Australia’s ProVelo Super League winners set to earn a spot on Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco

The new ProVelo Super League (PSL), which is set to provide a national racing series for the top domestic riders in Australia from 2025, has announced that the Under 23 competitors will be in with a chance to earn a spot as a stagiaire with Jayco-AlUla or the women's Liv-AlUla-Jayco development team.

Gerry Ryan, who is backing the new League, is offering up a contract for the U23 men’s series winner to join the WorldTour squad as a stagiaire from August 1 2025, and the women’s U23 series winner secures a spot on the Liv AlUla Jayco development team for the whole 2026 season.

"The pathway from grassroots cycling, to PSL, onto a stagiaire position in a WorldTour team highlights both Gerry's and the PSL’s shared vision for the sport of cycling in this country," said Matt Wilson, Co-Founder of ProVelo Super League in a media statement.

“The pathway for Australian riders is a big part of the PSL vision, the ability to get athletes to Europe and the WorldTour is a fantastic link that should inspire the next generation of Australian riders.”

The ProVelo Super League is intended to replace the long-running National Road Series, with a schedule that includes three-day tours and two one-day races over ten weeks. It will include both existing and new events and run in locations across Australia with elite men's and women's categories through to junior divisions.

When forming the new league – backed by AusCycling – organisers outlined a plan to rejuvenate the top level of cycling in Australia, and build its value as a pathway for a new generation of riders. This included a strong focus on building an audience, with each race to be broadcast at least in part.

That should likely build the profile and opportunity for athletes and sponsors alike, but the announcement of the stagiaire contracts also delivers an immediate and concrete chance for young riders to use the new series as a launching pad to help bridge the gap between racing in Australia and racing at the top level internationally.



"The transition to international racing, especially in Europe, is incredibly challenging," said ProVelo Super League ambassador Mitch Docker in the statement. "The level of competition is exceptionally high, and the cultural differences along with unfamiliar racing styles, almost broke me in my first few years overseas," added the now-retired WorldTour racer.



The new league said it is set to launch during the Australian summer of cycling in Adelaide in January 2025.