Tour of Bright - A lone ranger, a crafty 19-year-old climber, Luke Plapp's TT resurgence and an unfolding GC duel

19-year-olds Talia Appleton and Jack Ward climb their way to victory on stage 1 summit finish but Plapp and Alli Anderson clinch GC lead with stage 2 TT

Women&#039;s A 2024 Tour of Bright stage 1
Women's A 2024 Tour of Bright stage 1, Talia Appleton (Bridgelane) claims the win at the top of Tawonga Gap (Image credit: 6ft8photographer)

Once again the Tour of Bright delivered a heady mix of young talent with the carrot of some big names to chase, and it was a pair of 19-year-olds that charged across the rain-soaked line of stage 1 to claim the opening victory of the Australian tour at the top of Tawonga Gap. 

Talia Appleton (BridgeLane) went on the charge to claim the women’s A grade victory on the summit. Clearly not too fatigued by her long solo effort in the pre-race criterium, she leapt out of the lead at around 1.5km to go and never looked back. In the men's A it was then the duo of Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) and Jack Ward (BridgeLane) who raced through the bends and rain toward the peak of the popular high country climb.

Men's A on stage 1 of the 2024 Tour of Bright
Breaking it up on Tawonga Gap in Men's A(Image credit: Jean-Pierre Ronco (@imagewriterphotography))
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
