Al Muwaiji to Jebel Hafeet UCIWWT on February 08 2025 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

From more changing rooms to toilets along the route - how the UAE Tour Women is growing
Sarah Roy (Cofidis) wins stage 2 of the Bretagne Ladies Tour

Bretagne Ladies Tour cancelled over budget shortfall
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews