Lucinda Stewart sweeps up elite and U23 titles at combined Australian Championships road race

20-year-old Liv AlUla Jayco Continental team rider wins sprint from break of five ahead of Ella Simpson and Cassia Boglio

Lucinda Stewart (Liv AlUla Jayco Continental) sprints to victory in the combined women's elite and U23 road race at the AusCycling Road National Championships, with the 20 year old claiming both titles
Lucinda Stewart (Liv AlUla Jayco Continental) sprints to victory in the combined women's elite and U23 road race at the AusCycling Road National Championships, with the 20 year old claiming both titles (Image credit: AusCycling / Chris Auld)
Lucinda Stewart has started her career with the Liv AlUla Jayco Continental team by sweeping up the elite and U23 women's road race title at the AusCycling Road National Championships in Perth on Sunday, emerging victorious from a break of five that clipped away in the early stages of the race.

The 20-year-old made the most of her powerful sprint to beat Ella Simpson (St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93) on the line of the 109km combined elite and U23 race which looped from Kings Park, past the Swan River and through the city centre eight times. It was then local gravel focussed rider Cassia Boglio (Pas Racing) who swept up the third spot on the podium, which was framed by spectacular city and waterside views.

