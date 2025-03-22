ProVelo Super League – Zac Marriage and Lauren Bates claim Q Tour stage 2 time trial

By published

Alli Anderson and Tristan Saunders take runner-up spots on second day of final round of competition in new Australian league

Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) on his way to victory on the stage 2 time trial of the Q Tour, the final round of the 2025 ProVelo Super League
Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) on his way to victory on the stage 2 time trial of the Q Tour, the final round of the 2025 ProVelo Super League (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

Lauren Bates (Meridian Blue p/b 99 Bikes) and Australian U23 time trial champion Zachary Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing) claimed victory in the stage 2 time trial at the Q Tour on Saturday, which is delivering the final round of racing in Australia's ProVelo Super League.

Marriage swept the hilly 8.6km Samsonvale men's time trial in 11:08 on Saturday morning, stretching out a gap of more than 12 seconds to his nearest rival Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP32) while Olympic team time trial gold medallist Conor Leahy (CCACHE x Bodywrap) was third more than 18 seconds back. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Stage 2 elite men's top10
PositionRiderTime
1Zachary Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)11'08''28
2Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP32)+12"50
3Conor Leahy (CCACHE x Bodywrap)+18"41
4Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP32)+18"70
5Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32)+21"84
6Matthew Lambert (TandemCo Pro Cycling)+25"92
7Scott Bowden (Tasmanian Institute of Sport)+29"72
8Liam Walsh (CCACHE x Bodywrap)+30"72
9Tynan Shannon (Team Royal Bikes)+34"28
10Oliver Stenning (Velofit-Define Property)+36"02
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Stage 2 elite women's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Lauren Bates (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)12'53"61
2Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)+4"64
3Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)+11"21
4Sophia Sammons (Praties Cycling Team)+14"30
5Alyssa Polites (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)+18"05
6Sophie Marr (Praties Cycling Team)+18"30
7Katelyn Nicholson (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)+20"72
8Keely Bennett (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)+24"09
9Talia Appleton (Praties Cycling Team)+24"63
10Kirsty Watts (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)+29"04
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
CITTIGLIO, ITALY - MARCH 16: Cat Ferguson of Great Britain and Movistar Team celebrates at podium as third place winner during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio 2025 - Women&#039;s Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio / #UCIWWT / on March 16, 2025 in Cittiglio, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

'Never the outcome I expected' – Super talent Cat Ferguson heads to Milan-San Remo Women as dark horse after WorldTour podium on debut
It won&#039;t be sunny at Milan-San Remo on Saturday, but riders are set to avoid previously forecast rainstorms

Milan-San Remo escapes risk of rainstorms and strong winds
Tom Pidcock of Q365 Pro Cycling acknowledges crowd at team presentation the day before 2025 Milan-San Remo

'I love this race' - Tom Pidcock expects high pace as he relies on instincts to win Milan-San Remo
See more latest
Most Popular
KOKSIJDE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team LidlTrek celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 23rd Bredene Koksijde Classic 2025 a 2009km one day race from Bredene to Koksijde on March 21 2025 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Bredene Koksijde Classic: Edward Theuns holds off Luke Lamperti and Nils Eekhoff for victory
Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing) wins women&#039;s stage 1 criterium of the Q Tour, the final round of the ProVelo Super League 2025
ProVelo Super League – Odette Lynch and Cameron Scott claim Q Tour stage 1 criteriums
DENAIN FRANCE MARCH 20 Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 66th Grand Prix de Denain Porte du Hainaut 2025 a 1974km one day race from Denain to Denain on March 20 2025 in Denain France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Matthew Brennan earns first career victory at GP de Denain
NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 19 Nils Eekhoff of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 79th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 Mens Elite a 1881km one day race from Deinze to Nokere on March 19 2025 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Nokere Koerse: Nils Eekhoff bring home victory as favourite Jasper Philipsen crashes at base of Nokereberg
TURIN ITALY MARCH 19 Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates XRG celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 106th Milano Torino 2025 a 174km one day race from Rho to Torino Superga 670m on March 19 2025 in Turin Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Milano-Torino: Isaac Del Toro powers to victory on Superga
Marta Lach of SD Worx-Protime celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the &#039;Nokere Koerse&#039; one day cycling race for women elite, 134km from Deinze to Nokere, on Wednesday 19 March 2025.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Nokere Koerse Women: Marta Lach wins in tight uphill finish
Paris-Nice 2025: Matteo Jorgenson of Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as Yellow leader jersey winner for second consecutive year
Paris-Nice: Matteo Jorgenson secures overall as Magnus Sheffield solos to stage 8 win
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Elisa Balsamo wins again in sprint from elite lead group
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025: Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek (far right) wins sprint on stage 7
Tirreno-Adriatico: Jonathan Milan wins high-speed bunch sprint on stage 7 while Juan Ayuso seals GC
The men&#039;s Squadron Energy Grafton to Inverell podium: 1st Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP32) , 2nd Zachary Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) and 3rd Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP32)
ProVelo Super League – Tristan Saunders snares Grafton to Inverell victory

Latest on Cyclingnews