ProVelo Super League SA Kick It – Blake Agnoletto and Sophie Marr launch to stage 2 wins in front of Adelaide crowds

By
published

Jack Ward and Talia Appleton step into overall lead in new national race series

Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
Blake Agnoletto collects victory of stage 2 of SA Kick It 2025, the first round of the new league
Blake Agnoletto collects victory of stage 2 of SA Kick It 2025, the first round of the new league(Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

ProVelo Super League launched with a Willunga HIll time trial on Saturday but Sunday was the first chance riders would have to work the bunch, with a one-hour criterium on Victoria Park delivering stage 2 of the opening round of racing at SA Kick It.

Blake Agnoletto (Team Brennan p/b TP32) claimed the men's criterium, which was started with a shot of the starting gun by Mark Cavendish, while Sophie Marr (Praties Cycling) won the women's stage 2.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

Latest on Cyclingnews