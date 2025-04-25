Tour of the Alps: Michael Storer eclipses Thymen Arensman in mountainous finale to claim overall victory

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale teammates and breakaway riders cross the finish line together with Nicolas Prodhomme winning stage 5 and Paul Seixas taking second place in Lienz

Michael Storer wins 2025 Tour of the Alps
Michael Storer wins 2025 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Storer (Tudor) produced another stunning performance to claim overall victory at the Tour of the Alps on stage 5, launching an attack out of the GC group 34km from the finish and dropping overnight leader Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) to wrest back the green jersey he ceded one day prior.

Arensman, who started the day with an 11-second lead on Storer, tried to follow the Australian on the penultimate climb, but after a full gas lead-out by Tudor and a massive effort by Florian Stork, he was quickly a minute behind when Storer launched his move.

