ProVelo Super League – Sophie Marr closes in on Liv-AlUla Jayco Continental contract with stage 3 win at Q Tour

Tynan Shanon takes men's stage win in two-way sprint while Jack Ward and Zac Marriage finish in same bunch keeping U23 series battle open ahead of final day of racing

Sophie Marr (Praties) launches toward stage 3 victory at the Q Tour, the final round of the ProVelo Super League 2025
(Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

Sophie Marr (Praties Cycling Team) and Tynan Shannon (Team Royal Bikes) won Saturday afternoon's stage 3 of the Q Tour, the penultimate stage in the final round of Australia's ProVelo Super League.

Marr's victory has helped consolidate her place at the top of the overall and under-23 points table of the league leaderboard, giving her an even bigger advantage heading toward the crucial final stage of racing. The winner of the U23 women's league will earn a contract with the Liv-AlUla-Jayco Continental team and the men's U23 winner will secure a stagiaire role with Jayco-AlUla.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Stage 3 elite women's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Tynan Shannon (Team Royal Bikes)2:03:17
2Elliot Schultz (Cobra9 x Leigh Surveyors)+2
3Matthew Lambert (Tandem Co Pro Cycling)+10
4Jake Cawthorn (Cobra9 x Leigh Surveyors)Row 3 - Cell 2
5Matthew May (Cycling Development Foundation)Row 4 - Cell 2
6Eddie Mungoven (ARA | Skip Capital)Row 5 - Cell 2
7Mack Marshall (Team Royal Bikes)Row 6 - Cell 2
8Ronan Teese (Bendigo & District Cycling Club)Row 7 - Cell 2
9Oliver Stenning (Velofit-Define Property)Row 8 - Cell 2
10Will Heath (CCACHE x Bodywrap)Row 9 - Cell 2
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Stage 3 elite men's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Sophie Marr (Praties Cycling Team)1:51:54
2Lauren Bates (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)Row 1 - Cell 2
3Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)Row 2 - Cell 2
4Talia Appleton (Praties Cycling Team)Row 3 - Cell 2
5Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)Row 4 - Cell 2
6Gina Ricardo (Praties Cycling Team)Row 5 - Cell 2
7Elsie Apps (ARA | Skip Capital)Row 6 - Cell 2
8Belinda Bailey (McLardy McShane Cycling Team)Row 7 - Cell 2
9Savannah Coupland (Cycling Development Foundation)Row 8 - Cell 2
10Keely Bennett (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)Row 9 - Cell 2
