'This race showed me how tough our sport is' - Lauren Stephens set to defend title at Tour of the Gila

Lauren De Crescenzo, Conn McDunphy and Marcis Shelton among top riders from The Growler racing in New Mexico

SANTIAGO CHILE OCTOBER 29 Lauren Stephens of Team United States celebrates after winning gold in the Womens cycling road race final at the streets of Santiago on Day 9 of Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games on October 29 2023 in Santiago Chile Photo by Buda MendesGetty Images
Lauren Stephens celebrates winning gold in the road race at the Pan American Games (Image credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Lauren Stephens, winner of the 2024 Tour of the Gila is coming straight off a victory at The Growler at Levi's Gran Fondo on Saturday, and will lead Aegis Cycling's women's team for her defence at the UCI 2.2 stage race, which takes place in Silver City, New Mexico from April 23-27. 

The women’s field will have a total of 12 squads representing four countries, including USA's Fount Cycling Guild, who finished second overall last year as a team and returns with last year's third-place GC finisher Eleanor Wiseman. 

