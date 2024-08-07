Australia’s ProVelo Super League winners set to earn a spot on Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco

By
published

Stagiaire contracts on offer for the 2025 U23 men's and women's series leaders

TORQUAY AUSTRALIA JANUARY 25 LR Kelland Obrien of Australia Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team JaycoAlUla and Mathias Vacek of Czech Republic and Team Lidl Trek compete during the 2nd Surf Coast Classic 2024 Mens Elite a 155km one day race from Lorne to Torquay on January 25 2024 in Torquay Australia Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Jayco-AlUla at the Surf Coast Classic in Australia in January 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new ProVelo Super League (PSL), which is set to provide a national racing series for the top domestic riders in Australia from 2025, has announced that the Under 23 competitors will be in with a chance to earn a spot as a stagiaire with Jayco-AlUla or the women's Liv-AlUla-Jayco development team.

Gerry Ryan, who is backing the new League, is offering up a contract for the U23 men’s series winner to join the WorldTour squad as a stagiaire from August 1 2025, and the women’s U23 series winner secures a spot on the Liv AlUla Jayco development team for the whole 2026 season. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.